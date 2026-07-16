Photo @ Brian McDonnel

Rene Denfeld on writing The Talking Bone:

It took me almost twenty years to write this novel. I visited my first death row prison back in 2007, as a newly licensed investigator. In the years since I’ve worked hundreds of cases, including exonerations.

I had often been asked if I was going to write a story inspired by my exoneration work. The thought overwhelmed me. How do I capture the howling, silent despair of an innocent man trapped in prison? How do I show how hard this work is, and yet rewarding?

Then one day I was out for a walk, processing the stress of a case. I was thinking about how bones tell us so much. They tell us about DNA and history, archeology and the lost. Suddenly, a voice was in my ear.

“Maybe that is why people bury the dead,” the voice said. “So they don’t have to hear what they have to say.”

And just like that, the idea for The Talking Bone was born. It’s a story inspired by my death row work, and exonerations, and what is like to be the man trapped behind the bars, and the investigator trying to find the truth.

I hope I did it, and you, and the men I serve, justice.

Excerpt from The Talking Bone:

The Georgia heat hummed. That and the sound of the cicadas filling the air made her bones vibrate. The window of the rental car reflected a slender woman with dark hair, pale skin, and naturally dark lips. She had locked her valuables in the car, knowing they’d be safer there.

She turned to face it.

The death house, it was called. Death row.

She had arrived before dawn into a muggy Atlanta, and driven an hour to this small town called Jackson. Steam uncoiled from the ground, and the morning mist touched the concrete walls of the death house, with its locking metal door. There were no windows.

All prisons were the same, she thought. There might be small differences in the degree of decay, or in the exact shade of institutional white the walls were painted. She had noticed that the eggshell white varied by region, but maybe that was just the light.

Some prisons were in the wilderness and others in a desert, many were in small towns, but all were places where we remaindered the dead and banished the rest, hoping they would die, too.

She walked up the sloping steps, worn down by so many heavy boots. Inside were the usual metal detector and correctional staff. These, too, didn’t vary much. They were meaty men with tattooed arms and women with sunburned faces. They thumbed through the folder she had brought, and examined her license.

In the concrete visiting room, her client waited behind a shield of safety glass. There was a small round hole through which she could talk, and she took the solitary seat, leaning close to the hole. But not too close. “My name is Ruby Spencer,” she said by way of introduction. “Your attorney sent me.”

Mitchell Brown was an ethereal-­looking man with light brown skin and soft brown eyes. His file said he’d had a birthday recently: He was thirty-­ two, but death row had a way of blurring faces, turning them into water that was timeless.

He had been on death row for ten years. Ten years might not sound like a lot to some, but it was an eternity in these small concrete rooms. It was the marvel of her life, how people survived what could not be survived.

Once, Ruby had crossed the country to visit a man waiting for death in a Texas prison, and the first thing he said when she entered was You brought the outside in. For twenty years, that man had convinced himself there was no outside: He was already in the coffin. But there she was, smelling like wind and rain.

“You’re the one they call the exonerator,” Mitchell said.

She was relieved that he had spoken. Some death row inmates became silent by this point. They couldn’t reconcile a world that would execute an innocent person, so they lost all hope for humankind, including themselves. But most people couldn’t give up hope. She knew that well herself. Even when it made no sense—­ even when logic argued against it, and your own spirit rebelled, you still hoped.

“Do you want me to try?”

“Yes.”

Mitchell Brown’s case had wound down to its bitter end. His attorneys had exhausted all appeals, post-­ conviction relief, and habeas.

All that was left was a governor who never granted clemency and a supreme court that seemed to take perverse pleasure in turning down last-­ minute appeals, even when there were questions of innocence.

Which Mitchell’s attorney said there were.

Ruby glanced at her watch. She was allowed thirty minutes. Time was already eating up the future, promising Mitchell a visit to the plastic-­covered gurney on the other side. Ruby was excruciatingly aware of time—­how it passed so easily, and how our decisions passed with it.

She opened the folder. The attorney had sent her the discovery the previous night, before she caught her flight. There were over two thousand people on death row across the United States, and she couldn’t possibly keep up with them all.

“I read as much as I could on the plane,” she said, turning to a defense report. “Looks like you had some help—­after the trial. Good appellate attorney. The capital unit took over.”

What she was saying, of course, was that there was not much she could do. Mitchell’s case had already been handled: Attorneys had already turned over every stone, hunted down every clue.

“Yeah. Some nice people,” he said.

What he meant was that they came and went, and no matter how much they cared, they disappeared. The same would be true of her. Unless she saved him, which she doubted she could.

She glanced up from the folder.

“It says here you’re from Oregon,” she said.

“Yeah. Chinook.”

Surprise washed over her. She’d expected him to say Portland, or one of the bigger cities. Not that tiny town, so small you could throw a rock across it.

“My mother was from Chinook,” she said.

It was his turn to look surprised. It made him look alive.

“Really? I lived there with my grandpa. On the river. We used to fish. And catch smelts. They’re good fried, you know. With cornmeal.”

She could hear a river she had never seen, feel the wind caress her cheek. Taste that crunch of fin.

The two of them looked at each other, and she thought, I’m looking at a dead man.

Mitchell Brown was slated for execution in two weeks.

Excerpted from THE TALKING BONE by Rene Denfeld. Copyright © 2026 by Rene Denfeld. Reprinted by permission of Harper Collins.

Beyond is heart work—and it’s also a lot of work. If you can swing it, I would be so grateful to have more paid subscribers on board. ❤️

A portion of all subscriptions goes to support The DeTomasso Dogs which works tirelessly to get doggies and kitties off the streets and into safe forever homes!

If you’d like to support my work without a subscription, here’s my link to Venmo and PayPal.

Rene’s words always go deep into the marrow of my bones. I share her commitment to prisoners’ rights. Over the many decades, I have tutored a man through PEN America who was serving life for three pot charges (remember Three Strikes and You’re Out?!), taught creative writing classes in a women’s prison, and volunteered with AFSC, the Quakers’ prison reform and healing justice program. I’m so moved by Rene’s devotion to and hard work on behalf of wrongly convicted men on death row.

What, if anything, is your connection to the prison system?

How did Rene’s excerpt impact you?

Do you feel we get an accurate picture of prisons from the media?

Do you think there is a racial or class bias at work with who gets falsely convicted?

In a world where the Epstein offenders walk free, what do you think of how our criminal justice system works?

How should writers approach writing about crime and trauma? Are there ethical considerations?

Isn’t Rene’s writing gorgeous!

Share your thoughts in the comments! I’d love to hear!

Leave a comment