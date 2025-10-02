Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Benfield's avatar
Deb Benfield
1d

One of my perennial dreams is the potential power unleashed when we celebrate our body differences and let go of our obsession to make our bodies fit the oppressive body ideal upheld by systems not meant to serve us. At the same time, as a 66-year-old woman, I know what it's like to be pushed to the margins because my body is no longer valued in our youth-obsessed culture, so I also understand that making our bodies "fit" offers the illusion of security. Quite the mind fuckery! Thank you for this conversation!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jane Ratcliffe
Asha Sanaker's avatar
Asha Sanaker
1d

I would say my relationship with my body is the best it's ever been, and that's largely an unintentional off-shoot of two years of celibacy and finally stopping using substances as an unconscious off-ramp from discomfort.

The celibacy wasn't something I embarked upon intentionally. I just ended a relationship and found that dating felt like an unnecessary and unhelpful distraction from my creative work. Having finally dug into a full-length book, I couldn't imagine where I would find the emotional juice for early romance (which I mostly find deeply stressful) and maintain any creative momentum. So, I told myself, "no dating until I finish this book", not imagining how long it would take. Two years in, and I'm still writing and who knows when I'll be done?

At the same time, I finally laid down alcohol and marijuana as habitual off-ramping behaviors. I'm not cold turkey clean-and-sober, but with alcohol I rarely indulge, and only and intentionally because, say, I'm out for tacos with a friend and a good margarita pairs so nicely. But I never keep alcohol around my house and I don't drink as an activity (Let's meet for drinks!). Marijuana not only started tanking my blood pressure, but I lost any patience with it. As in, okay, this is entertaining for about a half an hour and then I want to be done, but I'm not going to be done for a LONG time and that makes me feel trapped and regretful. Why? Just why?

I didn't intend for walking away from sex with other people and walking away from my habitual ways of avoiding my own emotional discomfort to conspire to drop me so deeply into my own body, but they did. I discovered this very tender, scared, but ultimately resilient animal living inside of me. People talk about their inner child, but for me it's really an animal. Like a deer, or one of those Northeast forest cats that's very solitary. A bobcat? When I stopped running away from my VERY BIG feelings, stopped observing myself or packaging myself or managing my physical self to be more palatable for someone else, I found a stability, an animalistic contentment in being inside my own skin and looking out at the world from behind my own eyes.

Now, I find myself contemplating relationship. I'd prefer not to be celibate forever. But I don't know how to be in relationship, to share my body and life, from this very embodied place. I don't know how to manage a more porous personal boundary without losing the ground under my feet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Jane Ratcliffe and others
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jane Ratcliffe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture