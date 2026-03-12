I have always been a fighter, though for most of my early life I didn’t view myself this way. Rather, I thought of myself as shy and awkward and never saying things out loud as sharply and meaningfully as they were in my head. And this is true. But my friends would routinely describe me as a scrappy junkyard dog. Friends from all walks of life, friends who didn’t know one another so couldn’t compare notes, saw me this way. One said, “If I were ever in a dark alley, you’re the person I would most want to have by my side.”

This delighted shy, insecure Jane. But I had no idea what they were talking about.

When I took up boxing, I began to feel the physical fighter in me rise. It happened the first time I slipped on the gloves. I was with one of my best friends in the basement of World Gym on Lafayette Street taking some aerobics-ish class from a firefighter. For part of it, we shuffled round in a circle doing jumping jacks and other calisthenics, in the middle of which the firefighter held the pads. One by one, we put on the gloves, stepped into the circle, and hit.

Due to my profound shyness, being the center of attention panics me. I avoid it whenever possible. Yet, with those beat-up, stinky, red gloves, I was completely unaware of eyes on me, of doing anything right or wrong, of how foolish I might appear. I just punched those fucking pads with everything in my soul. The sound, the vibration, made me feel whole.

Afterwards, my friend said, awe in her voice, “You’re a fighter.”

She was a top-tier trainer at the gym, in phenomenal shape, and knew a thing or two about athletes.

The firefighter, wiping his brow, nodded. “Dang,” he said. “You’re small but powerful.”

I experienced myself that day in a way I never had before. It would be another fifteen years before I took up boxing seriously (and my coach, ex-light heavyweight champ, said, “If you weren’t forty with a head injury, I’d be training you for the Golden Gloves”). But it was the first time I met the fighter in me. And I liked her immediately.

When it comes to healing, fighting often gets a bad rap. I get it. It can exhaust our bodies, our minds, our spirits, our souls. It takes a lot of energy. But it also saved my life.

I’ve written a lot about my health, and it’s hard to cram a neat summary of the nearly three-decade-long journey into each essay. Suffice to say, about sixteen or seventeen years ago I was tremendously unwell. Staggering, nonstop head pain; daily flipping and spinning vertigo; memory issues so severe I couldn’t find my way home again from a block away; inability to follow conversations; racing heart; staying awake for days on end; and so much more.

I’d just moved to Michigan, after twenty-five years in New York City. The accident had happened in New York and whilst it had taken far too long to find proper care (in the days before the football players were all over the news, little was known about head and brain injury), once I found it, the doctors laid out a plan of treatment in keeping with the injury.

But in Michigan, with symptoms that had expanded and escalated, these new doctors did not want to talk to me about treatments for head and brain injury, they wanted to talk to me about Generalized Anxiety Disorder. Indeed, my anxiety was skyrocketing: I was terrified of what was happening in my body. But the anxiety was not causing what was happening. It was a result.

The only doctor to agree that the myriad symptoms were not caused by anxiety but rather by my injury was a sports doctor. I was so relieved to at last have someone who saw the truth of my body and could offer help. But rather than help, he said that I’d better enjoy where I was now because when he saw me in a year, I would be much worse. “These sorts of things only progress.”

I never went back.

This essay isn’t about all that I’ve lived through. Rather it’s about how when I was living in a state of terror—and I’m not saying this lightly, what was happening in my body was terrifying—I fought like hell to find help and to get well.

Many of my friends were telling me I needed to accept what was happening. They even suggested I sell the house I’d just bought, quit my job, and move in with my parents. I needed to take all the pressure off myself, I needed to let my body relax and recover, I needed to surrender. All the advice was delivered with kindness and great concern. It made sense to me. I recognize the wisdom in surrendering to what is. I understand fighting creates strain and pressure. I know acceptance can bring untold gifts.

And yet: I was incapable of any of it.

My parents grew up in London during WWII and they passed along to me their they can bomb us but we’ll still go dancing attitude. They were indomitable. As it turns out, I’m indomitable, too.

I kept teaching, I kept writing, I kept searching for a doctor who believed me, who could help me. I kept working on ways to heal myself. I started a garden from the broken, neglected backyard soil that I inherited from the previous owners. I mended my rundown house in whatever small ways I could muster. I began walking my neighbor’s dog. I talked to myself endlessly—deep down into my guts—to stave off the fear, the isolation, the utter overwhelm.

Churchill famously said, “Nations that went down fighting rose again, but those who surrendered tamely were finished.”

Many of you may well be thinking that I’m completely misunderstanding acceptance and surrender. That it’s not at all like what Churchill proposes; it’s not passive. That may be true. But what is even more true is that it was not a matter of understanding properly or not understanding properly; it was that I constitutionally could not do any version of it. And the deepest truth is that I could not do any version of it because my parents’ war lives in my blood. I was incapable of not fighting.

