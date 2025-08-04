Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Imola's avatar
Imola
2d

“Our poems are smarter than us. Let them end the way they want to. Let yourself enjoy the journey of being its midwife.”!!! Yes, yes, YES!! And I would love to have a husband who says my dreams are too small and I should dream bigger!

Danni Levy's avatar
Danni Levy
2d

Beautiful Q&A of a beautiful soul. So happy to get to know Camille. Love what her husband said to her. I will restack this. Having your partners suuport is such a gift; too many relationships go on without this - without love, respect, and encouragement. And not just singing, but sanging (love it - can picture this with Tahla wagging below). I looked up the meaning of Tahla: fruitful tree from heaven. Love these interviews so much. Thank you.

