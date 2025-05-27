I did a Live with Sarah Fay!

Hello Dear Beyonders!

I did my first Live. It was with the spectacular

. Something you may not know about me…I am Very Shy! I don’t have social anxiety: as long as the spotlight isn’t on me, I can chatter away. But once I’m the focus, oof. So this is a big deal!

But I had a blast. Sarah asked wonderful questions and created such a comfortable, loving atmosphere, as did everyone listening in. In the hopes I say one or two useful things, I’m sharing it with you. And if you don’t already subscribe to

, it’s a fantastic resource for all things writing and Substack.

Enjoy!

xJane