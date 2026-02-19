Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Ditmas Park, Brooklyn @ Abbie Jones

Darcey Steinke was my first writing teacher, way-back-in-the-day at NYU. Brilliant, stylish, achingly cool, beyond-gifted writer with a dollop of mischief, she intimidated the hell out of me. Which is funny to me now that I’ve gotten to know her: she’s still brilliant (possibly more so), still with the coolest style, still ridiculously gifted—and she’s also gigantically kind and funny and thoughtful and wanting to help. In short, Darcey is a deeply lovely soul.

I’ve read everything Darcey has written, from fiction to memoir to personal essays. Flash Count Diary: Menopause and the Vindication of Natural Life, an extraordinarily tender and singular deep dive into menopause, is one of my most treasured books. In fact, the moment I hit post on the list of my favorite nonfiction books, I realized with despair I’d left it off.

Darcey’s latest memoir, This Is the Door: The Body, Pain, and Faith (preorders help writers so much!), weaves together personal stories, research, and nearly one hundred interviews to examine the impact pain has on our bodies, spirits, minds, and souls. The daughter of a Lutheran minister, Darcey’s life was turned upside down when she ruptured a disc scooting over in bed to make room for her husband. With exquisite prose and insight, she guides us through ancient teachings on pain, pop culture’s take on it, Frida Kahlo, Friedrich Nietzsche, Franz Kafka, and Kurt Cobain’s experiences with it, novels and memoirs and physicians’ archives on it, her own back surgery and healing, a revelatory trip to Lourdes—and so much more. This book is pain as suffering and pain as transformation.

In addition to her two memoirs, Darcey has written five novels: Sister Golden Hair, Milk, Jesus Saves, Suicide Blonde, and Up Through the Water. Her essays have appeared in the New York Times Magazine, the Boston Review, Vogue, Spin, the Washington Post, the Chicago Tribune, and the Guardian. She was a Stegner Fellow and currently teaches at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and Columbia University's School of the Arts. She lives in a wooden house in Brooklyn with her husband and cat.

Interesting Tidbit: When I first interviewed Liz Gilbert, I learned she writes all of her books to someone, and she wrote Eat, Pray, Love, one of the bestselling-ever memoirs, to Darcey!

Speaking with Darcey always lights me up. I think you’ll feel the same!

xJane

Your book is called This Is the Door: The Body, Pain, and Faith. And you write about how doors are a passage. Can you talk about what doors you went through with your pain and how it changed your relationship with yourself, your body, the world?

Maybe six years ago now, I herniated a disc. At that point, I was still wearing backpacks with ten or more books in them, so I think my spine got compressed. I went through about eight months of really, really terrible pain. It was at the height of the opioid crisis, so my pain wasn’t treated or medicated. A few times when I went to the ER, because it got so bad, they acted like I was a junkie who wanted pain meds.

In the morning, it was so painful to get up from sitting or lying that I would stand all day long at my kitchen counter or at my standing desk. I would work, I would watch movies, and then I would lie down at 9:30 and sleep. It was a tough time. But it was also fascinating. It slowed me down. I’m someone who’s always on the move, and I couldn’t be out and about the way that I usually am. It definitely isolated me. I remember being at a dinner party once, they were talking about risotto recipes and tarot cards, and I was like, “fuck this.” I felt alienated even in groups of friends.

I eventually got spine surgery, which was successful, so I was very lucky in that way. But I feel suspicious of those medical narratives where they say, “then I healed myself, and I was better.” I still have nerve damage in my right leg that bothers me. It’s nothing compared to what it was. But that year of pain made me understand that when I see people on the street who have mobility issues, it’s not just that they have mobility issues; they’re also in terrible pain. It opened up my empathy.

As to the door, Zola says, “the door on mystery has to remain open.” I thought, “my pain is really mysterious. No one knows exactly what it is, and I’m in a place that doesn’t have a lot of definition.” My title This Is the Door is based on the part of Macbeth where he’s about to kill the king, and one of the fools says something like, “this is the door, if you go through, your life has changed.” That is something that I did feel: once I had gone through the pain, I was a different person, and I was in a different place in my life.

How do you feel, if at all, it has changed your relationship with your body?

I’m 63. This happened six years ago, during menopause, which I also wrote a book about.

I was just thinking that!

I wrote about my body then and this came right on the heels of that. I have my various aches and pains now, as an older person. But the main thing I would say is that I prioritize my health: I eat crazy well, I exercise almost every day, I’m really on it.

I don’t consider myself old; I’m at the beginning of old age, but I’m starting to understand that my corporeal embodiment is not going to go on forever. That’s something that period of pain brought me closer to.

The last time we spoke, around the time of Flash Count Diary, you were getting steroid shots. You got two shots, they didn’t work. But you felt obligated to do the third because you felt responsible for the failure of the first two.

Well, my doctor acted like I was responsible for it. On steroids, you feel great for about six hours. But the pain comes back, as the numbing wears off. Steroid shots work for a small percentage of people that have back pain, but it’s kind of a racket. People are desperate for pain relief, and nobody wants to give opioids anymore, which is completely understandable. So there’s this idea that the steroid shot is going to be this cure-all, but for most of the people I talked to, it didn’t work. One guy told me that his doctor insisted that it had worked even though he was saying, “I’m in the same amount of pain I was in before.” That’s how much people don’t want to hear about pain, even the doctors don’t.

Connected with that, you write about how you have this shame of having an unhealthy, broken, painful body. I think a lot of people will relate to that, especially if you have chronic health issues. We feel shame we’re not healing the way we’re “supposed” to.

I definitely felt shame that I was broken. It’s like the idea of how a hurt rabbit pretends that it’s not hurt. It’s very common that animals will pretend that they’re not hurt or sick, because it’s dangerous to be seen as hurt. My guess is there’s something based on that: to be ill is a dangerous position to be in, because you’re so vulnerable.

I also think the culture doesn’t really like people to be sick. They prefer people to be doing great. There’re all these stories about the woman who comes back from her mastectomy, and the day after is playing tennis, and all this bullshit. The culture loves stories like that; they don’t want to hear about people suffering. In some ways, I don’t blame them. I had a really difficult mother that wanted to tell you about her suffering all the time, and it was tough. I think the way you talk about your pain, it might also be like talking about your sex life… you have to be careful in the way that you talk about your body to others.

Careful in what way?

I think in order to be heard, you can’t talk about your pain like you talk about going to the grocery store. Maybe somebody is very sympathetic, and you can lay it out for them, but in general you don’t want to be laying out every twitch in your body. That’s tough on people. I’m not saying that it’s okay that they feel that way. I’m just saying that they feel that way.

Did your pain change how you receive other people’s stories?

Totally. As a younger person, you hear older people talk about their aches and pains and you’re like, “oh my god, that’s so boring, let me out of here.” But now, I really like it. When I meet my friends, the first thing we do is go, “How is your tense neck? How is your diabetes?” We go through all that stuff. It seems to me very intimate. It doesn’t seem to me like something that’s depressing at all. It seems really human.

You write: “Pain always has meaning, not because it is good but because bodies always have meaning.” And later: “People are destroyed not by suffering but by suffering that is devoid of meaning. Meaning is bigger than a diagnosis or a cure.” What sort of meaning are you suggesting? And how do we find it?

When I was going through my back pain, people were saying that all pain is about is getting over it. There’s no intrinsic meaning in it. There’s nothing worthwhile to be learned from it. I don’t think that’s true. When people think about the more meaningful things in their lives, they’re often really painful things.

It’s both hard to express your pain and hard to hear people’s pain. That’s a given. But also the idea that people are afraid of it, that’s going to happen to them. So they want to push you and your problem outside of what humanity is.

Open water swimming! Catskills. @Abbie Jones

What meaning do you find in your pain? I struggle with this with what I’ve lived through. I’ve definitely grown and changed a lot. But I don’t know if that’s the meaning of what I’ve experienced.

When I say meaning, I don’t mean “it means that God loves you!” or “it means we’re all going to die someday!” I mean it the way that the things that you do have meaning. For me, swimming in the ocean is very meaningful. I do open water swimming. So it’s more like that. I think about it as thick places in your life that have more meaning than other things. When I walk in the park, that feels meaningful to me, but I wouldn’t be able to tell you what it meant. It’s just a thicker place.

That’s beautiful and makes sense! You write of Jesus: “He makes people who are damaged feel healed not by curing them physically but by expanding the definition of what it means to be whole.” I love this! And you say that you can’t go back to your former sense of wholeness. What does wholeness and health look like to you?

I read this really great historical novel about all the people around Jesus. There was an incredible scene where Jesus goes around to heal the lepers, but he doesn’t really heal them. They still have all their things, but they feel healed. That was helpful to me, because it’s not that there’s actual healing…well, there is actual healing! But it’s healing the sense of self, healing the soul.

Since my back stuff, I feel sometimes like I’m barely keeping it together. But I also think that’s okay. I’m never going to go back to being thirty. I think that it’s kind of good; it’s like the Leonard Cohen song, the crack is how the light gets in. It makes me more empathetic to not feel invincible. I really don’t feel invincible anymore. I mean, I might occasionally feel a lot of strength from my reading and my intellectual life but as far as physically, I definitely am very aware of my frailty.

What do you do with that?

It definitely bothers me. But if someone said, “would you go back?” I would say, “no.” I sometimes will see these young people striding down the street, and they seem so arrogant to me. They can throw themselves down the ground and then jump back up, and I would not want to have that kind of arrogance about my body anymore. I want to be connected to the greater suffering of the world and understand my own position in that. To me, that’s very valuable. It’s extremely valuable as a writer, because writing is a lot about empathy, so having an expanded empathy for other people is important.

So is that a piece of how you view wholeness?

I feel the wholeness the most when I have an idea. Or when I’m writing well. Or even when I’m teaching well. I’ll feel a sense of, “wow, there’s a completeness here that’s really lovely.” So that is good. And then, I’m vulnerable. But I can be a complete person with no more bodily perfection. I don’t need to feel these certain things in these certain categories to feel like I’m okay.

Your answers are touching my heart so much.

Oh, I am so glad!

I have so much health trauma from things I still struggle with and also things I’ve healed from but am afraid will come back. You experienced that as well but it sounds like you’re largely in a better place.

Yes I had it both for my back, and then recently about my heart as well. For my back, it was so painful and so relentless that it took me about a year of working with my therapist to get over the fear of it coming back. My therapist said, “why don’t you get a pain management person in case it happens again?” So I talked to somebody and he told me what we would do if I had a relapse, the stages we would go in, and he gave his phone number. That was really helpful to me to have somebody in place in case it did happen again.

Then with my heart, I found out that I had heart disease, and I had basically two years of being scared, like every twinge in my heart, I’d be like, “holy shit, is this happening?” In the last six months or so, I’ve been able to move past that a little bit, too. Maybe some people don’t feel this way. I’m always confused. Do some people find out they have heart disease, and they’re like, “So what?” Or they had their surgery, and they’re like, “Fine!” But for me, there’s a haunting, and it takes a while to dispel. As I say in the book, my friend said to me after her breast cancer, “I have to live with the Death Star inside of me.” My heart’s a little bit like that.

You write that in this phase of your healing, rather than solitude, you need other bodies or the memory of bodies you’ve known. So beautiful! And you also write about pain as a vehicle to greater intimacy with your husband and creating a more empathetic community with those around you. The belief that pain connects us, particularly women.

As I was working on the book, I was talking to a lot of people who were in pain, which felt like a powerful experience; it was very intimate. Then I was thinking about my own pain. And that people tell you that pain is isolating. But is that really true? Like, I did feel isolated, but it was also my first experience of pain. I was a pain newbie. And I wondered if going forward there was a way that I could use the things that happen to me to be connected to people, not feel isolated from them.

When the pain was at its worst, I really got sick of myself. I was thinking about it all the time; I felt like that’s all there was to me, and that I was a weight to other people. I had a little cabin then upstate, and I went out there by myself, thinking, “I’ll be healed in the woods.” But I realize now there was a sense sometimes that would I want to live if the pain continued? I didn’t do anything, but I kind of wonder in going up there, if that was a step in some ways toward the final isolation. It was not a great move. I should have stayed in Brooklyn and had my friends come over.

Your father was a Lutheran minister, and you share some of your experiences of attending church as a child and praying. You write: “My body, as small and weak as it was, could be a conduit to the ultimate power source. The idea that religion comes not from a supernatural being in the sky but from people’s bodies thrills me.” There’s so much I loved in your book, but this really went deep into my heart.

