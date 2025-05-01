Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Cathy Bass
19h

This sounds like a wonderful book. I absolutely love your analogies to trees and gardening to life. I have had many gardens that have been abundant, but also many have failed. So real and part of life! And some people might think I’m crazy, but I feel the emotions of trees like I do people. Some I weep for and some I rejoice for!

Hill Flack, Angela M
1d

Love, Love, Love! I am gardening again after a very long time. I felt pride and accomplished after planting, herbs, veggies, and marigolds in the small bed I prepared. Felt hopeful about the future even as I looked at the zucchini plant that shouted, "I'm doomed." After only a few days, this plan looked just as hopeful and healthy as its friends. What a way for me to continue thinking about a life that continues to surprise, frustrate, and offer so much gratitude!