But I tried! I journaled, I prayed, I confided in therapists, in deities, in myself, I poured my heart out to friends in spoken words, in emails, in texts. I beat myself up about it, putting more and more intense pressure on myself to accept and surrender, accept and surrender, until I’d driven myself into a panic over the inability to do either.

It wasn’t just my friends urging acceptance and surrender, the same was being put forth by doctors and people who’d been super sick and had gotten well, whom I’d found through research and grown to admire. I was doing something wrong.

Then I met Dr. Lu. He was a monk from the oldest healing monastery in China and a highly regarded doctor of Chinese Medicine. Under his care, I began to heal immediately. In fact, my healing was so quick and so profound, I thought within a handful of months I would be completely well again. This didn’t happen. But I did pull out of the terror symptoms and found footing on sturdier ground.

About a year into working with Dr. Lu, he said to me, “The only reason I took you on is because you’re a fighter. If you weren’t a fighter, you weren’t coming out of where you were.”

His words reverberated through my mind and body. They were in direct opposition to what I’d been willing myself to do, and certainly didn’t seem to align with his monastic practices. And yet, at last, I had something I could accept and surrender to: I’m a fighter. It’s my blood. Once I accepted that was a driving force of my personality, a huge ease swept through me.

I’m not saying that acceptance and surrender are a bad thing—or that being a fighter is the way to go (probably a combination is best). Whilst I am wildly (wildly!) better than I once was, I still struggle with my health. Perhaps acceptance and surrender would have produced better, faster, more fully realized results? I’ll never know. What I am saying is fighting gets a bad rap in the wellness world. But once I accepted that’s who I am and stopped trying to make myself into somebody else, it saved my life.

(I googled “songs about fighting” and this was the first to pop up. And, honestly, who doesn’t love Tubthumping!)

In her Questionnaire, Alice Elliott Dark mentions that she went through a long period of rereading Brideshead Revisited by Evelyn Waugh every year and I felt my soul burst into song! Both the book and the glorious BBC adaptation live deep in my heart.

I came to it first in 1982 via one of my dearest friends. He’d made a home recording of the eleven-hour series and knew almost all the lines by heart. We’d play it over and over again, drinking every time they drank (anyone who’s familiar with this story will know we were quickly wasted), and soon enough I, too, knew most of the lines, lines that are still with me.

It’s safe to say, I’ve read the novel at least a dozen times. And watched the series sixty times, quite possibly more. A few years after introducing me to Brideshead, my friend was killed in a car accident. I inherited the tapes and every year on the anniversary of his death, I would watch the series in its entirety and drink away my grief. In my thirties and onward, the space between both viewing and reading grew but it was never more than a handful of years before one or the other took place. And Alice’s mention of this beloved book prompted another watching!

There are so many many reasons I love this story, so many nuances, so many insights into human behavior and religion and class and gender and family and friendship and love and charm and basic kindness, so many many breathtaking lines (“a blow upon a bruise” is one I use regularly), but here I will mention only one: Evelyn Waugh’s magnificent portrayal of addiction. Two friends, Charles and Sebastian, meet at Oxford and their exuberant youthful drinking habits are indistinguishable. But over time, with great care and sensitivity, Waugh reveals they are, in fact, quite different. This evolution from youth into adulthood has always felt very true to me. And it’s not lost on me that whilst in college my friend and I appeared indistinguishable in our own robust drinking, yet by the time he died, in our mid-twenties, I was largely sober and he quite drunk nearly every day.

If you haven’t read or watched Brideshead Revisited and feel keen to, let me share that I often used passages from the novel when teaching at The New School. Some students would be swept up in it, eagerly buy the book or watch the show, and report back that it was “very English.” Clearly not meant in a complimentary manner!

For me, it remains one of my greatest loves.

Monday, March 9th, was the anniversary of the tabletop falling on my head and changing everything. Normally, I blast through this day barely acknowledging it even to myself. But this year, I shared it with a couple dear friends and was deeply touched by the love and tenderness they showered on me. All these decades later, that day remains traumatic. There is a clear Before and After Jane. I love them both! But I do miss Before Jane greatly.

It felt nourishing to be so cared for by my friends so I’m spontaneously sharing this anniversary with all of you. I tend to keep tight on things like this but perhaps it’s time to hand some off to the universe! 🎈

More essays about my healing journey:

This one originally ran in O, The Oprah Magazine. It’s about how my father helped me when I was so ill.

This is about the accident and intuition.

This is about asking for help (is anyone good at this?).

This originally ran in Creative Nonfiction. It’s about the impact my parents’ war lineage has had on me.

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How about you, are you a fighter or an accepter? Or maybe both? What’s helped you with whatever challenges you’ve faced? Are you a Brideshead Revisited devotee?

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