I first became aware of Elissa Altman when my social media feed exploded with rapturous praise about her memoir Motherland: A Memoir of Love, Loathing, and Longing. Who is this Elissa Altman, I wondered as I promptly ordered her book.

Well, Elissa Altman is a multi-faceted wonder. A New Yorker through and through, Elissa first became known as an executive editor for major publishing houses, working on sixteen New York Times bestsellers, following a career as a bookseller at the original Dean and DeLuca. Soon her passion for food as sustenance, healing, and a vehicle for sharing our experiences inspired her to write her own stories. She launched the James Beard Award winning blog (now a wonderful Substack newsletter) Poor Man’s Feast in 2008. Here she writes about love and family and dogs and birding and the complications of having a human body and the intersection of sustenance and spirit—and really good food. Its tone is measured, quiet, gentle, yet celebratory and expansive.

Elissa first memoir Poor Man’s Feast: A Love Story of Comfort, Desire, and the Art of Simple Cooking was published in 2013, and was pronounced by the New York Times Book Review as “the finest food memoir of recent years.” Next came Treyf: My Life as an Unorthodox Outlaw a sly memoir about tradition, religion, and family expectations.

Which leads us back to Motherland. Nominated for a Lambda Literary Award, a Maine Literary Award, and a Connecticut Book Award, this is a deep dive into Altman's childhood right through adulthood spent navigating a life with a demanding, fragile, often cruel, narcissistic mother. Because it’s written by Elissa, the investigation is tender, mindful, funny, and deeply self-aware. The focus is less about how did this happen to me? and more how do I build a safe and thriving life whilst also tending to a mentally ill parent? When Elissa finally leaves NYC and moves in with her soon-to-be wife Susan in the wilds of Connecticut, her mother calls up to fourteen times a day with all sorts of needs and rarely a kind word—and Elissa must learn to set hard-won boundaries. Yet through it all, Elissa never shakes the primal desire of any daughter: to be loved by her mother, and, in turn, to love and care for her mother to the best of her ability.

Elissa attended Boston University, Cambridge University, and the Institute for Culinary Education. Her essays have appeared in O, The Oprah Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post (where her column Feeding My Mother ran for a year), among others. She lives with her wife of twenty-three years, book designer Susan Turner, in Connecticut and their dog Petey and three kitty cats. She’s working on her next book: On Permission: A Manifesto for Writers, Artists, and Dreamers, coming from Godine in 2024.

We chatted about primal hope, complications of elder care, and owning your own fuckedupness.

You write in Motherland: “Gardening is a contract with hope.” I love that.

Having grown up in Queens, New York, in an apartment, I had no gardening background whatsoever. We were plant killers in my family. I remember my mother having a spider plant—everybody had spider plants in the mid-seventies—and she would forget to water it and it would die. And that was that. So, it was not a thing for me.

When I moved from Manhattan to Connecticut in 2000, Susan had a small house on an acre of land, and the acreage was absolutely flat. Her mother had been the daughter of a subsistence farmer and gardening was her therapy. She made it very clear that if we were going to be living in a place that sun splashed, with no trees and no shade, that we were going to make use of it in a way that Yankees would do. So we built raised beds, and I discovered that I really loved it and arguably had a feel for it.

I also discovered that I really loved growing roses. I'd studied in England for a bit and there were roses everywhere. And I spent a lot of time on Nantucket, and there were a lot of roses there, too. I remembered reading Katherine White’s Onward and Upward in the Garden. She was the first fiction editor of the New Yorker and wrote these amazing narrative books about gardening. In January, when things were really dark, she kept herself going by reading flower and vegetable catalogs. So I found myself doing that.

I wouldn't say that I'm a fabulous gardener, but there's something very therapeutic about having your hands in the dirt and having the dirt under your fingernails and seeing how different things respond in different conditions. It’s been a great learning experience for me. I will never know all there is to know and that's fine.

Gardening is a contract with hope because nobody plants a garden unless they expect to be around for the harvest. I'm a very big fan of the nature and science writer Robert Macfarlane and on an episode of Krista Tippett' On Being, he quoted Jonas Salk as saying that we need to be good ancestors. His definition of that is being willing to plant something to take care of the earth, something that we ourselves may not be around to see. That's always in my mind, too.

