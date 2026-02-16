Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Trish McDonald
4d

Alexander Chee’s How to Write Autobiographical Fiction gave me permission to write my debut novel, Paper Bags, a story asking whether love can overcome the barriers of prejudice, gender fluidity, and cultural expectations. Thank you for this cameo Jane. 🥰

Stephanie Weaver
4d

Loved loved loved all these answers, and his memoir in essays.

