In 2006, Judith Hannah Weiss was hit by drunk driver in a stolen truck. Prior to the accident, Judith had enjoyed a thriving freelance career working for Rolling Stone, Elle, Oprah, Time, Vanity Fair, and Martha Stewart, to name a few. Post-accident, with traumatic brain injury, she could barely put two words together. She moved into a rambling farmhouse and began to rebuild what she could of her brain and her life.

Whilst our paths to brain injury are different, I found myself in many of Judith’s experiences. For one thing, the loss of our former lives. For another, not being able to find my way home again. And for another, having a different brain and changed body. I could go on. My sense is, even if you don’t have a TBI, you, too, will find some part of yourself in Judith’s beautiful words.

I’m so moved by the way Judith shares her story—and most especially by her desire to redefine “impossible” to mean something she hasn’t done yet. I love that! It opens the door for those who are struggling with our own challenges, limitations, injuries—which is basically all of us—to come into a new, exciting, hopeful relationship with ourselves and the world around us.

Judith writes the newsletter Dispatch from Bewilderness.

Enjoy!

xJane

Three Miracles

My life ended on a Tuesday nineteen years ago. That would be my first life. No one noticed at the time, not even me. The next thing I recall, I was in a paper gown in a cold white cubicle. My brain was broken and so was my back. I learned I’d been hit by a drunk with a truck. I likely learned and forgot that a few hundred times. The good news was I survived. The bad news was brain damage.

Pre-truck, I was a freelance writer and a freelance ghost. I skimmed, slimmed, trimmed for magazines like Vanity Fair, Vogue and New York and also ghostwrote for an icon or two. Post-truck, I had “more or less aphasia” combined with “more or less amnesia” at any given time --which made me a former freelance writer and a former freelance ghost. This would be a different story if I had regained my former life, complete with my former mind. I didn’t. I lost my lifelong companion. My self. I could not explain how this happened. I could not explain how anything happened. There were no words.

At the beginning, I couldn’t remember the accident. Weeks later, I noticed the all-caps ISUZU logo just beneath my collarbone. I either had never noticed it before or never thought it strange to see the word ISUZU branded just above my bra. I later realized it came from the glovebox into which my breasts were smashed.

I learned I had a “temporal window.” That’s the amount of time I could keep track of something. It was a few seconds or less than that. Non-remembrance of things past. And passed. Once I could walk inside, it was terrifying to go anywhere because I couldn’t “record” what I saw. Had I passed a yellow chair? Had I passed a plastic palm? I didn’t know. I had lost any sense of direction, as well as any “routes” to link my former self to the person I’d become.

Self-portrait in collage by Judith in first years post-truck

Staff in scrubs checked my mental status, cranial nerves, reflexes, sensory system, coordination, gait. Plus, if I bumped into more things on my left or my right. I had acquired unstable legs (now at two different lengths) on unstable feet. Once I could walk outside, I didn’t know if I had passed a bank, a boutique, a diner, a park. It’s scary to go anywhere -- when you can’t find your way back. I also couldn’t recall if I’d gone left or right, or if I’d walked ten blocks or twelve or twenty. I couldn’t both walk and count or remember what I’d counted and couldn’t multitask.

There were other issues, too. Like my brain no longer knew which was my right leg and which was my left, or something like that. One doctor said if we could “trick” my left leg into thinking it’s my right leg, things might improve. For this, he prescribed a mirror, as well as a rollator and then a cane and brace.

For six years, I refused to say two words. The two words were “brain damage.” I preferred “head injured,” which I imagined as a minor mishap -- like a smudge of mascara or lip stain gone astray. I couldn’t say that I’d became a different person, complete with a different brain and a changed body, too. There were other problems, too. For example, when I tried to read, the letters in words seemed to rearrange themselves so “New York” looked like “kroY weN” and “brain trauma” looked like “amuart niarb” and “therapist” looked like “tsipareht.”

