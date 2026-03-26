Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

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Mary Beth Spray's avatar
Mary Beth Spray
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Thank you Debbie and Jane for this interview. Debbie, I am inspired from your comment about having feelings about an issue and then you go and write down the feeling and create an article. How original! Feelings are still hard for me to discover because, well, I suppressed them early on. I like this way of putting an intuitive piece out there.

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