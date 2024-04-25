Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Photo @ Yeofi Andoh

I first came across Alua Arthur when a friend posted a video of Alua speaking about her work as a death doula. Bright eyed, slightly-mischievous smile, gentle-yet-powerful energy, and bursting with life, Alua seemed about as far from death as one could get. I would later learn, that beautiful life-loving energy came from sitting intimately with death, day after night after day.

A few years before, after a near death experience, a conversation with a terminally ill stranger on a bus in Cuba, a debilitating depression, and advocating for her beloved dying brother-in-law, Alua, a lawyer at the time, felt called to leave her old life behind and help people die with grace. She followed her highly vocal intuition and has since become one of the leading death doulas in the country, founding Going with Grace a death doula training and end-of-life planning organization. Alua has been featured in the New York Times, Vogue, InStyle and more. And she’s given a fantastic TedTalk.

Alua’s book Briefly Perfectly Human: Making an Authentic Life By Getting Real About the End is simply beautiful. Direct, honest, vulnerable, funny, it’s full of much needed insight and practical guidance, plus, gorgeous glimpses into Alua’s own life. I’m so grateful that I was able to speak with such a lovely, kind, and wise soul.

I’m also grateful Alua was game to read one of my favorite passages from the book for us! (Substack no longer offers closed captions on embedded videos. Argh.)

I hope you enjoy the interview! Looking forward to hearing your thoughts!

xJane

Can you describe what a death doula does?

Gladly. A death doula is somebody who does all the holistic, non-medical care of the dying person and the circle of support through the process. We also work with healthy people to create comprehensive end of life plans or work through their fears of death. When somebody knows what it is that they're going to be dying of, we help them create the most ideal death for themselves under the circumstances. Then after a death, we can help the loved ones wrap up all of the affairs of their loved one's life. We're basically journeying with people in their mortality.

That’s beautiful. Do you have a particular way that you approach it?

This is an interesting question. I like to approach it with a very solid individual focus. Everybody’s life is so different. I've been captivated by the word “sonder” lately. The idea that we’re all living these complex individual lives together. That’s so present as somebody is dying. Getting to sit with somebody in the complexity of their human life is so rad to me. I want to make sure I honor their entire lived experience for what it was. That has a strong justice focus as well, because I look at all the intersections of identities and make sure that we're honoring all of them as they die.

So much of your work is based in empathy and compassion. I love the distinction you make between the two. You write, “Empathy says, ‘I know what you are going through.’ Compassion says, ‘I might not understand exactly what you are going through, but I am curious about your experience, understand that it is tough, and am right here with you.’” Can you talk more about these distinctions and how they impact your work?

I suffer from empathy. Somebody in the house next door is crying and I will be bleeding and have no idea why. It's been my experience my entire life, but it hasn't always served me very well. It’s hard to exist in the world that way, especially nowadays when we have access to everything that's happening: Gaza and Israel and Sudan and the Congo and then all the homeless people on the street in LA. How is one supposed to move through the world like that?

Empathy doesn't work very well when somebody is dying because I don't know what that experience is like. I can imagine it all I want. I can do all the death meditations I want. But I haven't yet had a disease that I know is going to end my life, and know that I'm going to be leaving this place that I love so much. It’s hard to imagine that. Trying to do so does a disservice to the dying. It's one thing to be able to feel alongside with them, but it's another thing to cloud their space with my ideas of it.

Whereas compassion allows you to have yours and me to have mine, but me to still be like, “I can be with you in it. You tell me about it as much as you want to. Don't tell me if you don't want to. I'm still going to be here. I'm still going to love you. I'm still going to hold you. We're good.”

It’s such a good reminder that we’re often putting ourselves into other people's experiences.

We have to de-center ourselves. It’s not my experience. It's theirs. But when I feel so bad that I want to make it better, I'm centering myself. I’d much rather center them and what they need because you can't make it better.

Was there something you had to do to make that shift?

Being with dying folks helps a lot. I saw that it ended up causing pain to the people I loved. I think we've all been in that scenario where you try to say something to make somebody feel better and instead they're like, “Oh, thanks.” And that feels shitty, too.

So rather than try to make it better, let me just honor, acknowledge, reflect, validate their experience for exactly what it is. Maybe I'm still centering myself, but that's what I want. That's what I need. It feels great to get heard.

Yes, it does! You have a client who gets squirmy when you ask who’d she’d like to make decisions for her. She’s unable to answer the question. As you speak with her you realize she’s “toxically self-reliant.” Can you speak more about this? How it manifests, what it looks like?

This is gendered, but I'm going to go ahead and say it: it's women. I know many men that suffer from it as well, but societally we're expected to do so much that we end up just taking it all on and holding on to it. This is also a big challenge that people who are fixers have because we show up for other people all the time and have a hard time receiving the support and care.

So, this toxic self-reliance won't let anybody help me carry my groceries, hanging on by all my little joints and struggling to get inside the building. Somebody can hold the door. That's fine. But don't you dare try to take one of the bags. I got it.

At some point, every one of us is going to need some help. If not because our bodies have come apart and weakened, but emotionally or an illness or even help moving. We require help so often. It's just so hard to receive when we’re toxically self-reliant. We need to get vulnerable enough to let somebody support us at some point.

How do we do that? It’s something I’m terrible at.

Practice, practice, practice, practice, practice.

Is it just a matter of saying, “yes,” when someone says, “I would like to carry your bag of groceries?” Even if it feels terribly wrong.

Yes, even if you are not carrying anything else. My partner recently came out to greet me. I had my purse on one shoulder and a receipt in the other hand. And he said, “let me get that for you.” And I was like, “the receipt?” But I let him. Practice, practice, practice, practice, practice, practice, practice.

Oh, I love that. Another thing you write about, which I was so grateful for, is using the word “brave” to describe someone living with illness.

I think misuse of the word brave is actually harmful. The choice is to end your life or you just must keep going. That doesn't necessarily make you brave. But using that word means that folks can't show any frustration or upset with the situation because they have to be brave. And that's not fair.

Fear in the face of illness is completely normal. Fear every day is totally normal. Anxiety is normal. Being frustrated that you're sick is totally normal. I wish that folks were allowed to express that because we also shut that down in them. That's not cool.

I wonder sometimes if we shut it down because we're afraid it's contagious. “If I let that in, then I'm going to get what they have,” kind of thing.

Yes, to the point that people don't even want to even talk about death because they're afraid they're going to bring it on themselves. We're really in a moment culturally about manifestation. I'm like, “if you can't manifest a million dollars, you think you can manifest somebody's death or your own?” I don't think it works like that.

Don't get me wrong, I'm down for attraction and all those things. But big picture, it doesn't quite happen that way. So I think we're afraid to attract it. We're afraid to catch it. But we're also afraid to feel powerless.

In the West, and possibly elsewhere, there's so much pressure to live as long as you can no matter what. Quantity of time over quality of life. I’ve had aunties and uncles in their nineties who were satisfied with the lives they lived, but were just ready to go. Often people would give them pep talks. Their desire to die made sense to me and I don’t think they were wrong for feeling that. What’s up with our obsession to stay alive as long as possible?

I think, again, the powerlessness. To accept the desire for death of another means that we're not strong enough to make them want to live. We're not a good enough reason for them to want to stay alive.

Also, our big fear of the unknown. Like, “if he dies, that means, not only my grief, but he's entering into something that I don't know and can't understand. And that makes me uncomfortable.” It’s so sticky around death that we can't allow people to want anything but to live.

You write, “I am exasperated that people believe death is the great equalizer…There is nothing equal about death except that we all do it. Death and dying are culturally constructed processes that reflect social power dynamics—they are unequal. How we die is wrapped up largely in the intersections of our identities.” And later you write, “My presence in this field is important, because when deathcare is done without awareness of difference, privilege, and bias, it can be used as a weapon, further marginalizing communities and people at one of the rawest, most excruciatingly painful moments of their lives.” Can you tell us more about the differences in the death process between the privileged and the marginalized?

It's a big conversation. For starters, I have two clients, two women, about the same age, one Black, one white. One is in a facility where there are about a hundred other people. You hear moans up and down the hall. Everything smells like chemicals. And people in scrubs walk around pushing wheelchairs of people that are vacant. It feels like people are in this space waiting to die. The other is in a beautiful home with caregivers flooding in and out all day long, people coming to take care of her every need. I don't know about all the things that happened in their lives that got them there, but there is a clear discrepancy in how they are both approaching their death..

Now, all the things that lead up to that is where the issue lies. Black babies and white babies – I'm just using Black and white for ease of conversation – are born generally into different sets of circumstances, which means that there's so many other things that affect them their entire lives long.

That means that Black babies, Black people generally die of different diseases at greater rates with different access to medications, different treatments in worse conditions across the board than white people do. Same for gay people and straight people. When we look on the whole, it's clear that something is going on when everything else is accounted for.

There's a study by the National Academy of Medicine that said when it accounted for all of their circumstances, class, income, neighborhoods, et cetera, Black people received far less treatment for heart issues and die much quicker than white people did. It’s not equal.

I also recently read a study by an incoming team of medical students at an established university, I believe in Georgia, and 30% of the first-year medical students believe that Black people did not feel pain like white people.

That goes back to slavery, right, perpetuated by slaveowners?

