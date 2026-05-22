Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

As promised, here’s Part Two of my conversation with the lovely, brilliant, funny, gigantic-hearted megan falley.

It picks up exactly where we left off so if you need a review of Part One or haven’t yet read it, you can check it out here.

I loved everything Meg shares here but was particularly moved by her thoughts on the mind-body connection.

Enjoy! Let me know what you think in the comments!

xJane

You’ve talked a lot about how you don’t really ruminate on the past or worry about the future, that you stay very present. I think there are seven of you on the planet who can do that.

My dad is another one of them.

When I lived in New York City, one of my friends was like that. I used to say, “What’s going on in your brain right now?” For her, it was very observational. She would just say, “I’m looking at the streetlights. I’m watching the person in the window.” Can you describe what it’s like for you when you don’t have these other tapes running simultaneously?

It’s funny, because very, very early in our relationship, Andrea was asking me—we were in the car, and I was looking out the window—“What are you thinking about right now?” And I said, “Nothing.” And they thought, “Oh, this person either is not telling the truth, or is not that in touch.” Then they later realized, “She’s really just here. She’s not running another script.”

It’s important for me, as much as I can when I am thinking something, that I express it, within reason. If I’m in a situation and I feel like a person is acting strange toward me, I try to say, “This thing is happening right now,” so I can be present and not have my outer face and inner world at odds with each other. Of course, you can’t always do that.

Let’s say you’re making lunch. Typically, if I’m making lunch, I am thinking, Did I sound like an idiot when I was talking to Megan? And then, After I eat, I have to call the vet. Are you doing any of that? Or are you just thinking, Oh, this cheese looks beautiful?

One of my few scripts is a running to-do list. That’s my cognitive downfall. It’s something that I’m working on. I almost always think that there’s something else I could or should be doing. It’s like capitalism seeping in, and it’s terrible, but that to-do list never ends. But I would say I don’t worry much about big things. It’s more micromanaging myself.

How has going on this journey with Andrea impacted how you view your own body?

When Andrea got sick, I initially became the steward of their body, making sure everything they ate was healthy. I was also helping them gain weight, because their natural oncologist had told us that having a certain amount of body fat was really crucial to fighting cancer. Since I was a child, I’d only had doctors tell me that my body fat was wrong. So that was interesting to try to help somebody gain weight when my whole life had been a failed avoidance of that.

When Andrea got sick, I was like, this is so weird that I can care so much about somebody else’s health and well-being, and I can devote my whole everything to it, and then still ignore my own body and not treat it well.

At the time, Andrea had undergone surgery, and I was taking their blood pressure every day. One day, I decided to surreptitiously take my own. This blood pressure cuff had different levels: green meant healthy; yellow meant keep an eye on it; orange meant this is not good; and red meant go to the hospital right now.

Andrea’s was green, and mine was orange. It was an awakening for me that I hadn’t physically cared for myself. Andrea was thirteen years older, on chemo, post-surgery, had overnight menopause, had cancer, had Lyme disease, all of this stuff, and they were, at least by this one measure, healthier than I was.

They also had you.

Yes, they had me.

You’re an extraordinary human, Meg. I’ve lived with a lot of health challenges, and that depth and breadth of support has been so lacking in my life, detrimentally so. When I recognize that in others, it’s like a light. I’m sorry to have cut you off, but I really want to acknowledge that.

Thank you. That blood pressure reading started a big health journey for me. When Andrea was really, really sick, before they went into hospice and we were not really sure what was going on, I had a lot of bad body image stuff creep back up because that’s my brain’s familiar pain. When something that I don’t know how to deal with comes up, my mind is like, “Well, here’s a pain you know how to deal with, so let’s focus here.” I went into therapy for it because I could feel how discordant it was that Andrea was so sick, and I was so sick in this other way.

The minute Andrea went into hospice, it went away from me. I felt gratitude for my body’s softness because Andrea could get very comfortable and fall asleep on top of me. I felt a lot of love for my body and the size it was at the time, which I’ve just learned is a fluctuating thing.

Andrea really wanted me to heal that trauma, and as they were dying, that was when they kept falling asleep on top of me, and I said something to them like, “I fixed it.” That’s what I wanted them to hear.

That’s so beautiful, Meg. What are your hopes for yourself in this time of your life?

To keep being open. To keep saying yes. I feel like it’s gone pretty well so far doing that. I want to keep writing, and keep creating, and keep making my art. And also facilitating Andrea’s art being in the world. I like that I have some combo of both of those things to do.

Writing is so solo, and there’s something about this combination of wanting to finish my memoir, but also wanting to finish Andrea’s memoir, where it feels like I can be constantly tapped into a creative state, but the creative state isn’t always my own ego. Although, in some way, it has to be an ego riding side-by-side with somebody else’s legacy, if that makes sense.

It does! It reminds me of my favorite way to travel. I love to travel alone, but then meet someone here and meet someone there. You two are on your travels together.

When I interviewed Andrea, I almost had to stop the interview. I felt like I was being sucked into their heart vortex. The practical Capricorn in me was like, I have to stay present, because I have to do this interview. But it was hard because that heart energy was strong, and I was definitely getting pulled in. Did you have experiences like that with them?

I was probably the absolute perfect person to be with them during that, because a lot of our friends who were more prone to worry or lived in the past in a way that I didn’t or in the future in a way that I didn’t, Andrea had a harder time being around. I think it would have been such a great disservice if Andrea had been with a partner who couldn’t immediately get on that train with them.

