Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

photo @ Brian McDonnell

Rene Denfeld is one of my favorite humans on the planet. She’s kind beyond measure. Wicked smart. Funny. Gifted. Loves animals. Loves humans. And is devoted to making the planet a better place. I’m lucky to call her a friend.

She’s also one of my favorite writers. Her novels hold this rare combination of lyrical magnificence and edge-of-your-seat suspense. Each addresses profound societal shortcomings without being didactic. Her first novel, The Enchanted brings the reader into the minds—and hearts—of death row prisoners. The Child Finder and The Butterfly Girl explore child abuse and the cycles of trauma.

Rene is well acquainted with trauma. Raised in poverty, she ended up on the streets at fifteen, where she slept on park benches, with newspapers as a blanket. She went on to become the Chief Investigator at a public defender’s office in Portland, with a penchant for death row cases. She has adopted three children from foster care and fostered others. Her writing has been praised by Margaret Atwood as “astonishing,” and she has been honored with literary awards including the Prix du Premier Roman Etranger, and listings from the American Library Association and for the Andrew Carnegie Medal.

In her gorgeous new novel, Sleeping Giants, Rene examines the harm that can be committed in the name of good — as well as the potency of love. When Amanda Dufresne, adopted as a baby, learns in her twenties that she has an older brother, she sets out to find him. With the help of a retired police officer, she discovers he had been sent to a home for disturbed boys. In her search, Amanda uncovers decades of crimes—and sets herself on a collision course with the truth.

Rene is never one to shy away from the sorrow and horror of life. Likewise, she never diminishes the love, joy, and hope. No matter the darkness, there is always the beautiful brightness of being alive.

It was such a pleasure to speak with Rene. As always, I learned so much. I think you will, too! Also: Rene filled in the first Beyond Questionnaire. You can read it here. And next Thursday, I’ll be sharing Rene’s brilliant insights on craft. She’s truly a master, so you won’t want to miss that.

⭐️ Exciting News! Rene is generously gifting three readers an autographed copy of Sleeping Giants! If you’d like to be one of the recipients, please add “Giants” after your comment. The winners will be chosen at random on Monday, April 1st and notified by email. This book is so so so good! I know you will all enjoy it! (Shipping is limited to the United States)

I want to start by talking about Martha King. She’s the director of Brightwood, a correctional institution for disturbed boys, and she employs this terrifying treatment called “holding time.” The young boys are tightly wrapped in rugs, often with her lying on top of them, until they allegedly release all their old trauma. It profoundly harms them psychologically and physically, even kills a few. It also takes a toll on Martha. Yet she’s devoted to this practice because she genuinely believes she’s helping these boys. In your acknowledgements you write: “The character of Martha King represents many people I’ve met in my work who believe they are doing the right thing, even as they commit the worst harms.” Can you speak to this notion of committing harm in the name of good?

Absolutely. I'm really glad you're asking this because this is the impetus behind this book. It's something I've wrestled with for a long time. For many years I've been involved in justice work. It's my day job. A lot of my work has been in death penalty cases, including exonerating innocents. I also work with children and rape trafficking victims. In addition, I'm a longtime foster adoptive parent. The bulk of my life is addressing harm.

If you look at the world as a whole: slavery, genocides, segregation, the holocaust, the internment of Japanese Americans into concentration camps, these are all atrocities committed by people who thought they were in the right. In fact, I think you could say most harm in the world comes at the hands of people who believe they are doing the right thing.

Take mass incarceration. You have laws that were voted in by people convinced that having very severe, punitive sentences for people that are poor or homeless or addicted was the right thing to do. So, we sent millions in prison and now are seeing the repercussions, including massive homelessness, because once released, these people can’t get jobs or housing.

It's a terrible situation, and it was created by people who thought they were doing good, and instead of being able to see that, a lot of them look at those results and think the answer is…more incarceration.

A lot of times in fiction, we focus on bad guys that are really bad. He’s a sociopath, operating outside the moral wheel of society, doing terrible things. He’s clearly a monster. It's pretty simplistic and obvious. But the truth is, most harm in our world is committed by people who are convinced they’re in the right. I wanted to examine that in Sleeping Giants.

You’ve said your greatest strength in admitting you’re wrong.

I'm a survivor of some pretty horrifying things in my life. I was raised in poverty with a lot of abuse and ended up homeless as a teenager. I know what it's like to be disbelieved. I know what it's like to be told that you're wrong when you're actually right.