Things are subtracted by brain damage. Erased from the inside-out. The meaning of words imploded, as did the meaning of everything else. Words jammed in my ears if I heard them. Jammed in my head if I saw them. I kept saying strange things, too, like “The leak sprang a roof” when I meant to say “the roof sprang a leak.” For a while, I would look at my own hands and not know what to do with them. How to place them on a keyboard, or a pen, or a phone. I couldn’t write at all. Except in very short bursts I called scraps.

When I was a kid, Tetley had a slogan, “Take tea and see.” My mom changed it to, “Take tea and pee.” If I had another cup of tea, would I still have been hit by a truck? Or what if I had stopped to pee? Would I then have avoided the truck? Any infinitesimal change would have produced a different result. Speaking of results, although there are normally 12 points between anyone’s highest and lowest cognitive scores, I had an astounding gap of 77 points. Six times more than it “should” be. This meant that while at one moment, I was pretty smart, in the next moment, I was not smart at all.

The accident occurred in New York State. The drunk driver -- who stole the truck -- had no insurance due to three DUIs, the owner of the stolen truck was not liable, my car insurance covered just one-quarter of the cost. An attorney sold our home up north to pay the bills, a circumstance, like most others, which I could not compute. Then movers I can’t recall packed boxes I can’t recall for a trip I can’t recall to a town in Virginia. I’d never lived in Virginia before. Nineteen years later, no trace of the move remains in my mind. Like it never happened or I wasn’t there.

I now lived in the state of semi-amnesia and in the state of somewhere else. Oh, right, the state of Virginia. And I became an out-patient nine hours south of my former life. The program was divided into “survivors” and “caregivers,” who cared for survivors. I was the only survivor who was a caregiver, too. Rather, I was the caregiver whose job it was to care for me. In that role, I created a “program” of my own. I began to make small collages and to build homes for birds with salvaged wood -- and, too, began to build a book with a few thousand scraps stashed in brown paper bags. They were not in alphabetical order or numerical order or chronological order or in any order at all, but out of order like me.

Three of Judith's lovely birdhouses!

My daughter, Hannah -- who had lost both her former home and her former mom -- remained at her college. While I lived in a ramshackle farmhouse in a sleepy town, where I knew no one and no one knew me, employing a series of drivers to get me to rehab and back. About two years post-truck, I met Hannah in Manhattan on my first long-distance trip. I was auditioning for the part of “normal mom,” sort of like I was before. I wanted to walk like I did. I wanted to talk like I did. I wanted to think like I did. I was embarrassed by me.

Disabled people are the single largest minority in the world, and likely the least heard from. It’s also the only minority anyone can join at any time. I’m sharing my story not because I think it is exceptional, but because I know it is not. Yet stories like mine are rarely, if ever, told by those who live it. Though the trajectory of head writer to head injured is unique, the larger story is universal. We each get hit by a truck, albeit metaphorical. The disease, the diagnosis, the divorce, the addiction, the death, the natural disaster, or the not-so-natural kind, like a breakfast run for beer. We all lose people we love, and some of us lose the people we were.

You are not in charge of getting breast cancer, or MS, or being hit by a truck, but you are in charge of the way you frame events, the story you tell. One NPR headline touted a few wonderful memoirs as ones that “won’t make you slit your wrists.” I promise my memoir won’t. I absolutely do not want people to feel sorry for me. Nor do I feel sorry for myself. I feel grateful. How? By staying focused on what I’ve been given, not on what I lost or how. Also by not giving up too soon or getting down too fast or staying down too long. And, last, by redefining “impossible” to mean something I haven’t done yet.

Which brings us to miracles. In the crushed car, the margin between my living and dying was less than one inch. That’s one miracle. I wrote a book from scraps. That’s another miracle, though it’s not been published. If the book gets published somehow, that would be a third miracle. So let’s say I’m at 2-and-a-half.

Deep gratitude to my paid subscribers whose support keeps my spirits buoyant and this newsletter afloat. ❤️

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If you enjoyed this essay, you might also enjoy this gorgeous poem by Victoria Redel:

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Thank you for reading! I love hearing your thoughts!

What’s your version of being hit by a truck?

How have you framed these events?

What “impossible” things have you redefined?

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