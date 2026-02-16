Welcome to another edition of The Body, Brain, & Books. If you enjoy reading these quick, insightful interviews brimming with wisdom and hope, please become a subscriber!

Alexander Chee in Barcelona, 2023

Alexander Chee is the author of the novels Edinburgh and the national bestseller The Queen of the Night. His essay collection How to Write an Autobiographical Novel was named a best book of the year in 2018 by New York Magazine, the Washington Post, Publisher’s Weekly, NPR, and Time. In 2025, Kirkus Reviews named it one of the hundred best books of nonfiction of the 21st century. Chee is a recipient of the NEA Fellowship in Fiction, The Whiting Award, The Guggenheim and The USA Artists’ Fellowship. He teaches creative writing at Dartmouth College and lives in Vermont. He writes the Substack newsletter The Querent.

What are you reading now?

A Long Game by Elizabeth McCracken, her long awaited book on fiction writing, a perfect companion to the work of finishing my new novel draft. And by long-awaited I mean I have wanted it ever since she suggested it could exist. I just finished This Is Where The Serpent Lives, by Daniyal Mueeneddin, a novel about social class in contemporary Pakistan that I will be absorbing for a long time, I think.

2, What are your most beloved books from your youth? Did you ever hide any from your parents?

God, I loved so many. I’m pretty sure I wrote my second novel, The Queen of the Night, because I read The Tombs of Atuan by Ursula K. LeGuin and it lay in my imagination like a stowaway. I loved the Susan Cooper Dark Is Rising novels also. And the poetry of T. S. Eliot and e. e. cummings, whose poems I used to memorize for dramatic interpretation on my high school debate team.

My Theater Kid Tribute Wall moment at my old high school

I didn’t start really hiding books until they were gay books, and also stolen—I often shoplifted to avoid paying for a book I wasn’t “supposed” to be reading and so I avoided being denied or exposed at the register. So, The Persian Boy, by Mary Renault is one of those. Also Perfect Freedom, by Gordon Merrick.

I feel like if you see the cover of this book, you understand why it would be hidden from your parents

What’s your favorite book to reread? Any that helped you through a dark time?

I do reread in dark times. But as I’m a teacher of writing, it’s a bit of a professional thing. I have taken to listening to favorite novels on audiobook also for consolation. I recently listened to The Line of Beauty by Alan Hollinghurst and was spellbound by it. The actor reading it was also able to do all of the different British accents, it occurred to me, and so it was a treat and also a bit of a salve on how much I miss London after my four months there in 2023.

I remember during the first year of the COVID pandemic it was very hard for me to read anything or to write. But what brought me out of it was listening to an audiobook of Maurice by E. M. Forster, which then got me to reread it next, and the spell seemed to break. It was terrible to feel shut out of the only solace I’d ever really known besides wandering the woods or swimming. I’ve reread it three times now in the last six years along with A Room With A View, Howard’s End and Where Angels Fear To Tread. Also Go Tell It On The Mountain by James Baldwin, a good novel to also read aloud from.

What’s an article of clothing that makes you feel most like you?

There’s a navy canvas Carhartt zip front hooded jacket I’ve had since… I don’t even know how long actually. It’s one of my oldest jackets. The sleeves are fraying near the cuff, and it’s still warm. I just replaced it with a new one made of denim.

What’s the best piece of wisdom you’ve encountered recently?

That the answer to political paralysis and despair is to do more, not less, in the service of your beliefs. This was in a recent Tessie McMillan Cottom talk she put up on her Instagram, but I think it was for PBS Newshour.

Tell me about any special relationship you’ve had with an animal, domestic or wild?

We took care of a friend’s dog a few years ago now, a sweet French bulldog rescue named Freya with a beautiful brindle coat. She had just been rescued when our friend needed surgery on her leg and so we offered to take care of her, a difficult gesture because she barely knew our friend and now we were taking her off to Vermont from Brooklyn. Our friend’s recovery and rehab was long, and we cared for her for about two months. I remember she used to sleep with us sometimes, and when she did she insisted on having her head up near our heads, between us. But if she succeeded, then she snored quite loudly. It wouldn’t wake my husband up for some reason but it woke me. I’d have to leave the room and sleep in our guest room. So we arranged to sleep in a position that didn’t allow her to pull even, but she would try, a kind of inexorable push to the top of the bed. It was so funny, really. She was never frustrated, just so determined.

It was nice for a while to be a professor with a dog and to take her to the office, where she was very popular. She’s back with her owner and has a girlfriend bulldog whose tongue sticks out in a very funny way. They’re really very cute together. But in a way she taught us we didn’t want a dog. Not for now at least. I never want to say never because that’s the next thing that happens. But we love her.

What’s one thing you are happy worked out differently than you expected?

I have lived a life I never imagined possible and that no one ever told me I could hope for. So really, all of it. I was told I would never have a lasting relationship, much less a husband. That I couldn’t get published if I wrote about queer lives. That I couldn’t be a teacher if I did that. A lot of my life has been listening to people telling me what I can’t do while I go off and do it.

Singing in the shower or dancing in the kitchen? Or another favorite way your body expresses itself?

I have returned to low impact aerobics, which I used to teach in college. I do the warmups as the coffee brews. It cheers me up. It’s like dancing in the kitchen, I guess. But my favorite way my body expresses itself is of course sex.

What are your hopes for yourself?

I have a sabbatical that begins in June, a year’s sabbatical. I’m dreaming big. I want to go to Seoul, and to take my husband, to tour Korea partly for research and partly for fun–he’s never been. I want us to to Big Sur, a dream we keep putting off as we’re terrible about taking trips just for us. I want to go back to London, back to Barcelona, back to Mexico City.

And I want us all to live in a free country, freer than any we’ve ever known. There’s a lot of writing in here too but I’ll keep that to myself for now.

What’s a kindness that changed your life?

There’s so many, I barely know where to begin. But I can think of one: Elizabeth McCracken writing a note to me after I was rejected for the Provinceton Work Center back in the 1990s. She said some nice things about my sample, and she really didn’t have to. It helped me through a difficult time of uncertainty over my writing career, mostly due to my self-doubts but partly due to very real homophobia and racism. Many years later we are friends.

What’s a guiding force in your life?

My love for my husband, and his for me. Last year I went back to the place where I was living when I met him and was doing some research. I remembered enjoying my life there but what I understood as I sorted through those memories was how I was lonely then in a way I never recognized before I met him.

Me kissing my husband in Italy in 2018

