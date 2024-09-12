Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Jesmyn Ward’s prose is simply exquisite. Elegant, lyrical, yet weighty and sonorous, Jesmyn’s words sink us deep within the marrow of her characters, including herself. Her structures are complex yet fluid. The sound of her language takes my breath away. She has twice won the National Book Award, the only woman or Black American to do so: once for Salvage The Bones and the second time for Sing, Unburied, Sing. Oprah picked her most recent novel, Let Us Descend for her bookclub. She’s also written Where The Line Bleeds and, one of my favorite books ever, her transcendent memoir Men We Reaped.

It was an absolute joy to speak with Jesmyn about her writing practice. I learned a lot. I imagine you will, too!

Where do you write?

I have a little room in my house with bookshelves that my partner and my nephew installed years ago. It’s my library.

You often do interviews from there.

Yes, but I couldn’t do it this time. I decided to tackle the hardest room in the house first, as far as moving is concerned, and for me, that’s the library because I have so many books. I have a real problem with purchasing books. When I was growing up, we never had money for books, so I was a library reader. But in recent years, I’ve been able to purchase books, so I have a ton of them.

Normally, that’s where I work, at my little desk. I wish I was the kind of writer who could be a bit more flexible in the way that I work. I know some writers can work in coffee shops or cafes and deal with a lot of noise. I can’t at all. I can’t even listen to music when I write because I need to hear the rhythm of the language. If I’m listening to music, then I’m hearing the rhythm of the music. It has to be totally quiet.

Your writing is so musical. How do you get all that beautiful rhythm and patterning in your language? Do you read everything outloud?

I don’t read everything out loud, but I do read aloud often, especially if I’m struggling. I can tell when a paragraph or a page isn’t right.

How can you tell?

It’s in here [points to her heart]. It doesn’t feel right physically, inside. So I’ll read it aloud and do line edits as I’m reading it. Most of the time, on a rough draft, I attempt to write from the beginning to the end, the whole way through. I have friends who revise as they go, and I try not to do that. But if I’m writing a rough draft and I’m having trouble in a particular section, I’ll read aloud as I’m working. Definitely, when I go back and I’m revising fifty million times, I’m doing a lot of reading aloud to hear that rhythm, to see whether it sounds right, feels right, if it’s building with the proper tempo and pacing.

Is a lot of that intuitive, or are there tactile things you’re looking for?

A lot of it is intuitive. And a lot of it I figure it out as I revise because I’m reading again and again and again and again.

How do you manage to keep fresh eyes when you’re reading things again and again?

I rest between revisions. Between the rough draft and the first revision I’ll take a couple of weeks or even a month where I let it sit and don’t look at it, so when I come back to it, it's fresher than it was.

The other thing that I do is I know that if I try to focus on everything that I'm going to miss multiple things because of fatigue and a scattered focus. So between the rough draft and the first big revision, I make a list of all of the different points that I want to focus on in the revision processes that I can see in that particular manuscript, things that I need to go back and fix: characterization, pacing, do I need to rewrite a couple of different chapters?

Each of those things is a point on the list. Then I take each point and I go through the entire manuscript, and I focus on that one thing. I don't think about anything else on the list. I just focus on that particular concern through the whole manuscript. So that means that when I get to the second point that I want to focus on, it enables me to see it with fresher eyes, because I haven't been thinking about it.

Oh! So are you skimming parts that aren't the list?

Yes.

That’s really brilliant. How close is your final manuscript to where you started out?

The rough draft always differs in big ways from my initial ideas, inspiration, et cetera for the story. For me, writing the rough draft in many ways is a process of discovery. I'm discovering what the story is, what the major thematic concerns are as I write my way into the world. I'm discovering who the characters are and what they want and where they want to be and how they're struggling to get there.

And the difference between the rough draft and the final revision is also huge, in part because I go through so many revisions. At the least, I will do eight revisions.

This is so reassuring to hear. Are you doing them by yourself? I know you have a very close relationship with your editor, when does she get involved?

So the first eight to ten, those I do by myself. My hope is that by the tenth revision, I've gotten the book to a place where I can show it to my editor, because I want to do all the work that I can do to it before giving it to her. If I can figure out a way to fix this problem that I'm observing in the text, I want to do that before I pass it to her. Even though once I give it to her on the tenth revision, there are still some things about that revision that I think, "Hmm, I wonder if this spot here is working well" and I can't figure out how to make it work.

When I get to the point where I feel like I've done all the things that I can think of to the work but I still know that there's plenty in here that my editor will see, because she's such a clear-eyed, careful reader, I pass it on to her. She'll suggest solutions. And she knows how to ask the right questions so that sometimes those questions lead me to solutions.