It wasn’t forever; it was really the first ten or eleven months after their diagnosis that they were catapulted into an awakened and enlightened state; I don’t know exactly what it was. Then they fell out of it. But it became a state that they would tap back in and out of. They would have a hard time when they came out of it; they really saw it as this place to strive for and get to. Then they often had the realization it’s not about getting there; it’s about letting go.

It was definitely a learning experience for me to be beside Andrea; if they were the comet, I was the comet's tail. There was more for Andrea to overcome to reach that state than there was for me, given my nervous system. But I wasn’t going to be somebody who, when Andrea was in this blissful, enlightened state, said, “Well, what about the past?” Or, “Well, what about the future? What about what could happen?” I think that’s why their soul picked me to go on that journey with.

Have you grown closer to yourself? Do you feel like you’re better friends with yourself?

It’s a really beautiful question. I’ve been so on the road and busy since mid-September promoting the film, and I hadn’t actually spent a lot of time by myself until this last month, post-Oscars. And then for a good deal of that, I’ve been sick. My whole life, for a long time, was around somebody else’s body and somebody else’s needs. I would do that a million times over for Andrea—not for anyone, but I would for Andrea, again and again.

But I think, just by the nature of having myself naturally come first, because I’m the only one here, it will be really, really interesting. I’m not sure that I quite feel in its entirety what you’re describing yet, but I feel very certain that I will.

Does your body itself feel different without Andrea’s physical body there?

Yes, for sure. There are bad parts and good parts. I just had a memory; that’s why I’m getting emotional. The night we were supposed to go to the Lana Del Rey concert but missed it, I ended up doing MDMA for the first time. We had it because our friend’s dad, who was dying of cancer, was supposed to take it, but he died before he could—I didn’t even put that together till just now—so I ended up taking it, and Andrea didn’t. We were lying in their bed. We hadn’t even kissed yet, and we didn’t kiss that night, but for five hours, I complimented Andrea; that’s all I did. They must have fucking loved it.

I remember so much what it felt like every time they left the room to get a glass of water or something: it was like my body was cleaved in half. So, when you asked me that question, I didn’t feel cleaved in half in that same way, but I can recall that. It’s almost like I experienced that on the wrong timeline.

There’s this belief in alternative healing that if you can think the right thoughts and believe the right beliefs, you can heal anything physically. I do think there’s truth in that. But I also think it can be dangerous. I’ve thought about it with Andrea, because as we were saying, Andrea hit a really high state of consciousness. And yet, physically, their body failed them. What are your beliefs on this mind-body connection?

I’m glad you brought that up, because I do think it’s really, really complicated.

People were saying, “You’re making a documentary about the final year of your life together.” I was like, “We’re making a documentary about my miracle partner, and this was going to be a twenty-year documentary.” That’s where my head was. Of course, I held a lot of possibilities, but that was my hope. And every time Andrea got good news, they would say to Ryan, the director, “I guess I’m ruining the ending of your film.” They had such a funny way.

There are some ways in which it’s really beautiful and true to explore the spiritual, psychological, or metaphysical reasons we might be experiencing something physical. There’s a lot of truth to it. And I watched this with Andrea: sometimes that way of thinking also brought them a lot of shame. They thought, “I’m not healing enough,” or, “I’m not strong enough to overcome this emotional thing that would make me heal this physical thing, and so I’m failing.”

Shame is probably the complete opposite place, the least fertile ground for any healing or growth to happen. As soon as that territory trickles into self-hate, or shame, or “I’m not doing it right,” it becomes no longer of use in any way. It becomes actually more toxic than just being like, “Give me all the chemo. None of this matters.” It really does a number on us.

That mindset of “we can heal anything” means that we are presuming to have the knowledge that illness or death is the worst thing that can happen or is the end of that road. But I know Andrea’s illness made them a far more compassionate and appreciative person. So that’s also the problem. Maybe that’s why Andrea never wanted to say things like, “their battle with cancer,” or “I lost my battle,” or “fuck cancer,” or any of that.

Of course, it feels better to feel good than to feel sick. I’m not trying to say otherwise. But to act like physical health is the only right outcome, or the only healed outcome, is really presumptuous. If we’re going to say, “Heal this emotional thing to heal this physical thing,” we’re going halfway there.

Maybe this physical thing is here to teach some sort of lesson, or to help me find some sort of growth pathway. I don’t think that living to 105 with no problem besides a creaky knee is necessarily the only thing we’re here to heal or do. It feels like a way to truncate something that’s supposed to be holistic into something once more very narrow.

That was very beautiful, Meg. Thank you. I feel like I could talk to you for three hours on just this topic because it’s something that weighs on my life as I navigate my health.

I’ve never been asked about it before, so thank you for letting me stumble toward what feels true.

So much is hard these days. Where are you finding joy?

My biggest joy most recently is in that writing experience. So in poetry, which really surprises me, but I guess in creation without expectation.

I love that.

Oh, and I’ve been finding rocks. I think I’m going to get a rock tumbler. I’m usually a look-up person, not a look-down person.

Some of Megan’s rocks!

Oh, interesting. Do you think that has anything to do with Andrea? Not that everything has to have something to do with Andrea, but since it is such a big change…?

It started with picking up heart rocks, which definitely reminds me of Andrea. I don’t know enough to know yet. I’ll have to see what happens with my tumbler. I’ll get back to you.

Tumbling rocks is very different from painting or writing a poem, but it feels like creation for creation’s sake, beauty for beauty’s sake, and I think that always has to do with Andrea.

If you enjoyed this interview with Megan, you might enjoy Part Two of the one I did with Andrea Gibson in early 2024, just as filming was starting for the documentary. It remains one of my favorite interviews:

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