, is a glorious hybrid of memoir and self-help. She uses her own life and the complex experiences she’s faced (most recently, separating from her husband and then promptly and unexpectedly meeting the love her life, all whilst her dearest friend did not support her choices), to encourage us to be kinder to ourselves; to develop levity around our mistakes; to find our I Got You People, who celebrate our successes and comfort our failures; to allow for more joy, even in the dark times; and to tap into our creative juices in whatever form they take.

Jen’s writing is clean, crisp, focused, magical, tender, and often funny; she’s a master of getting intimate stories on the page in ways that feel welcoming and inspiring, even hopeful. Her bestselling memoir On Being Human is a masterclass in storytelling in ways that can help others—because Jen is all about helping those in need.

Jen has been featured on Good Morning America, New York Magazine, Health Magazine, CBS News and more. She did a wonderful TED Talk. And she’s working her magic here on Substack with Proof of Life with Jen Pastiloff. She lives in Southern California with her son, the extraordinary Charlie Mel!

Okay, let’s talk about craft. Where do you write?

The minute you said, “let’s talk about craft,” I got all uncomfortable because I feel like a fraud. I never feel smart enough. I didn't graduate college. I don't write all the time. I don’t have rules around it because of the School of Whatever Works.

So this morning, as you well know, I spilled coffee on my computer and broke it. I'm using my ex's. I'm sitting on the floor, crouched in this weird position. That's sort of a metaphor and also literal of how I write which is: whatever works.

I do wish I was more disciplined. I don’t even mean with structured hours, but that I valued myself more, that I committed to a consistency as opposed to when I get inspired. But Lidia Yuknavitch and Emily Rapp—both dear friends of mine—have really helped me with that. They’re icons and both of them are like, “I write in bed.”

Do you always write on your laptop?

No. I have a friend who I believe is our greatest living playwright, and he's a screenwriter. His name is Jez Butterworth. He lives in London, but two years ago he was in L.A. for six weeks finishing a play—which just got nominated for a Tony.

It was Mother’s Day and he’d been hiking and broke his wrist. He couldn’t write on his laptop so he bought a Mac desktop. The day before, I’d been like, “God, I really want a desktop.” My eyes are getting worse. But I couldn’t afford it.

Charlie and I were over there visiting a week later. Jez looks at me, he goes, “Jen, by the way...” He knew I was writing this book. “Would you want a brand-new computer? I’m not going to take it with me. I just used it once.” So he finished writing the play and gifted it to me.

What's really funny is when you turn on your computer it has your avatar and your name. Well, it’s my face, but it still says Jez Butterworth. It tickles me. Because it’s as if every time I turn it on, he’s going, “I got you.”

I prefer my desktop because my vision is getting worse. That terrifies me—I’m sure you can imagine—because one of my senses is already mostly gone. So it creates a panic in me. I have to try to stay present.

I bought a house, and I have a tiny little office. I feel so proud of myself: a room of one’s own. And I'm like, “I did this.” And I do get to have this. That’s not about a materialistic thing—but I didn’t believe that I was worthy of even imagining that I got to write, that I did get to be happy.

That’s really beautiful to hear. Do you have any rituals when you write?

Yes. I started painting three years ago. I don’t know how to draw a stick figure. I grew up saying, “I'm not an artist.” That’s what a lot of us do with everything—we decide something when we're small, and then we stick with it like we’re fixed objects in space. I’m proud of myself that despite that voice I started making art. It took me forever to start writing this book, but the truth is: I painted my way into it.

Painting is a portal. I don’t know the science behind it, but it accesses a different part of my brain or a different part of me. Then I take that into my writing. There's a freer part of me. A more playful, more “I don’t know what I’m doing. I don’t know if this is good. But this is fun.” I attempt to take that sense of allowing into my writing.

I love talismans. I love objects. So I have things around me that make me feel good, that light me up, that remind me who I am. And I have so many books, more than I’ve yet read. My friend Karen Bender once said, “Yeah, but they're company.” I love that. She's absolutely right. That’s why I get nervous if I go to someone’s house and there are no books. It’s like they're a serial killer.

What are some of the objects that you have around you?

A lot of photographs and my art. A stone angel. There's a crystal and little cards my cousin made me. One says “Doubt your doubt” and another says, “The universe is on your side.” Anything that reminds me that I am not stuck. That creativity is right there. I'm always looking for a way in.

You write so openly about your life, your hopes, your fears, your joys. How do you know what is right for you to share and what needs to be kept with you?

