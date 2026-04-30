Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Two Dollar Radio—an independent bookstore in Columbus where Eric went on many Sundays and wrote parts of his book.

Eric Zimmer has a knack for taking challenging, multi-layered, often tender topics and, through a series of practical and doable steps, illuminating the possibility of a path out.

He explored this first through his award-wining podcast, The One You Feed, as well his Ted Talk, The Battle of Changing Your Behavior—where many of the comments centered on the fact that Eric actually provided guidance on how to make these important changes rather than resorting to general terms.

Now Eric’s taken all that know-how, woven it together with decades of research and wisdom from some of today’s leading minds and the world’s greatest philosophers, and turned it into a wonderful, potent book, How a Little Becomes a Lot. This is the perfect book for anyone wanting to make a change in their lives—slowly, mindfully, step by step.

Eric came by the foundation of his understanding the hard way: he had a heroin addiction so powerful he wound up 100 pounds, living on the streets, and headed for a fifty-year prison sentence. At twenty-four, Eric made the decision to get clean and stay clean. From that one difficult choice all those years ago has grown so much kindness, compassion, and clear, useful steps on how we can make our own difficult changes and stick with them.

If you missed the first part of our conversation, you can find it here.

And if you missed his essay on fighting v. accepting, you can find it here.

This is Eric’s first book, and he offers some refreshing and powerful insight based upon what he learned along the way. I found it particularly helpful, and I think you will, as well!

xJane

❤️ Gigantic gratitude to all the paid subscribers whose support for Beyond also supports The DeTommaso Dogs. Ana has gotten over 800 dogs and kitties off the streets and into safe homes. She’s also spayed and neutered over 3,000 animals. Her heart is as big as her determination. I’m so grateful for your support in keeping these sweet babies safe. Thank you! ❤️

Sonny, Devious, and Smokey are safely off the streets and we are a part of that! ❤️

Eric signing books in Santa Fe.

Where do you write?

Before this book, I didn’t write a lot anywhere. I’m a talker. That’s what I’ve done for all these years, is talk. But I wrote this book in a lot of public libraries. A lot on my front porch.

On your laptop?

Yes, I write on my laptop. I would try to vary where I would write. There’s something to me about, “I spent half the day here, let me get up and spend part of the day there.” It does me good to do that.

When you changed places, did that change the writing?

This is my first book. The whole way through, I was like, “How do you do this?” I don’t know what changes what.

I followed my own philosophy on this. I wrote the book thirty minutes at a time. Somebody said to me the other day, “Most people write a book right after their TED Talk. It took you eleven years.”

Part of the reason that I did it now was I could free up some chunks of time. It varied, but it might be like, Monday afternoons, Thursday mornings, and all day Sunday.

The thought of writing all day would strike terror into my heart. So I would go, “Okay, just sit down for thirty minutes.” The low resistance actions we talked about. I would set a timer, I would put on a playlist, and my job was simply not to leave during that time, no matter what was going on. I might just be staring at the screen. I might be feeling frustrated. But I’m going to try for thirty minutes.

Sometimes that timer would go off, and I’d think, “I’m in a good spot,” and I would hit thirty minutes again. Other times, I would go, “I’m done, thank you.” And I’d give myself five, ten, fifteen minutes and walk around. That might be when I’d go, “I’ve got a couple of thirty-minute sessions in, that last one felt rough, let’s go to the library.”

That’s how I did it, a little bit at a time. There never came a point where I was like, “Set the timer for four hours and let’s go!”

That half hour is really smart, because it does make it doable. You say you put on your playlist, so you were listening to music while you were writing?

Yes, but only instrumental music. And always the same playlist. It’s music that I find enjoyable, but not amazing, kind of background-ish.

Every chapter in your book so brilliantly builds on the one that came before. How did you come up with that organization? Did you plot it all out? Or did you let the writing lead you?

I hired a developmental editor. I had a table of contents that turned out to be pretty close to what we used. I did that as part of the proposal, and it actually held up. The developmental editor was the one who had that level of craft. The reason I brought someone in was you don’t just become great at something right away. It’s a craft.

I’ve always been what I would consider a decent writer. I’m competent, I’m comprehensible, and I’m clear. But I wasn’t a really good writer, and it was really important to me to write what I thought was a really good book, because I venerate books. They’ve been my best friend since I was so little.

So I decided to get somebody who can help. And she could see the whole book when I couldn’t. We had it all plotted out, we knew what was going in what section, but what she could do that I couldn’t is she could say, “Oh, we already covered that. So, let’s just callback to it.” I didn’t know that word, callback. Oh, we can callback! Or she would say, “I thought you said that in Chapter Eight we were going to talk about that. You’re going into it right now.”

That was incredibly helpful, because she could see the whole book in a way I could not because I was so in it, and I was learning to write in this way for the first time.

Did you have any graphs or visuals that plotted it all out?

No, we didn’t do that. What’s funny is, about eight years ago, an acquiring editor at HarperOne approached me about a book. They said, “I love your show, I think we should do a book.” And I was like, “Well, HarperOne is knocking at the door. I suppose the answer is yes—even though I don’t feel like I’m ready to write a book.” We did some work, and it didn’t go anywhere.

But as part of that, I did this intense mapping process, where I was going back through all of the old episodes of the show, and I was writing down ideas, and I was doing sticky notes, and they were in columns, and it was all there.

When the project didn’t go anywhere, all the sticky notes came down, and they’re shoved in a drawer somewhere. But that exercise was enormously valuable. It led to what I called the Spiritual Habits course which I taught for four years, and then turned it into the Wise Habits course, because I wanted to play around with language. That was the framework of the book going in. So I had a lot of the ideas already.

A fellow author… that’s the first time I’ve gotten to use that phrase! I had a fellow author say to me, “Spend what’s in your pocket.” That was enormously valuable advice. I was thinking I had to have more stories, I had to have more studies, I had to have more, more, more. When he said that, something clicked, and I went, “Stop. Stop doing what you’re doing which is gathering. And start expressing. Say what you’ve got to say. Pretend you’ve got enough right now.”

It sounds like you met up with your passion.

Yes. It’s why doing a podcast is so enjoyable to me. I interview so many different people, and I love pulling a little thread here and a little thread there. We’ve got some modern psychology. We’ve got a philosopher here. Oh, let me pull in a Zen teaching. Here’s what Islam thinks about that idea.

One of Eric’s attempts to synthesize the Jewish tradition of Mussar, the Noble Eightfold Oath of Buddhism, and the Twelve Steps

You do have so much fascinating information in your book and weave together all these ideas. I imagine that represents a fair amount of research. Did you read things specifically with this book in mind? Or had you already read them, and then they fed into the book? And how did you go about organizing all of that? Did you compile things in a notebook? If so, how did you access them when you needed them for the book?

That’s a great question. I don’t know that I have great answers. I would say with the studies, it was about 60% I already had them, 40% I found them. Doing this show for so many years, the number of psychology researchers at major universities that I’ve interviewed, it’s got to be 30, or 40, or 50. So I know what their work is. I’ve read their book, I’ve interviewed them, I know what the studies they’re talking about are.

I do keep my eye on certain things. I saw an article the other day in this email that I get that summarizes the personality traits of procrastinators, and I was like, “That’s perfect.” It bolsters the way I view it.

And some of this had already been compiled for teaching the course. About seven years ago, I became what’s known as an interfaith spiritual director because it gave me a view into a lot of different traditions. Since I was very young, I was always interested in spirituality. I would read it in its various forms, Christianity, or Buddhism, or Hinduism. I’d be like, “Okay, these are slightly different words, but I feel like this is the same thing.”

So I’ve got that side of my interest. Then I’m interviewing all these people, so that’s filtering in, too. Some of it I already had compiled from the course. Some of it, I had a vague idea in my mind, like, “Yeah, Katie Milkman talks about that. I’m going to want to go pull that.” Some of it I was finding.

So you weren’t keeping a notebook or something where you were organizing all this?

No. What I was doing, it’s not the best way to do it, is I basically wrote this thing in Google Docs. That’s probably not common. I had played with Scrivener before, and I actually think it’s a genius tool, and I don’t know why, but I didn’t go back to it. I know Microsoft Word is the main tool used in publishing. But Google is just what I knew.

I would initially be like, [air types] here are fifteen ideas related to Chapter Two, and here’s what I’ve got. Then, of course, as I’m going along, I have another podcast interview, and I think, “Alright, let’s put that in there.” Or I remember, “Let me go look at that interview with Bob.”

I had somebody create a searchable podcast database where I could search for, like, the word depression.

Oh, that’s amazing!

It was able to sort them. “That word came up twenty-seven times in this conversation. It came up eight times in this conversation.” I could look at that, and I’d be like, “No, no, no, yep, quote, bring it over. Oh, you know what, I need to go back to their book. I remember they said X, Y, and Z, let me bring that over.”

It would be this big document. Then when I worked with the developmental editor, we had the basic parts of the chapter we talked through. Now, as I’m writing, I’m looking at that list, which is long, and I have some of it in my mind, and I go, “That would fit in this chapter.” And I periodically would go through the full list, and I’d be like, “That’s no longer relevant. I already talked about it and used something else.” I crossed that out. Or, “Boy, I love that one. Where does it fit?”

Did the notes themselves grow into paragraphs? Or were they always kept in this document, and then they got moved into the book document?

They were all in the same document.

Wild!

There was the working text above. And then there was all the crap below. I did it both ways. Sometimes I would think, “I’m trying to make X point.” I would go down to my list. Other times, I would go to the list in search of a story.

When I was doing the podcast, I started to recognize that as I was interviewing modern psychologists, they were verifying a lot of what had shown up in my spiritual and philosophical life. To me, that was like a bell would ring: I’d think, “Plato said it, I should probably pay some attention.” And when a psychologist says it, I’d think, “they’re a researcher, maybe I should pay some attention.” When they both say it. Now, that interests me.

So I was looking for those. I had a general sense that I want someone old to talk about it, I want someone new to talk about it, I want a story to talk about it.

That’s so helpful. You balance so much, Eric. You have your podcast, writing this book, coaching. You’re also a human with chores and a personal life. Do you have a typical day? If so, what’s it like?

When I started doing this full-time, it was just a scramble. It was like, I’ve got to do anything I can do that will get money in the door. But I also started working with a business coach, and if you’d told me that years later I would continue to pay him as much money as I pay him, I would have said, you’re insane.

One of the things I liked about him, he was very intentional; he’s like, we’re going to build a business that serves your life, not the other way around. So for the first time in my life I got into taking time off. I’d never been off more than a week. All of a sudden, I was like, “I’m going to take two weeks off.” I did it, and I came back to work, and I was better. So then, I was like, “Could I take a month off?” I did. I came back and I was better. Actually, where it started wasn’t even two weeks off. It started with not working on weekends. I wanted to maintain that, so I began to design that.

My days do have a structure. Normally, I wake up, and I have a morning that has some amount of meditation, some amount of exercise, some amount of drinking coffee, and chilling out. Then I start my workday. That workday looks lots of different ways.

What time are you waking up?

I get up around seven.

What time does your workday start?

10-ish. There might be a day that I have two podcast interviews to do, and maybe I haven’t done the preparation for them. That could eat a day. It might be that I have meetings. It might be that I’ve got a newsletter to get out. But it almost always wraps up by about seven because my partner, Ginny, is an amazing cook, and she loves to cook, and so she does.

I’m so fortunate, it’s crazy. I’m always offering to take it over, and she’s more or less like, “Stay out of the kitchen.” I don’t want to sound like a male that’s got my woman forced into the kitchen. It’s a voluntary situation.

So I’m done at seven at the latest. I love when I get done sooner and I can take a short walk or play guitar. I don’t get back on and work. I might check my email briefly later in the evening; that’s more a tick than it is anything else.

So many Beyond readers are writers. Is there a prompt you might share that you find particularly useful?

I think for the first time in our interview, I’m going to have almost nothing to say, because I don’t think I do. But I’ll give you something else that’s not quite a writing prompt, but could be.

People are often like, “What’s one thing I could do now?” And I recommend creating what I call a still point. A still point is a moment of reflection that you put in your day. The little alarm goes off on your phone, tells you to do it, and you just go, “What am I thinking right now? What am I feeling right now? What am I doing right now? And am I doing what I want to be doing?”

If you do that four or five times a day, you start to develop an inner awareness. But it’s also a nice little writing prompt. If I sit down to write in the morning, it’s some version of that.

Writing that into a journal? Or into your Google Doc to get you started?

That would more or less be a journal. Which I don’t keep religiously at all. There just are days I feel like, “things feel kind of tangly in here.” By “in here,” I mean my brain, my heart, and I could use some help. “I should sit down and write for a little bit.”

I do try to ask myself that question pretty regularly throughout my days. Because it’s amazing how much of what is driving us is happening just below the surface. It’s a strange thing that you can be totally lost in something, and also, at the same time, have no idea that’s where you are. We get lost in a thought pattern, it’s just happening. And this prompt can help you see where you are.

If you enjoyed this Craft Advice with Eric, you might also enjoy this one with Anna Malaika Tubbs:

Thank you for being here!

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Do you have still points or other practices you use to bring awareness to your day?

Have you tried the half-hour method of writing?

What are some of your favorite writing tips?

Do you have one place you like to write? Or do you move locations?

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