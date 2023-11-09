Beyond with Jane Ratcliffe

Discussion about this post

Chris J. Rice
Nov 9, 2023

Photographs. I think particularly of when my dear foster,father was dying and I found a photo of his long dead mother . I slipped it to him and looking at the image just whispered “mother, mother,” over and over again. It was a kind of meeting for him in a place where they now both reside.

Amanda B. Hinton
Nov 10, 2023

OK, Jane. You got me with this one. I felt I got to touch the light your mother shared while she was here. “Every person must be loved...” I won’t forget that for a long while. I want to follow her example and be crusading for love right until the very end.

