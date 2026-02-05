I’ve taken to sending myself flowers for Valentine’s Day. This year’s arrived a bit early!

Daily Chats With My Body

I’ve shared before that I talk to myself a lot: kind, tender, supportive words that nurture and nourish my, at times, beleaguered, soul. I never deliberately set this up as a practice; rather, I woke up one morning, in the throes of the extremely-bad-health years, saying to myself over and again, I love you, Jane. I love you, Jane. This conversation has never stopped.

In keeping with this, I also talk directly to my body. A lot. If I almost slip on ice or teeter on a basement stair but catch myself in time, I say, “Thank you, body.” On challenging days, which are myriad, I gently acknowledge the challenges out loud and once more offer gratitude: “I know the vertigo is especially bad today, Body. I can feel how hard you’re working to keep us stable. I know we can get to a better place: we’ve been there before, so we can get there again. And maybe even beyond.” And so on.

Likewise, on days when the vertigo is improved, even just a little, or the pain has let up, or any other symptom has shifted, I celebrate it. “Body, we’re doing well today. Thank you for that. It feels really good to not struggle so much and to be able to enjoy more pleasure. Thank you!”

I’ve been acknowledging and soothing the challenging days for years and years now, but celebrating the good days is fairly new. For so long, I took those for granted, almost didn’t notice them. The moment my body was functioning better, I simply moved into doing more without a sense of thankfulness or grace, as if this is what my body should be doing so there was no need to pause and acknowledge as much. When I slipped back, that I would notice!

I’m not suggesting that, on good days, moving into more pleasure or fun or adventure or work or whatever the case may be is bad. I long to resume a fuller, richer life. But I’m happy this new practice arose in me; it allows me to feel even more connected with my body and to recognize expectations I’ve put on her that have been perhaps unkind. It also gives me the opportunity to thank my body for all the health I do carry. Which is myriad. Putting aside all the head and brain injury challenges, I’m one of the healthiest people I know.

I hug myself in gratitude throughout the day, kiss my inner wrists, for all that my body has accomplished even if it’s super small. I thank my body for her strength, flexibility, ability to digest food well, to sleep, to walk, to bend and stretch, to hold things, take on and off stubborn winter boots, zip up jackets, step in and out of my soaker tub, and all the rest. Not to sound too Pollyanna-ish, but these days I take very little for granted when it comes to my body and her capabilities.

I thought I was alone in this until I interviewed Alua Arthur who shared that each night she silently thanks her body for carrying her through the day. She added, “Sometimes I say [thanks] out loud, especially when I’m doing something ridiculous and I don’t slip and fall and injure myself. I’m like, “Oh, thanks!””

And Andrea Gibson shared that they, too, spend the day conversing with their body: “I say, “Hey there, body. How are you doing today, body? I love you, body. Hey there, face.”

Half Hour Daily Rest

For most of my life, I’ve been terrible at resting. I’ve always had a lot of energy, off-the-charts curiosity, and a willingness to try almost anything (unless it was obviously ridiculously dangerous!). My personality would best be described as go-go-go. Even before my time was taken over by my healthcare needs, tending to elderly animal beloveds, running my own business, resistance meetings, and the seemingly endless (endless!) responsibilities and chores of living alone, I was not one to pause. (Although, I was an avid-avid reader, which I’ve now learned is a form of resting: thank you, Katherine May!)

About two years ago, I gave myself the challenge of taking a half-hour break once a day. I say “challenge” because from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to bed, I’m engaged in something that absolutely has to be done. No wiggle room. I can’t remember the last time, if ever, I made it all the way through a to-do. (Is this even possible? Does anyone?). In fact, my to-do list has usually grown over the course of the day.

But, holy kamoly, the days I am able to rest, to put down the list for half an hour, my nervous system calms more than I ever imagined. I read books that aren’t work-related, I paint my watercolor birds and flowers, I’m attempting some sort of felted embroidery wonderment, a few times I’ve even napped! In the warm months, I lie on the grass, watch the squirrels race across their highway of tree branches, listen to the birds as they chat with one another, build nests, feed their young, stare into the sky. Sometimes, I just gaze at Delilah and Rudy Lu, study their sweet fragile eyelashes, marvel at their firm, capable bodies, inhale their lovely paw smell. My body and soul deeply need this sort of nourishment. Afterwards, I feel grounded, happy, better able to be in this troubled world.

Alas, this doesn’t happen every day. Or even every week. But when it happens, I feel so lucky and revitalized and hopeful. If you’re not already, and can incorporate this practice of rest into your life, I highly recommend it.

Donna Eden Energy Medicine

Since the head and brain injury, Chinese Medicine has been the backbone of my healing. So it’s no surprise that Donna Eden’s energy work, which is based in part on the meridians, has helped me tremendously.

From the time she was a little girl, Donna could see energy: nine different systems, from chakras to meridians to auric field to ones you might not have heard of.

Born with a heart murmur, Donna contracted tuberculosis at five, had severe food and environmental allergies, and at sixteen was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. At twenty-seven, she had a heart attack, and given that the MS was progressing and she was now experiencing multiple organ dysfunction syndrome as her body’s systems broke down, she was told by five highly respected specialists to get her affairs in order. Western medicine had no way to stop the progression.

