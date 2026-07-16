Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

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Cindy Lamothe's avatar
Cindy Lamothe
21h

I LOVE this so much! What an amazing excerpt. I’ve been a fan of Rene’s writing for a long time since reading The Enchanted. Her work is both raw and tender in equal measure. I believe so many of us are clueless about death row cases and Rene is making us more literate with her books. I am really looking forward to reading this new one. Great Substack, Jane!

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Holly Starley's avatar
Holly Starley
1d

Wow, this is good, hard work, working for exoneration. Thank you, Rene, and thank you for sharing her and her work, Jane.

I don’t believe we’re getting an accurate picture of prisons from the media. I believe they are racialized, racist, largely

terrible institutions from which labor is extracted and in which the focus is wrongly on punishment over rehabilitation. The recidivism rates alone, not to mention the accounts of abuse and mistreatment make this clear. I clearly have strong opinions here.

And yes, Rene‘s writing is gorgeous.

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