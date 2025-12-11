Cathy and her son, Leo.

To the best of my (and Cathy’s!) recollection, Cathy Alter and I met somewhere in the wilds of Substack. She left such thoughtful comments, and soon a kinship formed. I knew Cathy had written mesmerizing essays and articles for everyone from O, The Oprah Magazine and The Cut to Oldster and The Washington Post, amongst many others. I asked if she might be game to write something for Beyond. To my delight, she said yes!

“How about bullies?” Cathy asked.

“Yes, yes!” I said.

I’ve been wanting to write about bullies for a while now. I have one in my life whom, for various reasons, I’m not able to discuss. But it’s such a vital and necessary and widespread topic—magnified by the abject bullying running our country at the moment. Cathy’s essay explores the often long-term toll bullying takes, the way it undermines your self-worth and makes you feel that you must be the cause of your own abuse—and how, in Cathy’s case, facing her experiences with honesty and openheartedness allowed her to land somewhere unexpected.

In addition to writing gorgeous essays, Cathy is the author of VIRGIN TERRITORY: Stories From the Road to Womanhood, the memoir, UP FOR RENEWAL: What Magazines Taught Me About Love, Sex, and Starting Over, and CRUSH: Writers Reflect on Love, Longing, and the Lasting Power of Their First Celebrity Crush.

She lives in Washington, DC, with her husband Karl and their son, Leo.

Enjoy!! Let me know what you think in the comments!

xJane

0:00 -10:19

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Here’s my author photo from Up for Renewal. The photographer, a friend, had just said something totally filthy, I laughed, and this photo is the result. First one she took.

There’s Something in You

I was in the middle of taking off my coat when a woman strode up to me with great purpose, holding up a book—my book, in fact—like the raised torch of the Statue of Liberty.

“Is this really you?” she asked, staring hard. I had just arrived at my friend Charlotte’s house in Alexandria, Virginia, about to meet the ladies in her neighborhood for my first book club event since the launch of my memoir, Up for Renewal. Obama had just won the presidency and all of DC was ecstatic, hugging strangers and wearing shit-eating grins.

Figuring this woman was questioning the authenticity of my author photo (which is, ahem, a few years out of date), I assured her that, yes, it really was me.

“I know the photo is you,” she responded with impatience. “You look much more tired in person, though.”

There were 12 other women, already seated in a semi-circle, books on laps. Suddenly, all eyes were on me.

“What I want to know is,” she continued, “is this really you in the book?”

“It’s a memoir, “ I reminded her. “It’s really me.”

“Oh,” she sniffed. “I don’t like that character at all.”

In what has to have been my proudest moment of all time, I flung my coat on a chair, took a step closer, and replied coolly, “Well, maybe there is something in me that you don’t like in yourself.”

I’d like to take credit for that sick burn, but this particular bon mot originated with Dr. Phil. Yes, that Dr. Phil. There was a brief moment in time, after Jerry Springer but before Maury Povich, where I was a dedicated Phil watcher. Especially the shows where the bullies—passive aggressive mothers-in-law, controlling boyfriends, and cafeteria Queen Bees—all got their comeuppance, delivered in the southern parlance of ill-fitting britches and dogs that won’t hunt.

Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about my own bullies, past and present. Of the scars they’ve left behind on my psyche even though they have long ago forgotten about inflicting them. Was there something in me? I wondered. And if there was a vulnerability, how was it so detectable to everyone else but me?

“You always looked like something bad was about to happen to you,” said one of my high school tormentors, a football player, when I asked him what he remembered about me from back in the day.

“Because something always did,” I told him, shocked that he didn’t remember once placing a teammate on my back, piggyback style while everyone else laughed their heads off. The weight of that kid, a sleeping bag filled with sand, clung to my body in a way that was both unfamiliar and sickly intimate.

“I did that?!” he asked incredulously.

Of course, for me, it was like it happened yesterday. Back to those fraught years when I idolized my teachers, clipped a little koala bear to the strap of my overalls, and desperately tried to force my curly hair into a Farrah Faucet flip. I was nice, too, obeying substitute teachers and always standing up for the kids that had it worse off than me.

If you’ve ever been bullied, you know how easily it is to wormhole back in time. A grim backslide even when it happens to me now. After all, those mean girls grew up to be mean women. And as victims in the past, we are so sensitized to this unpredictable aggression, that when it happens again—in the office, on I95 during rush hour, and, in my case, at a volunteer job where the manager held her bit of power over me until I cried—it’s not a new experience. We bullied ones go right back to that place of being young and scared and defenseless.

And if you’ve ever been the bully, you may have skipped beautifully along in life to become an oncology nurse in Boston, or a mother of 4 boys in Orlando with a big, fat diamond on your ring finger (I know, because I’ve tracked you both down like a bounty hunter), but you were also the source of my unhappiest days.

