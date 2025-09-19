Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Obviously you couldn't show the pages to Rayya, but did you show them to Stacy or Gigi or anyone else you wrote about?

I showed them to Gigi, and to Stacy, and to Rayya's family, to both her nephews, to her niece, to her sister, to her best friend, Anita. All the people who were at the center of it. I showed them the manuscript about a year ago. Long before I showed it to my editors, because I felt like if there's anything in there that you don't want known about yourself, you're not going to want it known to my editors either.

The question that I had for everybody was, “Can you let me know if there's anything in here about Rayya that you don't think is fair? If there's anything in here that you don't think is true? Because I really want this to be fair and true. And you guys all knew her. And you were there.”

There were a couple things that people brought up that they didn't think were fair or true. If there was a truth question and a debate about what happened or didn't happen, I took it out. If there was a fairness question, we had conversations about it. Like, “Tell me why you don't think this is fair.” And I changed several things in the book as a result.

Was that process hard?

It's scary if you're strategizing. If you want to be in truth, it isn't. If you're strategizing and manipulating how you want to be seen, or what you want people to think of you, it's very scary. But I got to the point where I said, “I just want us to all live in truth with each other.” Then once again, going back to our conversation about truth: what is there to be afraid of? It's just asking somebody, “What is your truth?”

I was happy to see that people felt like I described Rayya. That made me really happy.

They felt that you really captured her?

Yes, Sami said, “I'm so glad that Rayya had a writer living with her in the last year and a half of her life, because you have brought her back. This is Rayya.”

That very first thing where she says she only cuts hair for people she likes! That’s so Rayya!

And she would say it! I knew couples where Rayya would only cut the hair of one of the people, she didn't like the other person. She was such a boss bitch. People would be like, “Come on, you're at our house cutting the hair of one of us. Would it kill you to cut the other?” And she's like, “Nope, not doing it.” She didn't do anything she didn’t want to do.

The way you capture her intonations, her phrasing, her word choice. It's all bang on. After Rayya received her diagnosis, you start carrying this notebook around with you, with Rayya’s blessing, and writing things down so you don't forget. What was that was like, because you're writing them down for after she's dead.

For me, or for her?

Both.

We both loved it. We were both in agreement that Rayya was amazing. And we were both in agreement that everything that Rayya said was important and should be written down. We were literally on the same page about that. That was part of Rayya, she had that grandiosity; she definitely was the hero of her own story, as we all are of our own stories. It was just a little bit more obvious with her.

But she also was deeply crushingly insecure, and had, at the bottom of all of her addiction, that awful howling tundra of low self-worth and zero self-esteem. She fronted a lot that she was super confident. She was and she wasn't.

It was so interesting when the doctors prescribed weed to her to help with the nausea, which every cancer patient I know finds to be a godsend. She had a brain that was obviously very influenced by drugs, and in extreme ways. Cocaine made her feel relaxed. And weed made her hate herself. The paranoia that you would associate with it, she called it “garbage head,”—the nausea would go away, but then what would happen is that whole underbelly of her would be revealed that she spent her life hiding. And this voice would be activated in her head that would mercilessly bully and attack her and tell her what a loser she was.

I think that the part who suffered at the hands of that internal bully was really pleased by the fact that somebody who loved her was recording everything she said because they thought it was precious, because they thought she was precious.

That’s beautiful. Do you have a stack of journals?

Yes, I carried little ones around. Then I was typing notes, if not every day, then every other day. I have thousands and thousands and thousands of manuscript pages of single-spaced notes in my journals during that time, every email that I was sending to people and that they were sending to me, all the doctor's stuff. I have this massive compendium of every single moment, every single beat of that story, as it was going on.

At one point, I was on the group emails you sent out, and you were letting us know that Rayya was feeling tremendous love for everyone and asked us to please pass this on to whomever may know her. And she shouted from the background, something like, “But only if I like them!”

[laughing] She had this entitlement that I do not possess, that I would like to borrow a little bit of. I have my own entitlements. We all contain multitudes, right? Like, I think I'm absolutely entitled to be a writer. I felt it a decade before anybody ever published me.

Rayya had very little sense of an entitlement to live a creative life. She struggled with that immensely, and part of our friendship was the way that I propped her up around that. I dedicated Big Magic to her; I wrote it for her because she had so little of a sense of entitlement to create.

But where she had entitlement that I do not is she did not believe she had to deal with a single motherfucker she didn't want to deal with!

Truth. You’re so good with those cliffhangers at the end of your chapters. Is that something you do naturally, or do you get everything down, and then go back in and fiddle with things?

With this book, the scenes felt very obvious. As you said, it's not chronological. It starts off in present day: here we are now, here's how old I am, I'm in recovery.

I felt like I had to start with, I'm in recovery. Mike Birbiglia, the comedian, talks about how you have to let the audience know in advance that you ended up okay, especially if you're going to take them on a journey like this. When he did Sleepwalk With Me about his sleep disorder that caused him to walk out of plate glass windows, he’d be on stage saying, “I'm actually okay as I'm telling you this story.”

So I had to start with that to make sure everybody knows that it ends alright. Then there's the introduction of Rayya. Then there's the introduction of sex and love addiction, just to establish terms. And codependency. And then I start from the beginning. I'd say a fifth of the way into the book, after all the preliminary things are set up, everything that the reader needs to know, then it's straight chronology. This happened, and then this happened, and then this happened, and then this happened. All the way till the end. And that makes it really easy to know that's the end of that chapter. Because it's the end of that emotional beat.