People forget that people made religion. People made God. I’m not saying that there couldn’t be God; I like to keep the door open on mystery, but people are the ones that did that. People forget that the meaning of religion is the body, is your body, and the bodies around you.

I was thinking about this recently, because I went to Lourdes, which is how the book ends, and there’s a grotto and a spring—and then this huge Catholic church is built right on top of it. And this building, which is the most powerful symbol that the Catholic Church has, can’t crush out the power of the spring and the earth. The first thing we worshipped was groundwater. And then bathing our children, bathing ourselves, very meaningful. Honoring the dead, kneeling on the ground when we’re sad, these are things we’ve always done. Before Jesus was born, we did these things. And frankly, I think that when no one on Earth remembers what Christianity was, people will be doing these things. These are the bedrock of the rituals that we think are meaningful. And they’re real. They don’t come from a magic force in the sky. They come from the elements, and the Earth, and our feelings about those things.

You examine the lives of writers who struggled with pain: Frieda Kahlo, Franz Kafka, Friedrich Nietzsche. You write: “Creativity itself is nurtured by suffering.” Images of the troubled artist, probably drinking too much, flashed through my head.

Well, you shouldn’t force yourself into suffering. Clearly that whole idea of the bohemian suffering writer, that’s not what I’m talking about. I’m talking about that every life is going to have some pain and suffering. I mean, art can come out of joy, too. But really, I feel like it’s the metaphysical impulse that goes hand-in-hand with suffering and pain that creative work comes out of. I don’t think it’s that you need to suffer to work. I think life is going to have some suffering. That’s your job as the artist to communicate that.

When people suffer, they make art, and that helps other sufferers. I know in my own work, it’s those painful moments, I may not even be writing about them directly, but the emotion and the feeling of them, they’re like a hot coal that’s underneath the text.

Darcey and her daughter Abbie singing karaoke @Marcus Maddox

I love that! So much is hard right now. Where are you finding joy?

Let’s see, well, I love Brooklyn. I really like the interactions you have with people on the street. I had to run to the grocery store and, on the way home, I helped a guy with a walker get over the ice. And then sometimes people help me. Or I have this crazy wolf hat and sometimes dogs will be like, “Are you a big dog?” Those little things give me joy. I actually heard that there was a scientific study that said that they used to think that long-term relationships made people the happiest. But now they are saying that these kind of communal relationships with strangers also lead to a lot of happiness, because it makes you feel a part of something bigger.

Then two years ago, right after my dad died, I started to do open water swimming in the ocean at Brighton Beach. It’s right on the Q train, so I can be from my house to the ocean in thirty minutes. I got myself a wetsuit and got trained and joined the open water swimmers. It’s always great, but July, August, September into October are the most beautiful swims. I get so high when I get in the water, because I’m like, “I’m in the ocean! I live in the city, and I’m in the ocean!”

Of course, my friends and my daughter and my husband. Also, literary culture. I really like literary culture in Brooklyn. I have so many students that I’m asked a lot to be in conversation with younger writers, and I enjoy that a lot. And then I’ve been trying to eat really well and make nice dinners. Since things have gotten pretty bad—I mean, I go out and protest—but I’ve also been a little bit more home-based, trying to soothe myself. I don’t cook every night, but a couple nights a week I’ll cook for my husband and myself.

My cat. I have the best cat in the world. Also writing. The time I’m at my desk is really a beautiful time for me. I’d say I write between two and six hours a day, depending on how hot the project is and whether I have a deadline. So that’s a constant place of joy for me, too.

NOTE: Darcey wrote this week’s Letters From Love with Elizabeth Gilbert and there’s an excerpt from her book on Memoir Land! Both are wonderful!

If you enjoyed this interview with Darcey, you might also like this one with Elizabeth Gilbert:

Deep gratitude to my paid subscribers whose support keeps Beyond going and allows me to pay contributors. Without you, none of this could happen. ❤️

If you read this newsletter regularly, if you discover new writers here or new ways of seeing the world, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Not only do you help sustain my work, but you also help keep heaps of (often quite ill!) doggies and kitties off the streets.

⭐️ If you’d like to support my work without a subscription, here’s my link to Venmo and Paypal. ⭐️

Thank you for reading! I love hearing your thoughts!

Leave a comment