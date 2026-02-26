Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Darcey’s home desk

Darcey Steinke’s prose is this fantastic combination of elegant, intimate, deeply curious, deeply informed, and badass. Her debut novel, Up Through the Water, was edited by Jackie Kennedy—yes, that Jackie Kennedy (read Darcey’s delightful account of the experience here). After that came four more novels and three memoirs, the most recent of which is This is the Door: The Body, Pain, and Faith. With tenderness, humor, openness, and keen insight, Darcey traces the history of her own experience with pain, alongside that of the hundred people she interviewed, and weaves them together with massive research into the spiritual and medical history of suffering.

Darcey’s essays have been published widely. She’s a frequent contributor at Vogue (this one on the summer she worked at the White House is a personal favorite). She recently published an essay on the heart in the New York Times. And you’ll be forever changed after reading this one in Granta about the death of her mother. Her web story "Blindspot" was a part of the 2000 Whitney Biennial. She’s been a Henry Hoyns Fellow, a Stegner Fellow, Writer-in-Residence at the University of Mississippi, and on the long list of the Independent Book Award and the French Arles Author Prize. She currently teaches at Columbia and New York University.

In other words, we could all learn a thing or two, or actually much more, from Darcey on writing well.

If you missed Part One of your conversation, you can find it here.

Speaking with Darcey always inspires me! I think you’ll feel the same way!

xJane

❤️ Gigantic gratitude to all the paid subscribers whose support for Beyond also supports The DeTommaso Dogs. Ana has gotten over 800 dogs and kitties off the streets and into safe homes. She’s also spayed and neutered over 3,000 animals. Her heart is as big as her determination. I’m so grateful for your support in keeping these sweet babies safe. Thank you! ❤️

Three of the hundreds and hundreds of dogs Ana has rescued from the streets!

Where do you write?

I write in a few different places. I’m in my office right now. I did have my own office when I first bought my house, but then when my husband moved in and he needs to have a room of his own. So I had to wait some years until Abbie, my daughter, left so now I use her bedroom as my office. This is the first real place I’ve made my own. I bought red Indian bedspreads, and I have all my plants and I have the same desk that I wrote Suicide Blonde on. My dad had a rectory, so I took it from there.

I work a couple days a week at the library. I’m a twenty-minute walk from the big Grand Army Plaza library. I really love it there. There’re lots of little kids there for story hour, and unhoused people reading theology. I go in and I’ll see the things that are happening that day, and it’ll be like, start your own marijuana dispensary class or queer knitting group. Occasionally, I’ll go to a coffee shop. My husband works at home, too. He’s a reporter, so if he’s there, there’s a lot of energy in the house.

During this hard time we’re in, I have found it really hard to concentrate to the level that I want to concentrate. Partly because I’m slightly disturbed all the time, like now I’m freaked out about the friggin’ Epstein files. But also the phone. I was late to getting hooked on social media. I’m not terrible, but I’m enough where when I’m writing, I’m going to pick it up a couple times. I actually will sometimes put it in the basement, so I have to go two stories to get it.

Do you still feel it when it’s in the basement?

Yes and no. I’m starting to think about my next book. To write a book, you’ve got to really sink down in there, and I worry about being able to get to that deep place. I bought myself a battery-powered Walkman and a rain CD and headphones.

While you’re writing, you’re listening to rain sounds?

Yes. Not when I read, but for writing. I’ve lived in so many noisy places, it helps me to focus. Also, my favorite weather is rainy weather, so it’s very soothing. It draws me inside.

I think a lot of writers have back pain so I’m curious how long you’re able to sit now? And do you get up every half hour and stretch, that sort of thing?

Yes, I definitely get up. I mostly like to sit, but I will work in my standing desk sometimes, too, particularly if my back is bothering me. I get up at least every half an hour, maybe even, twice in a half hour. I’ll get more water, sometimes I’ll go into the bedroom and make the bed. I break it up with little things like that.

In the afternoon, I either go swim in the pool, or the ocean if it’s the summer. Or I’ll do mat Pilates. Sometimes I go to the gym to lift weights. Then I’ll come back and do another two hours of work. I do softer work then. I might do research. Or I might be reading something or prepping for teaching. I have a daybed in here, so I would do that lying down. It’s a combination of all these different ways.

Do you write every day?

I try to. It’s very rare for me to completely take a day off. For a while, I was taking Fridays off. because I have therapy in the morning, and then I go to my Pilates class, and I’m like, “I’ll spend the afternoon and go to see art, or I’ll meet a friend for lunch.” Occasionally I’ll do that, but usually I have to come back and work on something.

What’s your chair like?

I use a wooden thrift store chair. I know it’s bad, but then I use a lumbar pillow. I try to sit up pretty straight.

