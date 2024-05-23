Intimate conversations with our greatest heart-centered minds.

Brandon Taylor can write. I mean, really, really, really write. His prose is clean, meticulous, and driven — yet wonderfully, magically lyrical. His characters are so vibrant and drawn with such exquisite precision, I would recognize them anywhere. His plots often sprawl and then twist in on themselves, the way life does, and his stories end in unexpected and deeply satisfying places. I feel nourished after I finish one of Brandon’s books.

Brandon happens to also be a lovely person: smart, funny, generous with his time and wisdom, staggeringly insightful, honest, and kind. We spoke for an hour and a half and I could have easily spoken for more!

Brandon wrote his beautiful debut novel, Real Life, in five weeks. It was shortlisted for the Booker Prize and the National Book Critics Circle John Leonard Prize, and named a New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice. Next came national bestseller Filthy Animals, a collection of gently interlinked short stories. And most recently his novel The Late Americans which follows a group of friends through, well, everything. He also writes the wonderful newsletter

.

The Craft Advice portion of the interview will post next Thursday and you do not want to miss it. It’s a mini-class in writing!

Here’s Brandon reading one of my favorite passages from The Late Americans. The video cut off the first few words: “The rain had stopped.”

I hope you enjoy the interview! Looking forward to hearing your thoughts!

xJane

I want to start by talking about friendship as this is the heart of all three of your books. I love how you portray friendship. These are often people who might not otherwise be friends, brought together by shared enthusiasms and circumstances. Reading your books puts me in mind of the Buddhist concept of interdependent arising: every character exists because of the others. Within these relationships there are misunderstandings, betrayals, lies, opposing desires and other conflicts. Ultimately, in most cases, the relationships carry it. The hardship is absorbed and becomes part of the texture of the friendship. And they help each other learn so much about worlds that are different from theirs. You have that gorgeous line at the end of The Late Americans when Daw is thinking about his friends: “He could feel each of them in him, their happiness, their kindness, their love.” What do you see as making this possible?

I love what you said about how it feels as though each of them is necessary to the whole thing. That's how I approach story. I often can't begin writing until I know not only the first character, but the whole context they live in. It's really those other people that give that character's life its shape and by extension the book its shape.

As someone who grew up very lonely, friendship has always been crucial to me. Yet I don't really understand how to do it. I’m so curious how people seem to know how to be in relation to other people. I feel I'm making it up as I go. So when I'm writing, I'm always trying to figure it out. Other people seem to know what happens when, for instance, one person in a friendship has a real finesse with living in the world and the other friend doesn't. How can it be that the friend with the finesse covers for that friend who doesn't have it? What happens when the friend with the finesse loses that finesse, and they don't know how to cope, and so then the friend without it must then help them?

For me, that's how life is. It’s always covering for others and hoping that they'll cover for you. And in some way, we muddle through. Some of the most transformative moments of my life have come because my friends have shown me great kindness and great love and great understanding. Their love for me has helped me understand myself better. We think of friendship as being nice to the people that you love. But to me, it is also a system of discernment and inquiry; it's this powerful meaning-making engine, both in life and in story. Without friendship, I don't know that I would have a subject to write about.

Some of your characters don't even necessarily like each other, but they stand by one another. Is there forgiveness involved? Or acceptance of themselves or of the world? Or are you just writing it from a gut feeling?

Part of it is from a gut feeling, but also part of it is from trying to capture something that I have experienced in life, but very seldom see in literature — where friendships look one way, and it's usually when two very well behaved, very well adjusted people are nice to each other, and it's perfectly fine. That person is their rock.

In my own life, I’ve had instances where I’m the meanest to the people I love most. It's a reflex. I had to learn how to be tender. I had to learn how to be nice. And I can be that. But there are moments where I revert to my feral state and gnaw at my friends’ ankles. That doesn't mean that I love them any less deeply.

When it comes to literature and narrative art, we don't see those moments where the person goes a little feral and chews on their friend. Even the half-feral people need friends. I used to say that I was raised by wolves because I grew up in a very brutal family. It wasn't a family full of love and hugs and tenderness at all. I went to college, and met these two young men who were also queer and also Black and also from Alabama, and they half raised me. They made me civilized, so I could exist in civilized society. There are moments when I'm incredibly mean to them, but it doesn't mean that they don't rely on me and that they don't call me with all their problems. It just means that our friendship doesn't look like that picture-perfect thing that we've been taught to expect. So who am I to say I can only write people being nice to each other?

How did your friends help you learn to be more tender?

