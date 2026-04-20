Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

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Jeri Gale's avatar
Jeri Gale
2d

Looking for an inspirational substack post while sitting in the sun at a local bistro. What did I not see coming?

From my therapist: “Now that your parents are both dead try stop seeking their approval.” Bullseye to my heart. Thank you!

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1 reply by Jane Ratcliffe
Joanie Madsen's avatar
Joanie Madsen
2d

The quote from your therapist is indeed powerful! Love your sweatshirt! Amen to not having the ‘worry’ over our clothes. Comfortable and cozy is it! Isn’t it amazing and life changing how these fur babies land smack dab on our hearts?! Really enjoyed reading Darcey and Jane. My gratitude.🌻

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