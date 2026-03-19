Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

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Trish McDonald's avatar
Trish McDonald
18h

Debbie, my daughter is an artist and was so motivated by your Love Letter to a Garden that she wrote about and illustrated a book about her experience teaching juveniles in a detention center. Conquering Fear: An Artistic Journey. You inspire all of us. Thank you for your kind heart.

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Rachael
14h

So inspiring - thank you, Debbie and Jane!

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