Sheer persistence. They understood where a lot of that lashing out was coming from; that it was deeply protective, deeply instinctive. For the first time in my life here were two people being incredibly nice to me, being incredibly gentle to me, and I didn't know how to handle it. I was like, “let me reject this.” They stayed at it, until eventually I realized that accepting kindness, accepting tenderness, accepting love was not a sign of weakness. And that even if it were, vulnerability is not a bad thing.

It was a lot of late night walks, a lot of late night conversations. It was kind of the way that you break a horse; they very slowly engaged in physical contact. I could count on my one hand the number of times I've been hugged as a child, so I had to learn how to not freeze up when people hugged me. They would come over and lie on me while I was on my dorm bed. At first I would tense up, and they'd be like, “you're fine.” Thank goodness for that. My life would be much worse off had they not broken me like a stubborn horse.

Beautiful. Your stories favor groups, whether it's families, friends, classmates, coworkers. Do you have a sense of why you're so drawn to the communal?

That’s a great question. I've been thinking about this a lot because I teach creative writing and my students’ stories are often one person and one person or one person alone. I'm often trying to get them to put their characters in contact with other people and make them think about the character in relation to others. They’re like, “I don't know how to write a group scene. It's so scary. How do you do that?” And I’m like, “What do you mean? Group scenes are so easy.” That made me realize that's my default. Whenever I'm in doubt, I get a character into a situation with other people.

Part of that comes from the fact that whether I'm writing a novel or a short story, I never begin until I have a sense of the five or six people who orbit that character. Character for me never exists in isolation. Even the most alone person, that state of being alone is a relation to the world.

I'm just drawn to it. It's fun to have people talking and bantering and pushing and pulling. It's also a really easy way to find out who people are, how they respond to someone else, how they respond to themselves in a new place among strangers. Are they the sort of person who, when they encounter a group, are like, “Me versus them.” Or is it,“Oh, possible new friends!” Are they the sort of person who's always, “Wow, I love being with other people, but I never feel lonelier than when I'm with other people.”

You write a lot about the body. The hardships such as illness, sexual abuse, and racism. And the pleasures such as consensual sex, food, and dance. Can you speak about bodies? Why do you turn to them to anchor your stories?

My attraction to bodies starts with romance novels. Those are the first books I read as a child. They’re all about turning an emotion, which can be very abstract, into something visceral. It's not, “Oh, she really liked that guy.” Romance novelists are writing the swoon. They're writing that visceral physicality of response to the world. The protagonist of the romance novel is very much defined by their body. The fact that they look like this and not that means something about their fortunes in the dating market. From a very early age it always struck me that the body was a site of meaning and narrative.

I love writing about the physicality of life, and if I'm writing something real it's got to feel embodied. It's not enough to say, “Oh, he's thirsty.” What does that thirst feel like? Because my thirst might feel different from someone else's thirst. Thirst after exercise is so different from thirst after not having had water for three days. It's texture. Bodies determines so much about how we experience the world, how people experience us, and it determines how people treat us and what they think about us and what we think about ourselves.

If you feel comfortable, can you share about your relationship with your own body? Has writing so much about bodies impacted your relationship?

I don't know that writing about bodies helped me become more okay with my own body. I think that I became more okay with my own body after I made certain decisions about my life: I stopped going on dating apps. I stopped trying to commodify myself and turn myself into something datable. And I decided that I was going to be okay with myself and stop hating myself. It actually made me a lot happier. It freed up a lot of brain space to do other stuff. Making that decision to stop hating myself has made me better at writing different kinds of bodies, because now I feel I can create space in my fiction for the bodies that look mine, and bodies that look very different from mine. Before all my characters have the same sort of general body.

How did you stop hating yourself?

It was when I was living in Madison, Wisconsin in 2017. I was on Grinder. I was on Tinder. I was on all of the dating apps. Every time I got on them I felt so bad about myself because nobody would message me or they would message me really gross stuff. I was miserable because I didn't have a boyfriend, and I didn't feel good about myself.

Then I thought, I can feel really sad about that or I can do the things that actually make me happy and stop trying to look to external validators for my existence and well-being. I'm in a very good PhD program. I'm writing things that mean something to me. Then I moved to Iowa City to get a MFA. I sold my two books really quickly. Eventually I realized, I can keep getting miserable about Grinder or I can become one of the greatest writers of my generation. I cannot do both.

So I decided I was going to invest in what made me happy. It wasn't overnight. But very slowly, bit by bit. I decided every time I have a bad thought about myself. I'm just going to be like, “Did you read something cool today? Did you do something interesting today? Did you go look at the eagles flying over the river?” Instead of being sunk down in misery, I'm like, go be in the world.

I was off the apps for one day, and then two days, and then two weeks, and then three years – and I’d written five manuscripts. It was amazing.

That is amazing! Do you feel like you do like yourself now?

I don’t know that I like myself, but I am content with myself. I used to have a really deep-deep self-hatred. Eventually that went away because I was driven by, “Wow! I want to read this book!” Or, “Oh, that's an interesting idea I want to engage with.” I started using my mind for things I enjoyed instead of focusing on the things I didn't like about myself.

I was at tennis today, and I was really double faulting. I could not get a first serve in. There was a time when I would have thought about throwing myself onto the train tracks. You know, “This is horrible. You are a worthless human being.” Now I'm just like, “Well, that was a bad day at the office.”

What a relief!

I have a more robust sense of self. A more resilient sense of self. I know who I am now and I accept who I am and I'm pretty content with that.

That's very beautiful. Can you describe who you see yourself as?

I see myself as someone who has very nerdy interests. I think of myself as being very curious, very loyal, very compassionate. At times very inflexible, as well. And opinionated. I know the things that I don't like. I try to be patient. I'm always trying to be more patient. I'm somebody who is always in progress. Those are sort of the things that I think of when I think of myself, although I try to think of myself less these days.

That's really beautiful. I feel like you feel things really deeply and fully. Does this make for a calm or jangled nervous system?

I do feel things very deeply. It's right to the bone. I've had to learn to parse out what is my business and what is not my business. There was a time when I would take on everything as my responsibility. Then I thought, “Well, that is very arrogant to try to assume responsibility for things that are not in my control, and for things that have nothing to do with me.”

I've had to learn to be a compassionate observer in the situations that are not my business. To not take on responsibility for other people's feelings and other people's responses; to let them have their feelings and responses and not let it impact me. That's how I keep things from overwhelming me.

That's brilliant.

I think often about how my grandma used to say, “Don't borrow trouble. It is not yours.” I'm sometimes amazed by other people's intense nosiness and their inability to not on board something. This is how I survive the Internet. I see something that looks crazy and I'm like, “That is none of my business.”

That's how I live my life. When something crazy is happening in front of me, I question, “Is that your business or is that not your business?” If it is my business I attend to it. If it's not my business, I'm like, “Let me let me go elsewhere.”

It's also knowing where you can be useful and where you can't be useful. Letting people ask you for help rather than immediately trying to rush in and fix everything, because maybe they don't need your help. Maybe you would only make things worse. It’s a lot about respecting other people's boundaries, respecting other people's ability to set their engagement. Because the fastest way to get a migraine is trying to mind business that is not yours.

That is all so wise. So many of your workshop scenes in The Late Americans felt like a microcosm of what happens on social media. Some people feel emboldened to say the most awful things. Other people have become afraid to say anything. In a recent interview with Rene Denfeld she mentioned how defensive people have become and because of that, no one is willing to admit when they’re wrong! What are your thoughts on what's happening and how to be safe out there?

That defensive posture is surreal. When people are projecting a lot of anger at me over something that I've said or done, I like to remind them that I was not making an argument. I was just expressing my feeling. Not every piece of text you encounter is trying to persuade you. Not everything is an argument.

I think that argument has become the de facto mode of a lot of social media. Part of that is because we live in an economy of selling so we're always being sold to and people think that they're always being influenced. I like to remind people that they have agency and that they’re free to go elsewhere and not engage with my ideas.

One way to be safe in social media is when someone is projecting at you, set a boundary and be direct. Say, “You were saying things to me that I find objectionable or that makes me uncomfortable. You were trying to get us into a discourse that I don't want to engage with.” Sometimes muting a person is really great.

Being able to articulate to someone that they're talking to you in a way that's totally crazy is very clarifying, because if you do that, and they continue to spout stuff at you then you know, “This is a person who is not interested in engaging with me as a person. They're just doing an Internet thing. They could sub in any person here, and they would be having the same conversation. That is not a thing I want to give my energy to.”

I love that. You write a lot about trauma, in particular male trauma. And your characters have really different opinions of what our relationship with trauma should be. Some think you should repress it. Others think you should write about it. In The Late Americans one of the female poets writes this poem that the whole workshop loves. Seamus thinks it’s mediocre and is only getting the support it is because it’s about trauma. His poems get shit on, he believes, because they’re not about being molested. He raises a compelling point. I remember

We live in high trauma discourse at the moment. First there was a lot of art built around trauma. Now there are pieces dissecting that impulse and dissecting why we are reaching toward therapy and trauma as a means of making meaning from the world. So trauma has become the operating totalizing metaphor of the Anthropocene.

