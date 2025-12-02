Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mesa Fama's avatar
Mesa Fama
6h

YAYYYY Summer!!! I love the moose and coyote/wolf stories!! And now I want to read House of Spirits!!

So glad you highlighted her, Jane!! 🩵🩵🩵

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jane Ratcliffe
Claire Polders's avatar
Claire Polders
8h

Oh! The House of the Spirits shaped me, too. It was considered a guilty pleasure at my university and it was all the more delicious for it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jane Ratcliffe
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jane Ratcliffe
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture