Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Where the magic happens! Debbie’s LA office.

I first came to Debbie Millman’s work through Design Matters, one of the longest running—and most uplifting—podcasts in the world. I fell in love with her interview style: wise, thoughtful, probing, kind, deeply prepared, and deeply curious, Debbie guides her subjects through the arc of their lives with care. As it turns out, she’s also a gifted designer, illustrator, educator, curator, brand consultant, philanthropist, and author. It’s impossible to capture even a corner of her accomplishments here; believe me, I’ve been trying! So if you want to know more, check out her full bio.

Clearly, there was an abundance of potential questions for Debbie, given the breadth of her work. I kept our conversation largely focused on her interviews and writing and how the heck she pulls all this off (I am now in possession of a paper calendar and, wow, does it help!).

Debbie is married to Roxane Gay and together they recently purchased the much beloved The Rumpus. The two of them and their three furry babies live between New York City and Los Angeles.

If you missed the first part of our conversation, you can find it here.

I learned a lot from Debbie’s vision and organization. I think you will, too.

xJane

❤️ Gigantic gratitude to all the paid subscribers whose support for Beyond also supports The DeTommaso Dogs. Ana has gotten over 800 dogs and kitties off the streets and into safe homes. She’s also spayed and neutered over 3,000 animals. Her heart is as big as her determination. I’m so grateful for your support in keeping these sweet babies safe. Thank you! ❤️

Three sweet babies safely off the streets and looking for their forever homes!

Where do you write and design and plan coursework and create?

In New York, it’s a tiny little office. I like it, though. It’s very cozy. In LA, I have a beautiful office, which is actually featured in the New York Times article that came out in April of last year. It’s one of my real happy places. And then I have an office at the School of Visual Arts. In any of those places, I will absolutely work. If I’m working on something and I know I’m going to be in for the long haul, I’ll tend to work on my sofa with my laptop.

I don’t really have a process where I go to one place and write. I can work on airplanes. I’ve been known to, when I’m scrambling to get something done, work in a moving car. I’m not picky. I go wherever I have to, to get something done.

You’re not bothered by noise?

I can tune it out.

Debbie interviewing Gloria Steinem

You do such deep dives with your interviews. Are you doing all that research yourself? And what methods are you using?

I do have a research assistant, but I still do a lot of my own. I’m finding that ChatGPT is a very good research tool. Sometimes better than Google.

Oh, interesting. Do you just enter the person’s name?

No, I can ask a question, like, I’m interviewing Jack Schlossberg tomorrow. So, Tell me about Jack Schlossberg’s upbringing. You have to check everything. But you have to check everything with Google also. I always like multiple sources anyway.

I’ll start with a big document that my research assistant has given me, and then I’ll add my own research into that. Then I start to pull things from the different documents. If they’ve had interviews with other people, I’ll have those transcribed so I can read them, because I listen differently than I read, and when I’m reading, I can highlight. If they have a book, or books, I certainly have to read at least the most current. I will often read on Kindle, because then I can highlight and export the things that I highlight very easily without having to transcribe. I put it all together, and then I organize it chronologically. Then I will pick out the things that I want to ask about.

How long does it generally take you to do all that prep work?

It depends on the person. If they are really accomplished and won an Oscar, or a Pulitzer, or a Peabody, then there’s a whole body of work I have to spend a considerable amount of time in. If it’s somebody that’s a little bit younger, and they don’t have a book, and maybe they are an artist, or a performer, then it’s a little bit different, because I don’t have to immerse myself so much in reading. I would say generally the very minimum is ten hours.

Do you get nervous before interviews? If so, can you describe the pre-interview rush?

I always get nervous. I don’t know that I would call it a rush, it’s more like pre-interview worry. Insecurity that I haven’t done enough, or that I won’t get something right. I interview so many people that I admire. And I want their approval. I want them to think I did a good job interviewing them.

Same. Is excitement also mixed in there?

I feel that more after, if I’ve done what I think is a good job. Then I get a rush.

