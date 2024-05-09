Alison Swan and I met way back in the day. We somehow ended up in the same writer’s workshop during the year I moved back to Michigan after my divorce and Alison had just graduated from the University of Michigan’s MFA Writing Program and was working at Ann Arbor’s legendary Shaman Drum Bookshop. We got on instantly and have stayed loosely in each other’s lives ever since.

One of the things I love and admire about Alison is how much Alison loves and admires our planet. She advocates for it both through her writing and lived action. She has written or edited several eco-themed books including A Fine Canopy which was shortlisted for an IPPY Poetry Medal from Independent Publisher, listed as one of the eleven most anticipated poetry books of fall 2020 by LitHub, and highly recommended by Orion magazine where she has a new poem forthcoming. She also leads the Eco Book Club at Literati Bookstore and taught eco-literature at Western Michigan University for many years. And she’s been active in efforts to protect and preserve the Saugatuck Dunes on the southeastern shore of Lake Michigan since 2001.

On top of all that, her poetry is simply glorious! Lucky for us, Alison agreed to read the four poems included in this week’s newsletter. When Alison reads her work, I feel it in my bones! I think you will, too!

Alison shared of her work: “When I wrote No. 1—on the first full moon after the election of 2016—I thought I might be writing them at a rapid rate, which hasn't happened. In fact, these days I'm making peace with the incredibly slow rate at which I work, very slow and very steady. On my best days, this feels like resistance.”