You already had such a profound relationship with food. Did gardening deepen it or change it?

It did change it. And it did deepen it. It made me think about food in a much more elemental way. In Poor Man's Feast, I’d written about the experience of being a New Yorker. I’d gone to cooking school. I’d worked at the original Dean and DeLuca for many years, the tiny one at 121 Prince Street. It was the late eighties: the days of culinary foam and making a marshmallow taste like a trout and building foods in a way that was vertical so you needed a degree in deconstructive architecture to eat it. That was the way I thought about food then.

When I met Susan and moved to the country and we planted the garden, I experienced something that Alice Waters talks about all the time: the better and fresher the quality of the vegetable, the less you need to do to it. Knowing that I can harvest potatoes or carrots that I've grown and roast them and drizzle them with the best olive oil that I can afford...it's a remarkable culinary experience. It’s also very grounding, no pun intended.

Your beloved father died far too young in a car accident. The last time you saw each other was at your home in Connecticut and you made him a meal from vegetables fresh from your garden. Why is it meaningful to you that were able to do that for him before he died?

My father was behind my love of food. His parents were immigrants who’d come to the States in the very early 1900s, and there was a lot of trauma. My grandfather, unbeknownst to him when he came here as an eleven-year-old boy, would never see his mother again; she was killed in the Holocaust. Thirty-five years later, my father took great sustenance from the act of breaking bread with other people. They lived very simple lives. He grew up during the Depression, which was terrible in Brooklyn. He went into the Navy, traveled everywhere, and developed an amazing palate for extraordinary food, complicated food, food of its time and of his time.

The flip side of that is my mother, who had and still has significant body dysmorphia and food was very threatening to her. My father on the other hand would basically kidnap me on Saturdays, when my mother went out to have her hair done, throw me in the car, drive me into the city for extraordinary meals. My father associated Susan’s garden with my dropping my anchor and being safe.

That meal was most meaningful because it was the summertime and everything that we ate came from the garden except for the fish. He’d never had that experience before; he was a city boy. I don't know if he had the sense that it was going to be the last time we saw each other but it was a particularly love filled meal. I miss him every single minute of every single day.

Can you tell us a little about your relationship with him? And, if you feel comfortable, about the difficult decision you made to take him off life support—which you tuck into one sentence of your memoir.

My father and I were incredibly close. I would go so far as to say that he was my best friend for many years. We look alike, we sound alike, I can sometimes hear him when I cough. He was an advertising man in the fifties and sixties, and that was the world of the two Martini lunch with clients. He and my mother were absolutely unsuited for each other on virtually every level. She was a trophy: beautiful, a model, and had been on television. They married after three months, and I was born nine months later to the day. It went downhill very quickly.

When they divorced, when I was sixteen, he and I clung to each other. We spent every weekend together, going to great restaurants, museums, movies. He was a hilariously funny man. Very well read, a great writer. And loved people. He could talk to anybody from any background. When I was in college, he met the woman who became the love of his life.

When I came out to him, we were sitting in a restaurant and he said, “Okay, honey—do you know what you’re ordering?” It was a nonstarter for him. He said, “I love you and I want you to be happy and I'm sure that you will find the person of your dreams.” And I did.

In 2002, he had a terrible accident. I was ironically in the garden when it happened; Susan and I were up to our knees in compost. It was early August and very warm. We came back into the house to get a glass of water when the phone rang. The ambulance took my father to one hospital and another ambulance took my stepmother to a different one. And they never saw each other alive again

He suffered a catastrophic brain injury. This was a man who’d been a night fighter pilot in the Second World Wars. He flew off aircraft carriers in the dark in the Pacific, navigating by the stars, and died as a result of a car accident a few miles from his house. His side of the family was the side I spent most of my time with growing up. But when he had the accident, I was relegated to an outer ring of the family which is why I didn't write about it in depth. There was a sense that we had been close because of obligation and now that he was gone, the obligation was also gone. In the memoir, I didn't want to pour lemon juice on whatever emotional wounds we all had. I also needed time to process and metabolize what had happened, and the fact that I not only lost him; I lost them, too.

Having to remove my dad from life support after seven days of his lingering was a hugely terrible and traumatic experience for me that I'm just now beginning to write about, so it's interesting that you would ask me about that.