I also felt like I had to create places where the reader could stop and take a break and rest because the intensity was so dialed up. The poems and the prayers and the drawings are these little ledges on the cliff that the cliff climber can sit on for a minute and catch their breath. That’s how I intended them. It's like, “Let's pause. Let's take a break and talk about this for a minute, and then we'll go back into the story.”

I wanted to be merciful on the adrenals of the reader. And on the adrenals of the writer, because I need to take a pause right now after writing.

Did it take a toll on you to write parts of this?

Yes, physically, it did. Emotionally, I’m normally pretty confident about “this is what I'm supposed to be writing,” but, when I went to New Orleans to write that middle bit, I did not want to go back into hell. I did not want to open that sewer gate and go in there. At all. But there's no way to tell the story without telling the story.

I have this practice, these Letters From Love and two-way prayer, where I connect every day with my guide, with my higher power, and every morning, when I was in New Orleans, the message that I was getting in my journal was, “I see how much physical pain you're in sitting at your desk ten hours a day writing, I see how much emotional pain you're in, I see how much you don't want to do this. But you have to do it. This is actually not negotiable. You have to write this book. So, I'll see you on the page. I promise that eventually this book will be finished.”

But once that section of the book was done, and we safely got Rayya to Detroit and Stacy safely got her off cocaine then I didn't feel like it was taking a toll on me. Even writing about her death was not nearly as hard as writing about her addiction.

I can understand that. After you finished the book, did you feel physically different? Not just from the tension and challenges that built up during the writing of the book, but even prior to starting the book—were there physical changes?

I feel physically different now, sitting here talking to you. When we talk about finishing a book there's so much that comes after that, before it's finished-finished-finished. So many times I said to my friends, “the book is done,” and it isn't. This draft of it is done. Then I turn it into my editor, and then there's three drafts following that she had me do. And then the edits that I worked on with members of Rayya's family, where it's like, “Can you fix this? Can you add this? Can you take this out?”

Then there was putting the book together with the poetry and the art and figuring out how that was all going to go. Then there's the three or four rounds of copy edits, and then there's the legal read, and then there's the final round of edits. Then there were a ton of interviews and preparing all the publicity stuff about the book, and discussing how we’re going to talk about this in public. All of that still is work.

But right now, on the brink of the book coming out in two weeks? I feel physically different. You know why I feel this way? Because I got the hardcovers a week ago.

Amazing!

So it is done! Even if I wanted to change something, I can't. There's nothing more that that book needs from me. So there's a different role that I step into now as the public-facing ambassador of the book, but that doesn't feel to me like work. I like talking about the book, and I like talking about Rayya. And since everything is out there, it's very comfortable and easy to talk about all this. I'll talk about my sex addiction now. I'll talk about my love addiction now. I'll talk about codependency. I'll talk about my checkered past, because it's very safe to talk about it now. So this doesn't feel hard. I feel very relaxed.

So many readers of Beyond are writers. Is there a prompt, maybe one you used in this book, that you find is really helpful for writers?

A really good one is write the unspeakable thing. And just say what happened. The language of this book is pretty stripped down; I don't think it's particularly flowery. It’s almost like, could you become a reporter of the worst experience of your life and tell it as though you're looking at security cameras footage, and you're describing what happened.

That's how I got through the really traumatic part of writing, was, “now be the reporter.”

I think about what Human Rights Watch does. They go into these war-torn places where tremendous atrocities have occurred, and they gather information and write down what happened. It's a really powerful thing for the survivor to be able to say, this is what happened to me and to have that story be written.

The challenge or the prompt that I would give is what if you become the reporter of this, rather than the person in the trauma. By becoming the reporter of it, and looking at it with that detached security camera eye view, or court stenographer eye view, or detective taking notes at the murder scene eye view, there’s this level of reserve and detachment that you can acquire, where suddenly you become very curious. What did happen?

I had a friend who was an ambulance driver in New York City, in Harlem in the nineties, and I went on a couple nights of runs with him, just because I was curious. I don't know how this could possibly have been legal, but it was the nineties in New York, nobody gave a shit.

His name was Al, and he had this amazing capacity to very calmly walk into a scene where there's blood, where there're people screaming, where there's a knife stuck in the wall, where there're sirens blaring, and to just say, “what happened?” in this completely non-judgmental open way. And it's like, “Oh, your uncle stabbed your dad? So which one's your uncle, which one's your dad? Okay, we'll get on it.”

There's tremendous power and healing that can come from saying what happened.

That actually loops back to what we were talking about at the beginning. It's a version of just “tell the truth.” Is there anything we didn't get to that you want to add?

No, you got it! So much gratitude, Jane. And thank you. On a personal note, I get a little warm, fuzzy in my heart whenever I meet somebody who knew Rayya, because it's like this secret club. She was such a legend for someone who was not widely publicly known. Her impact within the realm of people who knew her was rock star level.

For sure.

A friend of Sami's said, “the only time I ever met your aunt, we were at a bar, and she was singing, and she took the mic stand, and she flung it over her head and around on the bar and knocked everybody's glasses off the bar, and they all went flying and shattered. It was fucking amazing, and I was like, ‘that's your aunt?!’”

Those of us who were privileged enough to know this wild, crazy energy source whose name was Rayya…there's a special place I have in my heart for anybody who knew that being.

I feel the same. She brought us together in a way. Which is wild, given the way Rayya and I began! Thank you, Liz!

