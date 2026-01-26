Welcome to another edition of The Body, Brain, & Books. If you enjoy reading these quick, insightful interviews brimming with wisdom and hope, please become a subscriber!

Alisa Kennedy Jones is the Publisher of Empress Editions, an award-winning independent press distributed by Hachette Book Group and dedicated to amplifying the voices, stories, and cultural authority of midlife women. A writer, editor, and media entrepreneur, she is the author of Gotham Girl, Interrupted and the forthcoming novel Ellery Goes Dark.

In addition to her books, Alisa writes THE EMPRESS Newsletter and the comedic Substack gotham girl, where she explores culture, creativity, ambition, and midlife reinvention with humor and candor. Through Empress Editions, she is building a bold, multimodal publishing ecosystem spanning books, audio, AI-driven reader experiences, and film- and television-ready IP. She lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts, writes in pajamas whenever possible, and believes—fiercely—that stories can still change lives.

What are you reading now?

Mostly submissions—which is its own genre, honestly. One in particular has that quiet, uncanny Emily St. John Mandel energy that makes you sit up straighter and whisper, please let us get to do this one. The truth is… I could find a way to edit, fix, and sell almost—just out of love for an author’s voice. It’s the voice we invest in for a lifetime—over any type of media.

I just finished The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett. Her entire backlist is a delight, but this book is pure chef’s-kiss dopamine. There’s a cat named Pancakes who is—spoiler alert—an agent of death. I loved it. Everyone gets to mess up repeatedly and with real abandon, and yet there is so much forgiveness. It’s almost holy. I half expected Josh O’Connor to wander in from Knives Out: Wake Up Dead Man (required holiday viewing in our house) and absolve everyone on the spot. I missed these characters immediately. I wanted to keep hanging out with the lovely randos of Pondville, Massachusetts forever.

And because I believe in balance, I’m also listening to North Woods by Daniel Mason, which I somehow missed when it first came out. It’s hypnotic—like wandering through a forest where time folds in on itself and you’re very happy to be lost.

What are your most beloved books from your youth? Did you ever hide any from your parents?

A Wrinkle in Time was everything to me—Madeleine L’Engle was my spiritual north star. Add The Chronicles of Narnia, The Secret Garden, Mary Poppins, Little Women, and every single Nancy Drew and Trixie Belden mystery ever written.

I definitely snuck Judy Blume’s Wifey and Forever past my parents, along with a highly adult biography of Edie Sedgwick, the title of which I’m completely blanking on—but it was not age-appropriate. I think I snuck it out past the librarian under my plaid skirt.

What’s your favorite book to reread? Any that helped you through a dark time?

I Capture the Castle. Cassandra’s voice—hopeful, sharp, and hilarious in the face of utter ruin—never fails to steady me. The bohemian stepmother is one of literature’s great unsung comic achievements. That book reminds me that despair and humor can coexist beautifully, often in the same paragraph. And I love their solution to writer’s block. Truly inspired nonsense.

What’s an article of clothing that makes you feel most like you?

Pajamas. Specifically white cotton, old-school Diane Keaton pajamas à la Something’s Gotta Give. I own multiple pairs. I live in them. If I could make them formalwear, I would.

What’s the best piece of wisdom you’ve encountered recently?

Even when everything feels like it’s going completely kaflooey, I’ve now lived long enough—and seen enough—to trust that I have the discernment and resources to handle whatever comes next. This is deeply comforting and also mildly annoying, because it means I can no longer pretend I don’t know better.

Needy, the chicken, with a whole fanbase… and people declaring “I AM that chicken.”

Tell me about a special relationship you’ve had with an animal.

We once had a chicken at my father’s ranch who survived a brutal bear attack that wiped out her entire flock and almost ate my brother. (Which was a shame) The bear was named Gwyneth Paltrow—I don’t know why—but she was very bossy about territory and had consciously uncoupled with two cubs she was quite fond of.

The chicken survived but was never the same. She followed people around like a dog, stationed herself at windows, sang back if you sang to her, and developed an intense love of sourdough. We called her Needy, because she had what can only be described as an attachment disorder. One Thanksgiving, I made pumpkin pies and realized—mid-bake—that the eggs I’d used were Needy’s eggs. Tiny, anxious eggs from a deeply traumatized bird. I panicked. Could I serve trauma pies? Was this a karmic violation? The internet weighed in. Poems were written. Art was made. Needy achieved cult status. We even recorded Have Yourself a Needy Little Christmas together in the garden. Watching strangers bond with a scrawny, anxious chicken who refused to be invisible was unexpectedly—and genuinely—moving.

What’s one thing you’re happy worked out differently than you expected?

Empress Editions. The women who’ve come together because of it—their brilliance, generosity, and shared sense of building something that actually matters—none of that could have been planned. It’s been the great surprise of my professional life. I’d love to name them all right here, but I’d mess it up.

Singing in the shower or dancing in the kitchen?

Both. Loudly. With a heavy rotation of musicals. I am a complete ham and have made peace with it (even if the neighbors have not). I usually perform the whole of Once Upon a Mattress in the shower from beginning to end, all the parts—even the cheesy Minstrel, which makes for insane hot water bills. I’m sure the co-op board is going to set the dogs on me at the next meeting, but I love Carol B. and I’m no quitter.

Children and forgiveness. Or maybe just grace?..

What are your hopes for yourself?

That my kids finally forgive me for maybe 85% of my f*ckups? And see that (much like in The Correspondent) “I was just a girl.”

That Empress Editions thrives and outlasts me. And that I finish my next novel—ideally tomorrow—without inventing new and creative ways to procrastinate.

What’s a kindness that changed your life?

Someone once looked at a lost, ragamuffin child and thought, Oh—this little girl belongs with us. That simple act of recognition changed everything.

What’s a guiding force in your life?

Stories. A story can save you. I’ve seen it happen.

If you enjoyed Alisa’s answers, you might also enjoy this one with Mesa Fama:

⭐️⭐️Beyond is a reader-supported publication that pays contributors. Thank you to everyone who’s joined this beautiful, growing community devoted to bringing as much light as possible into this world of ours. If you would like to support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Beyond cannot exist without you! ⭐️⭐️

As always, thank you for reading! If you enjoyed Alisa’s answers, please heart! It feeds the algorithms which helps keep Beyond (and me!) afloat. And it lets Alisa know you appreciate her words!

Leave a comment