I feel largely trauma ambivalent. With the kinds of characters I write, it would be disingenuous not to acknowledge that some of them are traumatized. It would also be false and saccharine of me to make trauma a totalizing thing in all of their lives. There are some people for whom trauma is the totalizing experience of their life, because the trauma was so formative that their whole way of understanding themselves is through reference to it. It feels important to me if I were to write such a person that I would be able to say: here is one category of using trauma as an identity.

But as an artist, it would be my goal to not let the character’s baggage become the story’s baggage. A lot of trauma narratives feel rote to me, or unsatisfying, because the experience of trauma itself is unsatisfying and unfulfilling. It's where the authors have let the character’s totalizing trauma also become the novels totalizing experience.

A lot of that is because many of these narratives are in first person and it's very easy for the narrator’s mental weather to become the novel's mental weather. The way forward is to be able to separate the impetus and the needs of narrative from the emotional texture and nature of the character’s experiences themselves. We have to be able to let those characters be discrete entities within narrative.

It's good that we’re recognizing the various traumas that we have experienced. But I could hear what Seamus was saying. I struggle with that myself with all I’ve lived through with the head and brain injury. How much is that is part of my identity? How much do I pretend it's not happening? What happens to my other identities? It's complicated.

The thing that leads to honest art is acknowledgement of that complication. To be able to capture the flight from “I'm ignoring it. That isn't my totalizing experience,” to “Sometimes it does feel like it is everything, and I can't see anything else.” To capture that experience in prose, you've got to hold those two dualities. It's about the movement between those two zones more than anything else.

That’s where the level of narrative comes in. The level of the individual experience at any given moment of one's trauma is only a part of the story. The story has to be so much bigger than that. It has to be able to encompass the full range of the flights that a person takes from one moment to the next in their experience. Seamus is never just one thing. He's always saying, “never write trauma.” And then he's writing trauma.

I feel that for me, my duty was to never let the characters’ hang ups determine anything about the form or the structure of the story. That at all times the story would have more degrees of freedom than the characters did, because it needed to, because it has a loyalty not just to one character in one moment, but to the whole texture of experience in life. So you've got to be able to move around.

I absolutely love that. One of my favorite moments in the novel is toward the end when one of the characters, Bea, is having a difficult moment and Noah walks by and waves at her and she waves back. You write: “There was a smile, small, fleeting, and Bea felt her place in the world’s great, calculating machine shift slightly. She was set apart. Of all the people who had ever lived, in that moment she was set apart, because she had been seen. Noted.

She looked overhead, and there were geese, more than twenty of them, in smooth gray formation, rising higher and higher, headed for somewhere else.

It is enough, she thought.”

These moments are everything and you're so good at capturing them.

I'm so glad. Bea is one of my favorite characters in the book. Her experience feels in many ways the closest to mine in that sometimes I'm walking and I look up and at the exact moment there's a very slight change in the quality of light on one of the buildings here. And I'm like, “Wow. That's enough. I am full.”

In one way, the ungenerous read is that that's a pretty sad life that you live on these crumbs of light changing. But in another way, that is how many people live. That's what loneliness sometimes is. And there’s something so incredible about seeing the exact thing that is sufficient at the very moment the universe offers it to you. That’s like catching rain in a thimble.

Beautiful! So much is hard in the world right now. Where are you finding joy?

This is going to sound rather cheesy, but I teach a class on the novel of manners. Every Monday I spend two and a half hours with these students, and it's the most wonderful thing because they’re so patient with each other. They're so curious about each other's ideas. We talk and we talk, and we have fun, and we joke. It’s been a real source of joy and happiness and calm.

Also: tennis. I've been so much happier since I've been doing tennis and taking care of my body and being in the world. That's brought me a lot of joy and tenderness. Maybe it all boils down to after a long period of isolation during the pandemic, the thing that brings me joy is being connected to other people be it my tennis group or be it my students or be it my friends. Other people right now are bringing me the most joy.

If you enjoyed this interview, you might also enjoy this one with Alexander Chee:

…or this one with Deesha Philyaw:

Thank you for being here, dear Beyonders! ❤️ Your comments (and hearts) mean so much to me. I read each and every one.

Leave a comment