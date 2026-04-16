Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

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Alice Elliott Dark's avatar
Alice Elliott Dark
2d

I love this way of letting go...but it's crazy that hospitals don't keep records when everything is digitized now.

Fingers crossed for the novel!

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Cathy Alter's avatar
Cathy Alter
2d

I'm so sorry you can't participate in this study! I feel like starting a petition for you. It seems that you should be able to gather all of your writing as proof of TBI. Your words say so much more than any medical record ever could.

Also, whenever a boy broke up with me, which was always, my mother would say, "Drop him off a cliff." I love your Spanish tutor.

Sending good mojo, karma, belief as your book finds a home! I turned in my anthology ms yesterday. The book would not be the same without your essay in it!!! xoxoxoxox

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