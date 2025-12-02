Welcome to another edition of The Body, Brain, & Books. If you enjoy reading these quick, insightful interviews brimming with wisdom and hope, please become a subscriber!

Summer is a writer, artivist, and Spanish teacher living in Lingít Aaní (Juneau, Alaska). Her work has appeared in The New York Times, McSweeney’s, Slate, Electric Literature, and The Sun, among others. She is the winner of the 2020 Alaska Statewide Poetry Contest and several Alaska-based writing awards.

Summer writes The Feral Stack, a Substack bestseller newsletter that blends humor with unflinching honesty, examining how patriarchy, capitalism, ableism, and other cultural systems constrain us—and what it means to “go feral” by rejecting the programming that no longer serves us.

What are you reading now?

In my living room: My friend Bailey Williams’ memoir Hollow: A Memoir of My Body in the Marines

In my ears: On All Fours by Miranda July, per a friend’s recommendation for perimenopausal coming of rage

In my bedroom: There, There by Tommy Orange

What are your most beloved books from your youth? Did you ever hide any from your parents?

The House of the Spirits - Finally, a story that featured spirits the way I experienced them growing up in Alaska. This book inspired me to move to Latin America and marry a Venezuelan whose parents were brujos (practitioners of witchcraft/magic). Isabel Allende wrote it while living in Venezuela—which is basically like Alaska but hot—and thick with supernatural encounters.

A Wrinkle in Time - My first introduction to quantum entanglement at age eight. Also, scientists just discovered that time is not linear but folds in on itself. Clearly, L’Engle was ahead of her time, pun intended.

Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret (my version of porn, sorry)

Anything by Tom Robbins, the patron saint of weirdos

What’s your favorite book to reread? Any that helped you through a dark time?

I’ve reread Where the Wild Things Are 1,426,792 times—mostly to remind myself that wild things eventually go to bed (they do, RIGHT?). Every time it heals the part of my soul that’s turned curmudgeon from raising my own wild and feral things.

With my wild things, wearing the earrings Lily gave me.

What’s an article of clothing that makes you feel most like you?

Can I pick jewelry? My friend Lily Hope, a Chilkat and Ravenstail weaver, made me some earrings. Every time I wear them, I feel connected to this land and its history, and grateful to my friend for letting me carry a piece of it.

What’s the best piece of wisdom you’ve encountered recently?

“A dragon is still. Hence, it is able to constantly transform itself” – Heshang Gong 河上公 , Lao-tzu-chu

Tell me about any special relationship you’ve had with an animal, domestic or wild?

The coyotes. When I lived in the Bay Islands off the coast of Honduras, I was nicknamed Coyote because I was too curious for my own good, asking too many questions, ears always pricked.

Fast forward twenty years later, I’m in the Yukon with family camping, and I accidentally took too many asthma meds. My heart is racing, I think I’m going to have a heart attack, it’s 3 in the morning, who knows where the hospital is.

So I get up and walk around the campground. Everyone is dead asleep except for these barking coyotes. They are going OFF. I walk towards the woods, it’s so deep and thick and dark. The yelping coyotes are going crazy. I want so badly to walk in the woods and go commune with them, but I’m crazy, not stupid—still gotta raise these kids. So instead, I stand back and listen. Then, suddenly, Aoooooooooo!!!!!! The sound of a lone wolf.

The sun came up an hour later, and I couldn’t sleep the rest of the day because I was so high, spiritually speaking. Twenty years after Honduras, I finally met my pack.

What’s one thing you are happy worked out differently than you expected?

One time, I was waiting for the school bus alone in the dark during mid-winter. I was six years old. Suddenly, a full-grown bull moose came charging straight at me. I’d never seen a moose before—they don’t live in Juneau. Must’ve swam over from an island. I remembered my Girl Scouts training: if a bear charges you, pretend you’re a tree. If it knocks you over, pretend you’re a rock. So I became very still, closed my eyes, stopped breathing, and became a tree. The moose ran right by. I’m very glad that worked out that way.

Here we’re dancing at the 50th Anniversary Alaskan Folk Fest to Alice Cooper’s “Welcome to My Nightmare” - last spring. I’m not saying it was political commentary, but I’m also not saying it wasn’t political commentary… this pic looks sloppy, but you try dancing in sync wearing a Scream mask on a stage you’ve never practiced on.

Singing in the shower or dancing in the kitchen? Or another favorite way your body expresses itself?

Dancing in the kitchen, 100%. Preferably to Bad Bunny or Digital Underground. I also dance with a kick line of witches, the Off the Hook Honeys. We aspire to professionalism, but it’s all frivolity.

What are your hopes for yourself?

I hope I publish my memoir before I’m dead.

What’s a kindness that changed your life?

My mom. She was kind of everyone’s mom in high school. It’s like her full-time job to spread fairy dust and flower seeds everywhere, tell you what you’re good at, insist you wear more lipstick, and feed you extra sauce and butter. Now I’d add my sister, who inherited that superpower—except without the lipstick. Gen-X don’t do lipstick.

What’s a guiding force in your life?

The wilderness. Nature is truth. Going for a walk in the woods is the best therapy. (Don’t tell my therapist I said that.) It’s why I moved back to Alaska, the Tongass Rainforest, a.k.a. “lungs of North America.” Biggest deciduous rainforest in the world, right out my doorstep. It helps me be still so that I can get to the transformation part.

