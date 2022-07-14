Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

I first reached out to Joanna Rakoff nearly a decade ago after reading her extraordinary memoir My Salinger Year. It’s tender depiction of New York City moved something deep in me. I’d recently left Manhattan, after twenty-five years, and before properly settling into my new home, found myself quite ill from the aftermath of head and brain injury. I was often scared and lonely, and my messages to Joanna reflected this. But she was so always unfailingly kind and encouraging, despite my messages being long and me being a stranger.

Over the years, I’ve grown healthier and, if possible, Joanna even kinder. Despite having a full and demanding life, she always makes time to offer guidance, humor, insight. An avid reader, Joanna unflaggingly promotes fellow writers’ books on social media, makes herself available for talks, and shares openly about struggles that may help others. She also teaches, writes brilliant essays and, of course, brilliant books.

My Salinger Year, Joanna’s memoir about working as an assistant to J.D. Salinger’s agent, manages to be both achingly gentle and unflinchingly keen-eyed. It became an international bestseller, has been translated into fifteen languages, and made into a riveting Showtime movie starring Margaret Qualley and Sigourney Weaver. Her novel, A Fortunate Age, explores, amongst other things, the beauty and sometimes devastation of pursuing your dreams in New York City. Joanna manages to convincingly enter the psyches of so many disparate characters, I was bowled over.

Born in the Hudson River Valley, Joanna spent much of her life in New York City. She holds degrees from Oberlin and University College London. A mother of three, married to the love of her life, she currently lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

We talked about bullies, the myth of shitty first drafts, and small joys.

You’re truly one of the kindest, most generous people I know. Could you share a bit about your life philosophy?

Oh, gosh, I can't believe that's true. I'm a person who always feels like I'm not doing enough. I'm not reaching out enough. I'm not kind enough. I'm not a good enough friend. I'm not a good enough mother.

I have a few different life philosophies that have evolved over the years. Growing up, my family and I were very out of place in the area that we lived. Starting when I was in kindergarten, I was bullied quite severely. That experience made me feel like I never want to behave unkindly if it's possible to behave kindly.

By the same token, for a long time afterwards, there was definitely a piece of myself that felt this anger and resentment toward the kids who were just horribly mean to me. Though I was physically bullied--in ways it's hard for me to discuss even now, forty years later--I actually feared more the emotional torment, which left me in a state of constant terror. And that influenced the way I looked at the world. Internally I would dismiss people out of hand and be a bit judgmental toward people that I felt were close minded, ironically. As I got older, I began to have more perspective on the world and also on myself, and I thought about what led those kids to be so cruel to me. In a way the bullying made me a fiction writer and a journalist. It made me interested in everyone's story. It made me try to give everyone the benefit of the doubt. My husband and some of my friends feel this is my fatal flaw: I don't have enough boundaries. I'm sometimes taken advantage of and sometimes spend too much time doing things for other people rather than for myself. I don't guard my time and my mental space as well as I should. And I know that's true, especially as I get older.

Yet, I think it's fundamental to who I am. My father passed away a long time ago, and my mother is ninety-two. My parents were one of those marriages where they had very different personalities and very different ways of interacting with the world. My dad was a very gregarious, extroverted former comedian who would go into a packed restaurant and ingratiate himself with the host, not by giving him money, but just by being like, “Oh, I love your dress. Tell me about that.” That adage, you catch more flies with honey than you do with vinegar, my dad was like a walking example of that. He was loved and known everywhere he went.

My mom was the opposite. She’s a very introverted person who, because of the patriarchy, because of the milieu into which she was born coming of age in the 1950s, felt like she had to be an extrovert and have dinner parties and be in the world and what have you. She's a very cranky person who would snap at waiters and that sort thing. My mother has a million wonderful things about her but as I moved through the world with my parents, I consciously felt like I wanted to be more like my father in terms of the way I interact with people.

I feel like you're an empath. Do you feel like that about yourself?

I do. I was talking about it with my closest friend this weekend; her daughter is an extreme empath. As she's gotten older, I've seen the ways in which being an empath is really a double-edged sword. It allows her to be an incredible student and writer and artist, but I see her getting so exhausted. Something will happen to a friend, something terrible or even just a normal life thing, and you can see her heart breaking for her friend and her internalizing all of that.

Empaths have a harder time drawing boundaries. You don't always know what's you and what's not you because you're feeling all of it.

Definitely. I feel this so much more as my older kids are teenagers now. They have complex problems, and maybe because we've all been trapped together, I feel their experiences so strongly. We've had months and months of illness in our house. It started mid-February. I think we've had four days in which every child is in school, and I'm not sick myself, or my husband isn't sick. I have friends who are able to work no matter what is going on in their lives. Who, during the pandemic, when kids were at home doing online school, would say, “I just set Sam up at a laptop, and then I just put my laptop next to him, and I wrote my novel.” I can't do that. I've never been able to do that.

During my oldest child's first few years, I had an enormous workload: I was the features editor, then the editor-in-chief, of a magazine, and I was also writing freelance pieces and writing my first book in every spare moment, which basically meant at 5am and 10pm and on my lunch break. That book came out when he was four and my second was just four months, which meant that I was writing even more freelance pieces to promote the book. One day when I had this big deadline, my then-husband said, “I'm going on a thirty-mile bike ride with my friend. Goodbye.” Leaving me at home with a preschooler and a baby. His attitude was, “You can just plop them down and write and they won't notice.” I was like, “What?” That was the first moment when I realized my kids might be occupied, but I can't think when I'm around them. Or, all I can think about is them. Their needs, their wants.

For a similar reason, I also can’t write in cafes or libraries. I absorb the energy of everyone around me. I'm thinking, Who is that person talking to on the phone? What is that person working on? What is that book that person is reading? For a long time, when I was probably in my twenties, I felt like this was this huge failure, that if I were cool, I'd be able to work in a cafe or library. But then I realized that that's one of the things that makes me the writer that I am.

In My Salinger Year, you share how you began responding to JD Salinger’s fan mail, something you were not supposed to do. Did you feel some sort of responsibility to help these people simply because you’d read their words and knew no one else was going to? That you empathically felt tenderness to these people that no one else was going to take care of?

Yes, absolutely. I initially wrote about answering the fan mail about six or seven years after I left the job, and I used that exact word: tenderness. I felt tremendous tenderness toward them. The fans were really pouring out their hearts to him in all different ways and talking about all different kinds of things. Being on the receiving end that, hundreds and hundreds of letters a week, it really begins to affect you. It seemed cruel to not write back to as many as I could.

Have you found ways to care for yourself, even if you have wobbly boundaries, ways to tend to this part of yourself?

That's such a good question. It's something that I think about every day. I'm going to be totally honest, in the hopes that maybe other people feel this way and that it will be helpful for them to know that they're not alone, as I've often felt. In the last few years, it's been a struggle for me. There have been times where I’ve felt like I'm losing my mind because I'm never alone. It’s trendy right now to talk about your personality type. I've never taken any of those exams, but I think everyone is probably a combination of an introvert and an extrovert. I love the world, I love friends, I love my family. But ultimately, I need to spend a pretty good amount of time alone or I start to feel unhinged. And during the pandemic, that is sort of what has been happening to me.

I can't wrest control of the various parts of my day in various parts of my life because there's just too much happening. And too many different people needing too many different things all at the same time. And so whatever it is that I need, it gets lost. In any given day, I need to spend a big chunk of the day sitting by myself and reading and writing and thinking or taking a walk to sift through my thoughts. So many days now, I don't get even get a fraction of that. If I get to take a walk around the block by myself, it's a big deal. Or if I get to go to the grocery store by myself, I'll linger there just looking at the moisturizer section of Whole Foods for twenty minutes. I don't need moisturizer, but why not?

The way that I’ve maintained some semblance of an intellectual and artistic life inside my head has been through reading. It’s hard not to cringe when I tell you this, but: I recently bought a planner that was called the Self-Care Planner. It has a grid for mapping out your time, and a little space for planning what you're going to do each day to make you not unhinged. That's not the phrasing they use, but it's really what they were saying. At the beginning, it explains what self-care is and then you take this long questionnaire that tells you how well you're doing in terms of taking care of yourself. I failed every area. I turned to my husband and said, “I basically don't take care of myself at all.”

Joanna and Izzy

When you were around ten or so you learned two of your siblings were killed in a car accident before you were born. Do you feel comfortable sharing more about that and how it impacted your life?

Yes, that’s actually the subject of my new book which is called The Fifth Passenger. When I was three, my family left Nyack and moved north into the Ramapo mountains to Pomona a tiny, tiny little village where the houses were built on old farms. All the parents were around twenty-seven. My parents were about twenty years older. My mom dressed like she lived in Manhattan. She didn't own a pair of jeans. She didn’t own a pair of sneakers. This was the seventies; my mom was a person of the 1950s. She wore heels every day, and twin sets and kilts and what have you. The other moms had long hair and wore peasant blouses and bell bottoms. I was dressed in plaid skirts and knee socks and Mary Jane's and smock dresses. The other kids were wearing Oshkosh B’gosh. So, we looked really weird.

My eldest sister is eighteen years older than me. I was born right as she graduated from high school. I discovered that there had been these kids in between us, my brother and sister, Mark and Anita. I didn't find out their names until I was ten or eleven. I only very recently found out what happened to them. Though I still don't know the full story. The research has been slow and excruciating, but I do know: it's a much larger story than I anticipated. I now think what set my family apart was not just that we looked differently and dressed differently but that my parents were in mourning. I mean, I was born just ten months after my brother and sister were killed.

