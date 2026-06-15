Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

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Mary P.'s avatar
Mary P.
2d

Jane, I do not even remember how I came upon your posts in Substack, but I am grateful that you sailed into my life. This essay is hauntingly beautiful ( Jane said this so well in her comment. ). Thank you for sharing yourself with others through your writing and life. May this gift of today be a blessing for you in so many ways. ❤️

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rubina rodrigues's avatar
rubina rodrigues
2d

This resonates very deeply. I just turned 60 and am very much health-constrained. Everything you wrote about on this post could have been about me and what I am currently going through. Thankyou for putting into words what I cannot. Our sister ships sail on… Those ships we are on meet each other and send light signals in the dark to each other, keeping us afloat, in this life that we have and still find a way of treasuring. 🙏🏻💕

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