On the other hand, there’s a defensiveness in our culture. Perhaps because people feel so undervalued and distrusted, it makes it very hard for us to stand up and to own the times we're wrong. You see this a lot in social media. There's a great deal of defensiveness. It's hard to come forward and say, “I was really wrong. I want to atone. I made a mistake. I want to fix it.” I think that makes people more vulnerable.

But I believe it's the only way forward because our society is constantly committing harms. It’s human nature for us to make mistakes, and we have to be in a place where we can say, “mass incarceration was wrong; it's not working,” or “the way that we have created police forces that are brutal is wrong; it's not working. Segregation is wrong; it's not working.” We have to admit that we're wrong before we can start being right.

As a parent, I get to be wrong a lot. That’s where I really came to an understanding of being wrong.

Rene with two of her children

Does being wrong feel like you're seeing something you weren't seeing before?

I parent kids from foster care who come to me with a lot of traumas. I didn't go into being a foster parent knowing all the things. Like all parents I've made mistakes. When I make mistakes with my kids, I own it. I say, “that was a mistake. I'm sorry.” I don't make excuses.

In our family, we have a lot of do-overs. We say, “hey, can I have a do-over?” I've had to ask for a lot of do-overs. I find that when you can own your mistakes, it gives you a lot of power. You feel less helpless. You can be like, “I made a mistake but I'm going to fix it.” The more we operate from that place, the stronger we get.

I’ve been experiencing some of that myself. It’s a relief because you’re taking so much pressure off yourself to do everything perfectly. Then you can be so much more yourself. Does that ring true for you?

In our culture there’s a great deal of pressure on women to be perfect. But what does that mean, exactly? I think it means being small. It means not rocking the boat. It means not doing anything that challenges men or makes them feel bad. It means having to be all things to all people all while erasing yourself.

All the best decisions in my life, other people discouraged me against. They were all decisions that made my life bigger, not smaller.

I agree. One of the things your book got me thinking about is that assessments are made about mental health that can alter your life forever. Yes, they’re being made by trained professionals and most of the time the analysis is probably accurate. But nevertheless, these directors, even doctors, are just other humans with their own complicated issues. A person, especially a child, can so easily be caught up in these misguided projections.

I'm really glad that you said that because you've teased out a thread of something that I think is important to understand. In our society we elevate certain people to be these experts. We put them in positions of great power: doctors, directors, wardens, politicians. These are people that can destroy other people's lives, including the lives of very vulnerable people, like children.

In many cases, the people in these situations are well intentioned, but that doesn't mean that they can't be wrong. One of the things that I've observed in my justice work is a lot of people assume that people in positions of power have some sort of expertise or scientific backing for what they're doing. But a great deal of the policies and rules and treatments out there don't have any scientific backing at all.

I can give so many examples. There’s never been any proof that solitary confinement works. The opposite is true, it destroys people, but we keep doing it. Never any proof that torture elicits the truth. Again, the opposite is true. It’s why we have so many false confessions. Never any proof that three strike laws work. That’s a concept that comes from baseball, not science. Never any proof that the treatment Martha King uses in my novel, which is a treatment still used today, works. Instead, it has killed children.

We assume people in power know what they're doing. They assume they know what they're doing. What doesn't happen is enough examination of the secret little coils we all have inside of us.

I don’t think we dig enough into these secret motives. Sometimes they are shameful or embarrassing or too painful and we don’t want to face them. We’re afraid to tell the truth because it’s more dangerous than pretending along with everyone else. We put this noble face on what can be some very scary emotions, like fear and rage.

Like for me, why did I want to be a foster parent? I could put a face on it that sounds very noble, and there is a part of me that had noble urges. But there's also more honest answer. One reason was I was afraid of having biological children because I was afraid they would turn out like my family. In our society, we don’t encourage people to do that kind of digging or to have that honesty.

So, you get people who go into positions of power, like the director of a treatment center, and they might have secret motives for why they do what they do in. In Sleeping Giants, Martha King has unexamined motives for why she did what she did. I think we all do.

As we get to know Martha better, we learn she has trauma in her background. You’re always so mindful about letting us see that the abusers are very much human. That no one is born a monster.

I've worked with so many people that have committed offenses and I come from a background where people committed harm. I've known a lot of people that have done bad things and they're not monsters. If one of us is a monster, then really aren't all of us?

When I'm working on cases, there always comes a moment where I find a picture of the client as a kindergarten student, or I talk to the neighbor that knew them when they were four years old, and they were a sweet hopeful child. I’ve never yet met a client that was born the way that they turned out.

That doesn't mean that they're not personally responsible. It's just the reality of their lives. In most cases I think when we're looking at crime, we're looking at things that are completely preventable. By creating this caricature of perpetrators that are monsters we avoid the collective responsibility we all have for the creation of each other.