Great question. It goes back to heart sight. I spent my life not being in my body. I didn’t even know if I was hungry. Just total disconnect. Developing a practice of being in the body so I notice when it contracts, when it expands has helped. We do really know. Sometimes it’s fear of “what will they think?” Then it’s shame and all that. So we can take a breath and do it anyway.

When I start to wonder if I somehow owe people something because they feel like they know me, then I know: “no, no, no, this is for me to keep.” Or if it’s, “wait a minute, that’s not just my story. Let me make sure I’m staying in my lane with my feelings, my version.”

If it’s, “I’m committed to not hiding in shame, and I’m feeling flooded with shame right now so I’m going to share.” That feels good. Or if it’s just because I feel like it. And that’s enough. I love that, especially as women—owning that: my want is enough.

Sometimes it’s getting quiet and trusting our knowing if we’re willing to listen to our heart sight. What is the intention behind it? The older I get, the more clear I am that the more honest we are with ourselves—Why am I saying this? Why am I sharing this?—then we always know if it’s the right thing.

When you share things in your books or on social media, what are you feeling? Do you get nervous?

It depends. A lot of times I don’t. That’s because some things I’ve talked about so many times that I’m sick of myself. It’s like a memory. Often, I don’t even think I remember the day my dad died. But I’ve told the story so many times I wonder if I’m remembering the memory. I have to make sure I don’t get stuck in saying something by rote.

But when my heart starts racing. For example, the video you mentioned about losing my hearing aids, I was feeling so depressed and alone. When I get into depressions, I often don’t realize until hindsight that I was in one.

But I was like, “Okay, what’s the antidote? Community. Love. Sharing.” I was nervous as hell. That’s because it wasn’t hindsight. It’s always easier for me to talk about, “Oh, a depression I was in.” Past tense. But this time I was in it. And the vulnerability with that! But I did it anyway. I was really proud of myself

With this book, I did my best to only tell my story—not throw anyone under the bus. I don’t think I did. But there always is someone who’s going to judge. So I need to be okay with being unliked. Which is a hard one. We all know in our brains that not everyone likes us. But I’ll be damned if I still don’t want them to. It doesn’t feel good when we know someone doesn’t like us.

But I was willing to take that risk. Again, as women, we often feel like, “Well, I have to be likable.” You know the cliché. Like the Hillary thing—"God forbid, I seem bitchy.” And “gosh, some people are going to think I’m selfish.” Well, guess what? So be it. I stayed true to what was so for me. That terrified the shit out of me but I didn’t want to hide in shame or alter the story to make myself look better.

Some things were epiphanies for me. For example, intimacy. The great irony is that’s what I did for a living: I created these intimate spaces in my workshops. But with my own self? Armor. Wall up. I would not make eye contact. I would look all around the room instead because I was afraid you would see I was a bad person.

Anything that feels intimate or tender, that's when I get nervous. It's not “I had diarrhea, and I shit my pants.” It’s the things that are tender, and that make me wildly uncomfortable.

We are the same person. In this book, you write about your ex. You write about your new love. You write about the friend who did not stand by you. What was that like?

I am nervous about my friend. I don’t say her name but I wanted to tell the story. Maya, my editor, kept pushing to have more compassion for her, not that I was villainizing her. Doing so helped me do a lot of healing. I’m happy for my friends, even if I'm depressed or even if in that situation I wouldn't do what they're doing. I aim to always be an I Got You Person. But I’ve realized “always” isn’t always possible.

This is the kind of situation where no one gets to be right, just hurt. So I wrote about it without giving any details. But it's important, because there is a mourning and a grief. It’s not just romantic relationships. It’s a loss. And it still hurts. Yet I accept it.

Of course, I'm still nervous because in her mind, I'm sure she had to tell herself it really was because she didn't feel safe in our friendship anymore. So if she got wind of it, she'd be like, “That's not true!” But the fact is, I did my best to write about it from my point of view, from what was so for me, from my feelings. I don't know if I succeeded but I think I did. I did it as gracefully as I could. But I’m not going to omit it because she might get mad about it.

What was it like to write about Robert and Henry?

Before my father died—I was like six or seven—my mom really parentified me. It makes me sad. When my mom was pregnant with my sister, I’m three years older, my dad was having an affair. My parents were going to get divorced and my mom told me everything. There’s no way I needed that information. So I made up a story in my mind, starting at age seven: men cheat. It ruined me. Then he goes and dies.

Because of my trauma, the most important thing to me was not to repeat this for my son. So I was going to change the narrative in my book. It took me a while to write because I did nothing or so I thought. I got really upset with myself until I got clear: “No, I’ve done love.” And I painted my way into the book. All of a sudden I was like—“I’m not going to change the narrative of our origin story, because it’s based in love. I know who I am. And I know that it was based in love.”

