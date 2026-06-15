Hello Dear Beyonders—This is Thursday’s newsletter, a few days late. xx

I woke early the other morning with the clear understanding that I would never learn how to be a catcher. My mind electric with a worn catcher’s mitt, a baseball thwacking satisfactorily into it.

I will never get good at catching a baseball! I thought. Sharp, sudden despair gripped me before my eyes even opened.

The fact I have never had the tiniest desire to get good at catching a baseball was meaningless. I was buzzing with grief at all that I had lost: days in the park with cold beers, rowdy friends, and my racking up putouts—something I have, just this moment, learned catchers are good at.

Later, in the kitchen, having fed Rudy Lu and Delilah, sipping my morning hot water with lemon, I chuckled at the baseball mitt. As someone whose life was dramatically changed by a blow to the head, crouching in the line of fire for a hard, speeding ball, even with a mask on, was ridiculous. And yet the mourning of these lost experiences stayed with me.

So much of my life has not played out as I once desired or what my upbringing foretold. Writing this, I am reminded of Cheryl Strayed’s tender contemplation in a Dear Sugar letter of the sister life she might have lived had she not had children. She was responding to a man who was seeking advice on whether to become a father. She writes: I’ll never know, and neither will you, of the life you don’t choose. We’ll only know that whatever that sister life was, it was important and beautiful and not ours. It was the ghost ship that didn’t carry us. There’s nothing to do but salute it from the shore.

Oh, how I feel these words in every morsel of my body. For me, there was no choice involved. A massive tabletop mounted on a wall fell on my head, and nudged my ship on a different course. And yet, my sister ships are out there.

Just now, I googled “how do ship’s change course?” in hopes of discovering a more nautical verb than nudged. Broaching popped up. A sudden movement in navigation, when the ship, while scudding before the wind, accidentally turns her leeward side to windward, also used to describe the point when water starts to come over the gunwhale due to this turn.

I find it compelling that such an abrupt and most likely frightening redirecting was the first suggestion to appear when my query wasn’t framed as such. And yet it feels correct. My sister ship, the one transporting me on my non-injured life, was broached.

And so here I am.

Where I am is filled with wonder and joy and bird song and a floating bedroom with sloping chalky-pink ceilings. And, of course, Delilah, Rudy Lu, and Cookie. All my babies who preceded them, now the makings of my cells. All those yet to come. Dear friends and family. The bees who tend to my garden. Cups of warm tea after homemade meals. Bossy squirrels who let me know when I am late with their nuts. Bouncing, white tailed bunnies who ate my enter summer supply of lettuce in one evening. A mini-split that allows me to sleep in my bed on the very sort of roasting nights for which I once needed to make up the downstairs couch. Walks deep in the woods with D and Cookie. Rudy snuggled in my arms at night, when we don’t know how many nights are left. Texts with childhood friends—we know each other so differently than anyone else can. Monthly lunches with high school pals—“we were so lucky,” we repeat at each gathering. “And we didn’t realize how much so.” Hot, running water (something I never take for granted!). A computer that works. Neighbors that watch out for each other. My father, at ninety-nine, still curious about the world, still wanting good things for his daughter.

And yet. It can be shocking to me to absorb my life. All that I have overcome. All that I have lost. All the daily challenges I still face. All the things I can no longer do. I made a note to myself here: LIST IT ALL. I’m struggling to do so. I have tremendous health trauma, made worse by still living with chronic symptoms. And whilst living, to varying degrees, in fight or flight, it’s hard to fully heal.

A few: Three rounds of staggering non-stop head pain—went to bed with it, woke up with it—that each lasted a year. Daily flipping and spinning vertigo—that made driving impossible and forced me to lie in bed at night like a plank: this lasted three and a half years. Non-stop racing heart, that lasted a year. Memory issues serious enough that I couldn’t find my way home from one street away, couldn’t remember what I had just that very moment written, couldn’t remember what someone just that very moment had said to me. Staying awake for three or four days straight; nights I did sleep, getting two or three or four hours, tops. This lasted over a decade. Inability to make sense conversations with more than one person. And there is more.

Many of these crossed over. I’m leaving out the most terrifying ones because I simply can’t write about them. Though the ones I did include were in and of themselves terrifying. And I am leaving out the Michigan doctors who refused to believe I had head and brain injury (not true of the NYC doctors who had helped me for the prior decade) and fed the terror.

The leaving behind, after twenty-five years, of my beloved NYC and my brilliant, devoted, wildly fantastic group of friends, my robust social life, and, through a sudden worsening of my health, sliding into profound isolation and loneliness in my (beautiful!) new home in Michigan, that I have never entirely left.