My mother threw a prom for her 40th birthday and my 16th birthday. This was at the height of the bullying. All I see are my rounded shoulders, a permanent posture during those years.

Being bullied robbed me of my confidence. And even though I was a good foot taller than most of my schoolmates, I bowed my head and rolled my shoulders, folding into myself like a piece of origami. I kept my good grades to myself and saved my sense of humor for the weekends. Unless I wanted a life of solitude, I had no choice but to forgive my best friend come Saturday. I understood her abandonment at school; we were all just trying to survive until we could (please, god) leave town and reinvent ourselves in college.

I realize now that the thing that these bullies saw in me that they didn’t like in themselves was weakness. They needed me to feel as insecure and fearful as they often felt, walking down our school’s hallways hoping that the right brand of clogs would secure them some momentary popularity, or pushing through the doors of the auditorium, desperately praying that one of their friends had remembered to save them a seat.

It’s the way of the world. The true binary of power dynamics. I had to be the pariah in order to spare my tormenters the mantle. It’s one of the many reasons why they continued their attacks, refocusing everyone’s attention on someone weaker so that their own deficiencies—in the form of second-rate clogs or failing grades—weren’t detected. We all carry our injuries, even if they’re not of the same making.

These days, my real power comes from writing. And lately, I’ve been on a bit of a rampage, chronicling my life, bully by bully. The process has allowed me to regain parts of myself, to resee parts of myself, that once made me a target. My mother always worried that I was too sensitive, too nice, too trusting. “I don’t know how else to be,” I remember telling her.

Karl took this photo right after Leo busted out of his 8th grade graduation.

It’s those very traits that predicted what shape I would take as an adult. The same attributes that once made me a target for bullies—kind, tenderhearted, more observer than actor—that have now manifested as a nurturing and sensitive partner and mother. “You are the emotional center of our family,” my husband often tells me. “Without you, me and Leo would roam around like untended animals.”

But what of my bullies? I recently bumped into one, on the sidewalks of the small beach town where my father keeps a weekend house and where I was spending 3 weeks of my summer. I hadn’t seen her since elementary school and my instinct was to run away. We hugged instead and she invited me out for coffee.

“You used to be so mean to me,” I told her once we parked ourselves at a table.

Even though I can’t recall her words, I instead see a snapshot from those days. Her body language was all offensive line, physically blocking me from wherever I needed to go—the school bus, the lunch line, a bathroom stall. Wherever I was, she was there waiting for me.

“I don’t remember,” she said as if awakening from a dream. “But if I was, I am so sorry.” Then she burst into tears. As you all might have guessed, she was also suffering. Built like an Olympic swimmer, she was teased relentlessly for her broad, muscular back and hair tinted green by chlorine.

Hearing her talk about those days, punctured by a collection of cruel older brothers and “lost” invitations to birthday parties, made me want to forge a friendship from scratch. While our shared history remained fixed (Remember Mrs. Babic? What about Grand Central Disco?), we used the long stretches of our summer days to upend the archives.

We signed up for a string of yoga classes together, showing up daily for ourselves and for each other. While my son Leo was fishing for porgies at camp, she and I met for happy hour across the street, trading stories about our earlier divorces and ecstatic remarriages. We walked the historic streets, pointing out our favorite homes and peeking into windows so we could judge the decorating abilities of the inhabitants.

Spending those weeks with my friend was like taking a small smudge stick to a large part of my past. Did befriending my former bully make me want to rekindle relationships with the rest of them? Not one bit. I had been friendly to the few I saw at hometown bars, and they were still the same douchebags; their eyerolls letting me know that I would never be one of them. To paraphrase Groucho Marx, who’d want to be a member of their club anyway?

Marx may have made those words famous, but it was my mother who most often repeated them as I was growing up, perhaps managing her own disappointments rather than steeling me for mine. And even though she worried constantly about me becoming a doormat, I’d argue that I was actually a welcome mat, steadfast in my knowledge that, eventually, the right people would walk in.

Deep gratitude to my paid subscribers whose support keeps my spirits buoyant and this newsletter afloat. ❤️

If you find yourself here a lot, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Not only do you help sustain my work, you help get heaps of (often quite ill!) doggies and kitties off the streets.

If you’d like to support my work without a subscription, here’s my link to Venmo and Paypal. ⭐️

If you enjoyed this essay, you might like this one by Amy B Scher:

Thank you for reading! I love hearing your thoughts!

Have you had any bullies in your life? How have these relationships changed you? What have you learned about yourself through them? Have any shifted into friendships? If so, how? Let us know in the comments!

Leave a comment