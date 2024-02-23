Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Andrea with Winnie poking his wee head around the corner!

As promised, here’s Part II of the interview with the glorious, tender, bursting-with-joy

. It picks up exactly where we left off so if you need a review of Part I or haven’t yet read it, you can check it out

Next week, I'll be sharing writing advice from Andrea for paid subscribers.

My heart and cells were profoundly changed from speaking with Andrea. I imagine the same will happen for you.

When you hit the state of being very present, being very in the now, can you describe that experience in a tactile way? What’s happening in your body? What's happening in your mind?

Something that I didn't know existed. I live outside of Boulder, Colorado, so it's a large Buddhist community. I have lots of friends who grew up here who were raised Buddhist, which— what a miracle that would have been. I always thought that these practices were about being able to tolerate the hard stuff more, to bear it more. I didn't understand that the present moment was bliss. I did not understand how much joy was in it.

What it feels like for me is a swell of pure happiness that I am aware is everybody's birthright. I heard something recently —joy is actually the fabric of the universe and our pain is a result of putting up so many barriers between us and it. But to describe the feeling—it is almost as if Andrea goes away and there I am: life itself. I'm looking out my window right now, and there are prairie dogs running around the meadow. I do not think the prairie dogs ever have an experience of self. I think that they have an experience of life. That they’re life witnessing life. And that's how it feels.

I no longer am seeing the world through the lens of my biases, my pains, my preferences. It's like I stopped seeing through the eyes of my memory. I heard recently that the mind literally can only remember. The mind does not imagine anything new. The spirit does, which is fascinating.

So in this space, there's so much imagining. There's so much possibility. I'm nowhere else other than where I am. I don't know if that makes sense.

Yes, it does! And it’s so beautiful. Are you always in that state? Or are you moving in and out of it?

I'm not always in that state. The first year after my diagnosis, almost nothing except for the scans could take me out of it. I was walking around just looking high. I genuinely felt like I was on a new planet that I had never seen before. On Titan, Saturn's largest moon, raindrops are big and they fall so slow. That's how I try to describe it to my friends. That's how the world started looking to me.

But then right before my first recurrence, I had some things happen in my local community that were extremely traumatic for close people in my life. And I found myself getting a little lost. Wondering, “where is my peace?”

The Buddha said that life is suffering, but in many ways, we've misinterpreted the word suffering. I think the proper translation of it would be “dissatisfaction.” We’re living with so much dissatisfaction in our life.

At that point, I didn't have any practice. I didn't have meditation. I didn't have anything. I was just walking around feeling,“This is a lovely world.” So I had to come up with some tools that would bring me back there. Some of them were tools that other people had suggested. But I'd be having a day where I was in the future fearing death, and I would try all of my tools and nothing would work. It took me a while to figure out that the trying is the problem because the trying is not being with where you are. The trying is being in the future.

So I would simply walk outside: I would see a bird, and then I'd be in it again. For the next couple weeks, that's all I would experience. So now I have tools to support me.

One day, I was having my Akashic records read by my friend Sherri, and she said, “You know, your first year was all bliss. You did not have a human experience of cancer, you had a spirit experience of cancer.” That really resonated with me because when people would say I was in good spirits, I would think, “I'm not in good spirits. I just feel as if I am all spirit at this point.” Then she said, “This next time is going to be more of a human experience. And what's going to happen is you're going to go in and out of it.”

What was wild was a friend of mine who's in her seventies and is so much wiser than I am, asked me, “Did you notice that you stopped learning that first year?” I was struck by the question because I'm a learner. It's what I feel like I'm here for. And I thought, “Oh, wow. I kind of did.” I’m in this place where there's no more becoming. I'm just spirit.

Then I realized that the contrast of the human experience, the coming in and out, contains probably more learning because you bump up against something and then you're thrust into having to learn. That’s if you have a commitment to wanting to keep your heart open, which I thankfully did.

What are some of the tools that when you fall out, help you get back in?

I made a list of them that I called my keychain.

Oh, you made a post about that.

Yes, I did. There’s a number of things on the list. For example, and this isn't necessarily going to work for everybody, because some people are over-givers, but for me, I would switch my attention from what I was here to get to what I could give. If I'm having a terrible day, if I'm having a day where I've just gotten hard news or I'm in physical pain, everything in me will have an inclination to think I'm not getting what I need in this life.

If I can switch my attention to what I can give (and that's probably also a lot of why I share online) if I can turn any part into a gift in some way, it becomes more of a gift to me than anybody else.

Another thing that I'll do is spend the day with a commitment to experiencing my partner as if she is a mystery. That will root me in the present moment, because the only thing that ever keeps us from experiencing an individual as a mystery is our past experiences of them.

Another thing I'll do is walk outside. I'll really touch into the experience of feeling everything I see: the birds, the clouds, the sun, the mountains. Hearing the universe say, “I made this for you.”

I have so many things like that. Some days, the first one I try will work. And some days, I have to get to number sixteen.

Are there days where no matter how many numbers, you can't get there?

Yes. But what's interesting is I'm not necessarily feeling joy in those moments. But I am getting to a conscious state simply because I'm watching the fact that I’m tangled in my own psyche.

There are surprisingly few days like that. One thing that I say constantly to my partner, I mean, even right now, as I'm sitting here, today, I cannot believe how much access I have to joy. I cannot believe it. I'm in this pain from the tumor in my pelvis. I have no idea of the timeline of my life, and I cannot believe how happy I am. It's odd. And it's hard to explain. I mean, it's been so hard to explain that some of my best friends even struggle to understand my experience.

There are some uncanny parallels between our lives. One of them is I too have been hitting these places of sustained joy that I’m not doing anything to make happen. It’s been beautiful and wild. But for me, I believe it’s because my health is improving. My alignment is getting better and holding for longer stretches and I think I’m getting more oxygen to my brain. This makes sense to me that it would manifest in a more joyful experience of life. But physically, your body is extra challenged right now. I want to be careful with my words and I don't know quite know how to word it.

Don't worry about being careful. Say whatever you’ve got to say.

I was talking to one of my dearest friends about this. We both have had so many people with cancer in our lives and we've never seen anyone have the experience you're having in such a sustained manner except very, very close to the end, which is clearly not what’s happening with you.

I heard this thing years ago that said, “we can only go where we have first imagined.” I don’t know if I agree with it. But I was lucky enough to be able to imagine this because I had three people in my life prior, who had similar experiences to this.

My therapist, Julie, I was still seeing her while she was doing chemotherapy. And she was ecstatic. She was so woken up by it. I think it’s the idea that happiness is easier to find when you know you don't have forever to find it. It just wakes you up. There is so much inclination in us to take things for granted.

I had another friend, Tig Notaro, who's a comedian. I was collaborating with her on some projects right after her diagnosis. She was wanting to collaborate on a piece with the theme of, “What about now? What about right now?” She was talking about how she would drive by a bowling alley at 9 am on Monday morning and how she used to think, “Okay, I'm going to go bowling Friday night.” But then she'd be like, “No, I'm walking in and bowling right now.”

Then my friend Liza, who was Buddhist. I was sitting with her body, which was resting on ice in her home, not knowing I would be diagnosed with cancer a few months later. I had been with her for that year prior and one of the most striking things about the end of her life—There's a stupa in Colorado she wanted to visit before she died. There was really no way for her to do so; she was in too much pain to take a car ride for three hours. So her friends pitched in to get her a helicopter ride. She found this out about this three days before she died. I was sitting with her in her home and she was so excited about the helicopter ride and she knew she was going to die in a few days, but was so excited about doing this thing. I hadn’t known it was possible to get excited for something three days before you leave this world. I walked out of the room that day thinking, “I know how to die now.”

Why does nobody ever talk about dying joyfully? I'm not ignoring the suffering or the pain. And I'm not going to say that does not scare me. The pain does scare me. Mostly the idea of losing myself; of losing my capacity to love. Because the experience of love has made all of this doable.

Andrea and Squash

Why do you think you might lose that capacity?