I was so moved by how you tended to your father after he died. You write: “I thought of things for him to take, as if he were going on a journey.” These included: Rubber pocket comb. A picture of the two of you together. A linen handkerchief. His Navy wings. The gold heart charm he’d made for your mother. What was their significance?

Under Jewish law, you're not allowed to bury things with people. But I felt like he was going on a journey and needed the things that I’d associated with him: he always had that little black rubber comb in his back pocket; he was a man of his times, and always carried a handkerchief. I wanted him to know that I would always be thinking of him, and always have him very close to my heart.

We don't do grief well in this country. I don't know if it's because of a connection to our Puritanical roots. But we’re taught to suck it up and get on with it. I was very much expected to behave that way by my father's family. Right before the funeral, a cousin actually reprimanded me for being grief-stricken, and said to me that she didn't have the "luxury of grief" when her father died. What does that even mean?

So here we are twenty years after he died, and I'm just beginning to toe dip into that week: in seven days, I had lost my father, and my whole relationship with my family unravelled. A lot of people have said to me your writing has kept him alive for you. In many ways, that's probably true. I don't know if it's unhealthfully true. But I do think that everyone deals with trauma and grief in their own manner, and that there's no right way and no wrong way.

In one of your newsletters you write: “Almost everything I have created…is threaded to some degree with grief and what it means, and the power it has to nurture us if we let it. […] Years have gone by and I am no longer actually trying to unravel grief, or to make sense of it; I am trying instead to bind us to each other with the knowledge that grief, like food, feeds us, sustains us, connects us to the past and the future, no matter who we are or how we practice.” Can you elaborate on the ways in which you see grief as sustaining us?

I think it's important to acknowledge grief as a place from which we grow emotionally. We're not human without it. There’s a wonderful writer named Francis Weller who is the author of The Wild Edge of Sorrow. The book is all about how the metabolizing of grief in our lives doesn't have to be a thing from which we need to run, that it can feed and grow our hearts and our connections to other people and to other places, because one can feel grief for a place that's been lost as well.

The inclination to cut grief off like a gangrenous limb strikes me as antithetical to living an emotionally healthy life---lives that marry joy to sorrow, and not one instead of the other. We like to believe that our lives are binary: we have good days or we have bad days; this person is alive or they're dead; we love this thing or we hate this thing. In truth, it is entirely possible to love and loathe at the same time. It's possible to be grief stricken and sorrowful and filled with joy at the memory of the person or thing or place at the same time. But it's not what we’re inclined to do in our culture.

There are some cultures and communities that are inclined to that. Certainly, indigenous communities are. And Asian communities. But we seem to feel that if we are living with the grief over the loss of someone, it can't be for longer than a set period of time. And if it's longer than that, we immediately get labeled with a diagnosis straight out of the DSM. The fact of grief enables us to live fully, and nurtures us in the same way that joy does. Without it, we live lives that are less than.

By nurturing do you mean because we're continuing to feel the love?

Yes. Sorrow is something that we have to be comfortable living with. It’s part of the human condition.

That’s beautiful. Your mother calls you every morning, often multiple times. You write about “the slim moment between the ring and the sound of my mother’s voice” where you choose your response. You write: ‘“The seconds between stimulus and reaction’ Viktor Frankel called it in which lies my freedom.” That resonated with me. My lama used to talk a lot about that pause, how it held the potential of everything. How well are you doing with living into that pause these days?

I try and do it every time the phone rings. Sometimes I'm successful, but very often I'm not successful. It depends on the situation and my state of mind, as well. But I think that there’s a lot to be said for living in the spaces between the moments of connection. Writers talk about investigating the story between the words. And I think it's the same thing. It’s helped me understand that we are responsible for our own reactions to the emotional upheavals of others.

If I'm having a day that’s particularly hopeful and I've had my coffee and a good night's sleep and meditated, which I go in and out of, I'm always in a much better place when I answer the phone. And then there are those times when I just I can't open that space between stimulus and reaction. Viktor Frankl was remarkable man. Having grown up with an emotionally violent, severely mentally ill parent, my day to day was challenging. I often didn't want to leave my bedroom because who was my mother going to be that day?

It’s very difficult for a child of a mentally ill parent to accept that there’s no chance for love, or that their connection is not going to be like everyone else's. We always hope that today is going to be different. Maybe that sliver of happiness that I saw is going to ride over into the following day. Of course, it's never that way. A lot of people have said to me, “you know, that's denial.” But I don't necessarily believe that it is. I think we’re hardwired as mammals to come to those kinds of primal relationships with hope. How we put one foot in front of the other when we see that there is no hope is complicated.

You experience this tremendous obligation to be a good daughter to your mother even though she hasn’t always been a good mother to you. I think so many of us experience some version of this. You write about there being a co-dependency thread, which rings true. But I wonder if it’s more complex than that and perhaps rooted in our ancestors, when we did tend to our elders in ways that modern society no longer encourages or provides for.

We don't take care of our elders well in this country, unless one has a lot of resources. But most of our senior parents don't have resources. Mine certainly doesn't. When I was on tour for Motherland, invariably there was a question at every stop: what is the thing that makes you feel obligated to take care of somebody who was so horrible to you and continues to be horrible to you? My answer was always that I've had to step as far back from the enmeshment as I possibly can and see her for the very mentally ill person she is and always was. And breathtakingly traumatized. Her own mother was very physically violent with her amongst other things I suspect, though we’ve never discussed it. She suffers from clinically diagnosed narcissistic personality disorder and borderline and bipolar. It’s a buffet of mental illness.

But I couldn't let a two-year-old run into oncoming traffic without running after them and grabbing them, and my mother operates as a young child, complete with tantrum-throwing manipulations. I also feel a certain amount of love and a lot of compassion for her. When I see her decline it compels me to take as good care of her as I possibly can without destroying myself in the process.

I had to decide to leave New York for Connecticut. I had to escape for my own health, for my own life. It was an act of rescuing myself. But I didn't go that far: I only live two hours away! She used to call me regularly fourteen times a day—and I would feel compelled to answer the phone: They’re a parent, you have to answer the phone. The fact of the matter is that no, you don't.

I'm here if she needs me. I often take her out for a meal. She's coming here for Thanksgiving and then we'll bring her home on Friday because we've learned that proximity is very dangerous. It's dangerous for me. It's dangerous for my wife. It's dangerous for our home. We have a calm, happy home by design.

Your relationship with Susan sounds quite lovely. I love when you mention the flutter you get in your heart when you look at her across the table. Do you have thoughts on how you’ve built and sustained such a vibrant and sturdy relationship for over two decades—especially amidst some challenges?

I should preface everything by saying we’re an average couple. We've had very high highs and very low lows. Susan is also an only child and grew up in a home with wonderful parents and a collection of elderly aunts who were like a herd of elephants, who all took care of her because her mother was often quite ill. Once we started to get to know each other, and those stories emerged, we both understood: like recognizes like.

That said we’re also temperamentally very different. I'm often a loud, brash New Yorker. And Susan is a Yankee through and through. She grew up in a devoutly Catholic household: Church every Sunday, so on and so forth. She’s a very introspective and circumspect person. My tendency is to impulsively respond to whatever I'm faced with; Susan tends to chew on things before any kind of decision is made. I've learned an enormous amount from her that way. I think that she's probably also learned a lot from me.

We’ve been together twenty-three years now and have a profound physical attraction to each other. She’s very funny, very warm, very caring, loves animals, loves children, and children feel safe with her because she's got such a quiet sensibility and settled foundation. I think the way that people respond to the elderly, the children, and the animals in their midst speaks volumes about who they are as people.

I agree! You live with a dog named Petey and I believe three cats. I’m always curious about people’s relationship with the animals in their lives because it seems like they’re either pets or family members.

That’s true. Ours are definitely family members! We have our communal daily routines. Animals are creatures of routine and ritual. They know what happens when the big metal tree stand comes out: There's going to be a Christmas tree in it, and someone might try and climb it. Pete is going to be thirteen and is in very good shape. Of course, he's a dog, but we think of him as Pete. They’re part of our day-to-day structure.

You’ve talked about how Motherland changed your relationship with your mom. But I wondered how it changed your relationship with yourself.

