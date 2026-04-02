Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

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Anne McGrath's avatar
Anne McGrath
4d

Questions about what I can and cannot control have taken on an urgency as my son struggles with addiction. This post has given me insight & inspiration. Thank you!

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3 replies by Jane Ratcliffe and others
Blue's avatar
Blue
4d

I loved the article and especially loved this: We often need to learn to both change and accept the very same thing. Which is harder than picking one. In my posts I often talk about being able to accept two diverging things at the same time. One of my favorites is: When change happens, both fear and excitement often walk with us together. Thanks for sharing. Blue💙

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