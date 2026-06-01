Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

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Sue Ferrera's avatar
Sue Ferrera
1d

Love love love this! So many interesting thoughts to sift through beginning this new week. I'm lucky enough to call you friend, Paulette, so I'm fortunate to experience your wisdom on a regular basis. But it was fun to learn new things about you. For instance, I love the spiral bindings, that's so something I would do. And I, too, read Truman Capote's In Cold Blood. Thank you, Jane, that you shared Paulette's unique energy and wisdom with your readers!

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6 replies by Jane Ratcliffe and others
Joanie Madsen's avatar
Joanie Madsen
1d

I could not agree more with not squandering this life we have been gifted with. That is something that circles my head like the pipe smoke of my grandfather's did. Often, I can worry that I am, when actually it may be that I'm engaged within a restful and contemplative day that my body has been asking for. Such is the mystery and paradox. Oh, that picture of Bandit and you. Pure heart bliss. I truly understand that umbilical cord experience to your parents. 🐾 Thank you Jane and Paulette. A lovely way to begin my day. 💜

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