Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Victoria’s wildly beautiful desk!!

Victoria Redel’s prose is exquisitely intimate and exacting, yet gloriously sweeping. Trained as a poet, each carefully chosen word carries multitudes, and collectively these words are transformative. In the first few pages alone of her latest novel, I Am You, the narrator tells us they are “unafraid to use a boy’s bristled tongue” when speaking and shares how in muggy heat, “my ribby chest was bare.” I delight in Victoria’s language. And with each of her books, learn how to conjure abundance from restraint and precision. On top of that, her stories, essays, and poems are spellbinding.

I’m not alone in my admiration of Victoria’s work. The great Grace Paley once wrote of her, “Only a poet could have written this prose. Only a storyteller could keep a reader turning these pages so greedily.”

I Am You was both a Bustle and Zibby most anticipated book of fall 2025, a Book Riot most exciting LGBTQ pick, and a People’s best new book pick.

Victoria’s published four books of poetry and seven works of fiction. Her essays have appeared in Granta, The New York Times, and O, amongst others. She’s received fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and The National Endowment for the Arts and is a professor of Creative Writing at Sarah Lawrence College.

In case you missed Part One of our conversation, you can read it here.

Victoria is one of my favorite people on the planet to speak with and such a gifted professor of writing. I think you will enjoy this behind the scenes glimpse into her world.

xJane

❤️ Massive, ongoing gratitude to all the paid subscribers whose support for Beyond not only allows me to keep writing this newsletter, it also supports The DeTommaso Dogs.

Ana works tirelessly to help these animals—and many-many-many of these cases are true horror stories. Her heart is so big as is her determination to save the lives of these vulnerable beloveds and get them into safe, loving homes. It’s not easy work. I’m so grateful for Ana. And I’m so grateful for your support in keeping these sweet doggies and some kitties off the streets. Thank you! ❤️

Where do you write?

Wherever I am. I love desks. I often sit in a hardback chair. I have friends who write in bed; my choice feels so stern in comparison.

Are you writing by hand, or on a laptop or desktop?

On my laptop. There’s also a pad next to me. So by laptop and hand.

When do you switch between the two?

Often I stop working because it’s not going well, and I’ll do life work, paying my bills, or an email I have to write. But the writing heart is still beating and something occurs to me, and I’ll take note on the pad of paper. The note leads me back into the scene—and then I’m writing again.

Interesting! Then you type all that into the computer?

Right. Doing so, I’m revising, and enlarging, and suddenly, I’m beyond the stuck place.

Are you a daily writer?

When I was working on I Am You, there were chunks of time where I was a daily writer. My goal was that even on days when “regular” life got in the way, I would touch the page. That was the promise that I made to myself, even if that was to go over yesterday’s paragraph and make it better. I wanted to stay in the world of the novel.

When you’re not actually writing, are you writing in your head?

Yes. I do a lot of that in my head stuff—after I’ve finished at the desk, the writing continues in the grocery aisle, when I’m chopping vegetables. Most days I go right to the desk when I wake up. But during the summer, I often swim first. I go to a pool that opens up at 7:30, and I slip into the water. There’s nothing more boring than laps. But when I get into the rythmn, frequently, a word comes into my head, and it feels like a revelation, exactly the word that will change everything! I swim my three-quarters of a mile, thinking about how perfect and game-changing the word will be, and then I rush home, run upstairs, get myself to the desk, and three-quarters of the time, I’ve already used the damn word!

But a quarter of the time, it is the ballast to get me going into that day’s work, like, “Oh, that’s what she wanted to say! How I’d said it before was too easy. She wants to say the opposite.” The tedium of the laps allows me to be in the book in a dream-like way.

Do you have a notebook next to the pool?

No. I go quickly from the pool to home. Or I use the notes thing on my cell phone when I get in the car.

Speaking of words, you have one of the most astounding commands of language I’ve ever come across. How do words come to you? Are you very naturally coming out with all this gorgeous language? Or do you get something basic down, and then go through word by word, fiddling and pondering?

Can you record that so that when I’m feeling like a tied-tongued, dumb girl, I’ll press the play button, and you’ll be saying that? Which actually would intimidate me and silence me forever. But going back to the spiritual aspect of writing that we talked about earlier: much of the time writing this novel, I felt like I’d step out of the way and Gerta took over. She led. Her language choices. This sounds like the kind of thing I’d roll my eyes at, but it was true.

How much are you editing your work, not just for plot and substance, but actual word by word?

Word by word, sentence by sentence, paragraph by paragraph.

