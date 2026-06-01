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Paulette Bodeman is the Amazon best-selling author of The BreakAway Girl: Secrets of a Tantric Yogi and the creator of the Substack publication Because Life is Messy.... A Certified Integrative Coach with more than three decades of experience teaching yoga, meditation, and personal transformation, she helps people uncover hidden patterns, embrace paradox, and navigate life’s beautiful mess with grace, grit, and humor.

Her essays weave together non-dual spirituality, psychology, sensuality, and the raw terrain of everyday life, inviting readers to find meaning in both heartbreak and joy. Her work has appeared in The Rolling Desk, Tales of a Wayward Yogini, In the Limelight, and Without Child.

Paulette lives outside Ashland with her husband and their Wheaton Terrier, Saoirse, and can often be found wandering the Pacific Northwest in an RV, gathering stories along the way.

What are you reading now?

I’m usually reading two or more books at a time. In the mornings, before or after my meditation, depending on how I feel, I read the poets.

Recently, I read One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad, which led me to his prescient novel American War. Balancing that out, I’m also reading The Correspondent by Virginia Evans.

To connect with my ancestors, and for inspiration as I work on my next manuscript about generational shifts–what we carry, what we lose, and what we gain–I return again and again to Italian Folktales by Italo Calvino, randomly choosing a story each time. I love how folklore and myth reveal universal truths about the human condition.

What are your most beloved books from your youth? Did you ever hide any from your parents?

The most impactful book I read as a young girl was A Tree Grows in Brooklyn. I completely fell in love with the story, with Francie, though our lives were quite different, and with the way words could transport you to another world.

And yes! I definitely hid books from my parents. I was fascinated by In Cold Blood by Truman Capote. After my father read it, I snuck the book into my bedroom and stayed up late into the night reading. One night, my mother came into my room and found me both terrified and thrilled. She gave me an old-fashioned talking-to, but she let me finish the book.

What’s your favorite book to reread? Any that helped you through a dark time?

The Bhagavad Gita has been my companion for decades now. When I first read it as a new yogi, I was deeply drawn to it, even though I didn’t understand the nuances and depth of its teachings. It’s an allegorical text about facing the battlefield within and has carried me through many a dark night of the soul.

And the older I get, the more alive it becomes. Each time I return to a verse or passage, a new light is shed. I own about six or eight translations/interpretations, and each one reveals the text through a slightly different lens, offering something new. I’ve even gone so far as to have the bindings removed on a few copies and replaced with spiral binding for easy access–which probably says something about my nerdiness.

What’s an article of clothing that makes you feel most like you?

Oh, that’s a hard one. I think I’ve had different favorites for the different seasons of my life.

Right now, I’m in what my family calls the ‘soft pants’ era. Otherwise known as sweatpants, but they have to be kind of cute as well as comfy. And I often wear a tweed cardigan sweater that I bought with my mother years ago. Whenever I really want to connect and feel her presence, which is a lot right now, with the writing of this new book, I wear it.

What’s the best piece of wisdom you’ve encountered recently?

It’s not recent, but it’s to the wisdom of The Bhagavad Gita that I return when I need guidance, when I feel alone or scared. In it, Krishna tells Arjuna that it’s better to live your dharma, your purpose and path, imperfectly than to live another person’s life perfectly. Even though the idea is often repeated, I think it speaks deeply to authenticity: to living as fully yourself as possible, warts and all.

Paulette & Bandit!

Tell me about any special relationship you’ve had with an animal, domestic or wild?

I’ve written about this love affair before. When both my mother and father were placed in hospice at the same time, my mother asked my husband to take their fourteen-year-old Chihuahua. We had just lost our own family pet, and she thought it would ease some of his sadness.

But the Chihuahua, as I often referred to him, became my dog. I think, in some way, I was a natural replacement for my mother. When we took him in, he was overweight and needed surgery. So, we did everything necessary to help him heal and grow stronger.

He died in my arms at almost eighteen years old. When that little guy died, the dam finally broke. It was as if the umbilical cord that kept my parents alive inside me was finally severed, and I was forced to fully grieve their loss.

I still miss him; his name was Bandit.

What’s one thing you are happy worked out differently than you expected?

About fifteen years ago, the yoga community I had been part of for years imploded. It was not pretty. It was painful, messy, and devastating for everyone involved. At the time, I was heartbroken. But out of that loss came unexpected new directions and possibilities.

I had been mentoring teachers for years, so it seemed natural to deepen that work and become a certified life coach, which I still do today. Around that same time, I became more devoted to writing, which I had done up until then in fits and starts. Eventually, I wrote The BreakAway Girl-Secrets of a Tantric Yogi and later began publishing Because Life is Messy…on Substack.

What once felt like an ending became the doorway into a more authentic and generative chapter of my life.

Singing in the shower or dancing in the kitchen? Or another favorite way your body expresses itself?

Well, for decades, as a yogi, practicing asana has been part of how I inhabit my body and express myself, even though the intensity and level have shifted over the years. But I’m also from the Saturday Night Fever and disco era, so honestly, dancing in the kitchen wins.

What are your hopes for yourself?

I’m at an age where I think about the end of life and what that journey might look like for me. I know it’s a cliché, but my hope is to stay as healthy as possible for as long as possible and not become a burden on my husband and family.

I hope to stay curious about people and life, to keep growing personally and spiritually, and to remain open to life’s unfolding.

I also hope to keep deepening my craft so I can continue writing in a way that feels true and alive.

What’s a kindness that changed your life?

It’s hard to name just one. The kindness that has shaped my life has often felt cumulative–those small, steady gestures of staying with me when it might have been easier to walk away, of truly seeing me, of not turning away when things were uncomfortable or when I wasn’t at my best. There have been so many people over the years who have held out their hand and helped to lift me up when life felt overwhelming.

What’s a guiding force in your life?

The Tantric teachings, along with the myths and the stories woven through them, are a guiding force in my life. They remind me that the saint and sinner live within each of us. That the mess and the magic are interwoven. That laughter and joy coexist alongside sadness and pain.

I honestly don’t know what happens when we die. The teachings don’t speak of a heaven as a distant afterlife so much as a state that can be touched here and now. So, the invitation becomes: live fully, love imperfectly, and don’t squander the gift of your life.

If you enjoyed Paulette’s answers, you might also enjoy this Questionnaire with Don Hamilton (Rudy and Delilah’s wonderful homeopathic vet!):

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