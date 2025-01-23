Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Cynthia Weiner and I have been friends for over three decades. We met in New York City just after I’d gotten divorced through Cynthia’s best friend, Emily, who was my new also-recently-divorced pal. We were all writers, and had all lived through some hard stuff. But, dang, did we have fun together — as well as help one another through, well, anything and everything that came up in those days.

Cynthia wrote one of my favorite ever short stories, Aftertaste — I might be able to recite it by heart. Her beautiful work has also appeared in Ploughshares and Epiphany and been awarded a Pushcart. And she’s the assistant director of The Writers Studio in New York City. She’s also such a tremendously kind, brilliant, loving, insightful, playful, and loyal human. It was an extra special treat to interview her.

Her debut novel, A Gorgeous Excitement, is astoundingly good. Kirkus Reviews gave it a starred review. Town and Country included it on their 36 Must Read Books of Winter 2025 list. The story is inspired by Robert Chambers’ murder of Jennifer Levin in Central Park in 1986 (aka the “Preppy Murder”), a murder that deeply impacted Cynthia’s life since she grew up on the Upper East Side and even casually knew Chambers.

Nina Jacobs, a smart, witty, curious, young Jewish woman is hoping to lose her virginity in the summer before leaving for college. She pins her hopes on Upper East Side heartthrob Gardner Reed who does indeed bestow much coveted attention on her. She also makes a new best friend, Stephanie, who helps free up Nina’s rigid view of herself whilst introducing her to New York City’s club life and the sweet rush of cocaine (something Freud called “a gorgeous excitement,”). Throughout it all, Nina struggles to help her mother with her increasingly spiraling mental health.

The writing is crisp and taut, no unnecessary words, yet breathlessly elegant with some of the most beautiful metaphors and vivid descriptions of New York in the unbridled wildness of the eighties I’ve ever read. I’m always bowled over by Cynthia’s gorgeous prose but she’s outdone herself here!

Cynthia lives in the Hudson Valley with her kitties, Clover and Violet.

This story holds so much, but at its heart there are three main journeys. The first is friendship. The way friendships can shift and change and endure and thrive. I know you have many long-term friendships in your life. Can you talk about what friendship means to you and why you centered it in this book?

I've always loved stories about friendships between girls. Girls who meet at that time when they fall in love with each other, particularly when you're fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, and probably a little older too. I wanted Nina to have a friend who was not in her usual circle of friends, somebody from outside who saw her in a different light; when you're in high school with the same people for years and years, no one's in that new discovery of friendship. But when you make a new friend at that age, it's thrilling.

Friendships can be like a romance. Nina and Stephanie’s definitely has that love affair quality to it.

Yes. Stephanie hasn't grown up in New York. She doesn't know that Gardner is this guy that's a legend. So to her, she has this great friend, and she thinks, of course she can be with him.

You write in your Note From The Author: “In an age before cell phones, social media, or contemporary notions of paternal supervision to keep track of us, we ran rampant through the city streets, did cocaine with strangers at nightclubs, and traipsed through Central Park in the middle of the night.” Things are so different now with the way cell phones connect us every second. What impact do you see that as having on younger generations?

I'm sure you remember—you’d leave the house, particularly on a weekend, in the morning, and you would say, "I'll be home by whatever time," and that was it. Your parents had no clue where you were. Now parents know where their kids are every second of the day just by glancing at their phone. I can't imagine being so connected to a parent.

Also being so connected to your friends. You’d make a plan with some people, "We'll meet at such and such place at such and such time." But then you’d bump into people you hadn't expected to see. You didn't know where everybody was, and that was really fun also.

Of course, in terms of safety, things are safer now in a lot of ways. If Jennifer Levin had had a phone at that time, maybe things would have been different. That kind of anonymity of running around the city can obviously be really dangerous. We felt very on our own and very independent in both good ways and not so good ways because of that.

When you were describing the clubs, I felt like you captured all that so beautifully—the wildness of the city in the eighties, and the way that everyone felt indomitable.

I've heard that in schools now they're going to make kids put their cell phones away for the day because you're not present when you're using cell phones all the time. You're available to anybody, and you're also able to text this person or look something up on the Internet.

I wonder if being present back then had something to do with feeling invincible or feeling indomitable, or feeling like there wasn’t anyone else to account for or to account to. You were just there. Wherever you were, you were there.

Yes, I think there's truth in what you're saying! The second heart is Nina’s relationship with her mentally ill mother, Frances, who seems to have a miraculous recovery toward the start of the summer. Many of Frances’ actions and words are extreme, sometimes hurtful; she’s struggling to stabilize. Nina is trying to find the balance between caring for her and living her own life; she also struggles with the shame she feels around having a mother who’s unwell. Why was it important to the story to include Nina’s homelife so fully, when the plotline is seemingly about Nina’s growing obsession with Gardner Reed?

When I was that age, my home life was important. My parents had an enormous effect on me: Did they approve of what I was doing? What should I hide from them? A lot of things centered around that. I can’t imagine being seventeen or eighteen and not having that, especially if you have a mother who's not well.

I really wanted to show that part of the joy of this summer was not just this new guy and a new friendship, but a sense that, oh my God, her mother is going to be okay, and that she actually likes her. That just felt urgent to me.

I grew up with a mentally ill person in my family. If you have somebody around you who's very depressed, when they aren't depressed, it’s such a happy time, because of how sad it's been to watch them go through it when they’re really depressed. It’s like the black hole. So I thought that was important to show as part of the ecstasy of the summer.

Then, of course, the mother being manic is part of goes-too-farness of the summer along with the drugs and the new guy. Because she doesn’t have much of a way of gauging her mother because she's so caught up in this codependent relationship with her, Nina can't tell when other things have gone too far.

Part of the origins of this book was the ability to tell the difference between freedom and recklessness. What seems free to Nina is actually not that. She's felt trapped her whole life, not only by her mother but also her own sense of herself. But now because of cocaine and her new friend, she finally feels free, and believes that’s something to aspire to, not understanding where that kind of freedom can lead. It’s not really freedom—it’s more like sociopathy. The only people who aren’t self-conscious are crazy. So Nina’s learning that over the course of the summer.

You mention drugs, there’s that wonderful parallel where both the mother and daughter are on drugs. One is prescribed, and the other is illicit.

I was doing cocaine the summer my mother was manic. That was such an incredible, bizarre connection, because we were both in this kind of mania. That was the third part of the story: the idea of a drug that mimics the same thing that mania does—mimics fun, excitement, a good mood—but then it goes too far. That’s what I wanted to capture in all the different sections of the book: the crush on the guy, the mother's mania, the cocaine use. It all starts off great, but then it gets carried too far and goes into chaos.

I also grew up with mental illness in my family. You so beautifully show how easily the mind can slip. I wondered if you’ve ever had that concern for yourself. I know it’s something that’s haunted me.

I’ve always had such a strong belief in my own stability—probably too strong. I'm good. I'm okay. I'm solid. That was such an important role for me. I remember an early reader of this book said, “Wouldn't she be worried for herself that she's going to have this?” And I was like, “Absolutely not!”

So interesting! The third heart is Nina’s journey to befriend herself; to let herself be seen just as she is. She starts out focused on pleasing others. But she grows toward honoring herself. Can you talk about Nina’s journey toward self-kindness?

I encapsulated in the summer the journey toward self-acceptance which probably took me my whole entire life to get! I don’t think I felt it when I was eighteen. But I wanted for the movement of the book to give her some sense of herself. She’s allowed to be bad, she's allowed to be messy, she's allowed to not be okay.

Nina is Jewish. One of the threads of the book is the almost casual antisemitism she’s subjected to, even by her good friends. Can you talk about your experience with this? Are there differences between then and now?

When I was looking back to that time, I couldn't believe how much casual antisemitism I remembered. I used a lot of real examples. I remember a guy I really liked talking about a “Jap tan,” the one where you get tan on your front and not on your belly. I didn't make that up. Or people referring to colleges as “Jap City.” The word “Jappy” was constantly in the air. I did once have an experience where somebody referred—not to me, but to somebody else—as a “kike,” and I didn't know what it meant. I had a friend who talked about “Jewing him down” as a euphemism for getting a better price out of a car dealer. Things like this happened all the time.

I felt very separate when I was growing up. My last name was really Jewish, and at least sixty to seventy percent of the girls in my class had blonde hair and blue eyes. Everybody had a country house in the same places, and there was this whole language and this whole trajectory that particularly these Christian girls were on that I didn't even know anything about. I came from a not very religious, but a pretty culturally Jewish background.

Cynthia as a freshman year of college. The same age as Nina.

You knew Robert Chambers and spent many nights drinking with him and his friends at Dorrian’s – the UES bar that Flanigan’s is based on. Can you share a bit about those times and how they shaped you?

I don’t want to claim that I knew Robert Chambers well. Everybody knew him. First of all, he’d gone to like eighteen schools because he kept getting kicked out. He went to Saint David’s, and then Choate. He got kicked out of Choate, then he went to Browning. He got kicked out of Browning, then he went somewhere else, got kicked out, and then went to York. So he was a known person.

I had a very close friend at Browning during that time who was very, very close with Robert. When I went to Dorrian’s, I knew him that way. He was incredibly gorgeous. I don’t know if I’d say he was charismatic. But a lot of guys liked him. He was very popular in that way. When you're young, and if a guy is popular with guys, he seems like someone you want to know. He was this cool guy.

I had two experiences with him that stand out to me. One was we were in my parents’ bedroom—not just me and him, it was a little party, five people or something, I don’t know why we were there—and we were smoking a joint out my parents’ bedroom window. I can still picture it. The joint was really teeny, so I tossed it out the window, and he got so mad at me. He was screaming, “Why did you do that?” It was really scary and upsetting.

Oh my!

The other experience I remember about him was maybe a week or two before the murder. I was on the West Side with a friend, and we went behind the Museum of Natural History, and he was there. I vaguely remember smoking hash and being so obliterated, I couldn’t even walk.

This feels crazy, but he carried me to a taxi. I remember him being nice. I also remember during that summer hearing about—because my friend was such good friends with him—that Robert was a waiter somewhere and he was copying people’s credit cards and using them. Those are my memories of him.

That was one of the biggest murders to hit New York back then. I remember clearly how it changed the whole city—and he was in your parents’ bedroom! And he carried you to a cab! What kind of impact did that have on you?

There was another guy Robert was very close friends with who I was crazy about, and I would’ve followed that guy anywhere. If he’d wanted to go to the park at 4:30 in the morning, I would have gone to the park with him. So, there was definitely that feeling, I think a lot of girls felt that way, of it could’ve been me. I would have gone with Robert Chambers to the park. I would have been flattered to have been asked.

And there was the way Jennifer’s reputation was treated after the murder. That also had a strong effect on me. I remember going to dinner a few days after she was killed and some random guy was like, “Oh, Jennifer Levin was a drunk and a slut,” and spoke about her in such an ugly way. It wasn’t just the people who hung around Dorrian’s who spoke about her that way, but the newspapers and lawyers.

I had a strong realization of the judgment of women, and how girls’ sexuality is this ugly thing; whereas guys can have sex with a million girls, and they’re a stud — girls are slutty.

I remember all those headlines. In keeping with this, Nina’s best friend’s boyfriend, Patrick, keeps hitting on her and rather telling him to fuck off or reporting him to Stephanie, she just silently absorbs it and even feels responsible. You capture this so beautifully. While thankfully a lot has changed, I feel like this sort of nonsense is still happening. Women feel responsible for men being creeps. And if we do speak out about it, we feel like we’re the ones doing something wrong, that we might hurt a man’s feelings. With Gardner, Nina feels like she is somehow uniquely qualified to lift all of Gardner's suffering from him. She didn't make it happen, but she can somehow lift it from him.

I'm really glad you noticed all that, particularly Nina thinking she can relieve Gardner's suffering. Having grown up with a parent who wasn’t well, you start to believe that you can save another person.

I remember once there was a guy at a party when I was at Duke, who was a well-known alcoholic, and he was looking for alcohol and no one wanted to give it to him, and I was like, “Here's a bottle of vodka.” I brought it over to him, like, “I'm going to make you be okay.”

There's also conflict avoidance. That's a lot going on with Patrick, that fear of what happens if I confront someone? They'll turn on you or they'll kill you or something. So hoping, “If I brush over it, it's just going to go away.”

At one point in the story, in the midst of all the chaos and despair, Nina thinks: “You had to hold out hope.” In many ways, this felt like the lifeline of the novel. And Nina moves through a list of things she’s trying to find hope in: drugs, Gardner, Stephanie, her father, her mother, herself.

I love that take on it. I'm a very hopeful person. Part of me felt like I could write a really gloomy, dark book, it's a very dark story in a lot of ways, but that was not my inclination. I guess because there's a part of me that does believe things can get better, and that people can get better. And there's some lightness somewhere. I've lived through a lot of bad things, but come out the other side.

There’s a fair amount of drug use in the book. I know that you used drugs when you were younger. If you feel comfortable talking about it, what was it like to write about that? Did it stir up anything? You remembered the highs so well!

I did take a lot of drugs in my life, and I remember it all very well. I remember vividly how it felt like a solution. I remember how much I enjoyed it. I told this story to a bunch of librarians the other day, which I don't know if it was appreciated, but because I haven't touched any drugs in thirty years, haven't done cocaine in longer than that, and I wanted to make the scene where they do it for the first time really vivid, I got these sugar packets from the diner and made lines with them. I took a dollar bill, rolled it up, put it to my nose, and leaned over. That's as far as I went. But I thought, this is getting a little dangerous, reliving the steps of it.

When you look back on that young Cynthia, what do you feel?

I definitely feel compassion. I have now lived in reality for thirty years, and really like it. But I remember when it felt like a place I didn't want to live, when it felt really unbearable, and how desperately I wanted to escape it. I wish I hadn't felt that way, but I did.

I have this conflict when I look back: I moved to New York in ‘82, and as you so beautifully capture, the city was wild then. I’m so grateful that I got to experience all of that, because, on one hand, it was very communal. It didn't matter who you were, where you were from, how much money you had, et cetera; you were just out at the clubs, and everyone was high, and everyone was sharing what they had. In a way it was this very beautiful coming together.

Yes.

That part I really treasure. Yet at the same time, we must have all really been suffering because we were all fucked up on drugs or drinking too much. And that does make me sad. Do you have that same holding of both?

There's something about those late teens, early twenties years that are such a magical time. You're out all the time and you make all these friends, and everybody is so sociable and so friendly. I do miss that kind of vulnerability and openness heartedness. That was lovely.

I think it was part of being in New York City, but I would imagine any group in their twenties feels that way. I met a whole group of people in their twenties from Scranton, Pennsylvania recently, and they felt that way. They were like, “We are in the coolest place at the coolest time.”

That’s beautiful! So much is hard right now, where are you finding joy?

I’ve been reading so many good books recently, and I have to say it's really been joyful. I didn't read for a while while I was writing. I don't know if you're like that, but I just couldn't read fiction in the same way, and so, as soon as I was done with the book, I started reading again.

Talking to my nieces always brings me so much joy. I'm so crazy about them. And Mallomars.

What are Mallomars?

They're cookies. Chocolate and marshmallow. I eat a lot of them, and that does bring me great pleasure.

How perfect!

