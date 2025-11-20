Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Omar El Akkad can write. I mean, really, really, really write. He's writing about some of the most brutal things humans do to one another and yet his prose is elegant, tender, thoughtful, lyrical, absolutely heart-burstingly beautiful.

Omar is also a journalist who has reported from Afghanistan, Guantànamo Bay, and other crucial locations around the world. He's a recipient of Canada's National Newspaper Award for investigative reporting. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian, Le Monde, Guernica, and GQ, amongst others.

Where do you write?

Left to my own devices, and I’m very rarely left to my own devices, I write in an ADU, which is slightly nicer than a shack. It was supposed to be a rental unit on the house we bought but we live out in the middle of nowhere. So it’s my writing studio. It has these big windows that look out into the forest and when I have my time to myself, that’s where I do my writing.

Why are you rarely left to your own devices?

I spend a lot of my time now filling out forms for travel and having zoom meetings and going to conferences and literary festivals, because this is how I make a living. I’ve been a broke writer for most of my career, so I say yes to almost everything. The result is that I have very little time to actually do the thing.

A while back, my daughter said she wanted to be a writer when she grew up. And I said, “What does a writer do?”, thinking it was a softball question. And she said, “A writer has Zoom meetings.” And I thought, “My God, I have failed you.”

Are you a daily writer?

The best times in my life have been when I’ve had the freedom to be a daily writer. I have a pretty good top speed but I have terrible acceleration, so I need a very long runway to get into a project. And again, because of the kind of life I have between professional obligations and my two young children, I don’t have that anymore. But if I get into that mode, it’s the best I am as a writer—when I get to that top speed and I have that runway.

Does that mean you have a lot of building up in your mind first before you go to the page?

That’s part of it. There are writers like J.D. Salinger: the story goes that he would stop on the side of the road and pull out the typewriter and hammer out a few paragraphs and then get back in the car. I can’t do that.

In the case of my two novels, I needed years to think about what the hell I was getting myself into and to build that world up in my head. Then I needed a year and a half of actual research. And then I had a year of writing the books. The first couple of months was ramping up. I would start writing and then the opportunity cost of a blank page, as soon as you put a sentence down: “it could have been a better sentence!” would scare me away. I need to work up to a place where my natural preciousness is drowned out and I can get to work.

It seems like there must be a lot of research involved with all three of your books.

Yes, quite a bit. It’s different for fiction and nonfiction. For my novels, during that long stretch of time where I’m living in the invented world that I’m about to write, I’m constantly looking around. For example, this new book I’m working on has a lot to do with Nevada so I’m jotting things down. And then I’m doing this incredibly cathartic shopping spree at the bookstore one day where I pick up books deliberately imperfectly aligned with the things that I’m thinking about. So I might go to the Nevada section at Powell’s in Portland, and end up settling on a book about the mob history of Las Vegas, even though that’s not perfectly aligned with the thing I’m writing about, because I’m trying to heighten the serendipity value of stumbling onto something that I previously hadn’t thought of.

One of the problems with American War is that it’s a real kitchen-sink of a book. I did a lot of that. I spent weeks reading research papers on the potential of spider venom as a painkiller, which ended up being part of one sentence. Then I overcorrected in the second novel which is too rigid. So I’m constantly trying to find that balance. A lot of that begins in the research stage and that desperate desire to have something happen that I didn’t control. It’s a very foundational process for the work.

In addition to the meanderings around a place like Powell’s, are you also doing online research? And do you travel?

Yes, I quite often travel. You go to the place and think, “Okay, Wikipedia could have probably given me the gist of this.” But you don’t know what you don’t know. The process of being in a place is effectively the process of remedying that. All of the things I’ve gotten from physically being in the place are things I could not have possibly told you I was planning to get when I started. That for me is the central reason for trying to physically occupy the space that you’re writing about.

Do you carry notebooks?

Yes, I carry a ton. I lose most of them, which is a real problem.

That’s awful!

I’m very absent-minded. I lost the rule set to a board game that my characters play in my new novel. I cannot tell you how heartbreaking that is because I’ve forgotten the rules now. I drew the board and my friends and I sat down and I explained the rules and then they told me why the rules were nonsense and we fixed them. We got to a place where it was a playable board game. I lost it at Pearson Airport in Toronto.

Oh no!

I’m so heartbroken over that. But yes, I keep notes on my computer. I keep notes in various notebooks. I keep notebooks near the bed in case I stumble onto something. A lot of it ends up getting washed down the drain because I forget where I put them.

How do you organize what you do have?

When I start thinking about a project, I create a folder in my computer and I put two Word documents in it. The first is a freeform notes file, and this has no rhyme or reason. Anything that comes to mind, I dump it in there. No context, no rules, nothing. I’m always afraid that I’ll lose the thought if I try to sculpt it into something usable, and so I need a place to dump it down as wet clay, and I’ll worry about it later.

