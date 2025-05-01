Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Debbie Millman is a force of brilliance, wit, kindness, vision, creativity, humor, compassion, and, well, green thumbs. A native New Yorker, Debbie earnestly took up gardening in the nineties with a string of apartments scattered throughout the West Village and Chelsea. Things did not go well.

Then Debbie and

fell in love and as the pandemic launched Debbie found herself spending extended time in Los Angeles with her soon-to-be-wife and her sunny, largely unplanted garden. Tentatively, Debbie sowed a few vegetables seeds and then a few more and then some flowers. Soon she had a thriving garden. So thriving, in fact, Roxane set about creating delicious recipes from the bounty.

From the abundance and the recipes grew Love Letter to a Garden that tells the journey of Debbie’s childhood in Brooklyn amongst the towering neighborhood trees right through to her current bicoastal gardens and all the wonder therein. And it’s illustrated with Debbie’s magical paintings and drawings based on a lifetime of photographs—a few of which are included below!

Debbie is the host of the fantastic Webby award-winning podcast Design Matters, one of the first and longest running podcasts in the world; Chair of the first-ever Masters in Branding Program at the School of Visual Arts, the author of eight books, and currently a Harvard Business School Executive Fellow.

I fell in love with this book and was so happy to be able to chat with Debbie about her relationship to trees, plants, the land, and herself!

I want to start with trees. They helped raise you. What’s your relationship like with trees these days?

Nobody's ever asked me that question before. I don't know that I would say that I have a relationship with trees, but I am mystified by them. All plants and trees are living beings. They might be living differently than we are, but they are living entities with a vast underground network of roots and relationships that they have with mushrooms and other trees. It's this living labyrinth that I’m endlessly fascinated by.

One of the things that I wonder about is if trees perceive time. There are evergreen trees and deciduous trees, and every year the deciduous trees come back to life. I understand that it's through sunlight and temperature and so forth. But the fact that it all happens at the same time, year after year after year.

And how much trees witness. I think about that quite a bit. Just the fact that they're there witnessing time, people, experiences. Decades, hundreds of years in some cases thousands of years, in others. That they know so much that we don't know that they know.

That gave me the chills when you said, “tree as witness.” I think that's very true. Do you talk to the trees as you're gardening?

No, I don't. In the book, I reference a dear friend named Maria, who taught me a lot about gardening. In front of her apartment building was a really beautiful tree. It overhung the building a little bit, and apparently there were some tenants that were afraid that the tree would blow over and into the building, so the owner had it cut down. I wept projectile tears about that tree, and could never again speak to those particular neighbors in Maria's building that instigated that murder.

That’s heartbreaking. I love the photo of your hands in the earth—or I think they're your hands.

They’re my hands. Roxane took that photograph.

Could talk about what that feels like? Prepping for this, I researched “why does dirt on your hands feel so good?” and discovered there’s bacteria in the earth that triggers a release of serotonin!

I had no idea, Jane.

I didn’t know that either. But it makes sense.

Most people wear gardening gloves, and I do too. But there gets a point in my gardening where they end up getting too dirty, and I take them off. I don’t know why I don’t go bare-handed more often, given how much I love the feeling.

There's something really strong about the soil, and about the ground and the earth. I remember quite a long time ago when I moved to my first apartment in Chelsea and I had a backyard that already had some very established rhododendrons, and somehow or another I managed to kill those too. I had to pull them out of the ground and I felt like I was fighting with nature! They didn’t want to go.

The sensation of the earth on your hands—does it have any kind of calming or invigorating impact on you?

The whole process of gardening has that effect. I don't know if I would deconstruct it in that way, but I do feel that pruning, deadheading and all of the maintenance is joyful to me.

And of course the bounty—the harvesting—which is really, really meaningful. Snipping some tomatoes from the vine, digging up some carrots or potatoes, picking the strawberries out of the patch and popping them into my mouth. That is truly glorious.

You might not be able to answer this with words—but can you describe why that's so meaningful. I know for me, it’s a body feeling.

Yes, it’s a body feeling. It’s opening up your spirit. It’s almost like a breeze goes through you. Even cutting wildflowers. I had a bird feeder that a squirrel completely poured out into this barrier that we have around our trees in the backyard, and the next couple of months we got this plethora of wildflowers. There’s a lot of daisies and wonderful sunflowers; I would cut them, put them in a little vase. It makes my heart flutter.

You don’t write about wildlife. But as I was imagining you out there, I was envisioning birds and squirrels. Do you keep bees?

Not yet. I would like to at some point. But because we’re still going back and forth a lot between L.A and New York, I have to manage how I garden around the constraint of only being in either place part time.

In California, I’m thinking about designing a garden in the front of the house so we don’t have to maintain lawn. I’ve really fallen in love with succulents. It wasn’t a type of gardening that I ever imagined, but when you’re not around enough in California—with the heat and so forth—things need to be watered. At least in New York, you get rainfall. Plus, we feel bad about watering every day. Succulents are a beautiful way to create an environment that feels welcoming and beautiful.

Does Maximus join you in the garden?

