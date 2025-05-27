Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

I did a Live with Sarah Fay!

In which we talk about interviews, collaborations, finding your flow, squirrels (of course!), the importance of helpers, writing pods, all things Substack, and more.
Jane Ratcliffe
May 27, 2025
Hello Dear Beyonders!

I did my first Live. It was with the spectacular

Sarah Fay
. Something you may not know about me…I am Very Shy! I don’t have social anxiety: as long as the spotlight isn’t on me, I can chatter away. But once I’m the focus, oof. So this is a big deal!

But I had a blast. Sarah asked wonderful questions and created such a comfortable, loving atmosphere, as did everyone listening in. In the hopes I say one or two useful things, I’m sharing it with you. And if you don’t already subscribe to

Substack Writers at Work with Sarah Fay
, it’s a fantastic resource for all things writing and Substack.

Enjoy!

xJane

