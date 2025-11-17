Welcome to another edition of The Body, Brain, & Books. If you enjoy reading these quick, insightful interviews brimming with wisdom and hope, please become a subscriber!

Annie Weatherwax spent her early career sculpting superheroes and cartoon characters. Included in her portfolio are characters from Nickelodeon, DC Comics, and Pixar. Her debut novel, All We Had, was a finalist for the Massachusetts Book Award and is now a major motion picture from Tribeca films.

She has written on the link between language and art including for The New York Times, Publishers Weekly, and in a monthly series for Ploughshares. In 2017, she received the Hamilton Life Achievement Award for individuals with dyslexia. She was recently the inaugural fellow at New Yorker Cartoonist James Stevenson’s Lost and Found Lab.

Her most recent endeavor is “Monster in a Dress,” an animated short story that won the 2025 Massachusetts Cultural Council Award for Media Arts. She is currently finishing a book called “Erstwhile, CT,” a series of literary cartoons featuring oddballs and relationships fashioned after some of the people she grew up with.

What are you reading now?

Right now, I’m reading everything I can about the history of the blues. The book that has currently captivated me is The Devil’s Music: A History of the Blues by Giles Oakley. Until recently, I was only vaguely familiar with this history. Music has always been a big part of my life, but honestly, all I knew about it was what I liked. Lately, I’ve been on a journey to understand more about it—how it’s composed and arranged, and how the elements are woven together. I’m finding it to be such an exciting endeavor, and not surprisingly, it’s helping my process both as a writer and as a visual storyteller. The elements of great music—pacing, rhythm, a hook, structure, emotional integrity—are also essential for great storytelling.

Annie’s copy of her treasured childhood book

What are your most beloved books from your youth? Did you ever hide any from your parents?

There is one book above all others that I loved as a kid: Go, Dog. Go!written and illustrated by P.D. Eastman. No matter how many times I read that book, it was always wildly engaging—and even though I knew the ending, it somehow always came as a wonderful surprise. I still have the same copy I had as a child. The binding is coming apart and many of the pages are loose, but I treasure this book for how it consistently sparked my imagination.

I never hid a book from my parents, but I used to hide Go, Dog. Go! from my siblings.

What’s your favorite book to reread? Any that helped you through a dark time?

Aside from “Go Dog Go” there are very few books that I’ve reread. To be honest, there are not that many books that I’ve read at all because I have always had difficulty reading. I was never sure why until at age 35 I got myself tested and discovered that I’m dyslexic. For me to fully enjoy a book it’s got to grab me and engage me visually. Here’s the very short list of books I have reread: To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou and Pilgram at Tinker Creek by Annie Dillard. In these books, the written word comes to life as a magical visual experience. Oliver Sacks once said, “We see with the eyes, but we see with the brain as well. And seeing with the brain is often called imagination.”

Engaging the mind’s eye is an achievment in writing that I adore and it has endlessly inspired me in my own work.

What’s an article of clothing that makes you feel most like you?

I have more than one of the exact same oversized long-sleeve t-shirt. I do a lot of physical, messy work—sculpting, gardening, building frames for my artwork, painting, and drawing—so comfortable clothes are essential. These t-shirts are perfect: when I roll the sleeves up, they stay up; they’re roomy enough not to restrict my movements, but fitted enough not to catch on anything. They are breathable all cotton and most of them are splattered with paint.

What’s the best piece of wisdom you’ve encountered recently?

“The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago, the second best time is today.”

Tell me about any special relationship you’ve had with an animal, domestic or wild?

I found my first dog at an animal shelter when I was in my early thirties. She was emaciated and full of fleas, but when I looked into her eyes, I felt a profound connection with her. I took her home, bathed and fed her. At first I had to feed her by hand. She slowly gained weight and grew to trust me. In the almost fourteen years that I had with her, she taught me everything I needed to know about love.

Annie at work in her studio

What’s one thing you are happy worked out differently than you expected?

My entire career as a writer has been unexpected. As a visual artist with dyslexia, I was long convinced I could never be a writer. I thought the only way to learn to write stories was by reading them—and I’ve struggled with the pesky written word all my life.

Then I discovered Flannery O’Connor, who said: “Many disciplines could help your writing, but especially drawing. Anything that helps you see. Anything that makes you look.” Soon after, I read this quote from Joseph Conrad: “My task, which I am trying to achieve, is by the power of the written word to make you hear, to make you feel—it is, before all, to make you see.” I began to think I was uniquely qualified to write.

Looking back, I realize it was an experience I had in grammar school that set me on this path. Our assignment was to write a paragraph describing a place we loved. In my mind, to describe something, you use pictures. So that’s what I did. I pictured the creek in my backwoods, concentrating until every rock and root along the bank came into focus. There was something about my ability to visualize that eased my way with words.

When I turned in my paragraph, the teacher kept me after class and asked what book I had copied it from. She didn’t think I was smart enough to write the way I did. Kids with good reading skills were considered the smart ones—and I wasn’t one of them.

A picture, they say, is worth a thousand words—and that has always been my experience. One picture at a time, writing for me has always been a way of translating images into words. This is how I would eventually write a whole novel.

Singing in the shower or dancing in the kitchen? Or another favorite way your body expresses itself?

I love to dance and I do so almost every night. I don’t know any actual dance moves or steps, but that doesn’t matter. I have, on occasion thought about taking dance lessons, but honesly, I think that might ruin the crazy-freeform-pure joy experiece of it for me.

What are your hopes for yourself?

When I was young and someone asked me, “what’s new?” if nothing was new, I felt like a loser. Now that I’m older, if nothing is new, I feel lucky. At this point in my life, I have everything I need. A loving relationship and time and space to work in. Of course, everything changes, but right now, in this moment, for as long as possible, I hope things stay the same.

What’s a kindness that changed your life?

I had a fifth grade teacher who saved my life. I was a girl who didn’t feel like or act like one. I could outrun and outjump every boy in my school. I was better at being a boy than most boys were, and my father “disapproved” of this. Suffice it to say, “disapproved” is putting it mildly.

My teacher, Mr. Schoen, celebrated these qualities in me. He told me constantly that I was amazing. He elvated my sense of self and counteracted much of what was happening for me at home. Years later, I am still in touch with him and I thanked him in the acknowledgements in my book.

What’s a guiding force in your life?

The first thing that comes to mind is “busy hands are happy hands” It’s something my mother always used to say and for me she was exactly right. Build something, make something, create something. This is my pathway to happiness.

