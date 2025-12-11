Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julia Lohfink's avatar
Julia Lohfink
15h

Uff I devoured that article! I am re-befriending a childhood bully of mine who seems to have done quite a 180 turn, but it’s still difficult to come as close to her emotionally as I am with other friends. Thank you for sharing those insights and reminding us that those perceived weaknesses aren’t weaknesses after all (except for in a violent system, in which case I don’t care what that system deems good or bad); they’re what makes us us—sensitive and trusting people. By no means would I want to be any different today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jane Ratcliffe and others
Your Trans Cousin's avatar
Your Trans Cousin
13h

I always love your essays, Cathy. Beware the people who peaked in high school! Being too kind and standing up for even more bullied kids--that's the person I want to be around.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jane Ratcliffe and others
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jane Ratcliffe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture