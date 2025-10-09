Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Donna McArthur
3d

There is nothing better than receiving a reminder of all that is important. Some writers, you Jane, and you Eleanor, can wiggle between the cracks of my tightly bound humanity to the soft, open space where your words create an expansion that leaves me changed. For this I am very grateful. I loved this essay SO much and appreciate that it showed up for me this morning.

I want my definition of reality to be expansive, to be able to walk through every day seeing beyond the current dimensions I'm locked in, to feel the Divine by my side every step of the way, and yet this requires a great deal of effort most of the time. So I make that effort because I want more for my reality.

Thank you both.

Imola
2d

A heartbreaking and beautiful essay! I lived in London for 11 years and my first love was a kiwi who went to boarding school.. just saying, I totally get it. Sadly.

