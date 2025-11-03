Welcome to another edition of The Body, Brain, & Books. If you enjoy reading these quick, insightful interviews brimming with wisdom and hope, please become a subscriber!

What are you reading now?

Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer which coincidentally, or likely not at all a coincidence, touches on everything that is current in my life, a new grandchild, the importance of one’s legacy, the injustices perpetrated by mankind on his fellow man, and the reality that nature holds all of our answers.

What are your most beloved books from your youth? Did you ever hide any from your parents?

My parents were what I would describe as responsible alcoholics, hard-working during the day and intoxicated by evening, so I don’t have memories of bedtime stories as a child. The closest I have is a sweet photo of my father and me as a baby on a Sunday morning when my parents would linger in bed with pastries and coffee, tucked under my father’s arm as he read the Sunday morning paper.

The first book I do remember that truly inspired me in school was Island of the Blue Dolphins by Scott O’Dell, a story of survival, self-reliance, courage, and the delicate balance between humans and nature.

Although I hid a great many things from my parents, for instance, cigarette butts in small Dixie cups filled with water hidden in my closet, ugh, I don’t remember hiding books. My clothing must have smelled AWFUL.

What’s your favorite book to reread? Any that helped you through a dark time?

Richard Bach’s Illusions: The Adventures of a Reluctant Messiah is a book I have reread numerous times. There is incredible wisdom in each and every page, and I enjoy reminding myself of Richard’s simple lessons every few years.

One of the most impactful quotes for me is, “Argue for your limitations and, sure enough, they’re yours.”

What’s an article of clothing that makes you feel most like you?

Without a doubt, blue jeans. As I age, it’s become increasingly challenging to find jeans that fit well and are comfortable. A few years back, I stumbled upon a style I adored at The Gap— I bought six pairs on the spot and have been wearing them ever since. They are a faded denim, baggy with a draw string and a short ankle length.

Recently I unearthed a few old photos of me at the age of 3 or 4, one attending an Easter egg hunt. Amidst all the other girls in their fancy dresses, I sit comfortably clad in my pedal pushers. The other photo on our driveway I could recreate easily 65 years older in my current jeans and t-shirts. Crazy.

It was undoubtedly my mother who is responsible for my love of jeans.

What’s the best piece of wisdom you’ve encountered recently?

The best advice I’ve encountered recently is to hold on to your passion for what you do and continue to do what you love. Passion is what keeps our life work authentic, joyful, and deeply fulfilling, and moves us through the ongoing crises of life.

Tell me about any special relationship you’ve had with an animal, domestic or wild?

I have a special relationship with my two cats. When my children were growing up we had two Abyssinians. The first cat lived for 16 years, the other for 18 dying during Covid. At the end of 2020, we rescued two sibling kitties.

I know this may sound a bit woo woo, but according to AI, various spiritual beliefs, particularly within Hinduism and Buddhism, hold that animals can reincarnate, with the soul taking on different forms after death according to its karma and spiritual journey. Many pet owners also report believing their own pets have reincarnated, sometimes recognizing them in new animals. I’m one of those people. There are so many similarities in their personalities and the connection between the three of us that it’s a bit uncanny. I love them so.

What’s one thing you are happy worked out differently than you expected?

Happy would not be the word I would use, but I’m grateful that my first marriage did not end as I would have expected. I’ve grown and evolved in many unexpected ways since my divorce that I’m quite certain I would not have had I remained in the marriage— not a slight on my ex-husband, but a truth about me.

Singing in the shower or dancing in the kitchen? Or another favorite way your body expresses itself?

Dancing, for sure. Additional favorites, swimming. I adore the feel of moving through water. And practicing Reiki, sharing energy with others is quite magical.

What are your hopes for yourself?

Large amounts of time pursuing my passions— gardening, sewing, writing, cooking, being with loved ones, and especially my new grandchild! I’d love to continue teaching yoga and practicing Reiki. I once read an inspiring article about a yoga instructor in her 90’s. My mother lived to be 99, so who knows? I’m in for the aspiration (the noun, not the medicine.) I’d also like to write and publish a few more books that I have either begun to write or have in mind. And one day in the future, I’d like to volunteer with Hospice.

What’s a kindness that changed your life?

In my mid twenties shortly after moving into a new house, our neighbor, Julie, whom we’d not yet met, took pity on my husband and I who had worked all day in the front yard cutting down a tree. She said to her husband, “Chuck, invite those kids over for dinner, they’ve been working hard all day.”

We arrived at their dinner table, tired and hungry, and spent the evening getting to know them, as well as enjoying her infamous fried chicken.

Julie’s kind nature of looking out for others led to her becoming my dear friend and mentor, changing my life in more positive ways than I will ever be able to count, the first of which was teaching me how to make that delicious fried chicken.

What’s a guiding force in your life?

Still speaking of Julie, she believed that bestowing goodness for the sake of goodness, not for the accolades or the thanks, brings about an inner strength. She had a plaque on her wall which read, “do something kind for another without telling anyone about it.”

It’s a principle I strive to practice. If I’m honest, I often fall short. It’s not as easy as it may seem. But when I am successful, the good deed becomes a private energy that is unique and spiritual in nature.

