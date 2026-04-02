Eric Zimmer had somehow not been in my orbit until Sarah Fay, PhD introduced us last month—and I’m so glad she did. Eric also does interviews and I love his approach both to interviewing and, well, to life. He holds a gentle, earnest curiosity and a stalwart desire to help. No doubt because Eric was once in a vulnerable place himself. At twenty-four, he was on the streets, with a staggering heroin addiction, and facing prison. A combination of meditation, 12-step programs, deep-deep inner work, good music, tenacity, community, some good fortune, and time, landed him where he is today: clean and thriving with a burning interest in human transformation and resilience.

His award-winning podcast—The One You Feed—has more than 75 million downloads, and he’s a sought-after teacher, speaker, life coach, and author. His new book was just published: How a Little Become a Lot: The Art of Small Changes for a More Meaningful Life.

I’m so happy Eric wrote this essay for Beyond, chockful of wisdom we could all do with at the moment. It’s a beautiful illustration of how a little and a little more becomes a lot. Enjoy!

xJane

The Wisdom to Know the Difference

I related very much to Jane’s recent essay about being a fighter. Just this morning I listened to one of my favorite songs from The Alarm called “Without a Fight” and it is a very vociferous declaration that I will not be giving up without said fight.

However, in that odd way that our best traits often become our worst traits, I’ve also had to realize that fighting is not the tool for every job. But when is fighting to change something versus accepting it the wiser move?

Back in my heavy 12-step days you would hear this in meetings a lot: “Four forty-nine, man, look at page four forty-nine,” or “You need to apply some four forty-nine to that.” People even had bumper stickers that said “449.” Now, 449 is not a cleaning solution like 409 or a lubricant like WD-40.

It’s a page in the AA Big Book. And what was on page 449?

This statement: “Acceptance is the answer to all my problems today.”

Rebellious young me heard that line and it drove me crazy more often than it brought me serenity. Because, of course, as I would point out to whatever well-meaning soul dared speak those words, acceptance isn’t the answer to all our problems. Nothing is an answer to all our problems.

But then again, as with any spiritual truism, there is wisdom at the core of page 449. Not all “problems” are things we can change today—or, sometimes, things we can change at all. They might not even be problems, strictly speaking.

Our biological hardwiring tells us that pain, discomfort, or loss of any kind are enemies to be fought. The fight-or-flight responses that helped us survive as animals on the savannah are still right there, ready to flood us with adrenaline. But as humans, we face the unique challenge and opportunity of rising above these automatic impulses. We can pause. We can reflect. We can recognize that sadness over the death of a loved one is a different kind of pain than a persistent backache, which is a different kind of pain than a sense of injustice, which is a different kind of pain than existential dread. (The downside to self-awareness as a species: lots of feelings.)

The starting point of acceptance is to do the simple, hard work of agreeing that whatever is happening to us is actually happening. My back hurts. My dog has passed. An injustice has occurred. The next step is to answer a simple, hard question: Can I do anything to change the source of this pain? Not “do I want to change it”; not “do I wish I could.” You already know the answers to those.

This is the confusion for which the Serenity Prayer seeks clarity.



God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,

Courage to change the things I can,

And wisdom to know the difference.”

- Reinhold Niebuhr



And for centuries, thinkers have tried to make it easier than it actually is. The Stoic philosopher Epictetus framed the ability to know what is and isn’t within our control as the cornerstone of a life well lived. He drew a neat division: our judgments, choices, and attitudes on one side; our health, reputation, wealth, and the actions of others on the other.

As brilliant and timeless as that central insight is—that it’s worth focusing your time and energy where they will have the most impact—you may have some qualms with those lists. I do.

I can agree that we can’t control the fact of aging, for example, but I’d point out that we can make choices about our health today that give us a better chance of aging well. And yes, we can’t control the stock market, but we can make choices about how to save and invest.

The Serenity Prayer, Epictetus, and all sorts of other thinkers—they all want life to sort into two columns. Things you can change, things you can’t. But life rarely supplies obvious answers in the “wisdom to know the difference” department.

It asks us to balance conflicting truths and invites us to wonder whether to blame the world around us or our own perspective. Am I unhappy at work because my boss is actually a jerk, or because I’m being triggered and there’s something in me that needs attention? Is this business not working because it’s not a good idea, or do I need to hang on a little longer? Is my phone glitching because it’s truly outdated, or is the universe trying to teach me patience while I Google “how to fix slow phone”?

I dislike binary, simple answers. Our actions, judgments, and choices—which all these thinkers put in the “we can control” bucket—come from a complex stew of motivations, not all of which are even conscious. “Control” itself is a slippery concept as soon as you stick “self-” in front of it. And what even counts as a “choice”?

Is it a choice to drink, when you’re deep in the patterns of an alcoholic? Not exactly, I would argue, but at some point, there is some choice to say “no more.” So which column does that go in? The thing I can change, or the thing I can’t? I spent years living inside that question. The answer, when it finally came, wasn’t one or the other.

I think that’s closer to how most of life actually works. We often need to learn to both change and accept the very same thing. Which is harder than picking one. But I think it’s also more honest.

Deep gratitude to my paid subscribers whose support keeps my spirits buoyant and this newsletter afloat. ❤️

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If you enjoyed this essay, you might also enjoy these deeply moving paintings by Kirsty Harris, (pretty much my favorite living artist):

I can’t hear the Serenity Prayer without thinking about Sinéad O’Connor (though it might be clear to most of you by now, that it doesn’t take much to make me think of Sinéad.) She recites it at the beginning of Feel so Different, the first song on I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, my favorite album of all time.

Stunning live version of the song, but, alas, no Serenity Prayer.

Thank you for reading! I love hearing your thoughts!

Do you struggle with the change/accept binary? What, if anything, has helped you find the balance? How easily do you accept what is actually happening? What’s your relationship like with control? What are your thoughts on the Serenity Prayer?

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