The other file is called a Why file which contains two questions: What are you trying to do and why? Until I have good answers for both those questions, particularly the second one, I don’t consider the project viable. My long form projects, the three published books, the three thoroughly unpublishable books that I wrote before them, took a chunk of my life that was time I could have spent learning how to play guitar or doing literally anything else. So if I’m going to commit to something there better be a sense of necessity.

Notes for What Strange Paradise

That’s so interesting. So you don’t go into a book until you know the purpose of it?

I tend to think that I have a really good idea of what it is I’m trying to do when I start a project. That’s a result of the Why file. Then as I start writing, I realize that almost without fail, I’m wrong. And that’s okay. For example, I didn’t expect the newest book to be as overwhelmingly concerned with uncertainty as I think the finished product is. I came to it from a place of deep anger and deep rage and deep grief. I knew that it was going to be an indictment of the West as a series of institutions. I didn’t know that I would end up in such an uncertain place with respect to my own complicity, with respect to who the hell I am now. And honestly, these are all from a craft perspective, good things.

Interesting. Also, I loved in American War, the kitchen-sinkness of it. This may not make any sense at all but Sarat reminded me a little bit of Scout from To Kill a Mockingbird, only we get to follow her as she gets older. She carried some of that determination and passionate love for the world and outrage over injustice.

I’m always fascinated by the connections people make. I was thinking about Sarat in terms of her circle of trust. When we first meet her, she’s a profoundly decent human being, as all children are. Her circle of trust is infinite. She believes everything everyone tells her about the world around her. The central tragedy of that book, for me anyway, is that the more damage she’s subjected to, the more her circle of trust closes in. It begins to close in such that it only encompasses her closest friends and family. Eventually, the only thing that it still encompasses is her sense of revenge. What we’re watching is an arc of somebody’s good faith engagement with the world, thinning out and thinning out and thinning out.

Which to me is a much more fascinating and horrifying way to think about the development of evil—rather than an expansion of something negative, the diminishment of something positive.

When you’re writing, do you feel like it’s coming out of your mind? Or your heart? What do you feel like is guiding you?

That is a very good question. It’s probably coming, in part, out of a fundamental sense of inadequacy. From the first I knew that I wanted to do this with my life, which was maybe third grade when I got a story in the student newspaper about why you shouldn’t litter.

I love that. In a way you’ve been writing about that ever since!

Yes, right! It’s basically Dirty Harry and The Tin Can Trashman, which was the title of that story, over and over and over again. But I realized early on that there were certain traits people around me had, that I didn’t. Charisma, charm, whatever you want to call it. And that writing was my means of reaching into somebody’s head and pulling the wires. That was an incredibly magnetic realization. So I wonder sometimes if in an embarrassing way, I write from a place of trying to address that.

There’s also an immense sense of writing as a form of retreat. When the world doesn’t make sense to me, I retreat to the page because I’m much more comfortable being uncertain on the page than I am in real life. Knowing that I’m going to have no answers at the end of this process, so moving into the medium where I’m most comfortable not finding any answers.

Also, I’m a very visual writer, so when I talk about this idea of spending years before the project walking around the world, that’s what I’m doing in my head: I’m visualizing the world.

As you’re writing, you’re visualizing?

Well before I’m writing. This place in Nevada that I’m talking about, I’ve been in that town for five years now. For example, I recently saw some of the older kids in this village being charged with going around after sundown and opening the windows to all of these communal houses that are essentially tarps and tents because you want to let the cold air in. And then a different set of older kids being charged at sunrise or around noon to close the windows.

I’m seeing the youngest adults and the oldest adults living in the communal houses on the outskirts of the town which is made in concentric circles and the families with young kids being closest to the center. And I’m seeing the little alleyways between these and the clotheslines. All of this is just me walking around in the world.

What you just described, you’ve invented in your head. This doesn’t really exist, right?

I overlay it onto a place that does exist. For example, Camp Patience in American War, I found a deliberately vacant spot where those three states meet and then I overlaid that entire place onto the land. I’m doing the same thing here. I did that with What Strange Paradise and the eastern coast of Crete. I took a real place and then all the flora and fauna in that book is invented.

Map for What Strange Paradise

Do you ever draw all of this out or have someone sketch it for you?

Both. For American War, I sketched it myself and the sketches were so hilariously bad that for this new book I asked my best friend, who is an artist, to give me this part of Nevada and draw it on a big piece of paper for me and he did. Then I started populating it with that town.

I’m doing the same thing for the second part of the book which is out on the coast where I will get someone who’s better at this sort of thing than I am to draw me the outline and then I start filling it in.

So when you’re actually writing, all of this is already alive in your head and now it’s channeling onto the page.