That's so true.

We other offenders. We want to put them outside of society. We displace any accountability that we have collectively as a society for their creation. It feels more comfortable for us to do that than to own our collective responsibility for that person.

If we want to really tackle social ills like racism, we have to look at how they are taught. And out of those groups of people that have been inoculated with racism, some of those people might commit racist, violent acts. They're always going to be accountable for that but we're not going to get rid of it until we address the underlying causes.

How do we do that?

The first step is understanding and owning how these things happen. There's a lot of resistance when somebody commits a violent act to owning the social causes of it.

What do you see as the social causes of it?

I want to add the caveat that I work in public defense and I'm working with people that are poor, many times homeless, a lot of veterans, people that have traumatic brain injuries, people who have suffered a great deal. There's, of course, a lot of crime that's committed by people who are wealthy, and they don't get the attention. I’m more afraid of the Brock Turners of the world than I am my clients.

We have this idea of a perpetrator as somebody who's waking up every morning and rubbing their hands together and thinking, “who can I hurt today?” That's not true for the majority of people who go to prison, even if they're guilty. A lot of times it's not even for a violent offense. When it is a violent offense, it's often a constellation of factors: addictions, desperation, all sorts of things come together and result in that fight between two men outside a bar.

A lot of people are growing up completely untethered to any sense of community. They don’t form bonds to others. I think that is its own form of quiet devastation for the human soul.

At one point, Amanda and Larry visit an abandoned treatment center for children surrounded by walls with razor wire on top, padlocked gates, and a guard station. Amanda says, “Why do people make places like this? I mean, why not just have decent foster homes? Pay people enough to take care of kids and help them with their issues.” Larry says, “If only it was that easy.” And Amanda says, “Maybe it is, and we just pretend it’s hard.”

I'm glad you picked up on that. When we're facing down something that's difficult, it's very common for people to say, “It’s too hard, I’m powerless!”

The truth is it would be pretty easy for our nation to take a tiny portion of what we spend on the military to create the most awesome foster system in the world, with well-supported foster parents who work with birth families for reunification, have supports, and we could also help the birth parents too, to remedy their challenges. If we can pass laws sending people to prison over petty offenses, we could do that, can’t we?

We don’t do that. Not because it’s hard, but because we choose not to make it a priority. Most foster moms are single parents like me, and a significant number are women of color. I don't think it's coincidental that we are also some of the most maligned people in the country.

I was just going to say that.

There’s a lot of classism and racism when people talk about foster children and foster parents. There's been a lot of very negative stereotypes that have been put on both. After all, foster children don't have a lobby. These are children who are about as low on the political rung as you can get. And the caregivers are usually poor and minority women, too.

It's been easy for us to have been negatively stereotyped by the press. And these modern-day orphanages have somehow been elevated as if kids are entering some wonderful facilities. They're not.

In this novel I was hoping to raise some awareness over the plight of foster kids. So, when people are reading another article in the news that depicts foster parents in a very bad light they can question it. Or they can question their own mythology around fostering.

I think there’s still that awful stigma that foster children are criminals, they're violent, if you let them in your home, they're going to ransack it. All the stereotypes we see in the movies and on television.

Those stereotypes are so common, even in liberal progressive circles. I stopped telling people what I was doing, because people were acting like I was taking in kids who would rape the cat before setting the house on fire.

We need to ask where is that stereotype coming from. Once again, not from science. It’s a bias that functions as an excuse. No one has to care when a child is that awful, right?

I had a social worker once who said it's much easier for people to accept that other countries harm children, because we can go over there and rescue those children. That's a narrative that's very palatable. But understanding and accepting that our country harms children is really difficult. So, people blame the children.

That’s so true.

Children who enter foster care often do have issues. By the time those kids enter foster care, they might have experienced a great deal of abuse or neglect. Of course, they're going to need help.

But all my children have done exceptionally well. I’ve taken in kids I was told were unadoptable. And they are all today healthy, happy, functioning, law-abiding, amazing adults. If you knew them, you probably wouldn't guess they came from foster care. Not that there is anything wrong with that. There’s no shame in their past.

The stereotype is basically saying these children don't deserve homes. It says don't take in those kids, they don't deserve it, they’ll destroy your life.

Rene with her son.

What role does love play in all of this? And how would you define love?

There are many answers, but what popped in my mind instantly is love is our esteem for each other.

That's beautiful.

We all have such capacity for love. I can't imagine loving anyone more than I love my kids. I always tell them, “I love you for who you are, not despite anything that has happened to you but including it.”

With love as esteem, can that be enough to get us into a better place as a society?