Sometimes. He’s having a bit of what Roxane is calling a fatwa with a particular squirrel. He’s very protective of us and does a lot of barking. Last week a possum ended up in our backyard, and you would have thought a whole army of zombies had come to attack us by the way he was behaving.

When he comes out, he likes to lay in the sun. Max is 100% hedonist, and loves to luxuriate. He loves the way the sun feels on him and will just sit there, very prince-like, very regal.

Has the gardening had an impact on your relationship with Roxane? Obviously, she started turning your bounty into meals! But did you discover new things about each other that aren't too personal to share?

Roxane was really surprised at how much I liked gardening. She knew me as a native New Yorker and didn’t have any inclination that gardening was something I was attempting. When we first met, I was in the establishment period of my front garden, which is where I do most of the gardening. It took me quite a long time to successfully create the front garden, because there’s some sun, but not enough sun. It’s very urban. People throw things in the garden, inevitably a beer can, a candy wrapper. There always ends up being a piece of Styrofoam or two.

When I first started visiting Roxane in California, she had so much space, and it was warm, and she already had an irrigation system watering the boxwoods and the lawn. I asked, “Would you mind if I just did some gardening?” There was a garden center almost within walking distance of her house.

I started with some container plants, then herbs and flowers, and then I got some roses. It’s grown into something a bit more elaborate. It’s still very mediocre. It’s not an award-winning landscape, but it’s mine, and I do love it.

I love how you wrote that you were a “glum thumb.”

I didn’t like the term “black thumb.”

Oh, I’ve never heard the term “black thumb.” I’m a glum thumb too! I mean, I’ve had some success, but when the gardens don’t flourish, it’s heartbreaking, right?

Absolutely. I feel guilty when something I’ve planted doesn’t succeed. And I want to know why. All the photos of my failures in this book are photos I took, not for some future book project but because my cousin Ilene, who lives in Northern California, is an accomplished gardener. I would take these amateur mistakes and send photos to her: “What is this? Why is this mildewy? What fungus is this? How do I get rid of it?”

Even the corn! I thought, “Oh, the tomatoes are working. The string beans are working. The cucumbers are working. Let’s try corn!” Now, I had no idea corn is notoriously hard to grow. I didn’t know all the rules about the way you have to grow them in squares and so forth. Initially they seemed really happy. I was very excited. There were these little tiny corns. And then they began to die.

I remember I had gotten a hydrangea plant that wasn’t a baby, it was a fairly mature hydrangea, and one of the branches broke off in transit. I started to cry because I felt so bad.

Have you learned new things about yourself through gardening?

Yes. I've learned patience. I've learned how I must surrender to Mother Nature. My personal nature is to be a control freak. But there's no way to control nature. You can hope for the best. You can create the best possible conditions but you can't control those conditions. Do the best you can, keep learning, keep growing—literally and figuratively—and surrender to something that's far bigger than any of us.

Has that spilled over into other aspects of your life?

Sometimes.

This is truly a gorgeous book! How did it come to you? Did you first have the images and then you put words to it, or vice versa, or simultaneously?

That’s a wonderful question, and was one of the biggest challenges in creating this book. My editor was expecting a manuscript that she could edit and send back to me. It was always going to be a full-on visual handwritten story, but she wanted to see the manuscript first. I struggled for months to do that.

When I make these visual stories, I draw and write at the same time. Which makes it very easy to edit your own writing— “a five-letter word won’t fit here, I’m going to make it a three-letter word.” Or, “Oh, I need a ten-letter word to fill up this space because I can’t start a new sentence at the end of a sentence.”

That’s fascinating!

Also, I was sharing a story that was based on imagery. I had probably a thousand photos to choose from: all my efforts that I documented for Ilene, that fake peony bush that astounded me, a screenshot I took in 2008 of my grandparents' old apartment building in Borough Park. I had to figure out what my story was based on the narrative arc that I was creating through both photos and words.

While there were times where I struggled where to take the story next, ultimately it was the most joyous creative experience of my life.

Oh, that's amazing!

I had this very intense deadline, but just futzed around for two months trying to write this without images to give to Mckenna, my editor. And I finally fessed up and said, “I can't do this this way.”

She said, “Why don't you give me a few pages of what you envision, and we can go from there. Maybe you can just keep giving me pages.” And that's what we did. She was wonderfully helpful, very patient with me. I would show her a couple of spreads at a time and then tell her where I was going next, and she never was resistant to anything I was trying to do.

I love this book! So much is hard right now. Are there ways that gardening is helping you cope, nourishing you or helping you release pent-up emotions?

Yes! Digging holes gets rid of a lot of energy. Weeding gets rid of a lot of energy. It’s a very peaceful engagement. Gardening is very, very humbling. Centering. And it tends to be very quiet. Unless Max encounters a squirrel.

I tend to garden when it’s nice out. I love the feeling of the sun on my back. I sit on the ground. I get filthy. I don't care what I look like. I don't care what I smell like. I feel as if I am one with the earth. And I experience both how small we are and how prolific we can be.

