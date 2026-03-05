Friends!

We need each other!

Massive Love to Each and All of You!❤️

The people united will never be defeated.

A World of Peace and Kindness

I can imagine that! That’s something I’m hopeful about in the present tense, believe it or not, because I think we’re seeing it. For example, queer identity and trans identity and non-gender binary identity in the bodies of people who are younger than us. We’re watching an evolution/adaptation in front of us. And it is a story change, a sea change. It’s like an avant garde or a vanguard, and there’s no stopping the fact of their existence. And it doesn’t matter what old, white, cranky people think. I mean, they’re getting a lot of airtime, but they won’t forever, they’ll die.

— Lidia Yuknavitch [read Lidia’s full interview]

There Is Enough for All of Us

We’ve had several centuries or millennia of patriarchal rule: everything from the witch burnings to clitorectomy to arranged marriage; everybody has been suffering under patriarchy. This is a time where women are talking and connecting and telling their stories and writing and starting to wake up; starting to learn how to claim our power back. I can feel it in the conversations that I'm having with women. We've been trained to be in competition, and at each other's throats and to feel there isn't enough. Women are now realizing there is enough for all of us. All of us together, together, together. I hear women saying over and over again: I feel like I'm coming out of a sleep or out of bondage or something.

— Nayomi Munaweera [read Naomi’s full interview]

Covering for One Another

For me, that's how life is. It’s always covering for others and hoping that they'll cover for you. And in some way, we muddle through. Some of the most transformative moments of my life have come because my friends have shown me great kindness and great love and great understanding. Their love for me has helped me understand myself better. We think of friendship as being nice to the people that you love. But to me, it is also a system of discernment and inquiry; it's this powerful meaning-making engine, both in life and in story. Without friendship, I don't know that I would have a subject to write about.

— Brandon Taylor [read Brandon’s full interview]

Stand Up, Make Art, Be Heard, Take Risks

So much is hard right now. And it hurts every day. And still we do, hopefully feel joy. We can’t help it. The taste of morning tea. A hot shower. As we speak, I’m looking out my window at the leaves turning, and I find joy. I find joy outdoors, in being out in it. So I walk and look and feel the wind and listen to the raucous of birds.

Another key joy is in knowing that there is a community of people who are standing up, making art, being heard, taking risks. Saying: Yes! and also saying: No! Being part of a community. I believe we find strength together. And we need to connect and collect in the midst of what are scary times.

— Victoria Redel [read Victoria’s full interview]

We’re Not in Enough Gangs

I’m a person that’s always wanted to be in a gang. One of the reasons I like having a family is it’s a little gang, it’s our little crew. I’ve always wanted to be part of something a little bit bigger than me. I have a bike gang that I’m in that’s just a bunch of old dads and we ride around Austin.

I think that part of people’s problem is they’re not in enough gangs. There’s this great tension in life where you desperately want to belong to something else and you want to stand apart at the same time. You want to be special, but you want to be accepted, too.

— Austin Kleon [read Austin’s full interview]

