Life isn’t fair.

This was meant to be the first bullet point on a list of things I’ve learned from living with head and brain injury but I couldn’t contain everything in one or two list-friendly paragraphs, so it’s become its own essay.

I’m going to admit right off the bat that I have not come close to mastering this one, especially if the measure of mastering it is inner peace. I carry some deeply rooted belief (I googled what is the most deeply rooted tree to which I would compare this belief and it’s a wild fig tree in South Africa whose roots go down 400 feet; therefore, my belief is wild-fig-tree deep) that life should be fair and all the ways it isn’t fills me with rage. And sometimes sorrow. And the act of understanding that life isn’t fair as a truth even if I haven’t fully accepted it, for me, is a tremendous advancement from my longstanding belief that life is fair—and the reason I struggle in myriad ways is because I somehow have fallen off the fairness tracks and just need to get back on them.

My definition of falling off the fairness tracks is simple: I’m not seeing whatever is unfair properly. I’m too dire, too morose, too, well, Jane to see The Truth of the situation. Once I do see it properly, then I will recognize how fair it actually is and will furthermore recognize that I haven’t been singled out for an unfair life rather I just need to adjust my vision.

I can remember an appointment with my beloved therapist, Neila, when I was so ill my heart raced around the clock, my non-stop head pain was so severe I couldn’t wear a hat or put my hair in a ponytail, the room flipped and spun so much I couldn’t drive and had to lie in bed at night coffin-still, I couldn’t follow conversations with more than one person (and could barely follow with one), a voice narrated everything I was doing (I am opening the door, I am walking across the floor), I couldn’t find my way home when I was a block away, and so many other terrifying symptoms—all of which profoundly-profoundly impacted my career, my finances, my friendships and romances (and still does).

I said to Neila, “Well, if all this hadn’t happened to me, I wouldn’t have met Ortiz (my neighbor’s much beloved dog I walked because he could find his way home and his navigational skills and gigantic heart helped me reengage with the world) or Rudy (the mangy, emaciated soon to be much beloved kitty I found walking in the graveyard and whose gentle temperament comforted my beleaguered soul) and they mean everything to me.” And before I could push further with my list of things that forced my terrible circumstances into something not-terrible, Neila blurted out, “Oh no, no, Jane, don’t do that. Don’t turn beautiful things into the reason you had to suffer.”

London WWII: What my parents’ lives looked like growing up.

Given my lineage, it’s ridiculous I ever harbored even a passing belief in fairness, let alone, a lifelong obsession. My parents both grew up poor in London during the war. My dad was evacuated to Worchester and didn’t see his family for four years. (“We were never the same family again,” he later told me). My mom’s family stayed put despite the steady bombings. (“The queen is staying put, her children are staying put, we’re staying put,” my grandmother declared.). Clearly, their lives were not fair. And the (English-style-tamped-down) trauma they brought to their lives in America and which couldn’t help but seep into their parenting of me certainly didn’t exemplify a fair life. Yet when they talked about how neighbors gathered in the streets to offer the departing soldiers tea and biscuits made from their sparse rations and they helped one another build bomb shelters and collect tin to be remade into armaments and they stayed up late telling stories and watching distant parts of London burn, it all felt wondrous and alive; they were all in it together. And the all-in-it-togetherness, in my young mind, became fairness.

Of course, this makes no sense. But I was child and I loved my parents and perhaps by reenvisioning their unfairness stories into intractable fairness, I felt I was healing them.

Some days, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for my life—so much so, I quite literally fall to my knees in thanks to the Great Mother for food, shelter, Delilah and Rudy, running water, a war-free home. Rivers of love rush through me and my heart aches to remain in this near-ecstatic state. Yet, against my bidding, there is a small voice whispering, “Surely this will be enough: the vertigo will stop now, the pain will abate, my brain will resume normal functioning. Things will become fair.” As if there is some equation to life.

Other days, I can get downhearted. When it comes to caring for myself, I do everything “right.” Eat well. Exercise. (Mostly) get sufficient sleep. Take supplements. Spend time outdoors. Hug trees. Talk to squirrels. Tend to my mental health. Receive regular excellent medical care. My life, my daily hours, are devoted to my health. I’m earnest, diligent, intelligent, intuitive, knowledgeable. How could I not yet be well?

There is improvement. Myriad doctors told me I would only get worse with each year and in fact, I have held steady in many ways and improved or completely healed in others. Yet, there are setbacks or standstills or things that have never budged; times where even my most buoyant, hopeful spirit, gives out. “But I’m a good person,” I’ll think, as if this matters to my vertigo. Yet I want to equate whatever care I may have turned toward myself, or even whatever good deeds I may have done for others, with thriving health. This would certainly be fair, wouldn’t it?

A few days ago, convinced this essay did not make a lick of sense, that it was too of my murky inner workings for others to fathom, I asked a trusted friend to read it. She wrote back immediately, “Good lord, I feel the same. I give to the Humane Society. I nursed my dying mother. Surely my life should be fair.” The fact I’m not alone in this fairness scorekeeping was a revelation.

My thirst for fairness expands well beyond my intimate experiences. I want it so much, so deeply, so to-the-marrow of my bones for animals and birds and all creatures. And for the planet. We humans, by and large, treat them all so unfairly. If ever I find myself with mountains of money, this is where it will go: doing my darnedest to make life fair for those beings we have riddled with suffering (I do and give what I am able to now without the mountains of money).

And, yes, I want fairness for humans, too. We are capable of being staggeringly cruel to one another, to entire groups of people. It’s happening before our eyes every waking moment. I do my best to help in whatever ways I can, but my best often feels like drops of rain on a raging wildfire.

I have such a longing for this world. A longing so tender, so feral that I have come close to shattering myself trying to conjure fairness in soil where it cannot grow.

And so this truth: Life is incontrovertibly not fair. For this to be a well-crafted essay, I should now include my aha moment where something in me shifted from the pressure I put on myself to make my life fair so that I’m not suffering, not being left behind, and other beings aren’t being harmed to this acceptance of unfairness as a fact of life. But there is no such moment. Rather somewhere along the way, over the months and years and decades, I noticed I wasn’t quite as exhausted by my circumstances, I wasn’t fighting my body as much nor my mind, I wasn’t feeling as left behind. I haven’t been singled out by some greater being for suffering. Nor has anyone. There is no fairness from which to deviate.

And even as I continue to fight the truth of this, continue to work hard for all humans (and animals and the planet!) be treated with equity, the fledgling acceptance of this truth has brought me a strange sense of peace and relief.

I have never painted in my life…and two weeks ago I took up painting birds using this workbook ! Another thing helping calm my nervous system during these wildly stressful times.