With those eight to ten edits, are we talking months or years? What kind of time span?

It depends on the book. The crazy thing about Let Us Descend is that because the rough draft took me so long to write, I feel like I spent probably a year and a half revising. But the rough draft, took about five years to write. It's one of the harder books that I've written. It's not the hardest, because Men We Reaped, for obvious reasons, will always be the most difficult book that I've written, I think.

That might be my favorite book on the planet. In that book, and really all your work, you braid together all these timelines and all these stories: remembered past, imagined past, inherited past, present, imagined future. How do you weave all that together?

That complicated, interwoven structure for Men We Reaped began as an essay that I wrote for my Creative Nonfiction class that I was taking at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor when I was in graduate school. We had to write one big essay, probably twenty-five pages, and I started doing these wacky things with time: writing backwards from the present and forward from the past and meeting in the middle, right at the moment of greatest impact when my brother died. That's the way that the essay and the book was structured.

I know this isn’t going to make much sense when I say this, but it almost feels like that was given to me. It almost feels like I can't take credit for it, because that's the way that the story presented itself to me. That was the way that the story demanded to be told. At one point in the process, near the end of writing the memoir, I was having discussions with my editor about it. One of the things I asked her was to help me make the structure work because I can't tell this story in any other way. I said, “I know it's not working as successfully as it could right now. I know there are plenty of places that are disorienting where you don't have enough context or you have too much context or things don't make sense, or maybe I'm not presenting the scenes in the right order, but just help me to make this structure work, because it has it has to be told like this.” And she did.

Sometimes good writing is something we're not even doing. It's just happening.

So true.

You often have rotating narrators—or shift between characters’ minds in omniscient. How do you know who shares what information?

The first time that I begin thinking about the way a story is told, and how if you have multiple narrators, some narrators will know certain things, other narrators will know other things, and you have to be mindful as you are constructing the story, because there should be purpose and reason behind the order in which people know things and when they reveal things and when they share things with each other or choose not to share things with each other, was when I was at the University of Michigan. I was studying with Nicholas Delbanco, and I was taking an imitations class. Not only did we read As I Lay Dying that semester, but we read a book by Ford Madox Ford that also figured multiple narrators. And that had that element of certain narrators knowing certain things and other narrators not.

That feels recent to me, even though I know that was what about fifteen years ago. I say that because I feel like I am still figuring that out. Each book, depending on who the characters are and how they want to tell their stories, is teaching me how to weave in the different sort of narratives and their perspectives and their knowledge. I figure it out book by book. Group of narrators by group of narrators. I feel like I'm still learning, and that each book in each world and each cast of characters demand a different order.

The bulletin board at Jesmyn’s desk which serves as inspiration

It seems like you are an incredibly intuitive writer, more than sitting down and plotting it all out and calculating everything. Yes?

Yes. That's one of those reasons that I am so grateful to my editor for the work that she does. She’s the one who will read through the manuscript and will look at things like continuity. She'll look at things like: Who knows what? When? Why? And ask questions about why this person may know this or reveal this and why. Or if they're mistakes, because I make plenty of mistakes along the way. She's the one who clarifies that.

Your dialogue is phenomenal. How do you get it on the page? Are you channeling your characters with fiction and remembering when you're writing nonfiction?

It’s a combination of both. When I'm writing creative nonfiction, I'm remembering. And when I'm writing fiction, I'm channeling. But at the same time that I'm remembering or channeling the dialogue, I'm also thinking about the characteristics of good dialogue. I'm thinking about the fact that the dialogue has to be active. The fact that it's probably grammatically incorrect. The fact that it should be reflective of the way that real people speak, so it might be a little confused sometimes. That there definitely has to be subtext.

I'm thinking about all the characteristics of good dialogue with one part of my brain that it is observing as the other part of my brain is channeling it or remembering it. So I'm trying to balance the two.

Then, of course, when I’m working on the revisions, and I actually enjoy revision a lot because it means I have something to work with, then I'm consciously thinking about all those aspects of good dialogue the whole time. I’m going through every scene where people are talking to each other and revising for all those things.

Are you reading those parts out loud?

Yes, definitely.

A lot of the readers of Beyond are writers. Is there any sort of writing prompt that you find really helpful?

There's not one writing prompt. I tend to buy books containing writing prompts, and sometimes I'll find good ones in those books. Some of the best ones that I found have been in Alice LaPlante's The Making of a Story. That's the craft guide that I teach from, teaching undergrads at Tulane. At the end of each chapter, which deals with a different aspect of craft, there are usually at least two writing prompts that align with the craft concern of the chapter. It's a great craft guide.

