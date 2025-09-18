Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Where Liz wrote the difficult parts of her memoir at 4 am. The house belongs to the writer Sarah M. Broom.

is a master storyteller and a master craftsman. Even those who sometimes quibble with her subject matter concede that she—to borrow Cheryl Strayed’s phrase— writes like a motherfucker.

Lean, precise, elegant prose, each word carefully chosen to collectively convey the contents of her heart, mind—and, increasingly, cosmic connections. With both fiction and nonfiction, and now poetry, Liz knows how to keep the reader spellbound whilst grounded in truth

Her latest memoir, All The Way To The River: Love, Loss, and Liberation, tells the story of Liz’s friendship and then love affair with the wildly charismatic recovering drug addict, Rayya Elias. Mountains of tenderness and joy and trust and ecstatic pleasure abound until Rayya is diagnosed with incurable cancer and experiences tremendous pain for which the doctors prescribe morphine, which quickly relaunches Rayya’s addiction, and the two descend into a hell realm. It’s beautifully told, it’s gutting, it’s hopeful. It’s an Oprah Book Club pick, and has received starred reviews from both Publisher’s Weekly and Booklist.

Liz is the author of eleven books which altogether have sold over 25 million copies worldwide. It’s rare that Liz talks about her writing process, so it was a deep delight for me to get to ask her some questions! I learned a lot! I think you will, too!

Where do you write?

I wrote most of the book at the church [Liz lives in a renovated church]. But when it got to the middle section, the going back into hell, I knew that I couldn't write that there. There are times where I have to go elsewhere. I had to go to a neutral place, I had to go be very alone, and I had to go someplace where I would be completely uninterrupted. I had to go to a place that held no memories. So I went to New Orleans. The incredible writer Sarah M. Broom is a friend of mine, and she Airbnb's the second floor of her house. She lives in this incredible New Orleans antebellum kind of collapsing and beautiful mansion in Treme.

I'd gone to visit her the year earlier, and she'd shown me the space, and I remember having this wave of, “I'm going to write a book in this space someday. There's something here for me.”

I think I stayed two and a half weeks. During that time, I was writing at this ferocious pace: wake up in the morning, go to one of my twelve-step meetings online, do some yoga, and then write and cry until noon, eat lunch, write and cry, take a bath, cry, eat dinner, walk around the neighborhood, cry, come back, write, cry, take another bath. There was a nine or ten day period where I didn't talk to anybody, except Rayya. That was the perfect, perfect space to do that in.

And then you went back home to finish the book?

Yes, I started it and finished it in the church.

Typically, how many hours a day do you write?

First of all, I want to say that I don't write every day. I did when I was a young, unpublished writer, and I think it's really important to write every day when you're trying to become a writer. But not only do I not write every day, I don't even write every year. I write in seasons, projects that are huge chunks; I'm not writing now, and I see no writing coming for the next year.

I write my Substack, but there’s not a book project at the moment. My books are so heavily researched that 90% of my work is usually before I start writing. The preparation to write takes years of research and note collecting but when I'm actually writing, when the season comes, which is once every three or four years, the actual number of hours probably starts at one or two hours a day. By the middle of the book, it's probably two or three hours a day. And when I get barn fever, like when a horse knows that the barn is in sight, then the last rush of the book is six, seven, eight hours a day.

That stretch is incredibly unhealthy. It’s not good for my posture, it's not good for my wrists, my eyes, but there's a momentum that's happening. It’s like I'm on a bobsled. The first part is carrying the bobsled up the hill, and then by the end, it's just, “whoa, now we're really going!”

When you're in one of the seasons of not writing how does that impact you? Do you feel like the same Liz?

No, there's a person I can only be when I'm actively writing, and it's an incredible experience to be her. But I can't be that person every day, because it's not sustainable; it requires so much preparation and upkeep. It’s a big thing to be her. I almost feel like all my other parts work for her. When the moment comes, when she gets called in, the most creative version of myself, all the other parts have to work as bodyguards, they have to keep everybody else away, they have to be cooks and personal assistants. They’re just here to serve her. And she's kind of amazing, that version of me, but I don't miss her when I'm not in it, because it's intense, and I couldn't be her 365 days a year.

But she's fearless. And she's deeply self-confident, deeply anchored, deeply mystical, and not really human. She's not who I am all the other days of the year, but when she gets called in, it's like, oh, shit.

How do you know when she's coming?

She tells me what to do. She's like, “I'm going to need you to do research for two hours a day on this project.” She's very commanding. She's like, “Clear the docket, clear the schedule.” When it's time for me to write, all my friends and my family know, “I'm going under, and you're not going to see me for a few months.”

In a way, it's the most heightened, ecstatic version of myself. But I don't chase that feeling, because that can't be sustained. And I wouldn't want it to be, because it would be at the exclusion of all the other amazing things that are available in life and in the world.

When she is there, how do you balance everything, Liz? Because you're one human who lives alone with your doggy, and, well, being a human is very time-consuming.

It is!

You're the only one that's cooking, you're the only one that's taking out the garbage, you're the only one that's grocery shopping, and then you have all the protocols you're doing each day for your health, and then you're walking Pepita, and so much more.

So true. She’s got a simple strategy for that, and it's called Get Rid of Everybody Else. That's how I do it. During that time period, I will not be relating to any other humans outside of myself unless it is absolutely necessary. And I do so deeply resentfully. Even if the mailman comes and she’s writing, she just sees him through the window from her desk, and she’s angry. It's like, “motherfucker, stay away from my fucking house. There's something going on in here right now. Don't even go near that door. And phone, do not ring.”

When I'm in my writing season, I get up at four. I do some preparatory things, and I'm at my desk by five. The main reason for that is she hates being disturbed so much. Do not call me, do not text me. I don't look at my phone until ten or eleven a.m. on those mornings, but I've already been working for five hours.

What time do you go to bed when you're getting up that early?

Eight. So then I have the whole afternoon to prepare food and go for a walk, and take a bath, and, go to bed again at eight. That's the schedule that I keep. It feels very similar to when I lived for five months at that ashram in India.

I was thinking that.

Time becomes very circular. It's similar to an agricultural day. If harvest is happening, there's nothing else you can do. You must get up, and you must harvest that. It's only going to be happening for these two weeks. Everything else has to be put aside.

It's a good use of my ferociously controlling nature. The two highest uses of my ferociously controlling nature are how I control time and space around me when I'm writing, and how I approach my spiritual practices. Any place else that I throw my ferociously controlling nature, it doesn't go well for me or for anybody else.

Do you listen to music when you're writing?

Oh my god, no. I can't imagine how anybody could do that. I'm also talking out loud the whole time. My voice is always really exhausted by the end of the day, because I read every word and every sentence aloud because I can hear better than I can see—so I'm hearing the story as I'm telling the story; I can hear repetitiveness, and I can hear where it's dragging on, and I can hear stuff that my eye couldn't catch on the page. I don't have very good eyes, but I have good ear.

Every day, whatever you wrote, you read that out loud?

All day, so I'm reading the same paragraph ninety times as I'm editing. I'm just listening and listening and listening until it feels clear enough to go on.

Then when you finish the book, do you read the whole book out loud?

Yes. My friend Sheryl is always my first reader. She loves to be read to. So often while I'm writing, every two or three days, I might call her and say, “can I read you what I've just written?” I'll send her a text saying, “Story time?” And she responds, “Story time!”

But you have to be careful who you share stuff with, make sure they're a fan. Make sure that they love and believe in you completely, and that they're not going to say anything that's going to set you off course, because it's such a fragile time. The book is embryonic. Don't expose it to anybody who's negative. You know, that one friend of yours who says, “I'm brutally honest. I'm the only one who'll tell you the truth.” Keep your creativity away from them until the final stages, and maybe even then don’t let them anywhere near it.

Whenever anybody says to me, “I'm brutally honest,” what I hear them saying is, “Give me the opportunity to brutalize you, I can't wait.” I don't give them that opportunity, because the work is too precious when it's that much of a baby. I can't put it in the hands of anybody who gets off on being cruel.

That’s so true. You write so respectfully of others, yet people come across as fully embodied. How do you know what to include and what to keep to yourself?

With this book, it was really simple. I felt like the mandate was 100% expose Rayya, and 100% expose Liz, and 0% expose anybody else. That didn't mean that people couldn't pass through those pages, but nobody should be exposed. I had Rayya's permission to expose her, and Rayya loved exposing herself. She loved to be seen, and she loved to be open, and she loved to be out there, and she wrote an entire memoir about her own life, and she made music about her life, and she made a film about her life, and she had a documentary filmmaker following her around while she was dying.

Anytime I exposed Rayya, I had to match that with an exposure of me for the book to be balanced and fair. Multiple times in the book, there's a pause where I'm saying, “Let me make something perfectly clear. I'm telling you what Rayya did, but I'm not judging Rayya for what she did, because look what I was doing at the same time. I was also keeping secrets from people. I was also manipulating. I was also lying. I'm also an addict.” That felt essential.

As a writer, you can say that the reader's not entitled to every single thing. So when I talk about my exes in the book, there's a hard boundary there. I'm not going to tell you about this, because I don't want to expose this person, because I love this person, and I care about them. The reader will accept that. It’s just like anywhere else, if your boundaries are clear, people are like, “Oh, okay, I get it.”

I loved how you did that throughout. It's like you show your scaffolding. As you just shared, the places where you directly say you’re not going to talk about something or someone. Or this narrative technique you have that moves time. Largely, the story does move chronologically, but in the beginning, it doesn’t. So you jump time and place with phrases like, “But now let us return to Rayya.” I thought that worked really beautifully.

It's just storytelling. I always say to memoirists, “you're making it so much harder than it needs to be, just say what happened.” And you can even say, “now I'm going to say what happened.”

That's where memoir's easier than fiction. In my experience, each one of them has an aspect that's easier, an aspect that's harder. The easy part of memoir is you just say what happened. The thing already happened, and your job is to chronicle what happened.

When Rayya was writing her book, that's what I kept saying to her: “Start at the beginning, say what happened, say how it happened, and then tell the next thing that happened, and then tell the next thing that happened, and then say the end.” If we're reading a memoir, we want to know you, so we want to know what happened. What did it feel like? So that's the easy part of memoir.

The hard part of memoir is navigating the ethics of “what do I reveal about other people? How much can I say? What's the least amount I can say here without compromising the story too much? What do I want everyone to know?”

With fiction, the hard part is that you have to create a whole world, to figure out what happened. But the easy part is there's no constraints.