Debbie interviewing Abbott MIller

Are you working your questions right up until the interview starts?

Yes. What about you?

Yes! How do you land upon whom you want to speak with?

Mostly it’s people that I reach out to that I admire. In the last couple of years, I’ve been surprised by some of the people that ask me, or have their people ask me, to be on. I love that. There might be people that I wouldn’t necessarily have reached out to because I wouldn’t have even envisioned that they’d be interested.

You often speak about being shy. I am, too! I think people who aren’t shy don’t understand, especially with someone with a platform, how you can be shy and still do public things.

When you’re up on a stage, doing a presentation, or a talk, or a lecture, it’s removed from intimacy. You’re not one-on-one with someone. So, you can, in many ways, disassociate, or at least I can. It feels as if you are performing, as opposed to being.

I find that the one-on-one—not when I’m doing an interview so much, because I’ve got a lot of prep—but in general, I don’t like small talk. I don’t like that sort of performative exchange; like, I hate the question, “How are you?” Really? I am in despair.

Has doing so many interviews shaped you and your view of humanity?

Yes. I do feel that highly accomplished people are continually needing to reinvent themselves and make things. That’s allowed me to discover that I’m happiest when I’m making things. I have a TED talk coming out at some point about how quickly the feeling of accomplishment dissipates. That is something that came about through the interview series I do on Print Magazine called What Matters, and my Design Matters interviews, where it seems like the joy and the excitement of making something is what propels people. But that feeling when you’ve finished something, that sense of needing to fill that up—people think that it’s addiction to achievement; I actually think it’s the fuel that we’re needing to replenish to make something else.

Also, I don’t know that I’ve interviewed anyone other than three men over eighty who weren’t insecure about something, about what they do or how they do it. Only three in the decades now I’ve been doing this.

Do you remember who those three are?

Yes. Milton Glazer, Massimo Vignelli, and Richard Saul Wurman. Maybe when you get to that point in your life, you’re like, “I’m good. I’m okay.”

Dang, that would feel good.

Right? There’s an aspiration.

You do so much—both professionally and the tasks involved in being a human. Can you talk us through a typical day, if such a thing exists?

I have a lot of lists. I have a paper calendar in addition to a calendar online. I write everything on it. Lists of who I’m interviewing, and lists of invitations that I still have to send out, or things that have to be done by certain times. And when I’m teaching, and when I’m not, and spring break, and podcast times, and all of that. I keep everything as organized as possible, and this comes with me everywhere.

What time do you get up?

It depends on the day. Roxane and I are both night owls. She’s even worse than I am. I generally shut down around 1 a.m. I like seven or eight hours of sleep. Can’t always get that, but I don’t like less than six and a half. Roxane doesn’t need anywhere near as much sleep as I do. I think probably because I do so many different things, and I’m kind of high energy, I do really need a lot of sleep.

It’s also hard for me to go to sleep: I just want to do one more thing. Unless I’m really tired, and then I have to go to sleep. But it’s hard also for me to get up. Some people pop out of bed. I’m not one of those people.

Once you are up, do you just go?

No, because I don’t like that kind of a morning. I mean, sometimes, I have to, especially if I have to go to an airport, but my preference is to putter around for a bit. I usually have therapy at around 11, or my workout at around 11, and then the day will get started after that. When I’m at school, my program is in the evening, it goes from 6:30 to 9:00. So I’m there later in the day. Everything for me is later.

Do you enjoy resting? Do you take breaks during the day?

I love resting! But not in the middle of the day. That changes the momentum of things, but I am a champion sleeper.

That’s amazing, Debbie. Given everything you’ve lived through, you would think that your nervous system wouldn’t calm enough.

Roxane has said if there was an Olympics for sleeping, I would win the gold medal.

When it comes to your writing, where are the ideas coming from?

Two of the ideas for Time Magazine I was asked to write about. I met the editor of the opinion and essays column when she was at the New York Times. She worked in the op-ed area. I think she was an intern. She reached out to me then but I didn’t have anything that I felt either qualified by or motivated to write. So I never gave her anything.

Then she went to the Philadelphia Inquirer. About five or six years ago, I was on an airplane coming back from Europe. Roxane always buys the internet and she said, “Oh my god, they did it. They overturned Roe v. Wade.” I was stunned and wrote a piece instantly about what I was feeling. I sent it to this editor, and they published it. That was my first op-ed piece.

Then I had written something, I don’t remember what, that I was going to put up on Print Magazine, and Roxane’s like, “I think that you should send this to the New York Times.” I did. They rejected it, but the editor had an idea for me, and that ended up being the piece that I wrote about the White House and the ballroom.

After that, my friend that was working at the Philadelphia Inquirer had gone to Time Magazine. And she said, “I’d love for you to write for us, too,” and asked me to write about Maduro’s Nike tracksuit. And then the MLK sneaker.

Then she asked me to write about the visual language of Liam, the little boy that had been taken into custody, and what did it mean when we saw things like that? I really tried to write something but I think because it’s about children, it felt too raw, and I couldn’t. In the meantime, it was the same week as everybody was writing about the Melania documentary, and I was like, “This is not a fucking documentary. This is a puff piece. This is propaganda.” So I wrote to my editor, and said, “I don’t think I can write that, but I just wrote this.” She liked it, and they published it. I’m feeling itchy; I want to write something again, but I have to wait till the ideas come, or till they ask me to.

When the ideas come, are you puttering around the kitchen, and all of a sudden, you have a thought? Or something else?

Typically, it’s when I’m walking, I’ll get something. But it’s very much like that Elizabeth Gilbert TED talk, where she talks about waiting until the muse comes through you and you just have to be there, ready. That’s a lot like what it is for me.

When the idea comes, are you a fast writer?

Yes, I am a fast writer. Then I agonize.

Debbie at her School of Visual Arts desk.

With the edit?

Yes. Then I have Roxane, who will look at it and make recommendations.

Do you do that with each other?

Oh, yeah.

That’s wonderful! As I said in the beginning, with these articles, you’re weaving together everything you’re so good at. In my notes to myself I wrote, all her various wisdom has come together here.

That’s the way I feel, too. It’s something that I want to keep doing in a really big way; it feels very momentous for me to be doing this right now. I hadn’t really thought about it in the way that you described it, but it does feel like an intersection of a whole bunch of different paths that I’ve been on and have reached a place with.

So many readers of Beyond are writers, so for the last question I always ask for a treasured prompt. But you do so many things—is there anything that comes to mind?

Yes, there are two things. One thing that I used to say all the time, I say less now, because it’s been replaced by this other one. So, the thing that I would always say, to my students, to people that worked for me, and myself, is the statement, busy is a decision. Because I’d have students say, “Oh, I’m too busy to do that, or to put more time into that.” I’m like, “Yes, that’s your decision. You’re determining what your priorities are. Unless you’re a single mother, you have more time than you think.”

I would also hear myself saying, “I’m too busy to do that.” People use busy as a badge. It’s not a badge, it’s a state of mind. Again, unless you’re a single parent. You make the time. You don’t find time. You make it.

But now, as I’m aging and really worried about an expiration date, and also, my cognitive abilities, what I say all the time now is, if not now, when? Which is what prompted the colonoscopy, which is what’s prompting trying to be in better shape, which is what is prompting making some harder decisions about what I want to be doing, because maybe if I’m lucky I have another twenty-five or thirty years. And twenty-five or thirty years ago is like yesterday.

Those are wonderful, Debbie! These are usually writing prompts, but I love that you did life prompts that also apply to writing.

Is there anything we didn’t get to that you really wanted to share?

No, this was wonderful. It was fantastic. Thank you, Jane.

Thank you, Debbie!

If you enjoyed this Craft Advice with Debbie, you might also enjoy this one with Jennifer Pastiloff:

Thank you for being here!

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