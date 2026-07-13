Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

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Asha Sanaker's avatar
Asha Sanaker
19m

Oh, Jane! Thank you for bringing Johanna to us, to me. I needed her.

The bits that rung me like a bell:

"Pause, drop that posture and try pulling this dream towards you." (Very Venusian, that. Or magnetic is another way to put it.)

"To be rooted in an extravagance..." (Not just expansion, a word I use a lot, but EXTRAVAGANCE. Yes! Yes, please.)

And the one you pulled out, because it is perfect. "It all gets to belong." Oof. That hits right in the gut.

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Alice Elliott Dark's avatar
Alice Elliott Dark
24m

Loved this; especially the fantasy of the Scandinavian life and not getting it out of a random choice by someone else. Finding another life. It all resonates beautifully.

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