Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

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Wendi Gordon's avatar
Wendi Gordon
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My still points are journaling and tapping, and I do both each morning before I even get out of bed. I spend about an hour, sometimes more, doing these, and the rest of my day goes far better than when I don’t start the day with these practices.

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