At the New York Medical Academy Rare Book Room where Darcey did research

You interviewed about a hundred people for this book, and I think the same for your previous memoir, Flash Count Diary. And some of these books you’re reading are in the library, so you can’t mark them up. How do you keep track of all this research? And how do organize it so you can easily go back and find what you need?

I use notebooks. This was when I was at Lourdes. [holds up a notebook with myriad tabs] I probably have about twenty of these. I wouldn’t start my chapter until I had about three full notebooks. When I was at the Rare Book Room, you can’t bring a pen in there, but you can have a pencil. They have books there that cost $50,000 and sometimes it’s the only copy from the 1600s. So I would sit there for hours and take notes. Sometimes if there was a longer passage, I would take a picture with my phone.

Then I would make an index in the front of the notebook, so I knew which books were in which notebooks. The three notebooks on the skin, I would title “skin” and have a picture. I always like to put pictures on them, somebody with a terrible skin disease or something. Or my books for Lourdes, I put a picture of St. Bernadette on there.

I would take all these notes and I read through them. Then I would take notes of those notes on legal pads—and that would be fifty pages of legal pad notes. Then I would take notes of those notes--and that would go down to maybe twenty pages. From that, I would start to get a feel for the shape of the chapter, for what was the important information. Then I would do a very rough outline of the stuff I wanted to include. Sometimes because I was so familiar with all the notes, I would remember, “Oh, in this notebook, there was something that didn’t make it to the legal pad that I want to put in here.” That’s how I did it. It was very arduous.

How long does that process take?

Two to three months per chapter. I try to do a month of research. Sometimes you have a feeling when you haven’t gotten the right books yet so it would take me a little longer to find the good books, up to six weeks or even eight weeks, but I tried to keep it around a month.

Once I completed that process, which took about ten days, I would start writing. I wouldn’t worry about the beginning. I would just start writing the parts that I thought were going to be compelling. Then I would feel a shape for it, and I would see “oh, this could go with this.”

Three of Darcey's journals for This is the Door

So you decide you want a chapter on, say, the heart. That comes to you intuitively. And then you do all the research you described. Then you weave in the interviews.

Yes, during that month or six weeks, I’m also doing interviews. I’m putting up on Facebook: Has anyone had a heart attack? If so, I’d like to talk to you. Or sometimes I’ll do questionnaires. For menopause, I did a lot of questionnaires, because I had so many people that were interested in talking to me, and I didn’t have time to do all of them. But for this book, I mostly talked to people live.

Are your own stories the last thing to get woven in?

Mostly what happens is, when I was working on, say, the head chapter, I’m not a person who has migraines all the time, but I’ve had about six migraines, so I thought, “well, one of those could work.” Sometimes it wasn’t me; it was my dad or my mom. It was like, how can the bodies around me and my body interface with the material? To understand the phenomena that much more, I would put myself into it.

Eventually it feels good. It takes a while, because I really rework it. I don’t want it to feel heavy; I want there to be a poetic lightness to it. So I make sure the ideas are moving in ways that are exciting.

How many drafts do you usually do?

A lot. Maybe fifty.

Wow! One of the many things you do so beautifully is each paragraph is a mini-story. And there’s a space break. Then there’s a mini-story. And so on. How do you do that, Darcey? Is that all intuitive? Or is it what you’re talking about now: it’s all part of getting whittled down?

I’m just trying to get down what the idea is. I love this form of the space breaks. I always remember when I was in college, a professor wrote on my paper: it’s not enough to have good ideas, Darcey, you have to connect them. And I was like, “fuck you, I don’t have to connect them.” So this is better for me, because I am connecting them, but in a very intuitive way. I’m always thinking about the mortar between the pieces, how can I make it feel whole and connected, even though it’s not in a traditional narrative form.

How did you land on which body parts you wanted to write about?

I chose the body parts that were the most evocative to me. I have to say that when I was talking about it with my editor, she really wanted me to do knees, and I was like, “ugh, knees are so unpoetic. How am I going to do knees?” But as I worked on it, I liked that knee problems are so prevalent, so I knew people would react to it, but also I thought, “well, I can do prayer and kneeling.”

I think it would be hard for me to do the spleen. Maybe somebody can do the spleen, but I’m not that person. I tried to choose things that I had an angle on, or I wanted to say something about. At the end, I really was excited to do, well, of course, suffering, which I wanted to write about, but then also the soul. And then healing. The Lourdes Chapter. I wanted to do a body part that isn’t a physical body part. That was something that I wanted the book to move toward.

I loved the whole book, but I loved it most further and further in.

I’m so glad, because I sometimes it’s hard to get a good ending.

