Serena Burdick is the USA TODAY bestselling author of A Promise to Arlette, The Girls with No Names, The Stolen Book of Evelyn Aubrey, Find Me in Havana, and Girl in the Afternoon. She studied creative writing at Sarah Lawrence College, holds a BA from Brooklyn College in English literature and an AA from The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in theater.

What are you reading now?

I am currently reading Ocean Vuong’s The Emperor of Gladness. Normally, I am not the person who snatches up a hot book the moment it hits shelves, but Vuong is one of the most profound writers I’ve come across. I can’t get enough of his prose. It’s like eating the richest piece of flourless chocolate cake you’ve ever had. It’s unbearably delicious, but almost does you in. I can’t get through the story because I keep rereading sentence after sentence, licking the plate, satiated, and a little sick to my stomach because how is anything this good?

What are your most beloved books from your youth? Did you ever hide any from your parents?

I was one of those 80s kids obsessed with Little House on the Prairie. I owned the series in hardcover, and reread the books multiple times. I pretty much thought I was Laura Ingalls. I attended a one roomed schoolhouse in the woods, wore floral dresses, and on occasion could be spotted in a bonnet. Later, I became equally enamored with Anne of Green Gables and The Secret Garden, although I no longer dressed like the characters. There is, however, a recording of me reading The Secret Garden into a tape recorder in a British accent. I was clearly very involved in my fictional worlds. Oh yes, and sadly not daring enough to read anything worth hiding from my parents.

What’s your favorite book to reread? Any that helped you through a dark time?

Do you know, I have never reread a book! (Other than Little House on the Prairie, but I’m guessing you mean as an adult.) I have an endless list of new books I never seem to get through. I was recently discussing with a friend how we become better readers over time, and how much value there would be in going back to books from our twenties. Maybe I’ll start with Faulkner’s, The Sound and the Fury as that book was frustratingly out of my grasp. I love the idea of reading a book to help me through a dark time, which I have clearly not done, but if I did…I think Steinbeck’s East of Eden, would be the one for me. A sweeping epic is always a good escape.

What’s an article of clothing that makes you feel most like you?

A loose, silk, white dress. I may, possibly, still be trying to dress like a character in a novel.

What’s the best piece of wisdom you've encountered recently?

Just this morning, I read David Brooks opinion piece in the New York Times, When Novels Mattered, and this quote bolstered a rebellion that’s been rising in me for some time. “Conformity is fine in some professions…but it is not fine in the writing business. The whole point is to be an independent thinker, in the social theorist Irving Howe’s words, to stand “firm and alone.” Given the standards of their time, Edith Wharton, Mark Twain and James Baldwin had incredible guts, and their work is great because of their nonconformity and courage.”

Tell me about any special relationship you’ve had with an animal, domestic or wild?

When I was twelve, I saw a picture of a West Highland Terrier and decided I had to have one. I knew nothing about thoroughbreds, or how much they cost, and I quickly learned it was out of the question. After a year of pleading—I rarely took “no” for an answer—my resourceful single mother found an older Westie who needed a home more than the breeder needed the money. It felt like a miracle, this perfect little white dog I’d dreamt of who now slept curled on my pillow at night.

What's one thing you are happy worked out differently than you expected?

Moving back to New England. My husband and I had lived in LA and Aspen and New York City and Sweden. I thought of myself as well traveled and urban. When life landed us back in the hometown we grew up in with a one-year-old and too many memories, I thought I was doomed. Turns out our parents had already figured out what a special place this was, and how perfect for raising a family. Eighteen years later, we’re all grateful, even my restless teenagers.

Singing in the shower or dancing in the kitchen? Or another favorite way your body expresses itself?

Definitely dancing in the kitchen, only when the house is empty to cringe music my cooler-than-thou musical family will never know about.

What are your hopes for yourself?

To be moved by life. To pay attention. To write into my 90s, and do it with grace and truth and as much wisdom as I can gather. To love even the ones I disagree with.

To be kind. To let go.

What’s a kindness that changed your life?

When I was thirteen, I was hospitalized for depression. My social worker was a young woman with feathered blond hair who wore Giorgio Beverly Hills Red perfume. Every day, for hours, she sat on the edge of my bed and talked with me. Unlike others, she didn’t try and get me to do anything. It was her patience and warmth, her acceptance of me just the way I was, and her confidence that I was going to find my way back into the world, that allowed me to do it. When I left the hospital we wrote for a while, but eventually we lost touch. I have never thanked her. I have no idea who she even is. All I know is that her name was Beth and she worked with troubled children at the Marlboro Hospital in Massachusetts in 1989, and that her kindness healed me.

What’s a guiding force in your life?

Love. Specifically for my husband. He makes me believe in true love, and soulmates, and all the best things of fiction. I’ve known him since I was fifteen. He started as a high school crush, turned into a holiday hook-up, and eventually became my boyfriend and husband and the father of my children. I still look at him and feel like a giddy teenager. He is measured and calm where I am headstrong and full of emotion. His support is what has allowed me to write while raising our kids. We struggled financially for years, and he never questioned it, and was never resentful. Fed up with myself, I’d regularly sit down and come up with a list of practical careers. My husband would humor me, and then quietly shake his head and smile and say, “You know you can’t do anything but be an artist, right?” Right.