It was then that Donna realized that in addition to seeing the body’s various subtle energies in the human energy field, she could shift the energy into healthier flows by using her hands. From her wheelchair, she began experimenting and, within a few days, felt some relief. She could walk within several weeks and was completely symptom-free and healthy after two years. Her doctors were astounded.

I was instantly drawn to Donna’s work, and yet also cautious. Firstly, despite most of my healing coming from alternative protocols, I maintain a skeptic’s mind. So the notion that I could move my own energy at home to facilitate my healing was a bit of a stretch. Secondly, Donna is positively giddy! And being the Capricorn I am, raised by two British parents, I was wary. Luckily, I soon enough understood all that giddiness was pure joy and radiant health.

I’ve been doing Donna Eden’s Energy Medicine for well over a decade now, and it’s been abundantly healing, nurturing, and nourishing. I cannot imagine what my health or my life would be like without this. You can do it lying down, sitting, standing, walking, or have someone do it on you. My day starts with a short routine I created that I do in bed. They’re easy exercises that boost energy, relieve stress, strengthen the immune system, and more. I usually do them as I say my morning prayers and instantly feel any agitation I may have awoken with (which, lately, is happening more often) ease away. Every other morning, I have a standing and seated routine I do for more a in-depth balancing of my energy systems; it takes me about fifteen minutes. Using my hands to move my energy, I can feel my body shift into a calm, grounded state, one that offers sustained energy throughout the day Before bed, I do two exercises that help with sleep. I’ve also been seeing a local practitioner, and she’s incredible. If you’re able to find someone near you and can afford a session, I highly recommend it.

Here are links to a few favorites exercises:

Triple Warmer Smoothie: Triple Warmer is the meridian that’s in charge of fight, flight, or freeze. Donna teaches this in a few different ways. This version helps protect the heart while also reducing stress. You can also smooth around your ear, across your shoulder, down the back of your arm, and off your fourth finger, one side at a time. This helps relieve stress so much!

The Hook Up: I do this one the moment I open my eyes. It connects the central meridian and the governing meridian and helps the whole system synchronize and settle. The slight upward lift combined with slow breathing activates the vagus nerve, shifts the body toward parasympathetic calm, and helps organize scattered or overwhelmed energy.

The Zip Up: Here you’re tracing up the Central meridian as a means to protect your energy field from any difficult energy that’s out there—which is a lot these days! When I remember, I do this before entering challenging situations.

Taking Down The Flame: I do this a couple of times just before getting into bed, after saying my prayers. It calms my whole body.

Connecting Heaven and Earth: I also do this one before bed—but it’s great to do during the day, too. During the warm months, I love doing it outside between the spacious sky and verdant land.

Friends, this is only the tip of the iceberg. Donna’s work is so expansive and can address so many issues, physical, mental, and emotional. Hospitals and doctors worldwide have adopted her protocols, including Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic. If this work interests you, just start googling and you’ll find a wealth of information. My favorite is Radiant Circuits! Many years ago, I discovered Prune Harris, who studied under Donna and later formed her own programs. She’s also wonderful.

Definitely not Trump

Humans have this odd habit of comparing the worst of us to non-human animals, the most common of which is pigs. In recent years, on social media, I’ve seen Trump, Epstein, Miller, et cetera labeled as pigs, as if this is the most horrible insult imaginable. I’ve taken to leaving comments reminding people that pigs are highly intelligent, sensitive, kind, curious, playful, loyal, social, marvelous beings. Do any of those traits describe Trump and his goons? I wish we would stop this practice and simply call brutal, cruel, sick humans what they are: human. Leave the non-human animals out of our horror!

I’m pretty sure I started watching Queer Eye on Season One and instantly felt kinship. Yet I still found myself fast forwarding through stretches of it. With each season, that lessened until I discovered I was kind of madly in love with the lot of them. I don’t know if they changed or I changed but this show consistently brings me to tears. Kindness is its driving force. And whilst most of us can’t offer the level of support that comes with a big television show budget, it highlights what a life-altering impact deep listening, kindness, and practical help can have at any level. Mr. Rogers said to look for the helpers. Well, here’s five of them!

Also: It’s their final season!! 😿❤️

In case you missed them, here are two prior newsletters about things that help comfort, nourish, and strengthen my nervous system as well as the rest of me!

❤️ Thank you to everyone who’s joined this beautiful community devoted to bringing as much light as possible into this world of ours. If you enjoy what I publish, I’d love your support. Beyond is my heart’s work and it’s also a lot work; plus, I pay guest contributors. If you find yourself here often, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. And deep gratitude to those of you who already are. ❤️

If you’d like to support my work without a subscription, here’s my link to Venmo and Paypal. ⭐️

If you found this essay useful, please hit the heart button. It feeds the algorithms that help keep Beyond (& me!)going!

How about you, what practices are helping you through these dark times? How much rest do you get in? Practices that calm and invigorate you? Do you talk to your body? If so, what do you say? Has your heart been moved by Queer Eye?