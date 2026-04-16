A few months ago, a research grad student from NYU reached out to me about participating in a Remote Traumatic Brain Injury Research Study that the Cognitive Neuroscience & Neuropsychology Lab was conducting. They’d had great success with these brain exercises in person. And now, because so many people with brain injuries have driving challenges (raises hand), they wanted to see if the same protocols were effective online.

I was immediately drawn to the study, but also scared: what if I completed all six weeks and nothing changed? Would that demonstrate, once and for all, I was beyond further improvement?

Yet over the next few weeks, I found myself daydreaming about, amongst other things, no longer feeling like a lunch with friends had happened three months ago by the time I walked home; becoming utterly overwhelmed if necessary information was longer than a paragraph; having my mind go blank, like truly a black screen, if something new didn’t make sense to me; or having to repeat something back three times to make sure I had understood it clearly. Perhaps it would even help with the altered way I now literally see the world.

To participate in the study, you need to show your medical records to prove that you do, indeed, have a brain injury.

After speaking with Dr. Voelbel, the head of the TBI Study, and feeling hopeful—even elated!—that some healing awaited me, I called Dr. Gotlin’s office. He was the head of Sports Medicine at Mount Sinai and sports doctor to the Knicks and the Giants and myriad boxers—and the doctor who helped me the most back then. Doing so nearly brought me to tears as those years of arduous pain and fear returned to me. From there, I was put through to the medical records department. The phone connection was crackly and the woman who helped me rude, but that all felt secondary to the fact that these records were my stepping stone to my future, healthier brain.

But when I shared the years I was requesting, she crisply informed me, “Those records have been destroyed.”

My chest clenched. “What?”

“We only keep medical records for ten years.”

I did a quick Google and learned that this is standard practice in America: if you are no longer an active patient, records are purged between four and ten years without notice.

My nervous system was rattled, so I waited until the next day to call NYU, where I had first sought help. They destroy records after six years.

This revelation was shocking to me. All official documentation of the most traumatic and transformative event of my life had been wiped out. The practicalities of my daily life hadn’t changed—and yet grief swept through my body: pungent, watery, electric, and alive. I felt as if a piece of my soul had been wrested from me.

I told my poet friend Victoria that I wanted to write a poem about it (I do not write poetry!) because I couldn’t think of any other form to hold this strange, faltering sorrow. The next few days, I felt bogged down, lost, jangled, unclear on who I now was.

I somehow managed to convey all of this to my endlessly patient Spanish tutor, and her face fell. But then, a few moments later, she brightened. “It’s like when you break up with a boy,” she said. “You erase all trace of him—photos, texts, emails. All of it. It’s as if he never existed.”

Readers, I found this strangely settling. My nervous system slipped into a gentle hum. And a peculiar, unexpected joy crept in. “I’m breaking up with my head injury,” I said. “Sí,” she said with a nod of indisputable affirmation. Excitement, delight, adventure coursed through me.

I am breaking up with my head and brain injury, I repeated to myself throughout the next few days. And suddenly everything, everything, seemed possible.

Nothing has actually changed since the break-up. And to be honest, I’ve never been one to erase a person completely after things fall apart. In fact, we usually stay friends. The grief over the loss of the records dissipated, but no supersonic healing moved in. And yet, I do feel lighter. Less tethered to this particular definition of myself that has ushered in much compassion and kindness and love, and also much loss and sorrow and grief.

For ages, I’ve longed to experience this injured part myself in a new light. But how? The facts are the facts: a huge tabletop fell on my head and changed everything. I spent decades in and out of doctor’s offices, ran up mountains of debt on care, missed out on far too many things to list due to staggering pain, vertigo, memory loss, an inability to follow conversations with more than one person, heightened sensitivity to light and sound, and so much more. My career faltered, my friendships shrank, dating became next to impossible, travel a sweet memory. Once in the thick of things, I recreated my life in smaller, quieter, safer measures—many of which continue to this day.

And yet, here’s another fact: the medical records of these facts are gone. Leaving in their wake the space for a new sort of kinship with the Jane of those days and the aftermath of the blow to my head.

Alas, I can no longer participate in the study. But the people running it are so wonderful: kind, wise, and dedicated to helping people heal. I know some of you also have a brain injury, so I will share with you what Christian, the grad student, shared with me:

Participants with TBI will receive 30 days of free Computerized Cognitive Remediation treatment, which is an intervention that uses an interactive computer program to “exercise” the brain. Participants use the program 5 days a week for 6 weeks, with researchers meeting participants over video conference for each 35-minute session. They will receive online assessments over Zoom before and after treatment to determine treatment efficacy.

The goal of this research is to identify a computerized and remote treatment that individuals with TBIs can receive in their own homes. Individuals with TBIs sometimes have symptoms that make driving to treatment difficult, so online treatment has the potential to make treatment more equitable and accessible to difficult-to-access or historically medically underserved populations.

The study is ongoing, so if you are interested in joining, reach out to Christian Zaballos: cez2025@nyu.edu. And if you do join, please let us know how it goes!

My novel about the unpopular peace movement in London during WWII is out on submission. I’m hoping to have some good news to share with you soon!

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Have you broken up with past illnesses or traumas? Have you lost important medical records? Have you been able to create a new relationship with old and painful events? I’d love to hear!

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