Yes, and even before that. The capacity to capture people and make them live in these deplorable conditions and then put them on ships. What is going on there that allows you to think that this human doesn't feel anything? I also thought about this after George Floyd was murdered and people were surprised by some of the outcries of grief. I was like, the only way that one would be surprised by an expression of grief after the death of a Black person, is if you think that the pain is not real.

You’re hired by the sons of a racist who only let you know as much when you’ve driven an hour and a half and are outside their father’s house. You decide to go in. You later are angry with yourself for softening your boundaries. But as I read that, I thought it must be so hard for you not to because you want to be of service and are driven by heart energy, which has a huge, magnetic pull to it. I imagine you bump up against this boundary struggle often in your work. How do you find that balance between that magnificent desire to help people and the boundary to protect yourself?

I'm still working on it. Boundaries are probably my biggest challenge in my human life. That probably shouldn't surprise you at all. When to say “no” or “that's out of alignment” or “this just doesn't feel good to me” or “I'm not available for that.” That's a big one I've been working on lately.

Or also this one I've been practicing: “my schedule is as full as I would like it.”

Oh, I like that.

I heard it from somebody else. I thought, “I'm going to use that one.” So boundaries, boundaries, boundaries. Practice, practice, practice with all these things, with the vulnerability conversation, with allowing people to care for me, with expressing my needs. My boundaries are really high up there.

One thing that I found that helps a lot is when I am in the space of compassion, it's much easier for me to identify my boundaries. In the space of empathy, I collapse the space between the two of us so that I am porous and what you need is what I need. What you feel is what I feel.

But with compassion, I don't know what you feel. You're having a different experience. I'm allowed to have my own. And my experience says this is where it stops for me or I can't do any more than this.

Are there practices you do at home to work on boundaries?

I start by having them with myself around my work and around what I'm doing. I just moved, for example, and last night there was a thousand things to do and I want it to be done right now. I'm tired and have a bunch of full days ahead of me. And I'm leaving on Tuesday for a speaking engagement. But I'm unpacking another box. I said, “Alua, you need to stop. This is it for the day.” And then I said, “Let me just unpack this one more box.” So having a boundary with myself is a great place to start.

You love wearing lots of jewelry, brightly colored clothing, beautiful scents, eating cake and other favorite foods. Can you talk about where that came from and how it feels.

I'm from a culture that like celebrates celebration. We celebrate with food and we celebrate with dance and we celebrate with joy. It’s in my DNA to want to celebrate. And I celebrate this life.

I'm celebrating this body that is here for such a brief amount of time. It can jump and kiss and open my eyes and take in information. Dressing it is a celebration of the body, eating food that I desire is a celebration of the body.

I love cake, but I also really like kale. I had this amazing salad the other day and I was like, “this is delicious.” I like tasty things. Realistically, I like the taste of cheese more than I like being skinny. I would rather my body feel like a comfortable place to be in than it look a particular way to the outside world.

If you feel comfortable, could you talk about your relationship with your body? You and your body have been on a lot of adventures.

I feel a lot of gratitude for all the adventures that we've been able to be on. If not for this vessel, I wouldn't be able to do any of it. I climbed Adam's Peak in Sri Lanka, which is over 5,000 of these broken, jagged steps up to a peak to look at what should have been either the birthplace of Buddha or where Adam stepped. I got to the top. My legs are burning. Made it all the way down. Everything was aching. And I felt gratitude for my body.

But let me tell you what. Being able to lay down in the bed last night after a long day and feeling that relaxation of the mattress wash over me, I was like, “wow, thank you. You carry me through so much over the course of the day and generally without my awareness of it unless there's some pain.”

Do you just think “thank you” or do you say “thank you, body” out loud?

I think it. Sometimes I say it out loud, especially when I’m doing something ridiculous and I don't slip and fall and injure myself. I’m like, “Oh, thanks!”

I do that too! Do you have thoughts on how to start a conversation with someone who is dying to let them know that you’re available to talk about death if they’d like to.

It’s very situation dependent. I find that it's useful to link it to current events or something that's happening in the world as a way in. It's been a few years now but when Aretha Franklin died, I was in a room full of Black elders and somebody said, “I don't like the fact that they put her in three different outfits, parading her all around.” I said, “Oh, do you not want that when you die?” She said, “I didn't think about that.”

My dad often talks about his friends that are dying. I find that to be a way that we can creep into his. Of all the people in my life, my dad is still very resistant to the conversation about his mortality, even though he's got advanced kidney disease and has been on dialysis for over a couple of years now. I try to bring it up often when he talks about his friends and their health and how old people are getting or things that are happening with his body. It’s helpful to ping it outside rather than make it personal because I learned that people often think that you're trying to kill them, if you say, “I noticed you're dying.”

That’s really good advice. How about with the family of the dying person?