Is there a lot that’s getting edited? Or is the first draft coming out pretty beautifully?

I fiddle sentence by sentence, trying to get the sound and texture as right as I can before moving on. My first drafts tend to be compressed and then I need to dilate the book, not pull it back.

So you don’t get it all down and then sort it out?

I envy writers who sketch it out wildly fast and furious. It’s clearly successful for a lot of writers. I don’t know how to do that. The sound of the book, the sound of the voice needs to be as right as I can get it before I move forward. It is what teaches me how to move forward. So I’m slow.

How did you land on first person POV? Did you play around with first and third, or play around with letting Maria also narrate?

Almost as soon as I understood there was a Gerta in this world, I knew she needed to tell the story. And as soon as I knew Gerta would tell the story, I knew that Gerta would be Pieter when she began the story. Given the imbalances, given the central question of being seen, it was clear it needed to be in first person. That said, I love close third; that’s maybe my favorite thing to write in. Committing to first person, there would be things Gerta couldn’t know, things she could only sense or never understand. There would be times we, the readers, would know what she couldn’t.

When those kind of challenges come up, is that fun for you, or frustrating, or both?

Both.

I’m guessing this book involved massive research. How did you go about it? Were you doing it online, were you reading books, did you travel to key places?

Yes, and yes, and yes. I started a long time ago to read about paint and pigment and the global trade of it. Then I focused in on what was happening in the mid-1600s forward. Not to think about trade in the 1500s, or what was available in the 18th century. But to stick to my lane. So I refined the reading.

The Dutch Golden Age is well researched, so I built my knowledge on people who know vastly more than I will. When I needed to learn about abortion in the 17th century, I read scholarly papers, and many of those papers had first-hand accounts buried in them. So I was educated by people who are far more educated than I am. I also looked at paintings, maps, first-hand accounts and diaries.

And then I did what I think you have to do, which is learn a lot and then forget most of it. Research is really fun, but when you write, you have to slip into time. I never want to write a book in which you feel my hand as an author saying, “Look at all that I’ve learned! Look at all that I know!”

That’s hard to pull off.

You’ve written a book that takes place at another time period, Jane, so you’ve done the same thing. But let’s say you’re writing a contemporary book, you might say she put on glasses by Warby Parker. But you’d probably just say she put on her eyeglasses. Unless you were writing the kind of novel that said her glasses were Warby Parker level instead of Oliver Peoples. In other words, the specific details always need to be in the service of the book—of character and situation and deeper truths in the novel. But I think research sounds so deliberate and academic when much of it feels experimental and almost magical….remember that feeling in a library researching say, an art history paper on Edvard Munch. You go into the stacks, looking for one book, then a little bit down the stack, you pick up a seemingly unrelated book which reverberates in uncanny ways with Munch, or it takes you in a different direction, making you rethink what you were doing. Research is great for finding what you never could have imagined you needed.

Revision notebooks, index cards, and assorted stuff

How did you organize the research before you got to the point of letting it all go?

I took notes. I made index cards. Then I never used them. They remained in a pile. Every once in a while, I wondered, “Is that even true? I better double check.” But mostly the three-step process of learning something, writing it, and then rewriting it was enough to have it ingrained in me.

I do love research! How long did it take you to write the book.

In 2019, I went to Amsterdam, mostly to finish a book of poems. We rented a place for a bit and I went every day to the Rijksmuseum to work on poems. But once Maria and Gerta were in my mind, I was living in Amsterdam, so I could wander around their world, immersed immediately in their visuals. I located a home of Maria’s home. Modern Amsterdam is a cleaned-up Epcot version of 17th-century Amsterdam. The canals in the 17th century were bustled with daily life and were definitely more fetid. I turned the novel in at the end of 2023. So it took me about three and a half years, but honestly, I was revising into 2025.

Epcot-version of Amsterdam

Here in this book, and in everything you write, poems, other novels, essays, you write about sex so beautifully. Sometimes it’s just a sentence, just five words, but it’s the most sexy, passionate thing I’ve ever read; sometimes it’s a scene. Can you talk about writing sex?

Thank you. It’s nerve-wracking a bit, to write about sex. But we are so lucky to be embodied—or some days we are lucky to be embodied, though many days we do not feel lucky at all. Writing sex goes back to our conversation about observation and lack of judgment. If we honor sexual bodies not for “good” or “bad” sex, but for what it is to be engaged in a carnal life, that’s a treasure trove to me. It’s where so much happens between people--good, bad, cruel, kind, transformative, twisted. So much about power can be explored. In this book, there’s loving sex, and also some that is difficult and, even, brutal.