Because when I had Lyme disease, I got so sick and I was in so much pain, that it ground me down. Those times in my life are the times that were the least loving. I couldn't work through the pain. Maybe even more so than the physical pain, the resistance I was having to the pain was so brutal. My heart was closed for most of it. I felt like I was hanging on for dear life. That feeling felt bad. When I lose the love in my heart, it’s like I’ve lost myself. Because I had that experience, I fear it happening again. My partner keeps telling me that it won't.

I completely understand that. I know what it’s like to go into such a deep survival mode that everything just shuts down. And I know I don't know you, but I feel like your heart has blown open in a way that’s not shutting down again. When my mom was ill, she said, “Everybody must be loved. There’s no reason that everyone shouldn't be loved.” And then she became love. I feel like you’ve also become love.

The newsletter was really interesting to write. I think it’s the first time I actually missed the mark with my tone because I got so many congratulations texts that day and so many congratulations messages about this news in my pelvic bone. And it felt more complex than that.

But the day we found out, I kept saying to Meg over and over, “anything is doable when done with love.” I thought that day was going to crush me. Then I felt absolutely saved by the love I was feeling. I could feel this love, I guess others would call it God, and I don't really hesitate to use the word God or the divine or source or any of it. I simply felt so completely held.

I want to say something about what you said before, where you're talking about how we're having a similar experience, but your health is improving and mine is potentially worsening. I've actually had to do work on that. I got diagnosed with an incurable cancer and stopped seeing my therapist because I no longer had a need for a therapist in the same way. We will meet and talk about spiritual things and living with this sort of grace. We just don't meet in a therapeutic way anymore.

But because that was such a massive change to my mental health, my friend said, “you want to be careful that you don't depend on hard things to buoy you into the light.” And it keeps happening. So I think I finally figured out how to tell cancer, “I do not need you to be here for me to be mentally well.” But it was a really fascinating thing.

I so fucking relate to every single word you're saying. Since we’re now talking about love, could you share how you define it. What does love mean to you?

Wow, that's an incredible question. I once did this thing, I'll still do it sometimes, where I list all of my ages down the page. I'm 48 now. Then I'll write a one sentence definition of what love meant to me at that age in my life. It’s a really beautiful exercise and I encourage everybody to do it.

I've always loved what bell hooks said about one of the biggest problems with our world being that we don't have a common definition of love. So people very often call abuse love because that’s what they knew growing up.

What do I mean by love? I don't even know how to define it. It feels like the same question of what do I mean by God? I think by love, I actually mean presence. I mean, being here. I mean, not not putting walls up between myself and life. And feeling it all. Sometimes that means feeling fear. And sometimes that means feeling grief. But it is most often a joyous experience.

I was drinking in the years leading up to my diagnosis. And not just for health reasons do I not drink anymore. I just have absolutely no interest in dulling my life, in dulling the colors of my experience.

Yes, I think of love as presence.

That's so beautiful. I made a mini list of some of what I call Love Stories that you've shared in interviews and in your writing: you lost all your hair at one point, except for your eyebrows and then your dad woke up without an eyebrow; Meg laid her hands on you one day when you felt achy and exhausted, she quickly grew hot and you later learned she asked that what whatever pain was in your body be brought into hers, you instantly felt better, hours later she had Covid; your blood turned from tar to brightness after an evening of passionate love making; your dead Grandma Faye visiting you. I’m sure there are many more. The West doesn’t offer us a way to integrate all this into our lives.

It's so, so magical. My first experience of it was when my mother was diagnosed with hereditary spastic paraplegia, an illness that causes paralysis.. I was twenty-one and was home visiting her in Maine when she told me. Then I went back to college. On a run that day, I immediately lost all sensation below my waist and I fell down. It happened that way every time I tried to go running for about six months. I started seeing doctors and more doctors until one finally said, “it's all in your head.” I've written about it and I said, “He was wrong, of course. It was all in my heart.” So I feel we are each other. My father still hasn't grown his eyebrow back. I no longer feel a sense of separateness.

One of the other love stories of this time was when I had to go back to the chemo room after celebrating being finished. There is nothing more vulnerable for me than somebody witnessing my elation about something, and then later, seeing me feel absolutely destroyed by that thing going away.

