D and Rude’s water bowl after a successful rescue mission!

As far back as I can remember, I have been scooping insects from small bodies of liquid that might otherwise become their demise: cups of tea, forgotten glasses of lemonade, someone’s abandoned cereal milk, and in recent years, Rudy and Delilah’s outdoor water bowl.

Not a day goes by that I’m not nudging my finger or a leaf, depending upon the fight instincts of the little being, under the belly of a floater. Some are frantically trying to free themselves; some have surrendered to the tides but perk up with hope; some are dead.

For me, this is as natural as brushing my teeth or feeding the squirrels: simply a part of my daily routine. I imagine it is for many of you, as well.

But yesterday, as a gathering of teeny-tiny, too-small-to-identify bugs were piling onto a leaf, I was reminded of a visit to a friend’s home about a decade ago. They too had an outdoor water bowl for their dog. Their twenty-something-year-old son was visiting and as we were speaking, I bent down and helped two flies and a beetle out of the water with my fingertip.

The son was deeply touched by this. “That’s so kind of you,” he said, kneeling down beside me, carefully monitoring the outcome. “Most people don’t care if an insect is drowning.”

That day left an imprint. Prior to that moment, I’d had no notion I was doing something out of the ordinary. To me, of course a floundering insect must be saved. Just as spiders wandering about inside must never be squished, rather gently moved out (although, in NYC, I once had a spider live above my showerhead for years, much to my guests’ horror), and flies banging themselves against the windowpane must be guided through the opened-on-their-behalf window even if it takes them basically forever to figure it out, and the army of ants sharing your kitchen must, well, be lived with.

The son is such a gentle soul, I was surprised that he was surprised by my action.

I’m not sharing this to toot my own horn, I know many others like me, rather that when this memory returned to me, so many thoughts rushed behind.

First, my father. He drilled into me from childhood, if someone needs help and you’re able to help them, you must do so. He grew up poor in London during WWII and the only way through was to help one another. My father and mother were both helpers. This essay could easily be taken over by the lists of all that they did for me, my friends, their friends, family, strangers. They were always on the frontline, always with their sleeves rolled up. Suffice to say, Mr. Rogers would have handed them a sweater.

This belief in the bond of helping others was further supported by the gorgeous old Episcopalian church we attended, located in inner city Pontiac. Here, the focus was less on original sin or guilt or any of the punishing aspects of Christianity, in fact, I don’t recall hearing any of that mentioned, and almost entirely on social activism. Our youth group went into the prisons and mental hospitals to offer companionship. The adult congregants tutored at-risk teens to help ensure they stayed in school, and cooked weekly meals for people in need. Once a year, the church hosted SOS, a program for unhoused people, that offers emergency shelter until permanent housing can be found. Food, showers, clothing, counseling were provided. And for that week, my mom slept at church every night, tending to the guests in whatever ways she could.

Yes, these are humans, not beetles and moths and flies. But can’t the instinct to help be likewise applied to insects? Mightn’t the insects be a good starting point for those who struggle with fellow humans; a gateway drug, so to speak, to compassion toward all?

And there’s the story of Asanga, the great Buddhist master, who in his early years struggled to develop pure compassion. After a twelve-year (to his mind: failed) retreat, he came upon a dog whose lower body was rotting, paralyzed, and infested by maggots. Flooded by compassion, Asanga wanted to save the dog, but he also did not want to cause harm to the maggots. So he cut a slice from his own leg to feed the maggots and then prepared to use his tongue to move them to it without injury.

Just as his tongue touched the dog, the dog vanished and, in its place, appeared the resplendent Maitreya Buddha, the future Buddha, whose name means loving kindness. The very Buddha Asanga had been seeking during all his years of meditation.

“It is only now, through your great act of compassion, that your mind is pure and therefore able to see me. In truth I have been here all the time,” the Buddha said.

I have always been deeply moved by this story and the depth and breadth of compassion Asanga experienced for all. Despite bringing home literally every stray cat or dog I’ve stumbled across and saving floating insects of all types from the water bowl, I’m nowhere near using my tongue to transport maggots. But I find within it, inspiration and hope for the limitless tenderness and care that is possible when our minds allow for the undeniable (although we do our best to deny it!) interconnectedness of all.

Pam Houston has written extensively about how we must hold the beauty of the world in our hearts, we must rejoice in it, even as it is being destroyed. This is often painful to do. But she sees it as an obligation to the planet to not turn our backs on her suffering, to not shrink from her grandeur and magnificence out of sorrow. I’m paraphrasing here, but I share this belief.

A few days before my mother died, she’d entered a blissful state. My father and I flanked her bed, each holding a hand. Her eyes as big as saucers, sparkling with delight, as she announced, “There is no reason not to love everybody. Every person must be loved.”

Trust me, I’m not great at this sort of thing when it comes to humans. The amount of people I have trouble generating love or compassion for seems to be growing in recent years rather than shrinking. I shiver at the thought of being connected to them.

I was lucky enough to interview Andrea Gibson in 2024. They wholeheartedly believed that the notion of separateness that often guides our lives is harmful; we are all one. They shared the experience of “no longer feeling separate and really understanding the illusion of separateness and how much pain that causes us.”

“But it’s so hard,” I said, “to feel connected to people who espouse racism, who espouse misogyny, who espouse killing the planet? Are you feeling that connection with them?”

“Yes,” Andrea responded, “I’d be in the chemo room with people wearing MAGA hats, feeling this connection with them and seeing myself in these folks. I could see the pain that forms such beliefs. I could see that I too had equally harmful beliefs in different ways. It’s hard to explain…I’m not condoning horrible values or politics. I simply mean I now know there’s a human there with a heart.”

Can saving insects help us find ourselves in others, help us recognize one another’s hearts?

Some of the time I’m rescuing my beloved honeybees. Or run-of-the-mill flies and beetles, the occasional daddy longlegs. But this summer, much of the time, it’s yellowjackets—who are basically my garden tormentors. I long for them to set up homes elsewhere, and yet, here I am, scooping them onto leaves. And if I arrive too late, over the bodies of these dead bullies, I’m reciting om mani padme hum. Perhaps these insects are stand-ins for Elon Musk and Mitch McConnell and all the others?

In Tibetan Buddhist teaching, flies and yellowjackets and all the rest are sentient beings: they have been our parents, our grandparents, our aunties, our uncles. We should therefore treat them with tenderness and respect. If we can have unlimited compassion for flies, surely that can extend to animals and humans.

Or maybe these insects aren’t stand-ins for anything or anyone. Maybe they’re not even our mothers and fathers from a past life. Maybe they’re just their own little beings trying to get through this sometimes hellish, sometimes magnificent life, same as we are. Maybe they just need a little help.

On my last post about windows and climate change, Clare Morin shared in the comments about her experience saving a moth from her glass of water. She scooped her out with her finger, eased her onto a postcard of the Buddha, and placed her under a warm lamp to dry off. In the morning, the moth had flown away.

At first, she contemplated the importance of not being “blind to the suffering of every living being around us.” And: “Maybe peace will grow from countless tiny actions like these.” But in a later comment, she added that upon reflection, “From the moth’s perspective, that action was actually huge.”

Let’s go be huge in all the tiny ways we can currently muster.

Much beloved Robert Thurman sharing the story of Asanga and the dog. “Without compassion, you cannot perceive love.” (Bob, you are greatly missed!)

If you enjoyed this essay, you might also like this one about my mom’s death and the objects that supported her:

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