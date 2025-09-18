Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
2d

Many gems here; this above all: “ Whenever anybody says to me, ‘I’m brutally honest,’ what I hear them saying is, “Give me the opportunity to brutalize you, I can't wait.’”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jane Ratcliffe
Judith Frizlen's avatar
Judith Frizlen
17h

This is great. I love that there is a time and place for the "ferociously controlling nature" to contribute in a positive way. And the importance of choosing who you expose in memoirs. About that, I remember a writer telling me that if I write with compassion, it will be ok. Still, if I mention people in my work, I ask them to read and comment in advance. My intention is to at least do no harm. Currently, I am reading the part in "All the Way to the River" that was written in the home in New Orleans and I love knowing that. And if I wasn't so disciplined in my writing practice, I would take the morning off and finish the book! But alas, reading is what I do in the afternoon after I have done my writing, replying to emails, and my spiritual practices. Thanks for this craft advise, just when I thought I knew everything about Liz Gilbert.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jane Ratcliffe
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jane Ratcliffe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture