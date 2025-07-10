Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

My Mother turns 96yo in September. She lives in her own home, cooks new recipes, reads Bestsellers, emails and Zooms. Mom stays on top of the news, cheers on the Mets and telephones five children, eleven grandkids and three greats often, Someone drives her daily for a walk with her walker along the long hallway at the local library,

through the aisles at Walmart or Shop Rite. Mom volunteers at a Consignment shop. She enjoys her daily nap, but laments needing one. I am lucky to speak with her every night.

I was also lucky to know and be close to my four grandparents. In my twenties, this led me to choose a career in gerontology. My first Clients were four times my age. I thought I knew so much then. Little did I know how much I would learn and grow as my life was enriched by Elders for over forty years. And now I am one (though my mother insists at 72yo I am still young!). These days I

enjoy being a grandma and am still making friends both older and younger. My Mother taught us well about how to grow older with purpose, connection, humor and grace. She is a role model for many.

We need more Laurens. Isolation and loneliness are epidemic in America. Thank you for sharing this heartwarming story, for making a difference and for inspiring others to follow your lead and reach out.

Beautiful essay. Music is as ageless as the friendships you have. I love that they have given you the perspective of the finiteness of life. It's amazing how fast one goes from 29 to much older. It's the blink of an eye and you're there. At 29 I could not have imagined it. ALICE.

