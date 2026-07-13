Welcome to another edition of The Body, Brain, & Books. If you enjoy reading these quick, insightful interviews brimming with wisdom and hope, please become a subscriber!

Johanna Franzel is a writer, teacher, biodynamic craniosacral therapist, radio producer, and autoimmune intimate. Her studies include a masters in arts in education from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, a training in documentary writing and radio from the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies, and certifications in both neuromuscular therapy and biodynamic craniosacral therapy. Her most rigorous learning comes from over two decades of living with chronic illness, an experience that’s made her a passionate teacher of practices that help others connect to their own complex, bodied aliveness through language. Her upcoming book, Write Yourself Home, is a practical guide to living well in the body you have through embodied writing and gentle movement, and arrives from North Atlantic books on August 4th, 2026. Find her via her Substack Permission Slips and at johannafranzel.com

What are you reading now?

I’m usually reading fiction, quickly, in the foreground, and then have a slower nonfiction work running in the background. I just finished Lauren Groff’s Wilderness and am gobsmacked that this period piece with almost no dialogue and a single, wordless protagonist could turn me inside out and create such gorgeous emotional beats. How’d she do it, Jane, how?? Other books I’ve devoured at high speeds lately: Lily King’s Heart the Lover and NK Jemisin’s The City We Became – so. good. On the nonfiction track I’ve been savoring Samantha Irby’s Quietly Hostile and Sarah Ruhl’s 100 Essays I Don’t Have Time to Write

What are your most beloved books from your youth? Did you ever hide any from your parents?

My mother emigrated to the U.S. from Sweden in the 70s, and so my childhood books were deep cuts of the Swedish canon. Beyond Astrid Lindgren’s Pippi there was Lotta and Ronja and Mardie and Emil, wild stories of feral and fierce children who ran away or accidentally ended up on a sleigh headed out of town or defiantly balanced on the ridge of the barn. Kids who stripped to their skivvies and danced around the spring bonfires. Tove Jansson’s Moomintrolls were prominent too, with their rotund strangeness and characters smelling of thunderclaps. I didn’t hide books from my parents (as a Gen Xer, our parents weren’t keeping a particularly close eye anyway) but I did have secret hopes to move through the world like those kids, free and brave and truthful.

What’s your favorite book to reread? Any that helped you through a dark time?

I don’t tend to reread books, but I do revisit Parker Palmer’s essay All the Way Down nearly every year. The short piece is part of Let Your Life Speak, the Quaker educator’s tiny beautiful book on vocation - but it is this particular essay, about Palmer’s descent into clinical depression and slow return, that’s offered real grace and reorientation. His writing is spare and unflinching, not offering a map so much as sharing the confounding mystery of his condition. The months he couldn’t leave the house, the friend who came over daily to massage his feet, the well-intended but misguided reassurances that did not land. Palmer explores the idea that somewhere in the whole mess some part of him was asking to be known. I’ve lived with Crohn’s disease for twenty plus years, and this was one of the first pieces of writing that reached through the noise to offer a solace I could feel. Treating my disease and its expressions as a friend trying to get my attention felt so much kinder than regarding my body as a failing mess. It was a relief to let go of the punishing and pat idea that things happen for a reason. Terrible shit happens. Full stop. And also living well in the body I have means orienting to a larger and more forgiving field of what’s possible.

(Coda: Every few years I also reread Jo Ann Beard’s essay The Fourth State of Matter so I can be quietly devastated by its exquisite perfection).

Carhartts, Air Jordans, and Rosie!

What’s an article of clothing that makes you feel most like you?

A tie between: 1) My old steel blue Carhartts: strong denim that’s perfect for gardening, absolutely without pretension, and utterly comfortable. Pants that fulfill my secret boring wish to wear the same easy beautiful thing every day.

2) Hot neon pink and red Air Jordans. A few years ago on a trip to New York I was blindsided (not a thing that happens for me with clothing!) by these bright shoes that have become my go to dance party kicks. I adore them truly and deeply. They infuse every space with insouciant joy and give me extra zip for getting down.

I have to admit that, taken together, the Carhartts and the Jordans do feel like an accurate portrait!

What’s the best piece of wisdom you’ve encountered recently?

“Nature always pulls, never pushes.”

My dear friend Dr. Megan Poe (an artist, psychoanalyst, and galactic poet) shared this bit of ecological/biological wisdom with me, and it’s shifted both how I listen and where I listen from. I’ve done my time pushing for things that I wanted to be true: my body to follow my plans, my loved ones to stay pain free, the world to drop its machinations. But pushing for those things rarely yielded more than a compressed sense of life as immovable.

