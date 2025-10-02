Hello Dear Beyonders!

I often ask authors about their relationships with their bodies—and how that impacts their writing and also how their writing impacts their relationship with their bodies. My body and I have lived through so much! I know the same is true of many/most/all of you. I’m always curious to hear about other people’s journeys, especially people I admire such as these glorious writers I’m lucky enough to speak with.

I’ve gathered some of their answers here. I found their words very tender, very hopeful, very truthful, very human. I also found myself in much of what they were saying, even if the circumstances of our lives and bodies are different. I hope the same is true for you.

Our Collective Liberation Is Connected to Not Hating Our Bodies

That’s such a great question. You’re right, I’ve gone through different phases. Very early in my feminism—I’ve been a feminist since I learned the word when I was six—when I was about twenty, I really understood that our collective liberation is connected to not hating our bodies. Everything we’re taught by the culture is aimed at hating our bodies. It’s perplexing and tragic that even women who have the cultural ideal body feel terrible about their bodies.

As young as twenty I said, Okay, these are shackles that we must throw off. I wish I could tell you that I’ve thrown off those shackles. What I can tell you is I’ve grappled with them all these decades. And I have done everything I could possibly do to embrace other narratives about my body and about our bodies. Because I do believe that unless we do that we’re doomed.

Being Amongst Bodies That Make You Feel Comfortable

I’m someone who has quite a lot of anxiety from just being a person who has a body. It varies pretty widely depending on the environment in which I might find myself. My consciousness of who I am shifts when I consider how much space I take up or don’t take up, whether I’m perceived as a partner or a threat or a potential friend or potential nuisance. So my awareness of my body in a lift is going to be wildly different from my awareness in a gay sauna which is going to be wildly different from my awareness at the front of a bookstore which is going to be wildly different from my awareness in front of customs trying to get into a country.

This continually needing to assess at any given moment, yes, you are a person in a body, but the way in which it’s perceived changes depending on the context in which you find yourself is really interesting to me. But in many ways that also underlines why I’m so interested in spaces in which one can feel safe and not necessarily as vigilant about their body; whether that’s a queer space, a home or an assemblage of home-like spaces, a challenging space but a space that’s shared amongst friends, and so some of those challenges are mitigated because you’re amongst bodies that make you feel comfortable or settled.

—Bryan Washington [read Bryan's full interview]

How To Ease Into Not Having To Do the Hardest Thing

So, two things: I am proud of my strength, endurance, and stamina. I feel really good about my body in those ways. I feel really good that I’ve come off these horses going very fast twice in the last two years and haven’t broken anything, so I’m still “bounceable.” But I’m conscious of my age, my loss of balance, my weight—all these things I have to reckon with, especially because one of these days, I won’t be able to do this anymore.

I’m writing something right now about how I believe these horses are showing me how to ease into not having to do the hardest thing, or be the best, or prove something.

Making The Decision To Stop Hating Myself

I don’t know that writing about bodies helped me become more okay with my own body. I think that I became more okay with my own body after I made certain decisions about my life: I stopped going on dating apps. I stopped trying to commodify myself and turn myself into something datable. And I decided that I was going to be okay with myself and stop hating myself. It actually made me a lot happier. It freed up a lot of brain space to do other stuff. Making that decision to stop hating myself has made me better at writing different kinds of bodies, because now I feel I can create space in my fiction for the bodies that look like mine, and bodies that look very different from mine. Before all my characters have the same sort of general body.