Yes, and there’s also a cold mechanical component to it in the sense that if I have two characters walking from the water pump to the outhouses, are they going to make a left at the tent or are they going to make a right at the tent? I can look at the map and orient myself that way.

That’s so cool. How do you know when something’s good? How do you know when you’ve nailed a scene or if it still needs work?

I don’t have that kind of relationship with my work. I can’t tell you that any of these books are good. For me to be able to do that, I need to be able to fly over the forest in a plane and look down on it. At the very least, I need to be able to walk through the forest. But I’m down on my hands and knees, planting seeds. So my capacity to see the forest is so myopic and so narrow that I’ve never once been able to say, “Oh, this is good!” I have been able to say, “Oh, this is really bad!”

This is why I’m very, very careful with and grateful for my earliest readers. Those are relationships I’ve cultivated over decades, and I know exactly what I’m going to get from them. The same is true of my editors because I have absolutely no self-regulating mechanism when it comes to the quality of my own work.

How do you know when to give it to your editor?

I start to derive an implication that it’s worth their time from marginal improvements over time. What I mean by that is I’ll do the first draft and the first draft is a garbage fire. I know that that’s true of any piece of work.

Then I’ll do the second draft and I won’t be able to say this is good. I’ll be able to say that this is less bad than before because I’m starting to fix some things. Once I get to a place where the things I’m thinking that about are so small that I’m getting diminishing returns, that’s when I start to think about the possibility of sending it out.

I should say it’s a very different threshold when I talk about sending it out to my best friend who’s my first reader versus when I’m sending it to my agent who’s going to send it to my editor.

With both fiction and non-fiction, do you plot these out in advance or do start writing and see where you go?

I spend a lot of time plotting. I know that there’s different opinions among different writers about how tired and played out the idea of a plot is or thematic constraints and all of that. And that’s fine. I tend to think in terms of things happening. And so with every one of these books, setting aside the nonfiction, I knew right away what the beginning was and I knew what the end was. I knew very little about what was in between. I’ll know where I’m starting in a very vague sense. I rewrote the prologue to American War twelve times, and I rewrote the epilogue almost as many times.

Notes for What Strange Paradise

Do you get nervous before a book is about to be published?

With every published book, I tell myself that I’m not going to read the early reviews. and then the first review comes out and I have to start reading it and as soon as I start reading it I realize why I told myself not to read the early reviews and then I stop reading the reviews. Every one of these books has had the exact same process. It’s all very self-centered and not very interesting to me.

What is interesting to me is what’s underneath that surface—which is not a nervousness, it’s not an anxiety, it’s a very abstract kind of grief. Because I think of each of these books as a eulogy for the person I was when I wrote them.

With American War, that guy who started thinking about that book was ten years gone by the time that book came out into the world. He wasn’t there to defend it or himself. I was running around talking shit about him. And that’s deeply unfair to a guy in his late twenties who wasn’t there.

This is even more true of the earlier novels, the unpublishable ones. When I was writing the first of those, halfway through that my father died quite suddenly of a heart attack and the only written account—because it took me ten years to be able to write about it directly—of how I felt during that, which was the most cataclysmic moment of my life, is a random scene in the middle of this book I will never be able to recreate because that guy is gone. That moment is gone.

So there always is a sense of grief on behalf of that person not being around to see the final form of this thing that they brought out of nothing.

I’ve never thought of it that way, but that’s very beautiful. A lot of the people who read Beyond are writers. Is there any writing prompt you find really helpful?

There’s one writing prompt that I quite like and I use with my younger students a lot because I never know where it goes. There exists in the world something called the Oracle of All Things. It’s an interface. When you go to that interface and you ask it any question, it will give you the definitive answer to that question. Write me a story from within a world where such a thing exists. It can be a straightforward interaction in which somebody asks a question and they get the answer whether they want the real answer or not. It can be about the stunningly large bureaucracy that would inevitably develop around such a thing to protect us from what could come out of it. You can give me a story from the point of view of a janitor who works in that place and the things they see every day. Take it in whatever direction you want.

The reason I go back to that prompt a lot, especially with my younger students, is because they’re all much smarter than me, and they’re all very capable of writing incredible stuff but they still have a developing relationship with the rules of the game. They’ve either been told that there are certain hard and fast rules that they absolutely cannot violate in any way, or they’ve been led to believe in some way that there are no rules; you do whatever the hell you want, and it’s fine. Good writing can’t come from either of those avenues. I try to combine them in one form in the hopes that it will free them to do whatever’s on their mind.

How wonderful! Thank you so much, Omar. Those were really beautiful questions. I mean, answers! Sorry!

No, they were beautiful questions too. It’s rare that I get something I haven’t been asked before. And I got asked quite a few of those today. So thank you.

