Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Debbie Millman is a designer, author, podcaster, teacher, curator, and philanthropist—and she’s also an exceptional human. The underpinning of all her work is kindness.

In her podcast Design Matters, Debbie thoughtfully, often with humor, and always with breathtaking research and grace, walks her guests through key moments of their lives. Originally focused on interviews with her design heroes, Debbie broadened the scope to encompass the way we design the arc of our lives. No surprise it’s the longest running podcast in the world, consistently appearing on Best Podcast lists.

Debbie is also the author of eight books, including three collections of her beautiful interviews, two illustrated essays, and most recently Love Letter to a Garden which Debbie and I spoke about here.

Lately, Debbie has been writing pieces for Time Magazine and the New York Times about how to be a compassionate, engaged human in this increasingly troubled world. This one about Nike launching a new shoe to honor MLK Jr in the same shade of turquoise as the motel in which he was shot really got to me.

Debbie is also a board member of Joyful Heart, an organization founded by Mariska Hargitay which works to eradicate sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, image-based abuse, and the rape-kit backlog. They have already helped pass 130 bills in 46 states and the number of untested rape kits nationwide has decreased from 400,000 to 100,000.

Does this sound like a lot? It’s not even half of Debbie’s brilliance. She co-founded the first graduate program in branding at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, led major branding initiatives for, amongst others, Hershey’s, Haagen-Dazs, Star Wars, and the No More campaign to end domestic violence, is the co-owner and Editorial Director of Print Magazine, and she and her wife, Roxane Gay, recently purchased the much beloved online literary magazine, The Rumpus. And there’s more! For Debbie’s full bio, click here.

Debbie lives between NYC and LA and shares her gorgeous homes (check out this New York Times spread on their LA home) with her wife Roxane, and their three furry babies: Max, Theo, and Lew.

It was a delight to speak with Debbie! I think you’ll enjoy it, too.

❤️❤️❤️ To celebrate the relaunch of the legendary The Rumpus, Debbie is generously gifting three subscriptions: one month, six months, and one year. If you’d like to be one of the lucky recipients, please add “RUMPUS” after your comment. The winners will be chosen at random on Monday, March 23rd and notified by Substack Direct Chat. I’m excited for all of you! ❤️❤️❤️

Preparing for this, I listened to and read everything I could on you, and the thing I kept coming back to is how devoted you are to helping others. So I want to start there. Would you agree that this is a driving force in your life? And, if yes, can you talk about why it feels important to you?

I don’t know that it’s necessarily a conscious thing. I am fiercely loyal to the people that I love. Almost diabolically so. So it might be a way that my personality has filled itself out over the decades. It’s hard to say because I wouldn’t self-identify that way, so it’s not something that I’ve given a great deal of thought to. But it’s a really interesting and provocative question that I have to spend more time with.

You seem to often be helping people sort through things, or achieve things.

There are certain things that I do that propel others forward and that I really love being able to do. Whether it be giving voices to young people on Print Magazine. And certainly teaching. I do a lot of jurying. I often will say yes to being a jury for a competition mostly to be able to stay abreast of the trends that are happening, and get to see the best of the best. It’s a balance of wanting to help other people up a step, or two, or more. but also getting the benefit of knowing them and seeing their work.

I have students now that have been out in the world for ten or fifteen years that are successful, and making a difference, and doing really good work. That does make me happy in a way that very few other things do. I’m not claiming to have any responsibility for that success, but it’s wonderful to watch a trajectory like that. And see someone so young grow into themselves as an artist, or a writer, or both.

Debbie & Duff, her soul-doggie, in her studio

Do you tend to yourself in the same way you tend to others?

I haven’t been historically good at taking care of myself. That’s not uncommon with people who have had early childhood trauma. It’s certainly not selflessness or anything noble. It’s just avoiding facing myself in certain ways that make me feel too vulnerable. But, all that being said, that tends to work better when you’re younger and don’t have as many ailments or body breakdowns. When your hip is bothering you to a point where you can’t walk, you’re forced to do something about it if you want to keep walking, and that’s what happened to me.

That ended up jump-starting a whole new commitment to physical fitness, because I ended up getting very lucky with a physical therapist who was able to understand a lot of the issues that I brought to any kind of physical fitness. Not only did I have a full recovery for a hip replacement, but then that folded into a full-on practice of working out. I now do that with him two or three times a week, even when I’m in California, because I can do it online. If I’m here in New York, I do it in person at his studio, which happens to be across the street from my house. I very purposely picked somebody not for their personality, and not for their rating on Yelp, but literally the proximity to my house so that I would not be able to use, “it’s raining, it’s snowing,” as an excuse.

You’ve shared the ways that childhood sexual abuse has impacted you mentally and emotionally, but I’ve not heard you mention ways it might have physically impacted your body. When you’re mentioning your hip and other things happening now, are you connecting that back to the trauma, or are you thinking that’s just part of aging?

The hip is aging, and genetics. I’ve also spent my whole life walking on concrete. I hate taxis and Ubers and all of that. I have no issues with public transportation, I just prefer walking and having that time to think and observe.

But I’ve always been very cut off from my body, and so everything was cerebral and in my head. Anything from the neck down didn’t really exist, except maybe my hands. That was solely caused by the early childhood trauma. And inasmuch as all the therapy I’ve done saved my life emotionally, there was still this giant roadblock to my physical body. That started to change in my very early fifties, when I came out. Suddenly, my physical connection to others was much more in line with what I was imagining for myself. Up until that point, I’d lived more conventionally, and in a lot of fear and inner homophobia. It’s one thing to come out in the 2000s. But quite another thing to have come out when I first suspected that I might be gay, which was in the 70s and 80s, when you would suffer tremendous discrimination, and that scared me.

When you came out, and became friends with your body, did that connect you with ways that you might have been storing trauma in your body? Like, maybe you were having pains or stomach issues that you weren’t acknowledging.

I’ve had stomach issues since I was fifteen, at times, debilitating. I had all kinds of tests and exams as I was growing up into my twenties and thirties, and no doctor ever found anything. No one took me that seriously.

But back to your original question about self-care, it became increasingly important for me to face the fact that I had not at sixty-four years old, ever had a colonoscopy. And a lot of that was fear of the results, and fear of what would happen when I was put under anesthesia and not in control. The whole vulnerability of it. But because my stomach aches had been increasingly getting worse, I felt that it was time.

I got very lucky. I found a doctor who spent over an hour with me talking about my stomach issues and my body, and his feeling was that there was a good chance that I had a brain-gut dysfunction. So we’re doing a bunch of things to figure it all out. Thankfully, the colonoscopy and the endoscopy were normal. Taking the time to even way late, take care of myself has been a brand-new thing.

Everything you’re saying is so beautiful, Debbie! I just want to add, I share that fear of anesthesia!

I mean, Gisele Pelicot, and then Sarah Polley’s movie, Women Talking. So many things seem to happen when you’re out, and just being that vulnerable.

So with this coming out and getting to know your body better, you, in part, started addressing issues, and then I’m imagining also experiencing more pleasure.

Yes, and also finding a soulmate. That changed everything. Finding someone who opened up my heart in such a profound way, allowed so much else to happen. I didn’t meet Roxane until I was fifty-seven, so I was well on my way to considering the possibility that it might never happen. I’ve been with some people that were really magnificent and I truly adored, but the soulmate thing was elusive.

Debbie, Roxane, & Max

With Roxane, do you feel like your body knew she was safe. Or was it your mind, or both?

Both. Prior to Roxane, I joke that my love life was almost as if I were a taxicab driver. Somebody would hail me. They’d get in the taxi, I’d drive for a while, then they’d get tired and jump out. Sometimes somebody would be coming in one door as somebody else was leaving through the other. It was very haphazard. I mostly waited for people to choose me. I never really put myself out there. With Roxane, it was the opposite: I pursued her, politely.

If you feel comfortable, can you share what your relationship with your body is like these days?

It’s much better than it’s ever been. I work out several times a week now. At the very beginning, it still happens occasionally, when I would do something that was hard for me—like, my first pull-up—I started to cry. Involuntarily. Not having that control in my body, I burst into tears. That would happen whenever I was struggling through a plank, or a certain number of sit-ups. It would be so hard for me. Not necessarily hard because the sit-up was hard or the plank was hard—more that my body was awakening in a lot of ways.

I wonder if in those moments your body was releasing some of the past trauma as this beautiful connection formed. They almost sound like tears of joy.

Yes, and relief.

I was so moved by the three pieces you wrote for Time Magazine. I feel like you’re combining your branding knowledge, your design knowledge, your knowledge of humanity, that big heart that I was talking about, your sense of justice and injustice, all of it is funneling into these in a way that I haven’t seen happen in your work in quite in this way.

Yes, I would say that’s absolutely correct, and I’m loving it so much.

The one about Nike launching a turquoise sneaker to “honor” MLK, in the same hue as the Lorriane Motel where he was shot really got to me.

It really could have been a one-line article: What the fuck were they thinking?

So true! You write, “This sneaker is not a tribute, rather, it is a symptom of how capitalism sanitizes and commodifies moral struggle. By collapsing Dr. King’s moral authority into a consumer product, Nike and Lebron James are missing the plot. At a moment when protest is criminalized and civil rights are under attack, turning justice into merchandise doesn’t honor history; it empties it of its meaning.” And later you add, “When Nike ties Dr. King’s assassination to a consumer product, it makes light of his sacrifice. This is not commemorating his life. It is commodifying his death.”

Can you speak to ways corporations might work in support of human rights rather than being part of what we’re fighting against?

Publicly traded companies have a very specific legal fiduciary duty to shareholders to maximize profit. So, doing anything that risks any kind of backlash or boycott is just too much for them to bear. You can see how fast, when corporations make a change or support a cause, that is used as a reason to abandon that brand. You saw that with Cracker Barrel. I mean, when was the last time anyone you knew went to a Cracker Barrel? Who cared about their logo? But it became this giant brouhaha over nothing because someone decided that taking the old guy out was somehow woke. As opposed to, if anything, ageist.

I can only think of one instance where a brand took a big risk in supporting a controversial political topic and came out on the other end looking good. Aside from Patagonia; Patagonia is the only brand that is always about standing up for what’s right and doing good. The only other time that I am aware of, and if anybody that’s reading this knows of others, I welcome to hear from them, is when Nike supported Colin Kaepernick.

Now, Nike has a lot of problems, but when they supported Colin Kaepernick, initially the response was one of outrage. Consumers were filming themselves running over their Nike sneakers with their cars, burning them in dumpsters, tearing them up with scissors. And what happened? Three or four months later, they posted their results and their stock price actually went up.

What that was showing us was that they were standing up for something that other people felt was important enough to put their money behind in acquiring more sneakers. But it was risky, because consumers might have responded otherwise.

How do you feel about being alive right now in these times that we’re in?

I feel very despairing. I feel like my marriage could be vulnerable because of the laws that have allowed for the federal recognition of marriage between gay people are in jeopardy. I don’t see enough of a pushback from Democrats. I don’t know that anybody really knows what it means to be a Democrat anymore. I have almost zero faith in the Supreme Court. I’m scared for the midterms, because I’m worried that if Trump and his cronies have stated that the election software is rigged then they could use that in their favor.

Do you feel like there’s a particular role that creatives and artists and writers and designers can be playing right now?

Well, we are all the messengers. And, yes, we do have a responsibility to stand up for what’s right. But when you can’t get the Supreme Court to stand up for what’s right and make a difference, I don’t know how much power art has. I don’t want to sound pessimistic. I’m just saying things as realistically as I can.

Debbie, Theo, Lew, & Max

Are Max and the kitties helping you through?

Yes. I’m an animal person. For the last twenty-five or thirty years, I’ve had cats and dogs, and mostly at the same time. Theo and Lew, my kitties, have been with me seven years. They’re both grey tabbies. I was told they were brothers, but I don’t really know that they are. Other brothers that I’ve observed in friends’ houses have always been cuddlers and sleep intertwined. These guys don’t, and sometimes they brawl. Theo is a love muffin, and seven years in, Lew is becoming a lot more friendly and cuddly.

And then Max, our dog, we got five and a half years ago. One of my two dogs prior to Max, her name was Duff, was my soul dog. We fell in love at first sight. I think everyone should have the experience of having a soul dog. Roxane picked Max out—and Max is her soul dog. Roxane and Max are imprinted on each other.

You often speak of the importance of metabolizing our emotions. How is that actually done?

Humans are metabolizing machines. Our bodies metabolize our food, and temperature, and sleep, and so forth. If we’re hungry, we eat, and we might be full, and we’re like, “ugh, can’t eat another thing,” and then four hours later, we’re picking through the refrigerator.

We live on a planet that is full of metabolizing elements. We could put three glasses of water on a table, one boiling, one with ice, and one room temperature. Leave for a few hours, come back, and they’ll all have metabolized into the same temperature. People talk about how time heals all wounds. It’s not really time that’s doing it, it’s our brains that are metabolizing that grief, which some people can do better than others.

We metabolize love. That butterfly, fluttery feeling, as much as we’d like it to last forever, tends to, on average, last for about eighteen to twenty-four months, and then you settle into something much deeper.

What I’ve discovered is that one emotion that we can’t metabolize is regret. Because with regret, there’s no closure, there’s no, “okay, I got rejected from that, or I failed at that, or I did poorly in that, so now I’m going to move on and do something else.” It’s a constant fantasy of, “I wish that I had done that.” Then you play out the fantasy and all of the ways in which something, if you had pursued it, could have happened.

To be clear, you’re talking about literal brain chemistry.

Yes.

So, let’s say we have terrible heartache. Are we then doing some protocol to metabolize the heartache, or is the brain just going to metabolize it without us doing a thing?

That’s really the interesting thing about the way we metabolize anything in our bodies. We don’t will our bodies to blink. We don’t will our hearts to beat. We don’t will our lungs to inhale or exhale. These are all happening involuntarily, and I believe that the metabolization of these feelings happens involuntarily as well.

That’s very interesting! Your work with Joyful Heart is so beautiful. Can you share a bit about that?

I got involved more than ten years ago. Mariska [Hargitay] saw some work that I had done for No More [an organization dedicated to ending domestic and sexual violence], she asked me if I’d be interested in doing work with Joyful Heart.

So I started working with them, redid their positioning and their identity, and then after that work was completed, Mariska invited me to be on the board. I was on the board, and then I was chair of the board for five years, which was amazing, and I loved it, but a lot of work. Now I’m on the board, but no longer the chair.

Those Survivor Story podcasts you did are extraordinary. Will there be more?

Yes, I just recorded the trailer for another three episodes.

Yay! I was so moved by the first woman you spoke with I googled her, and I was so sad to learn that she died. Have the Epstein files impacted your work at all?

When these situations become public and things are in the news, then we are often asked to comment. Our work right now is centering on ending the rape kit backlog, which we’ve done substantially. And working to reposition and then eradicate what we’re calling image-based abuse, which some people refer to as revenge porn, but that’s not what it is, it’s image-based abuse, and that is rampant. There are very few laws that protect people in this regard. We’re also working on several initiatives, that fall under our Heal the Healers efforts, which is about caring for the people that do help the people that are healing.

It’s such potent and needed work, Debbie. So much is hard right now. Where are you finding joy?

Being at home with Roxane and the furries. Being in my garden when I’m in LA. Walking around New York City when I’m here in New York. Being with my family.

If you enjoyed this interview with Debbie, you might also like this one with Jennifer Pastiloff:

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