While I can definitely think of moments that called for pushing (giving birth to my child certainly comes to mind!) listening from the felt sense of pulling shifts something kinetically. What am I co-creating? What am I inviting in? What natural currents might we ride together towards a different way of existing? You might get curious about how this lands in your own field: first imagine that you’re pushing for something you hope to be true. Then pause, drop that posture and try pulling this dream towards you. In my body this feels much less like a desperate trying and more like opening.

Supremely gentle Charlie, on duty.

Tell me about any special relationship you’ve had with an animal, domestic or wild?

I grew up with hamsters, a nameless goldfish, and a vicious cat, so I was more animal avoidant than attached.

And then, Charlie.

I was in my late twenties when my partner Jon and I adopted him, a Collie Shepherd mix who had already been given up twice and brought careening, unfettered energy in a 90 pound body. Charlie was a supremely gentle soul. He did not lick or cuddle, but preferred to work the perimeter, making sure his people were safe (swimming with him was a certain kind of hell; he’d scrape your thighs until you returned to shore, so strong were his instincts to shepherd). He romped in gladness at the word “pond” and was an excellent soccer player, though the balls were short-lived.

Over the years we grew into each other, becoming shared imprints of a certain way of being. During weeks I was too sick to move, Charlie sat by the bed, watchful and patient. When our daughter was born, he stayed close, sometimes leaning his big head on her infant body. Charlie died 10 years ago, but the mention of him still dissolves me. He schooled me in a kind of love I hadn’t known until then.

I’ll add that for a long time I was sure I could never love like that again. A year to the day later we adopted the red dog Rosie (rarest breed: the Mississippi porch hound) who howls sweetly at people she loves and trips going up stairs. And somehow, I love her too.

What’s one thing you are happy worked out differently than you expected?

In my early twenties, after a rough year in New York City, I applied to a Swedish folk singing school, thinking this might be the antidote to a roach-infested apartment, protracted breakup, and barely scraping by. I’d constructed a whole fantasy of an alternate life in Scandinavia in which I’d return to the motherland and build a beautiful future of socialized medicine and easy harmonies. But I didn’t get in to the school. By way of explanation the director told me she’d dumped all the applications on the floor, closed her eyes and picked randomly. No American meritocracy here, just blind Nordic fairness.

That rejection sent me in a whole different direction, to working three jobs in Berkeley and eventually to Latin America, where I got hired as a teacher in a school in the Cloud Forest, discovering vocation, and as it turned out, lasting love. I wonder sometimes about the other timeline, then shake my head – thankful for this one.

Singing in the shower or dancing in the kitchen? Or another favorite way your body expresses itself?

Emphatic yes. I do both often and enthusiastically.

What are your hopes for yourself?

To be brave, inclusive, vulnerable, and wide. That whatever I’m writing learning teaching hearing can create a kind of circulation of support and becoming. To not get stuck in a single version of any story, to leave things mysterious, unfinished, still growing. To live from the knowing that my liberation is tied to yours. To show up, to show up fully. To tell the truth. To be rooted in an extravagance: towards this moment, towards the health that’s available even in the midst of deep illness. To be generous, to be misguided. To be earthbound. To sing loud. To dance in my skivvies around the spring fire like those bold Swedish kids from the stories.

What’s a kindness that changed your life?

I can say without exaggeration or hyperbole that I’m alive because of kindness. Fueled by it. Frequently saved. A thousand examples come to mind, but here’s one from the tapestry: I’m in a secret rock band with two friends. We never actually perform or record, but gather every few weeks to make music and catch up and often cry and celebrate together. In 2019, when my body fell spectacularly apart and I could not move or sit up, Molly and Colleen came over with instruments and lay with me on the floor. I couldn’t really sing or play or speak but they held something beautiful and true and generous and deeply loving. I went into the hospital not long after, but that moment was a kindness of epic proportions, an unconditional we’re-here-with-you that made everything else endurable.

What’s a guiding force in your life?

Wide range. I equally love moving through the depths of grief and hilarious bawdy laughter, so perhaps we could also call this guiding force it all gets to belong. It’s why I teach embodied writing with the principles of reverence and permission. Reverence asks: Can we regard ourselves and each other with the same utterly accepting, non corrective lens we might offer a newborn? Just: Wow. Look at her and that holy perfection. Look at his immaculate eyelashes. And permission (which we could also call irreverence) knows not to take any of it too seriously, to listen from the inside out to whatever calls. Which might look less like writing and more like eating chocolate in the corner. The idea is to be so wide and inclusive that every part knows: You’re welcome here.

If you enjoyed Johanna’s answers, you might also enjoy this Questionnaire with Jennifer Case:

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