So how do you get it on the page?

Often very little is needed to create the erotic. The less is more works well with my naturally compressed way of writing but some scenes demand length and more complications and tensions. As I open the scene up I worry, “Ugh, is this going to be obvious? Is this going to sound like a manual?” But if I remember that body intimacy speaks to something larger between two people or sometimes a person and a half, or just maybe one person, or maybe there are multiple people, imaginary or real-- then the writing can hopefully approach the complex emotional and physical and spiritual nature of eros. Does that make any sense?

It makes total sense, except for the person and a half!

Hah, that’s when you’re fully into it and the other person is off who knows where!

Could you share a bit about your journey to publishing this book?

Sure. I have a wonderful agent who is also a generous reader of my work. When the book was ready, it was sent to a whole bunch of editors, and the very first person who read it all the way through was Sarah Jessica Parker, who’s not an editor, but has an imprint inside the publishing house Zando. I met with the editor I would work with, and with Sarah Jessica, who is a brilliant reader, so heartfelt and smart thinking about fiction. I spoke with other editors that first week, but Zando made a preemptive offer and I was excited to work with them.

What made you feel like that was the right choice?

A couple things. One, quite honestly, was Sarah Jessica’s enthusiasm; I felt the depth of her read of my book. If I could have a quarter of my readers read as passionately and with as much engagement, generosity and intelligence as she has been as a reader, I would be a happy woman. The other part is Zando. It’s a newer publishing venture. The main publisher, Molly Stern, left Crown Publishing to start her own project. So it’s an independent publisher. I was excited to be part of that and it’s proved to be a good choice. They’ve been a wonderful publishing house; I can’t compliment the team I’ve worked with enough.

A lot of readers of Beyond are writers, is there a writing prompt that you think is really helpful?

Sure. One prompt I give in every class, I probably did it at some point in our workshop a million years ago, I do it with poets, I do it with fiction writers, is I have people write at least two pages of a scene using only single-syllable words.

I love that one! You did that give that to us.

The reason I do it is because it makes people think about language, and not the story so much. As painters, Gerta and Maria have various colors, they have canvases, they have charcoal. We have words on a page, white space, punctuation, grammar. And so to remove part of it makes you have to hunker down over what you can use. Sometimes walking around what you want to say provides new possibilities. Let’s take “door handle.” You can’t use “handle” because it’s two syllables. So you consider “knob,” or maybe “pull” or “latch.” There’s an opportunity to consider which word reverberates more in the scene. It creates a different music on the page. When I give the prompt, students think it’s going to sound very “Jack and Jill went up the hill.” But you can do this exercise and achieve high diction. Or be on the street. Or high street diction. We speak in single syllables. People complain, “This will be so hard!” Well, ‘this will be so hard’ has all been single-syllable words. In other words, quite natural. But it focuses the writer first on her language.

Another prompt that I love is to take a scene you’ve written and invert how it comes out. Or if it’s going to come out in the same place, make yourself get there through different means.

Coming back to I Am You, there’s a scene where Maria and Pieter go to the port with Maria dressed as a merchant. I initially wrote with Pieter incredibly protective of Maria, but felt there was something wrong. Then I realized, Peter had been furious with her and rewrote the scene allowing Pieter to hang back and let Maria be endangered and responsible for creating her own trouble. I didn’t know how far Pieter would go. The earlier version repeated Pieter’s devotional, caretaking behavior. Reimagining it created a shift in their power structure.

I want to try that! Thank you, Victoria! Is there anything you want to add that we didn’t get to?

Yes, you, Jane. You and this whole Beyond that you’re doing. I hope you have ten million readers. You’re a remarkable interviewer. You were when you interviewed for magazines, and now you have your own platform. You bring to bear so much of your own intelligence as an artist. It makes talking with you very special.

Thank you, Victoria!! I’m lucky, because I only speak with people that I want to talk to, such as you!

If you enjoyed this Craft Advice with Victoria, you might also enjoy this one with Martha Beck:

⭐️⭐️Beyond is a reader-supported publication that pays contributors. Thank you to everyone who’s joined this beautiful, growing community devoted to bringing as much light as possible into this world of ours. If you would like to support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Beyond cannot exist without you! ⭐️⭐️

Thank you for being here! You know how much I love your comments. I read them all.

❤️ If you enjoyed Victoria’s interview, please consider hearting this. Those hearts feed the algorithm which, in turn, helps keep Beyond afloat. Plus, it lets Victoria know that we appreciate her work! ❤️