Oh gosh, I loved the closing line. “I wish you to have in your heart the wound of divine love,” wrote Bernadette, “which will never heal here below.” Why did you land there?

I was very moved by her story. This very poor girl that had TB. I don’t know if she saw the Virgin Mary or not, but something meaningful happened to her, which I’m willing to definitely get behind. Then she spent the rest of her life at the convent there, and they didn’t treat her that great because she had seen the Virgin Mary. I mean, you would think that the Catholic Church would like people seeing spirits, but they really don’t; they prefer if people are more normal. So the other nuns weren’t that great to her. She persevered.

I like that quote because it embodies the whole book: the idea that the wounds that we have are the things that connect us to each other. They connect us to our truest self. Everyone thinks that your pain or your wounds or your illness is not you, you should get rid of it, it’s separate from you. But in some ways, it’s the most you, because it connects you to the body, to the true reality of life.

You started out writing fiction. What drew you to these heavily-researched investigations of bodies, with your own as the starting point?

I will say I want to go back to writing novels, maybe even next time. Novels are really about embodiment, too. You’re basically inside a body trying to explain what it’s like. I’m always aware when I read novels written by nonfiction writers that they have trouble with the somatic details of making the character feel like they’re actually living, and they’re telling you what it’s like to be alive like an announcer would, rather than being the embodiment. That’s such a beautiful thing about a novel, is the way, you live inside another person.

But what happened. It was right around menopause. I love being a writer, I love reading, but I started to feel like I wanted to have expertise on some subjects. I got a little bit jealous of scientists who spend their life studying a certain breed of bat. As a writer, emotions are your subject, and mood, and tone. and you’re doing material detail all the time. I remember wondering, “should I go back to school and get a master’s degree? I love flowers; should I study flowers?” Then I thought, “No, I don’t have to do that. I can write a nonfiction book in which I try to make myself, as much as possible in my laywoman way, an expert on it. That was the menopause book. I read tons about menopause. I learned about my own body, I learned about what was happening during menopause.

I wasn’t sure if I was going to write another non-fiction book. I thought I wanted to go back to the novel. Then the editor and I started to talk about this idea, and it so clearly was something I could do. She came with some ideas, I had some ideas, so I thought, “here we go again! The body!” But it was also a way to expand out the body. I did the female body in this specific, time. If I did this book, I could learn about the body in a different, slightly broader way which appealed to me because I really didn’t know very much about my body at all when I started the book.

Do you think writing these books will influence your next novel?

Yes. I definitely love the form of the shorter sections. I think in a novel, you might have to have a few more longer sections, but many novels do that now.

Did you read Heart the Lover?

Yes. Very similar. She’ll do a longer part, and then she’ll have a break. And then shorter. That’s a form that I really like. The reader’s used to reading shorter things online now, so it goes along with what we’re already doing. Which I think art does. Art is always made out of things that are part of the world. But I also think that it lends itself to a lot of authenticity, because you don’t have to worry about connecting everything. Sometimes the connecting can be really false.

In iceland this summer at the Grondal House Residency

So many of the readers of Beyond are writers. Is there a writing prompt you find helpful for yourself or your students.

I teach the writing of artists to studio art graduate students at NYU. One of the things that works the best in that class is I have them interface with some sort of online writing, like a restaurant review, or even a sequence of tweets. They interact with writing that people do regularly in a non-creative way, but they push their story through that; have a specific voice and point of view in the Yelp review; make it clear to the reader that something more is going on on this date than you just don’t like the hamburger. They come up with the most amazing things. It’s a weird prompt.

Weird prompts are good!

It’s a way to use our common parlance: to use review language, but also use narrative language.

The other assignment I do in that class that works really well is I have them go online and pick a video and then write something over the video. So the video has to be silent. I mean, if it’s a song, it can be on. And then they write a text, usually it’s a page, because the video is usually between three and five minutes.

Last year, this woman who’d had this abusive boyfriend when she was living in Poland, got a video of Polish folk singer that he had liked. She turned the music down, and she read about this tough relationship, and it was so moving.

It doesn’t have to be a song; it could be a video of nature or birds in a nest, and then you write something, it doesn’t have to be about that but it’s going sideways into it. It’s the background for the thing that you write.

Writing is so hard, and you’re by yourself, I like prompts that bring in the world in a certain way. They can be really exciting.

If you enjoyed this Craft Advice with Darcey, you might also enjoy this one with Karie Fugett:

⭐️ If you’d like to support me without a subscription, you can! Here’s my link to Venmo and Paypal. ⭐️

Thank you for being here!

❤️ If you enjoyed Darcey’s Craft Advice, please share a heart. They feed the algorithm which, in turn, helps keep Beyond (& me!) afloat. Plus, it lets Darcey know that we appreciate her work! ❤️

Leave a comment