And my life now: smaller, quieter, lonely. A list of things I can no longer do, or things I am able to do with great, often exhausting, effort: many of them simple things—going to the store, meeting a friend for dinner, driving to my dad’s house—would make sense to include here. And yet, they feel difficult to write about.

I’m haunted by all of this.

Not too long along, I filled in Debbie Millman’s What Matters Questionnaire. In one question, she asks: What is your biggest regret?

I respond: This one is tough. There are heaps of things in my life that I wish had gone differently, in no small part because there are things in my current life that are difficult. For instance, I want to say, I regret taking the week-long job that landed me in the showroom where the enormous tabletop mounted on the wall fell on my head and changed everything. How different my life would be without all these daily struggles and all the health terror I’ve lived through and the trauma that has built up over the decades! I can feel relief and adventure flowing through me just conjuring that.

And yet: I wouldn’t be the person that is filling in this questionnaire. And I’ve grown quite fond of this person. I may also have grown quite fond of the Jane who didn’t have a tabletop fall on her head. So it’s a conundrum. But since I don’t know that Jane. And I do know and love this Jane and feel protective of her, I will have to, to my great surprise, say I regret nothing.

A recognition of a ghost ship. An honoring of this ship that holds me now.

Lest I sound at peace with this, let me be clear about my longings. For ages, all I wanted was my life back. I wanted to thrust hooks into the myriad sister ships that had carried on without me: boxer, girlfriend, traveller; someone with myriad friends and a vigorous social calendar; daily writer—up to eight or nine or even ten hours a day; someone with money; someone who moved through the world with physical ease—who wasn’t concerned with vertigo and pain and lack of sleep and memory loss and sensitivity to light and sound and so many other issues; someone who didn’t have to constantly calculate what I’m capable of in each moment, unpredictable day to day; someone unweighted by health trauma; someone unweighted by how my issues impact others—what they can reliably expect from me, what I need to push through to enjoy our time together; someone who can still roadtrip; someone who hasn’t been left behind. And I wanted to gather all these ships, and more, back to me; a gathering that would restore me.

But those Janes have sailed. And here I sit, with a moaning sorrow. I want them back. I want to be restored.

And yet: This broken Jane, this Jane who despite her most earnest, most devout, most wise and compassionate efforts, still struggles with the aftermath of the injury, to varying degrees, each day, this is the Jane of my heart. This is my ship.

So I look for ways to salute my beloved sisters from the shore.

Recently, I’ve had a set back with my health that is hard and one that frightens me. The other day, as I pulled my sheets out of the washer, my impulse was to hang them on the line to dry; I love sleeping in sheets fragrant with the sun and garden air. But that day, doing so was a bridge too far.

Then I saw myself, on a sister ship, clipping them to the line. I felt the sun on my shoulders, heard the squirrels racing the trees, felt the earth raw beneath my feet. I thought, the me on that ghost ship will hang those sheets; the me on that sister ship will sleep tonight in sunshine. The me on this ship, is tucking them in the dryer. And I felt unexpectedly soothed.

This has occurred several times since. What I cannot do here, I sense is happening anyway. A string of small sister ships launching throughout the day. These things that I want so deeply, that tug at my sleeves, are being experienced, just not on this ship. I feel connected to these ghost ships, the ships that didn’t carry me. As if we are a fleet: together, mighty and resplendent with the dreams I couldn’t reach.

Do these ships solve everything? No. Is the loneliness of shouldering much of this alone still staggering? Yes. Am I still often shocked by my life? Yes. Do I long to regain my health? Yes, yes, yes. To move through the world with ease? Yes!

But knowing that somewhere all of my losses are being realized, as preposterous as it may sound, and even if I’ll never know the details, brings me an unexpected comfort.

I know I am not alone in loss. We all have ghost ships that carry our longings, our needs, our hopes. A grieving of former selves. And a grieving of the selves that will never come to be.

But perhaps we truly are out there. And perhaps we are catching baseballs.

Last week I posted in Notes about a significant setback with my health and was astounded by the loving response—both in Notes and via email, chat, and text. Whilst I’ve had much kindness and support, some of it staggering in its depth and consistency, over the decades, by necessity, I’ve had to carry much of my own tending to on my own. At times, it’s been quite hard. This outpouring of love and community touched me deeply. Thank you, all. ❤️

If you enjoyed this essay, you might also like this one about voicing our desires:

Or this one, on loneliness:

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