That's a great question. There’s a line of Vivian Gornick’s that I’m reminded of: “For the drama to deepen, we must see the loneliness of the monster and the cunning of the innocent.” I also recall being at a Tin House workshop in 2015 and standing on the breakfast line next to Dorothy Allison. We were having a conversation about the memoirist’s urge to paint oneself as this omniscient, perfect narrator. She said, “If you're going to paint somebody else as being really fucked up, you have to paint yourself just as fucked up as they are.” I really believe that.

Writing Motherland, I had to take a giant step back and create the narrator as character because the story was unfolding as I was writing in real time. As I wrote this Elissa character, I could see her responding to this mentally ill mother in ways that I was too entrenched and too enmeshed to recognize had I not done that purposeful step back. I remember in grade school we used to make these diaramas out of a shoebox, and there was a whole village that you could look down into and see how everybody's moving together and how the story is unfolding. In enabling my narrator to do that, I came to see myself in a very different way. I could absolutely implicate myself in a lot of the fury and the rage, and the oil and water, and the explosions. It enabled me to see my mom with a lot more compassion.

Did you also feel a sense of relief being able to see yourself with flaws? I feel like there’s this relief when we really do see our own fuckedupness. You don’t have to fight so hard to cover it anymore.

I absolutely agree with you. I'm very careful. I have dear friends who I've known for forty or fifty years, some since sleepaway camp. I take my friendships very seriously; I treasure them. I also know that the relationship that I have with my mother spun out in a way that makes me wary of new people. Either I trust them or the gate comes down.

Susan always says, “you have this sixth sense when it comes to knowing when you're going to be safe and when you're not, and with whom.” I love having people here and I love meeting new people. But writing that book really illuminated for me that my expectations of friendships are connected to my relationship with my mother. I flee from drama, and that works both for and against me.

That makes sense. You open Motherland by mentioning your twin, who left an imprint on your fifth rib. You imagine that she might have been the one to make your mother happy in ways you were not. And you feel fiercely protective of her. You mention her again in passing later in the book. But that’s it. Why did you feel compelled to start the book with her?

No one has asked me that. I spent a lot of time thinking about can this woman ever be happy? What will make her happy? Certainly, as a child, my instinct was to think, well, I'll make her happy if I'm this way, or I'll make her happy if I just dress this way or I'll make her happy if I do this or not be this versus that.

My father told me about my twin --- and I say that not knowing, to this day, whether it was an actual twin, or something he conjured up because we had a genetic propensity for them on my mother's side --- when I was very young. Why would you even tell that to a child? I don’t know. But I remember thinking, maybe that's the one who would have made her happy. Maybe she was the one who would have put her mind at ease. I always carried that sense of maybe I'm not the one who was supposed to have survived. Or maybe if the other one did survive, she would have been a different person.

That’s a lot to carry.

It is a lot to carry. My mother was six months pregnant before she realized she was pregnant. I was born full term at four pounds. So my mother completely disconnected from her own body.

I've read that people who lost a twin in utero feel that lost twin. Have you experienced that?

I've often wondered what it would have been like had I had a sibling, twin or otherwise. My mother dislikes children immensely so I don't know what it would have been like for me and for that imaginary sibling.

Things are hard right now. Where are you finding joy?

In nature, in the kitchen, in cooking for people. We just had Mollie Katzen over for dinner last Sunday. She lives close to us now. We were social media friends for years and we instantly fell into this easy, joyful, laugh-filled conversation. And having meals with old friends, people who knew me when the world was safer. Being with my animals. And playing music because I've been a guitarist, at this point, for fifty-five years.

That’s wonderful!

It saved me before. And it's kind of saving me again. It's something that I did semiprofessionally. When I was in college, I played in clubs in Boston. In the seventies, I studied with Eddie Simon, Paul Simon's brother. That's my meditation. That's the place that I go to quiet things down.

Also: Looking at art. Maira Kalman, who is the embodiment of New Yorker angst and one of my favorite artists, once said that when things get crazy, she goes outside and looks at the humanity in her midst. I don't do that here so much because I live in the country. But being outside, walking with the dog, hiking, being in Maine, which is where we intend to eventually settle. Being near water: the tides come in and go out, everything can be happening around us and that never changes, so it's very, very grounding. Being outside, listening to music, it’s the great leveler for me.

