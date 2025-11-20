Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Asha Sanaker
7h

I so relate to the experience of not being able to see your own work or have a bird's-eye view/perspective on it. I've gotten to the point where I rarely think my writing is bad. I can see where it needs work, but I rarely think it's useless or total garbage. I can't for the life of me, though, figure out when it's good. I just know when my ability to tweak it usefully on my own has run it's course.

It's gratifying to know that accomplished writers also have that experience. It's not the romantic story about creation that we tend to prefer, where you get in the flow and then it just pours out and you look at it and go, Oh! Will you look at that! How grand! It's more connected into the craftsman aspect of creating, of just knowing when to stop. Which is as close to "it's good" as I ever get.

Mesa Fama
8h

I love everything about this, Jane! His answer about grieving the person he was when he wrote his books was so beautiful and made my heart ache.

I also love his prompt and want to use it now!

Thank you as always for getting to the heart and guts of artists. 🩵🩵🩵