So I'm in the chemo room, I'm ringing the bell, I'm so excited. And then just five months later, I walk back in and my head is hung. I am devastated in the room. I don't want to be there. I usually write during chemo, and I can't write. Then, at the end of the day, this other woman rang the bell. And it was as if I was ringing the bell. It did not feel like somebody else was ringing the bell. It was as if we became each other. And after that, I was fine. I was like, “I know how to do this now.”

That’s happened so much: this experience of no longer feeling separate and really understanding the illusion of separateness and how much pain that causes us.

It does. But then it's so hard to feel connected with people who espouse racism, who espouse misogyny, who espouse killing the planet. Are you feeling that connection with them? And, if so, does it feel exactly the same?

It does. It's hard for me to speak about because my history has been as such a political person. I still am a political person, just in a different way. But to speak about having compassion for people who we on the left might despise… I wrote something the other day, and the line was, “Cursing anyone is profanity.” And I really feel that now.

Because I'd be in the chemo room with people wearing MAGA hats, feeling this connection with them and seeing myself in these folks. I could see the pain that forms such beliefs. I could see that I too had equally harmful beliefs in different ways. It's hard to explain. But anytime I judge something on somebody else, it's usually a clue for me that there's some part of them that I see in myself and don’t like.

And I’m not condoning horrible values or politics. I simply mean I now know there's a human there with a heart. I think of our wounds as our sharpest weapons. I think of people doing harm as quite wounded. I think power wounds people. We have some of our most wounded people going into politics, unfortunately.

I feel a little bit shy sharing that, but I do feel just as connected to folks wearing MAGA hats. But to go back to what my doctor said, “To love someone is to tell them the truth.” So by love I don’t mean not speaking up.

You’ve developed a new relationship with yourself. What have you come to like about yourself?

I love that question! First of all, I realized that I'm not a very serious person. I have always thought that I was so serious. I realized my essence is really fun and goofy. I make literal fun of myself now. And it is fun for me.

As soon as I had the awareness that I wasn't my personality, then suddenly I had more personality. It was this fun toy that I was playing with. It was no longer me.

Meg and I have friends coming in town in a couple of days and we're already daring each other to say these wild things in the middle of serious conversations just to see. I'm really enjoying how seriously I don't take myself these days.

The other thing that I'm really enjoying is the awe I feel around the mystery of it all. There is some part of me that when I think about dying, I feel curious. I feel awed. And I feel like, “wow.” Usually when I get news back that is hard on scans, I will say, “Wow, wow, wow, wow, wow.” Because it's almost like I'm seeing all of our lifetimes and all of it being so fast—the speck of us. And also the grandness of it all. The absolute seriousness of death. And the possibility that maybe that's not even real. Saul Williams, a poet I love, said, “only believers in death will die.” I've always loved that line.

What do you take that line to mean?

I don't think that what's real can die. I don't think consciousness can die. And I don't believe love can die. I don't know if there's anything else in the world that's real.

Beautiful. So much is hard in the world right now. Where are you finding joy?

Everywhere, everywhere. I will say that part of me finding joy is I really pay attention to where I am that day. For example I’m more conscious about taking in world news. It used to be automatic for me, every day, every morning. Now I'm like, “you know what? That's going to be bad for me to take in right now.” Meaning, if I take it in right now I won’t have more to offer the world, I’ll have less.

But–Where do I find joy? My partner is so funny. I find so much joy with her. My dogs. I find so much joy taking them on walks. On days I can’t go on walks, I drive to the dog park with Meg and then I sit there and roll down the window and I just watch them run.

I find joy outside. I feel so much joy alone. It's interesting because I think that I have friends who think that they are the only ones who I'm not seeing a lot. But really, for about two and a half years, I've hardly seen anyone but Meg. It has been such an insular time. I used to be such an out-going person, always having people around. Sort of the conductor of the party. And that's not what this time has been at all, though I feel more love for my community than I ever have. I've just wanted to spend most of this time alone.

Beautiful.

Thank you for being here, dear Beyonders! ❤️

