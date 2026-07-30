Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

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Joanie Madsen's avatar
Joanie Madsen
2d

Your last sentence, Jane. What may seem tiny for us may be huge for another. As Andrea reminds us, there’s a heart in there. Seeing beyond the outward facing costumes we wear, seeking what is within. A beautiful piece, Jane. One can gently pull on any of the numerous threads woven throughout, and be placed right where we need to be. Always my gratitude. Xo💜

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Mary Roblyn's avatar
Mary Roblyn
2d

Jane, you are amazingly kind. Spiders are always welcome in my house. I love to see the babies parachute from the ceiling. It warmed my heart to watch my son carefully rescue a bumblebee trapped in the living room. I have to say that I draw the line at maggots and flies. I’m in awe of your generosity.

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