There's so much work now on inherited trauma. Do you feel the trauma of what happened to your siblings is anything that you absorbed?

I have this spotty knowledge of epigenetics, but when I was pregnant with my third child, I started thinking about my mom being pregnant with me. I was about the same age as when she was pregnant with me and I pulled out some photos I had of her pregnant with me. I remember my mom saying, “I couldn't eat when I was pregnant with you. I was so skinny that after I gave birth, I weighed ten pounds less than I had before I got pregnant.” She said that so many times throughout my childhood and my adolescence. I looked at this photo when I was pregnant and thought, “How did I never realize that the reason she couldn't eat was because she got pregnant right after two of her children were horrifyingly killed. She was in shock and in mourning.”

I didn't initially think, “What did this do to me?” That’s not how my brain works. I just kept thinking, “That doesn't apply to me. I had this happy life.” But as the years have gone by, and I keep reading about it, I realized that of course it does.

You were possibly conceived to help your parents grieve the loss of your brother and sister. What does that feel like to you?

I felt very strongly as a child that I had to be perfect. There was the expectation that I was going to do everything right and everything perfectly. At all times. I was a miniature grown up who could intuit everyone's needs and knew the appropriate etiquette in all situations.

Was that an effort of theirs to keep you safe? Or did they want you to make up for the two missing children? Or something else?

I think because the worst thing possible had happened to them, they were actually much more chill than my friends’ parents. And I was such a good kid, they trusted me, so they didn't have to impose a lot of rules on me. I did all sorts of dangerous physical activity. I swam in oceans where sharks had been sighted. And did crazy downhill skiing. I was a figure skater and did all sorts of things where you can injure yourself. I traveled by myself. But they weren't hyper scared or vigilant parents at all.

There was a mythology in our family that Amy was the bad child, and I was the good child. Amy was always crashing her car and dating bad guys and doing drugs and just out of control. From the moment of birth, I was obedient, quiet. I don't know how much of that has to do with just the way kids come out. And how much has to do with my parents telling me from the start, “You follow all the rules. Never ask for anything.” Now that I have kids, I do see the ways in which we're born with certain personalities.

Joanna with Coleman, Pearl, and Izzy

In A Fortune Age, two of the female characters end up in the care of medical professionals for their mental health. These sections were particularly tense. You did such a fantastic job of showing how vulnerable any of us can be; how any one of us can suddenly find ourselves at the mercy of someone else’s definition of us. Yes, they’re trained professionals. But they’re also humans with their own predilections and shortcomings. What are your thoughts on modern mental health care—in particular where women are concerned?

I wanted to write a novel that was about how vulnerable young women are. That our world and in particular a big metropolis is not built for a woman alone. (Of any age.) When I lived in New York, I felt that danger at every turn, the ways in which--in a huge city, with no family or safety net--your life can very quickly spiral out of control, in which you can become marginalized and helpless. During my years in New York, I saw so, so many women on the brink of cracking--emotionally, psychologically--from the intense and constant stress of daily life, from the insanity of, in a way, simply being a female human in New York. With one of the plotlines you mention--involving Lil, one of the novel's heroines--I wanted to investigate both what happens when female ambition is read as, in essence, mental illness and what happens when a mentally healthy woman enters into the system, and all of her behaviors and predilections are read as pathological. My point was, really, it could happen to any of us. Truly, any of us.

But I also wanted to show what I see as the massive failings of the mental health industry here in the U.S. The other plotline you mention, in which a character named Clara is released from a psychiatric hospital before she's even remotely ready, partially for financial reasons, partially because her doctors feel she's not making enough progress in therapy. This happened to someone with whom I'm very close and she's not really ever recovered, nor has she ever received the care she needed. But it's also happened to, quite literally, millions of other Americans.

You write about New York so beautifully, but you're not living there anymore. So I wondered if a) you miss New York, and b) you've developed that same kinship with Cambridge?

So many people think that I still live in New York. I get notes from people wanting to take me out for coffee. I do miss New York. I didn't when I first moved here, because Cambridge is a really Utopian, wonderful place filled with flowers and trees and lovely, intellectual people. And, of course, I moved here to be with my husband who is the best person in the world. But there were certain things that I missed from the start, the biggest one being my friends and the way I lived my life in New York. There’s a healthy balance between work, family, friends, and things that are just for you as a person, that are not necessarily work-related and that have nothing to do with taking care of your family. My friends in New York go out to dinner with their friends or go to the movies and go to see plays or just go to museums. Here in Boston, people live their life in a much more domestic sort of way. I don't know if this has to do with the weather. I don't know if this has to do with the sort of New England approach to life, which is a bit more keeping things close to your chest.