I’m glad it took me a while because I got really clear: I’m going to tell the truth. Does that mean I told every detail? No. Because it’s not everyone’s business.

So this is part of my story. I say “part” for a couple of reasons. One: You don’t owe it to anyone to tell it all. You get to keep what you want to keep. The other thing is: you can never tell your whole story because you’re not dead.

So true.

You cannot rewrite the events of the past. But you can rewrite the stories you’ve attached to it.

When you finished the book, did you show Robert and Henry the pages?

Not Robert. He doesn’t want to read it. Henry, yes, throughout the whole thing. He said, “Say whatever you want.”

If he had wanted something changed, would you have?

It depends on what it was. If it was for the sake of someone else that might be hurt, then of course. But it would never be because of “what will people think?” We’re both committed to not being dictated to by that fear.

You are so savvy at promoting your books. You formed a Street Team for both. Can you talk about what goes into promoting a book even when your publisher is supporting you?

They’re doing stuff, but predominantly it’s me. For On Being Human, I did a book tour—I paid for that. They weren’t going to send me on a book tour. They were like, “Oh no, no, no, just podcasts.” And Jane, you know me as a real-life friend—I was like, “Everything I do is about connection. So I’m going places. I am funding it.” They’re like, “Well, we don’t do that.”

That’s another whole thing entirely. I’d love other writers to comment—especially anyone really famous reading this—and let me know if they paid for you. Because I’ve got a theory.

Anyway, it’s a lot on the author. I think that people who aren’t authors don’t know that. They don’t know that pre-orders are everything,” that’s how publishers know whether to print the book. I say all the time, and you might agree with me, writing a book is hard, publishing it is harder, the hardest thing, bar none, is getting it in people’s hands.

And getting pre-orders is so amazingly hard. Like, I have 100,000 Instagram followers. You’d think, “Oh, she’s set.” Then they’ll be like, “You’ve got fifty pre-orders so far.” What?

As far as the New York Times bestseller list, who knows how it works. For me, it’s not about ego at all. It’s quality of life. I make good money from speaking, and I’m great at it. And where do you get those high-paying jobs? They’ve got to know about you. If you have a New York Times bestseller, it’s a no-brainer.

My retreats take so much out of me because of my hearing. They’re my heart so I want to keep doing them. I give shit away for free, and I want to keep doing that. But to make my money, I don’t have to hustle to fill the room of a speaking gig. And I don’t have to leave my son for more than a day. So if I can get more of those—and how does that happen? With a New York Times bestseller. And how does that happen? With a lot of pre-orders. And so it’s all this game.

Someone who has money—which is not me—can hire a fancy publicist. But I aim to demonstrate that the I Got You effect works. That when we lift each other up in love, look what’s possible. When that works, it benefits you as well, because you get to go, “I was part of that.” And you get to go, “Wait a minute—I get to have that too.” I don’t necessarily mean a book—I just mean reciprocity. Look what happens when we lift each other up.

A lot of the readers of Beyond are writers. Is there any writing prompt that you find really valuable?

There’s a whole chapter in the book on finding a way in. We can trick ourselves into not getting started. But anything can be a portal. Open a book to any old page. I’m going to open mine, for example: I have stumbled upon my I Got You People in the unlikeliest of places. Although, what is a likely place?

So start off with: “A likely place is…” and start writing. You could write jibber-jabber. The point is, you’re not in inertia anymore. You might stay with that. You might ditch it. But it took you in.

The other thing is the idea of allow, allowing yourself to get messy. My whole life, my belief was: I am a bad person. So I decided, you know what? Fuck that. I’m going to turn that on its head. So I open my workshops asking people: “Are you willing to be bad?” Everyone giggles. It feels naughty. But they know what I’m asking is are you willing to allow yourself to suck.

But then, to take that even a step further, I say: Write about a time when you were bad. And they are off to the races. Maybe they’re redefining bad. Maybe, as they start writing, they have this huge epiphany—like, “I was never bad to begin with.” Or maybe it’s playful. Or irreverent. But it’s a portal. It’s a way in.

Then you get to go: What is bad? And that throws people. They begin to question everything: who’s the arbiter of what’s good writing, what’s bad? What’s good art? What’s bad?

I get to be. Meaning, you, the writer. The editor can come in later. Emily Rapp would always say, “A writer writes.” I love that. So get your ass writing. Get clear on this idea of what bad means. So it's playful. You get to have fun with it. I don't mean that what you're writing about is going to be funny. It means not taking yourself so seriously, not being so precious about it.