It’s helpful to talk to people about what their fears are. Something like, “I noticed that when I bring this up, you get uncomfortable. What is it that bothers you about it?” Or, “how does that make you feel?” I think that we need to speak things a little bit more plainly. That goes a long way.

There's this one quick story I'll tell. I generally want to work with somebody who has awareness that they're dying. But years ago I got called by this family that said, “Will you please come and talk to our brother? He’s dying and we think that we need some support. It would be great if he could talk to you,as well.”

I said, “Fine.”

But they said, “Please don't tell him that he's dying.”

This was early in my career. So I went. I talked to them. They introduced me to him. Everybody was making sure I'm not saying anything. Eventually he asked for a little bit of time with me. So they leave and he asked me what I'm doing there. I tried to explain that I'm helping talk about this illness and how it's progressing. He said, “I think I'm dying, but please don't tell them.”

That's when I was like, “Hold on a minute. We got to bring you together.” Because everybody was thinking it. Nobody was saying it. They were keeping the secret from each other that wasn't a secret at all.

What did you do?

I told him that they told me not to tell him. Then I told them. Then we came together and talked.

Oh, my gosh. That’s sad and beautiful at the same time.

Absolutely and it's also a microcosmic of what's happening culturally about death. People are so afraid to say anything but there are things on their hearts they want to unburden themselves of. We don't make space for it because it's a big secret.

You write, “What the fuck kind of society understands the universality of a painful experience but does next to nothing about it?” What can we do to integrate death and the dying process more fully into our society.

We can talk about it. So thank you so much for being willing to do this because this is a portion of it. Somebody who's been having their own private thoughts is going to read this and say, “hold on a minute. It's okay for me to think these things or to be scared.” Then maybe they'll talk to one of their family members. Maybe they'll talk to their partner. That keeps pushing the needle forward. Then maybe medical care teams will be more willing to talk about it. And if doctors are more willing to talk about it, nurses are willing to talk about it, and I'll talk about it with their patients. Then we can get people prepared for the ride ahead.

Also, thank you for acknowledging that sentence. I really enjoyed writing it.

Another beautiful thing you wrote was “Death comes either as a friend or a stranger. It is up to us to decide.” How do we make friends with death?

Start making plans for it. Start thinking about your life in the context of your death. “If tomorrow was my last day, what of this life that I've lived?” “If tomorrow was my last day, what do I still need to do in my life?” “If tomorrow was my last day, boy, they're going to have a good time going through these boxes and tossing everything!”

We can start being more present with our mortality. Also with our aging. We push aging aside a lot and that's not fair. We can do more to embrace our aging and all our lines.

What do you mean by that?

Our culture is very youth obsessed and if we allow ourselves to age naturally, then perhaps we'd be more open to the idea of somebody who looks like they're closer to death. Even though a thirty-four-year-old is as close to death as a sixty-eight-year-old is. If we allow ourselves to age naturally, then maybe we would embrace elderhood and embrace the slow decline of the body.

That's so beautifully put. I don’t normally have all these quotes but your book is bursting with them. You write: “I experience church on hikes. I find the divine in the bees and trees. I have worship at brunch with friends. Or in bed. Laughter is a form of prayer. So is sex.” I love this so much. Are you always in that experience of life or does it come and go?

It definitely comes and goes. I mean, you should have seen me in traffic yesterday. But I think that by virtue of being raised super Christian the idea of something has always been present. Being in the room when life has just left the body, it's impossible to ignore that there is something else that's going on -- because this body is animated, they're moving, they're talking, even if they're not so much, they're breathing, they're warm. And then one breath later they're not. They’re back to matter.

Something was animating the body. I read somewhere that there’s a spark that's created when I think it's zinc and magnesium hit each other at conception. But when they try to do that elsewhere, it doesn't create life. So it's hard to ignore that something intangible is creating this force.

Now, what it is, I don't know. But it's also in the perfection of nature, in how fruit rots and falls, and then that feeds the soil beneath it. It is awe-inspiring to me.

So much is hard in the world right now, where are you finding joy?

I'm in love which helps.

Oh, yay!

It’s so wonderful, I'm totally backstroking in oxytocin. Just to be so enthralled with another human for his whole life and all his quirks and weirdness and he gets on my nerves and even that is a beautiful thing in and of itself. It’s an easy one.

Wonderful! Anything else you want to include?

The lemon trees outside this property are really incredible. Social media, as difficult as it can be at times, I also really enjoy the opportunity to have a glimpse into somebody else's life, no matter how curated it is. It's like, “oh, wow, that's how you do that over there, huh?” That's very cool to me.

My mom, my dad, my nephew. My niece left me an audio message yesterday. She's fourteen. So the fact that she's down to still talk to me, tell me things about her day. I’m beside myself with joy. It's an audio message. I feel so lucky.

That’s the best feeling!

