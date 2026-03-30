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The 2023 Wilmington Theater Awards. I was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for my role in Death of a Salesman.

Marlon Weems spent more than three decades working in and around the capital markets, including over a decade on Wall Street where he organized and managed several securities trading businesses. His career in finance gave him a front-row seat to the inner workings of markets, institutions, and power.

After leaving the industry, Weems turned to writing, producing essays, white papers, and research reports on financial markets, economic systems, and American culture. His work has been quoted in major financial publications and cited in academic research. In 2022, he authored a report on blockchain use cases in healthcare for STAT, the digital health publication of Boston Globe Media.

In 2020, he founded The Journeyman., a newsletter exploring the intersection of economics, politics, culture, and race in American life. The publication has since grown into a multi-platform project that includes livestream programming and collaborative journalism. Weems is also the founder of The Journeyman Media Network, a creator-owned collective of independent writers and journalists.

He is currently completing a memoir about his thirty-year career in finance. An essay from the manuscript, “How Starting an Investment Firm Almost Landed Me in Federal Prison,” received wide attention when it was published in 2023.

Always interested in new forms of storytelling, Weems made his theatrical debut in 2023 in the role of Uncle Ben in a local production of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.

What are you reading now?

I tend to read several things at once. It’s usually a combination of economics, history, and journalism. Lately I’ve been revisiting books about financial history and global economic systems because they provide useful context for the strange period we’re living through now. The older I get, the more I find that history is a reliable guide to what markets—and people—are likely to do next.

What are your most beloved books from your youth? Did you ever hide any from your parents?

As a kid I used to sneak comic books into the house—mostly Spider-Man and Batman. I also read a lot of mythology and was really fascinated with the stories of the Norse gods. You know, Odin, Thor, Loki. Looking back, those myths led directly to my comic book habit. Superheroes are just modern mythology. That’s why M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakableis one of my favorite films.

What’s your favorite book to reread? Any that helped you through a dark time?

I’ve reread Stieg Larsson’s Millennium trilogy, beginning with The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, half a dozen times. It’s gripping storytelling, but it’s also about power, corruption, and justice. Those themes never really go out of style. I listen to a lot of audiobooks, and Simon Vance is one of the best readers in the game.

Guest lecturing international business students on how to spot misinformation at UNC Wilmington. (Note the Joe Purcell shoes)

What’s an article of clothing that makes you feel most like you?

It used to be my French-cuffed shirts. When I worked in Manhattan, there was a tailor several of us used. He’d come to the city and set up in a Midtown hotel like a pop-up clothing store. We’d drop in, get measured, and place our orders.

I still have about a dozen of those shirts, but these days it’s very different. I collect T-shirts with logos from movies or television shows, and I wear hoodies a lot. But my favorite piece of clothing is my Converse sneakers. They’re the Jack Purcell edition, which is difficult to find. Folks mistake them for Chuck Taylors, but Purcell was a Canadian badminton champion. I’d never heard of him, but when I saw the shoe, I had to have a pair.

What’s the best piece of wisdom you’ve encountered recently?

The older I get, the more I’ve come to believe that life is less about certainty and more about judgment. You rarely have perfect information. What matters is how thoughtfully you make decisions with the information you have.

Tell me about any special relationship you’ve had with an animal, domestic or wild.

We’re cat people, and we’ve had several—always rescues. All of them were special, but there was one named Kibbles who was particularly memorable.

Kibbles had heterochromia, a genetic condition that causes deafness in cats. Cats with it are snow-white and have different colored eyes. He made the move with us to North Carolina and was part of the family for many years. When he passed away a few years ago, it genuinely felt like losing a family member.

What’s one thing you are happy worked out differently than you expected?

Leaving Wall Street. At the time it felt like the end of something I had spent years building, but in retrospect it opened the door to writing, storytelling, and a completely different way of thinking about the world.

Singing in the shower or dancing in the kitchen? Or another favorite way your body expresses itself?

Neither—but does chair dancing count?

What are your hopes for yourself?

To keep learning, keep writing, and build something that outlasts me. Right now, that means continuing to grow The Journeyman and the community around it. I’m also working on building the Journeyman Media Network, a collaboration of independent writers who believe audiences increasingly trust people more than institutions.

What’s a kindness that changed your life?

Throughout my career there have been people who took chances on me—mentors, colleagues, editors, and readers. Those moments matter more than people realize. Sometimes a single act of belief can change the trajectory of someone’s life.

What’s a guiding force in your life?

I’m not always successful, but I try to do the right thing. Most of us already know the difference between right and wrong. The real challenge is having the courage to act on that knowledge when it matters.

If you enjoyed Marlon’s answers, you might also enjoy this one with Kirsty Harris:

As always, thank you for reading! If you enjoyed Marlon’s answers, please heart! It feeds the algorithms which helps keep Beyond (& me!) afloat. And it lets Marlon know you appreciate his words!