For me, in terms of helping other people heal, the golden rule is you really have to love and accept them right where they are. That's always my approach with my kids. The interesting thing is when you give people that sense of love and regard, that's when they can start changing. It doesn't mean they will. But it’s a good place to start.

Is that ever hard to accept people where they are?

One of my kids really struggled with anger when he was younger. He’s told me that he's okay with me sharing this story, so I will. He came to me with a lot of rage. I understood why, and I supported it. Anger can be our most powerful, self-protective mechanism. It says, “what happened to me was not right or fair.”

But while I understood his anger I couldn't let him damage himself or me or anybody else. I used to hold him in my arms, and I would tell him, “I will not let you be bad.” It became my mantra with him. He found profound comfort in that because for the first time, his rage was accepted and loved.

I gave him a container and I said, “I'm not going to let you hurt anybody.”

What if as a society that was our approach? What if we were just like, “I won't let you be bad. I’m sorry you’ve been raised by a racist or whatever. I'm not going to let you be bad. I'm going to love you. I'm going to help you. I'm not going to let it happen.”

My attitude to a lot of my work is I'm just going to do my best to not let it happen. And that's love. Love for humanity and love for each other.

That’s so beautiful. I feel like between your work, your childhood, what you write about, you've experienced aspects of life that many of us do our best to not even acknowledge. How do you see the world?

First of all, I consider myself the luckiest person on the planet. I get to help people. When we're engaged in activism, it's a profoundly hopeful place to be. One of the concerns I have nowadays is there's a decline in volunteering. There's a decline in activism.

I feel very lucky to have lived the life I do. I don't find my life and work to be depressing at all. I find it to be profoundly uplifting and hopeful. I look at the world as an opportunity to do the best I can to help others.

How do you feel about your now grown children being out in this world?

I think for my adult children, there's challenges in the world that weren't there before. The rent prices now, the housing, the inflation, there's horrible challenges, climate change. Our young people are facing a world that in some ways is much harder.

In other ways, it's easier. I have kids that are finding it much easier to be in the world as self-identifying queer people. It's a lot different than when I was a kid.

I don't feel like I have enough wisdom to know if the world is better or worse. Is that a judgment we can really make from our vantage point in time? All we can really do is to do our best to get out there and make it better.

You’ve experienced enormous trauma and also help others—your children and clients—with theirs. If you feel comfortable, can you share how you carry that?

What I do doesn't feel traumatizing to me. Instead, it feels very hopeful and healing. I'm doing more juvenile cases right now. I'm working with children who are in facilities and it's very hard. But, in a lot of these cases, I get to be an adult who's bringing justice and fairness and healing into the equation. That's a profoundly healing thing to do for myself.



And I am part of a community. There are teams of us on these cases. I get to join hands with others who have the same values. That’s pretty profound. It’s an antidote to isolation and sadness.

That’s so beautiful, Rene.

I realized when I was a good ten or more years into being a foster adoptive parent that I’m getting to have the best childhood. I was going to the zoo. I was having hot cocoa and reading a story with my mom on the couch every night for an hour. I was getting tucked into bed. By giving my children all these things, I gave them to myself.

That's incredible.

I'll add, I do a lot of self-care. I've always been very lucky to be able bodied and healthy. I’ve survived cancer, survived a lot of things. I'm healthy enough to be able to go out for long walks every day. I exercise daily. I need a lot of movement in my life in to regulate my nervous system.

What kind of exercise do you do?

I go to a gym. I also go hiking. When I was a little kid, we were really poor but even then, I would go out in our backyard and hide in this spot I made in the yew bushes. I remember the fascination I would find in a clump of grass or insects moving in the dirt or the sight of the sun.

I connect my imagination and hopefulness to the outdoors. I don't need to go a fancy walk in the woods. Just going outside and feeling connected to the earth and marveling at the beauty of it is something that's super important to me.

Are there certain foods that help with the stress?

I eat healthy but I also have a treat. I have a fixation with pie. Every night I have a little slice. Okay, a big piece. Maybe two. Life is sweet, why not make it sweeter?

Oh, that's so good! So much is hard in the world right now. Where are you finding joy?

Everywhere. I find joy in the natural world. I find joy right now talking to you. I personally find joy so much in the daily. Maybe because I've gotten to an age where I've just more and more comfortable with who I am and what I've done and what I want to do.

⭐️ Beyond is a reader-supported publication with the goal of bringing as much light as possible into this world of ours. If you value my work and would like to support it, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you!

Thank you for being here, dear Beyonders! ❤️ Your comments (and hearts) mean so much to me. I read each and every one.

Leave a comment