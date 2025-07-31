My favorite photo of Sinéad.

Saturday was the two year anniversary of Sinéad O’Connor’s death, a result of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma. She was fifty-six.

In honor of both, I thought I’d share about the day I interviewed Sinéad.

When Sinéad O’Connor walked into the meeting room at the VH1 offices, she was radiant…electric…incandescent. You hear people say that someone is lit from within. That was Sinéad. Her skin glowed. The whites of her eyes were so white, like the fluff of a bunny’s tail. Her teeth sparkled. Seriously, they did. She was wearing loose-fitting trousers and one of those pale green shiny bomber jackets. Her head was shaved. She was shy, barely looked at me at first, but when she did there was some mischief. I liked that. I related to that sort of energy. And she just fucking glowed. I don’t know how to describe that light from within. But you know when someone has it. And she had it.

I was there to interview Sinéad. I’d been interviewing musicians for quite a few years at that point but this was only my second interview for VH1. I’d gotten the gig because I’d brought them Richard Ashcroft, who never did interviews; I’d hounded him long enough that he had at last relented. It had gone beautifully well and my editors were thrilled—and so Sinéad.

I’ve loved music all my life. My first concert was Elvis Presley at Pontiac Silverdome on New Year’s Eve when I was twelve. Astounded by the power of music in community, I’d never stopped. I saw every band you can think of back in the day and managed to talk my way backstage for most of them. Then I’d dash home and write about it in my diary. It didn’t seem possible that as an adult I was basically doing the same thing but now I wrote for magazines and newspapers and was paid.

But my reverence and need for Sinéad O’Connor’s music and her tender, warrior soul was beyond any I’d experienced before. She taught me that a woman could hold seemingly conflicting traits: she could be powerful, brilliant, capable, righteous, strong, protective, funny, happy and also vulnerable, grief-stricken, jealous, lonely, at times unstable: through all of it, she was worthy; through all of it, she could make transcendent art. A woman was under no obligation to live by the constraints of the patriarchy rather she could live by her own policies.

Sinéad was angry, yes. The Catholic priests sexually abusing children and the Church doing nothing about it. Racism, misogyny, all forms of bigotry, classism, social injustice, war. Her music reflected this as did how she lived her life. She spoke truth to power long before I’d ever heard that phrase. She was a thing of wonder to me. How could she articulate herself so clearly, so cleanly, so succinctly? How could she stay standing so firmly whilst taking on the patriarchy, white supremacy, the Church? How did her nervous system handle the backlash?

But more than angry, Sinéad was love. She sang about peace and healing and grace and mercy; about kindness and hope and bridging misunderstandings and tending to one another and beauty and deep faith. I never understood when people characterized her as “the angry bald chick.” To me, she was a bodhisattva. She saw the world the way I saw it: hard, relentless, unjust, and alight with grace—and she did her best to help as many of us as she could.

I’d probably interviewed a hundred musicians at this point, all people I admired and whose music went deep into my bones. But Sinéad was my bones. She was my cells. My blood. From the moment my then-husband handed me her first CD, The Lion and the Cobra, with a grin, “this is going to blow your mind, baby,” my world completely rearranged itself. I mean, that voice! That glorious voice that could move from thunder to angels in a single breath. Her command of language. Her command of her vision. Her command of her truth. Her command of her love. I was undone.

Like so many, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, is forever tattooed onto the deepest corners of my soul and is my most favorite ever album on the planet. But it was Faith and Courage that was carrying me through a terrifying time then, that was helping shape a new understanding of myself, a new relationship with my body and my shifting life. And it was Faith and Courage I was about to interview Sinéad about.

A month or so before the interview, I’d slipped into staggering nonstop head pain—I woke up with it, I went to bed with it. It was the aftermath of a freak accident a year-ish prior and as is often the case with head injury, the onset of the symptoms was delayed (I did also have debilitating nonstop head pain directly after the accident that lasted four months but when that cleared, I thought I was fine). This was in the days before the football players were all over the news and not as much was known about head injuries, even by the doctors. I was working with a team of NYU doctors who wanted to cut out the scar tissue in my neck in hope of resolving the pain. I was clear I wasn’t going to do that, but the pain was devastating and unrelenting and I was scared.

I was living in the East Village then with two beloved kitties, sorting through distressing family dynamics back home, desperately trying to find freedom from the crushing head pain, listening to Faith and Courage over and over and over again (just ask my neighbors), and sobbing my oceanic fear and grief and anger onto the floor. I could fill pages with my relationship to each song on that album, but perhaps it will be enough to say by turn each of them destroyed me, comforted me, and guided me.

On the morning of the interview, my editor called just as I was leaving the house. There was a problem. Sinéad was the VH1 Artist of the Month and was therefore being interviewed for multiple programs; she felt the two people who had interviewed her before me had been disrespectful, so she was threatening to walk on the network. I needed prevent this from happening.

May I take a moment here to mention, due to all the pain and fear—my doctors promised without the surgery the pain would never stop (I eventually found a brilliant doctor who helped me without surgery!)—and the fact my nervous system was blown from the blow to my head, I was barely sleeping. So after a brief but intense talk with my editor, who knew nothing about my health, I caught a cab to the VH1 studios in debilitating pain and on no sleep to interview one of the people I admired most in the world. And to try to keep her content with the network.

Typically, when you interview someone, their A&R person ushers you into a room, introduces you to the musician or the band, and leaves you in private. Or you meet the musician/band at their hotel or in a bar, and, again, it’s just you and them.

When I arrived at VH1, my editor greeted me outside the meeting room with a dramatic sigh. “It’s a roomful,” he said. Indeed it was. Inside, I shook hands with the President of VH1, the President of Atlantic Records, Sinéad’s A&R person, and Sinéad’s manager. They all sat down at the table across from my editor and me. This was not normal.

I was writing for the VH1 website, a new feature, and VH1 decided they wanted to film the interview so they could include portions alongside the written text. Reader, I am exceedingly shy. I had never done a filmed interview. So in addition to the pain, the lack of sleep, interviewing my great love, the table full of Big Execs with expectations that I would prevent Sinéad from walking on VH1, I was nervous about being filmed.

The Big Exec lineup demanded to see my questions. Shortly before the release of her album, Sinéad had been ordained a Catholic priest by a renegade bishop in Lourdes, France. This is what the previous interviewers had been so crass about and what had pissed off Sinéad. I told them my questions were all in my head. I don’t know why I said that—they were written down and there wasn’t anything sneaky in them. I’ve never been a “gotcha” kind of interviewer. But I suppose I have always instinctively pushed back against authority.

“You can’t ask her anything about being ordained a priest,” the Big Execs said. “If you do, we’ll cut the interview.”

“What if Sinéad brings it up?” my editor asked.

“She won’t!” the Big Execs said.

“But what if she does?” my editor pushed.

“We’ll cut the interview.”

At one point during this conversation, I excused myself to use the bathroom where I looked myself in the eye and said, “Jane, good or bad, in one hour, this will all be over.” Then off I went back to the meeting room.

That’s when Sinéad strolled in, her aura bright and palpable. Two chairs were arranged slightly angled toward each other at the front of the room—Sinéad took one, I the other. She looked tense, ready for a fight, but also friendly, willing to be open. I probably looked wrecked. The Big Execs moved their chairs so they lined up in front of us to create an audience. Plus, the cameraman. I thought of my kitties snuggled up at home and felt some relief. Possibly from exhaustion, possibly from pure, unadulterated love, before the interview even began I gushed how much the album had moved me, how I’d laid on the floor sobbing day after day after day. How when I wasn’t crying, it made me walk taller and feel more connected with the earth, with myself, with those who are suffering, with joy. How I felt myself more. How I felt my lineage more. How my body rushed with anger and tenderness and mercy and righteousness and hope. How I wanted my life to always feel the way it did when I listened to her music. And how her voice enveloped me. Her fucking glorious voice.

Okay, I probably didn’t say all of that. But it was clear Sinéad understood. A grin spread across that gorgeous, serious, angelic face. And that was it: we talked and laughed and listened and shared for the next hour. She was soft spoken, wicked smart, and ridiculously funny. Her eyes twinkled. Silly to write that, but they did. She knew so many things and was up against a world that largely didn’t want to hear them; they bubbled inside her. Toward the end, Sinéad said, “Do you know I’ve just been ordained a priest?”

My heart! To have been trusted by such a cautious, wild, gentle soul. I’m tempted to say it was like when a feral animal first comes to you, but I was not there to rescue her. She was rescuing us.

As promised, they cut the interview. But after we stood, Sinéad gave me a hug, held me there in her arms, and thanked me. I gave her a small print of White Tara. Later, I heard her in the hallway speaking with her manager, saying that she loved the interview, it was one of her favorites.

In the decades following that interview, my health has been challenging. Some ups, lots of downs, then some ups again. A few years back, I was set to interview Sinéad for The Believer, her managers shared that she remembered me fondly, but the morning of, she cancelled. I tried again when I started Beyond, but by that point she’d gone completely off interviews. And then she was dead.

This world is a hollower place without Sinéad O’Connor. She was love and radical tenderness and fought like hell for those who needed her, which included herself. It took a toll. She kept at it.

In response to one of my questions, Sinéad said, “My mama didn’t raise no dummy.” It was decades before I discovered the expression wasn’t unique to her and by then it was too late, it belonged to Sinéad. Those words tumbled through my mind regularly and in many ways, as I stopped diminishing my own intellect and wisdom to acquiesce to others, usually men, they became a guiding force. Intelligence of the mind and intelligence of the heart. She was our teacher. A spiritual soldier, as she once called herself, an oracle, with the voice of the goddess. Now she is an ancestor.

On my bedroom windowsill sits a framed photo of the ÉIRE 🖤SINÉAD sign that honored her death, thirty-foot hand-cut letters on the grassy hillside overlooking the sea near her one-time home in Bray, Ireland. Ireland loves Sinéad. As do we all. Rest in peace, beautiful one. May you be held eternally in the light. Shine bright.

