Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanie Madsen's avatar
Joanie Madsen
1dEdited

Loved reading this, being another fledgling in her seventh decade around the sun. ☀️ I SO agree with immersing oneself within their passions. Braiding Sweetgrass is a favorite and the author was featured last week on Elizabeth Gilbert’s, Letters From Love. Robin is a force! Once again, Jane, such a delight to read. Your curating is a well spring. Enjoy that new grand nugget, Sue. I am blessed with four. Life takes on a new meaning in the sweetest and most profound of ways. 💕

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Jane Ratcliffe and others
Shelagh Doonan's avatar
Shelagh Doonan
1d

Thankyou Jane and Sue for your insightful ‘conversation’. Such great questions Jane! 💚🙏🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jane Ratcliffe and others
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jane Ratcliffe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture