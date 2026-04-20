Welcome to another edition of The Body, Brain, & Books. If you enjoy reading these quick, insightful interviews brimming with wisdom and hope, please become a subscriber!

Darcey Steinke is the author most recently of the memoir This is the Door. Her other books include the memoirs Flash Count Diary, Easter Everywhere and five novels: Sister Golden Hair, Milk, Jesus Saves, Suicide Blonde, and Up Through the Water. Her books have been translated into ten languages, and many have been New York Times Notables. Her nonfiction has appeared widely and she often writes about art. Her web story “Blindspot” was a part of the 2000 Whitney Biennial. She has been a Henry Hoyns Fellow, a Stegner Fellow, Writer-in-Residence at the University of Mississippi and on the long list of the Independent Book Award and the French Arles Author Prize. She has taught at the Columbia University School of the Arts, New York University, Princeton, and the American University of Paris. She lives with her husband in Brooklyn.

In case you missed my interview with Darcey, check it out here. And Darcey’s brilliant Craft Advice here.

What are you reading now?

I just finished Jen Percy’s amazing Girls Play Dead and I am nearly done with the Norwegian writer Vigdis Hjorth’s amazing If Only. I have an intergenerational book group with my friends, my daughter and her friends and some of my former students and we are about to read Icelandic writer Halldor Laxness’ Under the Glacier.

What are your most beloved books from your youth? Did you ever hide any from your parents?

I read like crazy as a girl! I loved The Chronicles of Narnia of course and Edward Eager’s Half Magic series. But I would basically read almost anything. I remember reading Psychoanalytic text that my Dad kept in his bathroom. Sometimes I would sneak into my parent’s bedroom and read the books on their nightstand. I remember Looking for Mr. Goodbar and Fear of Flying freaking me out!

What’s your favorite book to reread? Any that helped you through a dark time?

I am not a big re-reader. But I have returned to Wuthering Heights more than once. That book is like a forever channel, it’s so alive. When I have problems, I always find books that might help me. I remember when my mother died. I read A Very Easy Death by Simone de Beauvoir about her own mother’s death. And during a bad break up I read Lydia Davis’ book The End of the Story, that helped me. I also read a lot of theology from all religions.

Darcey’s beloved sweatshirt.

What’s an article of clothing that makes you feel most like you?

My Flatbush sweatshirt. I write in jeans and a sweatshirt. One of the nice things about getting older is that I don’t stress as much about clothes. Sometimes when I go out at night, I don’t even change. This would have been unthinkable in my younger days.

What’s the best piece of wisdom you encountered recently?

From my therapist: “Now that your parents are both dead try stop seeking their approval.” Game Changer!

Sweet Junebug having a nap

Tell me about any special relationship you’ve had with an animal, domestic or wild?

My cat Junebug! He is actually sleeping as of this moment on the bed beside me. Thirteen years ago we heard a cat crying in our yard just before Hurricane Sandy and when my husband when out, Junebug, then a tiny kitten, crawled up his pants leg. He is very bonded to us. After I feed him in the morning he comes up to my office, I pet him while I drink my coffee and then he comes and sleeps on the bed beside me while I write. At night he comes into the bedroom and curls up on the pillow beside mine. He has very large soulful eyes. When he dies, I will be devastated.

What one thing you are happy worked out differently than you expected?

I think when I was a younger writer I thought I would teach at a university in a small college town. But, while I went out to teach sometimes, it never really stuck. I was always happy to get back to Brooklyn. I love Brooklyn. I do open water swimming at Brighton Beach and I love all the bookstores and literary life. I live near Prospect Park and I walk there almost every day.

Singing in the shower or dancing in the kitchen? Or another favorite way your body expresses itself?

I like to walk. I have always loved just to roam in the city. Sometimes, rather than take the subway, I will walk for an hour or more across Brooklyn, from one hood to another. The street life in the city is very nourishing to me. The little interactions you have with people, dogs, children.

What are your hopes for yourself?

I hope to be, as I say in my new book, worthy of my suffering. I hope to continue to transform my life into stories that people will want to read. A lot of people my age are thinking of retiring and traveling, and while I love to take trips, the most important thing for me still is to be at my desk most days, to see what I am thinking by working out ideas in language.

What’s a kindness that changed your life?

So many! My early writing teachers were great. Some of them were very hard on me, but that helped me see what’s at stake, and how I would have to work tirelessly. But just strangers too. I remember when I was in my twenties and had just come to NYC, I was crying on the subway and an old women came over and sat beside me and said: “I have felt just how you are feeling now.” That stays with me.

Abbie

What’s a guiding force in your life?

My daughter, Abbie, is amazing. She is hard working and creative and kind, a film producer and through her I get to experience so much. I see the younger generation, their art and music and I understand the world is going to be ok. She is also very centered and wise.

If you enjoyed Darcey’s answers, you might also enjoy this one with Marc Typo:

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