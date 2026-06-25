Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Cabin near Arnett, Oklahoma where Lauren tried to write Monster of a Land

What do I love about Lauren Hough’s writing? Her tenderness. Her vulnerability. The music of it; the rhythm. Her delight in language. Her pacing. The long, winding sentences. The clipped ones. How thoughtfully she weighs the world. She seems to take it all in: the tragedies, the injustice, the wonder, the hope; ponders how these all fit together. Then writes something so beautiful, so gutting, so helplessly funny and wise and open. She is forthright but never cruel. And there’s always (always!) a dog. Or two.

And it feels like we’re there with her, every step.

It’s not just me who feels this way. When Lauren filled in the Beyond Questionnaire, she got more hearts and more comments than anyone before or since. Her collection of essays, Leaving Isn’t The Hardest Thing, became a NYT bestseller. Her essay, I Was A Cable Guy. I Saw The Worst Of America, went viral overnight. And her new cross-country memoir, Monster of a Land, has received starred reviews from Kirkus and Library Journal and mountains of praise from all corners. Her essays have appeared in The New York Times, Granta, Texas Highways, Huffpost, and The Guardian.

I learned a lot from speaking with Lauren. For one thing, I’m keeping my stereo on again when I write.

If you missed Part One, you can read it here.

As always, I’d love to hear your thoughts!



xJane

❤️ Gigantic gratitude to all the paid subscribers whose support for Beyond also supports The DeTommaso Dogs. Ana has gotten over 800 dogs and kitties off the streets and into safe homes. She’s also spayed and neutered over 3,000 animals. Her heart is as big as her determination. I’m so grateful for your support in keeping these sweet babies safe. Thank you! ❤️

Three of the sweet babies your paid subscriptions have helped get off the streets and into proper care: Athena, Daisy, and Skeeter

Where do you write?

Anywhere. I wrote a lot of this in a studio in the East Village that Sandra Newman and Howard Mittelmark let me sublet last summer. I write in chairs in my living room. I write sometimes in coffee shops.

When I began the book, I tried the stunts that people told me would help, like renting a cabin in the middle of nowhere. Didn’t write a word. Then the due date starts approaching, and it doesn’t matter where you are, you just write.

We all like to have the fantasy that if we had enough quiet time. But enough quiet time for me, apparently, is not the secret. I need to be a little bit busier. I wrote both books while moving across the country.

Do you think pressure helps you?

Yeah, I need a little bit of time pressure. I need deadlines. I need an editor to be kind of on my ass about it. That’s how I run.

Do you write every day?

No. There’s the type of writing that feels like you’re writing: and then, and then, and then, and then, and then. You have to do it. And it’s boring. And it sucks. And you know it sucks. And you know that nothing you’re writing is going to go anywhere. But if you do that long enough, the hope is, and it’s worked so far, that something clicks.

I’d sit in the living room and put Mad Men on in the background, or the Olympics worked for a while, and just tap it out. I set a schedule: between 10 and 2 I will write. I will do nothing else. That doesn’t ever work. I fuck off and don’t get anything done.

But I have to go through that boring part, and then something will click. Part of that click is a deadline; but part of it is that you have enough of it on paper that you start to see what you were trying to say.

What happens to all those and thens?

A lot of it gets deleted. A lot of it, I hit enter and put it at the bottom of the page and start again with what I wanted to say, not just a chronological log of what happened.

I wish I could write every day, but I just can’t. You get empty and you have to fill with something: going to concerts, or looking at art, or going for a fucking walk. If one day I could remember that driving around listening to music usually gets me unstuck, that would be helpful. But I always forget. Until I have to drive to someplace, and I listen to music, and I’m like, “Oh shit, this works, I should remember that now.”

Do you write on computer, or do you also write by hand?

I write in those little composition pads that used to be 99 cents at CVS, but are now $2.99 because let’s jack up the price of everything. I scribble in those. If I’m stuck on a laptop, sometimes it works to change the format. But I mostly write on a laptop.

When you were traveling, were you keeping notes every day?

I had a composition pad stuck in the net above my bed, and I would write down everything that I thought might be important: the weather, where I drove from, where I drove to, where I stopped, and names of who I talked to. If they said anything that was really interesting or that I thought I might be able to use later, I would copy that down. Just so that I had a note to myself of what had happened.

Would every day have a page or two?

Every day was at least a page even if nothing happened. And there were days where nothing happened. But Woody did this funny thing.

Early draft of the cable guy essay for the Art History class Lauren was taking at Austin Community college

You were on the road three months and visited 37 states. How did you decide what to include? Was that part of the “and then” process?

Yes. But eventually you have to have a story, or it’s going to be 800 pages. And it was 800 pages for a minute there. Once you find what you’re talking about, you figure out what matters pretty quickly. So you cut everything that doesn’t matter. Some of it hurts to cut, you really like it. But it’s repetitive. The point of the book is to make it entertaining for people to read. It can’t be all one thing. It can’t be all levity. It can’t be all tragedy. You have to layer it.

You have this beautiful intermingling throughout of past and present. Do you have tips on how to pull that off?

We get intimidated by a page and forget that we already learned how to tell a story. If you’re telling about a fun night you had out, you’re like, “Rob was there.” And then you add, “he’s the guy who ten years ago….” And then, you say you went to this bar. And then you add, “by the way, I used to work at this bar.”

Just by telling a person a story, you learn what to cut, where their eyes start to glaze over, and what to keep in. What’s the funny aside, and what’s the not funny aside. What’s the interesting tangent, and what’s not.

If you’re at a party and you find another writer, you know they’re going to know how to tell you a story. Whereas if you listen to a non-writer try to tell you a story, it’s excruciating: fast-forward that part, fast forward that part, fast forward that part. And that’s what we forget to cut in our writing, is all those parts we were supposed to fast-forward.

What if it’s a first-time writer, and they’re wondering, “How does Lauren know what to fast-forward?”

If I get bored reading it, that’s what I cut. I started doing stand-up when I was writing my first book. I would go to open mic nights and tell the story, and you can feel when the audience is with you, and you can feel when they drift off. You can feel where they laugh, and where that punchline does not work.

You learn it by reading, you learn it by talking to other people, you learn it by listening to people tell stories. If you don’t come from storytellers, you do have to go find them. A lot of us found them in books.

You write that much of your trip is beyond words, and yet you need words to write your book. I keep feeling like I’m experiencing the world in ways that I don’t have words for anymore, but then I have to sit down and write and try to find the words. How do we write about things that are beyond words?

That’s our entire job, isn’t it? It’s why I started writing, This is a thing that I don’t have words for, and I write until I find them. It was a thing that happened more recently in my life where I realized I’m not always going to have the words for something, and that’s alright. You can just say, “This is too much. Or this is just for me.” I think people understand that.

So you’re going to write a novel! Have you already started it?

I have started four, and gotten pissed off, and scrapped them. So we’re working on it.

Is it about dogs?

No, it is not about dogs. I have a couple ideas. They seem really fun, and then when I try to do them, they’re not working yet. So I’m in that really frustrating stage of it.

What is the pull towards fiction?

I think it would be fun. That’s really the only motivation that I have for writing anything. Because so much of it is not fun, you have to start with, “I think it’ll be fun.” I’ve done a book of essays. I’ve done a memoir. I want to try something new that’s hard in a fun and interesting way. It’s a new jigsaw puzzle to figure out.

Woody joining Lauren at The Tasajillo Residency in Texas

Your main character in Monster of a Land is a dog. Is it different to write a dog than to write a human? Woody is so vibrant and alive in the book.

The thing about a dog is you can make him vibrant and alive without trying to make him too complicated. People are complicated; you can’t make them all bad or all good, or they’re flat on the page. But Woody can just be awesome, and he’s still alive and real.

It’s harder, in a way, because ego doesn’t play into it at all; he’s just a dog. It was hard to be tender without being sentimental. But most of it’s the way I talk about him and the way I think about him. It was getting that on the page and not worrying about whether I was making him sound cool enough. He is cool, so I can put what I think about him, and if you don’t think he’s the best, then I don’t really care. He’s the best.

A lot of people who read Beyond are writers themselves, so is there a prompt that you use either for yourself, or—I forget, do you teach? So a prompt you would use when you’re teaching.

I just had my first experience teaching.

Oh, with Roxane [Gay], right?

Yes, Roxane invited me to do a thing at Rutgers. They asked me what I wanted to teach, and I panicked and said voice, which is, you know, the one thing you can’t teach. But I gave them my secrets. I thought about it beforehand; I’m like, “I don’t want to give away my secrets.” But I tell other writers what I do, so why not.

Can you share one or two of them now?

I listen to Sun Radio. They’re this Austin station, but they have an app. I think it’s helpful to not choose the music; to not be hitting next, or play, or skip. They do blues on Monday nights, and I like to listen to the blues and free write. It’s a way that I find my voice and my cadence.

If your writing doesn’t have a cadence, if it doesn’t have a musicality to it, it’s not going to be interesting to read, and the reader will probably never know why they set the book down. But it’s because they can’t find that pace that keeps them moving.

How do you know when you have that pace, the cadence?

I will be keeping time with my hand or with my body while I’m writing. And I will feel that pace in keystrokes. I will feel it when I read it back.

It’s just like any song: there’s a chorus, and there’s a bridge, and there are stops, and there’s that one line that guts you. Patty Griffin’s great at that. Every essay, every book I’ve written has a song that goes to it that I was just listening to on repeat. I’m trying to write something that makes me feel like that song.

What’s the song for Monster of a Land?

I don’t think I’m going tell you that.

Woody taking it all in at The Tasajillo Residency in Texas

Is it a Woody Guthrie song?

No, it’s a song by Ron Pope called A Little More Love. It’s a great song. I wanted to write something that felt like that song. [Readers—Monster of a Land does feel like this song!]

Also: Writing about something you’re raging about really helps because your layers fall away when you’re so pissed off that you’re shaking. That helps me find my voice sometimes.

Those are so helpful. Any more tricks?

I put the computer away and go tell a friend the story. I have a few that I call and ramble about the thing that I’m trying to write on. It helps. Especially if it’s a friend who asks infuriating questions. The questions will piss you off; you’ll be like, “you don’t understand.” And then you realize you’re not telling the story right. If you were telling the story the right, they would understand.

Do you read all your work out loud?

Yes, I have to hear it. I’ll fill in blanks that aren’t on the page if I’m just reading it off the page. I’ll see things that aren’t there. Or I’ll think it’s there, and as soon as I read it aloud, I realize, it’s not there at all.

Going back to the prompt, is there anything you want to add?

Find a song you love and try to write something that feels like it. It’s so hard to find the emotion that you want for a book or for an essay, because it’s a story that’s yours. But to make it reach outward, it has to have a song to it.

That’s the perfect closing line. But I’m going to ruin it because I want to thank you, Lauren, for the ways that I always feel like you have my back. My life post-head and brain injury is not what it once was. So it’s meaningful for me, and I feel it deeply, when I know someone has my back. Thank you for that.

Thank you. Likewise.

If you enjoyed this Craft Advice with Lauren, you might also enjoy this one with Victoria Redel

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