I do think of myself as a New York writer. With A Fortunate Age I was partially interested in chronicling the changes in Brooklyn that I saw happen. I have a new novel that I'm working on, which is called Money or Love. It was initially set in the art world in New York. Most of the characters lived in different parts of Brooklyn and Upstate near Hudson. A few years ago, I realized that the novel would be even better if I set it here, because it’s very much a comedy of manners. And there are more manners here; people are more formal here. The stratification of society is much more ingrained and real. So I transferred the novel to Cambridge. So I’m becoming more of a Boston writer.

Does that feel weird?

It does.

Joanna with Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley

You write both fiction and memoir. Are those different experiences for you? Or is it all the same toolkit?

There's a lot of overlap. With My Salinger Year I didn't want to write a memoir. My arm was twisted by various friends. My agent said think of it as a palate cleanser. It'll be this little book, no one's going to read it. Think of it as an extended magazine piece. It was not like writing a magazine piece at all. I had a lot of trouble. The first year that I was supposed to be writing it, I would sit down and write but I was really just typing. That whole thing where you write 1,000 words a day, for me, that's not helpful. I generated all this material that I forced myself to write and didn't use any of it because I didn't know what I was doing. I’m a very structure-oriented writer. And I need to know what my structure is. I need to know what my tone and style is. I need to know these from the start. In the same way that when I write an essay, the whole essay is predicated on the opening lines, the style and the tone in which the story is told.

I have friends who believe in this whole “shitty first draft” thing, and you just get the story down. But I can't do that. I forced myself to do that with My Salinger Year. And I have hundreds of pages on a laptop that didn’t work. Some might say, “Oh, you needed to write those to get to the actual story.” I don't know that I did, to be honest. I realize how unpopular an idea that is right now. Eventually, while running, I had this epiphany, which was simply that the reason that I couldn't write this book was because I was afraid of betraying the actual people. I had taken some memoirist friends out to coffee and asked, “How did you write about your mother? What did you do?” They each told me their technique. One person said, “she died, so that made it easier.” Which wasn’t that helpful. But through talking to these friends, I realized that this was the problem. I felt uncomfortable writing about these people who might not want to be written about but asking them if I can write about them isn’t the way to do this either. I realized I had to pretend it was a novel. I would obviously tell the truth. But I would outline it like a novel. I sat down at my desk and took out an index card (I’m a lover of index cards and write a lot on paper, in general) and wrote: This is a novel. You are a character. Everyone is a character. I pinned it up on my desk. Then I made a list of all my characters and gave them all new names. That was when I was able to sit down and write the book that you read.

What I'm saying is the toolbox is the same, but what I'm finding with this new memoir is that I might need a Revealing Family Secrets; This Is Actually Really Painful To Unearth toolbox. Maybe that's called a therapist. I feel like with this book, I want someone to hold my hand as I'm writing.

What you're writing about is hard. Are you flipping back and forth between the memoir and the novel, working on them simultaneously?

I don't know what I'm doing. This novel goes back more than ten years. I'm a very slow writer, and I'm happy to be. At the beginning of the pandemic, I had these tiny, tiny bits of time, and my book was due imminently. I also had this big essay that was very difficult due. But I had all my kids at home; they weren't even in school. It was just crazy. I would sit down to try to work on the memoir, and I couldn't even think. Instead, I would just sit at my desk and cry—which, I think, is probably not unusual for the first month or so during lockdown. So I found that when I had little bits of time, I could sit down and reread all of the pages of the novel and enter into it and not work on the memoir at all. Lately, though, I essentially had to say to myself, “You have to finish this memoir. Then you can finish this novel.”

Everything feels so hard right now. Where you find joy?

Oh, my gosh, let me give you a laundry list. I've been finding so much joy in reading. I always do. But it seems more important than ever. And I have been finding joy in a place that I've never found joy in before, which is plants and trees. Cambridge is famously filled with flowers and when I take a little walk around the block, I'll see like this giant azalea bush and it will make me so happy. I've also been finding just a lot of joy in hugging people. I find that I'm holding my children close all the time. My middle child is not a snuggly person and in the last few months, I found that I’m holding her all the time in a way that I never used to. It seems to give me a lot of strength and sustenance.

I've also been finding joy in very tiny things and realizing how lucky I am to be able to do them. I've been finding a lot of joy in washing my hair. During the pandemic, I would go a whole week without washing my hair and I have this weird Brillo pad head. Now when I get to wash my hair, it's like the whole world swirls around me. I think about how if I lived in a country that had no water, I wouldn't be doing this, and the many layers of gratitude are so huge. And washing my face. These tiny things that I used to take for granted now seem like these miraculous gifts to me.